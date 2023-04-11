You are here

  • Home
  • Britain to encourage smokers to swap cigarettes for vapes

Britain to encourage smokers to swap cigarettes for vapes

Britain to encourage smokers to swap cigarettes for vapes
A man smokes an e-cigarette in a fire escape doorway in London, Britain. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/wznby

Updated 34 sec ago
Reuters

Britain to encourage smokers to swap cigarettes for vapes

Britain to encourage smokers to swap cigarettes for vapes
Updated 34 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: Up to one million smokers will be encouraged to swap cigarettes for “vapes,” with pregnant women offered financial incentives to make the change in what will be a world first, the British government said on Tuesday.
Under the scheme, almost one in five smokers will be given a vape — an e-cigarette — starter kit along with support to help quit smoking, the Department of Health (DoH) said.
Pregnant women will also be offered vouchers to help them kick the habit as part of the government’s target of reducing the number of smokers to 5 percent or less of the population from 13 percent now.
“Up to two out of three lifelong smokers will die from smoking. Cigarettes are the only product on sale which will kill you if used correctly,” Health Minister Neil O’Brien will say in a speech later on Tuesday, the government said.
“We will offer a million smokers new help to quit. We will be funding a new national ‘swap to stop’ scheme – the first of its kind in the world.”
Although worldwide average smoking rates are higher than in Britain, tobacco is still the highest preventable cause of death and illness in the country, the DoH said.
The government spent 68 million pounds ($84.52 million) in 2021-22 on local authority measures to get people to stop smoking, leading to 100,000 smokers quitting, and easing the strain on Britain’s overwhelmed National Health Service.
Vaping, however, has its critics and health officials have warned its popularity among children is exposing them to chemicals whose long-term effects are unclear.
Health service figures show 9 percent of 11 to 15-year-olds in Britain had used e-cigarettes in 2021, up from 6 percent three years before. The government said it would set up an enforcement squad backed by 3 million pounds in funding to prevent the illegal sale of vapes to under 18s.

Topics: Britain Cigarettes

Related

UK plain cigarette pack law seen cutting number of smokers by 300,000
World
UK plain cigarette pack law seen cutting number of smokers by 300,000
Study: Smokers better off quitting, even with weight gain
Science & Technology
Study: Smokers better off quitting, even with weight gain

Suspect arrested in knife attack on New Jersey imam during Fajr prayers 

Suspect arrested in knife attack on New Jersey imam during Fajr prayers 
Updated 13 sec ago
RAY HANANIA

Suspect arrested in knife attack on New Jersey imam during Fajr prayers 

Suspect arrested in knife attack on New Jersey imam during Fajr prayers 
Updated 13 sec ago
RAY HANANIA

CHICAGO: The imam of a New Jersey Mosque was seriously injured during a knife attack early on Sunday morning by a suspect who joined some 200 worshippers for Fajr prayers.

Paterson, New Jersey prosecutors said that the victim, Imam Sayed Elnakib, 65, of the Omar mosque, 501 Getty Avenue, was attacked by a suspect who had knelt with other worshippers during the prayers in the mosque. Imam Elnakib was immediately taken to Saint Joseph’s University Medical Center in Paterson for treatment of “non-fatal” injuries.

The prosecutor’s office said that the suspect was immediately restrained at the mosque. He was identified as 32-year-old Serif Zorba. Worshippers said that Zorba has been to the mosque many times but was not a member of it.

Zorba rushed at Imam Elnakib while he was leading the prayers at about 5:37 a.m. After stabbing Imam Elnakib several times, Zorba turned to escape by running through worshippers who police said immediately subdued and held him until police arrived.

“Upon arrival, police officers encountered a 32-year-old suspect inside of the mosque who was subdued by congregants,” said Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes.

“Mr. Zorba is charged with attempted murder, first degree; possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, third degree; and unlawful possession of a weapon, fourth degree.”]

Valdes said that if convicted, Zorba could face up to 20 years in prison. “The sentencing exposure for Serif Zorba on first degree attempted murder is 10 to 20 years at a New Jersey state prison with 85 percent of the term to be served before parole eligibility, pursuant to the ‘no early release act’ and five years of parole supervision upon release.”

The charges for unlawful possession of a weapon could add an additional six years to the sentence, the prosecutor’s office said.

Zorba appeared at Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson on Monday afternoon where the charges were formally filed and “pretrial detention” was granted, denying the suspect bail release.

The hearing was held before the New Jersey superior court judge.

Imam Elnakib is married and the father of three boys. He is expected to make a full recovery, police said.

Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh, who is Muslim and Arab American, visited Imam Elnakib at the hospital on Monday morning, city officials said.

Sayegh told reporters at a press conference that he would assign additional police to all the mosques in the region to ensure people’s safety in the remaining days of Ramadan.

“You should not be afraid to pray, you should feel safe to pray,” Sayegh said.

Paterson Council member, Al Abdel-aziz, joined worshippers at the mosque on Sunday night to pray for the imam’s health and full recovery.

“I was deeply saddened to hear about the stabbing incident that took place during prayer at Omar’s mosque earlier this morning, and my heart goes out to everyone affected by this tragic event,” councilman Abdel-aziz wrote on his Facebook page.

“While it is unclear what motivated the attacker, there is no justification for violence of any kind, especially in a sacred space.

I am relieved to hear that Imam Sayed Elnakib is in stable condition, and wish him a full and speedy recovery. Please know that my thoughts and prayers are with him and his family during this difficult time.”

Councilman Al-Abdel-aziz added: “As a community, it is important that we come together to support one another and denounce all forms of hate and violence. I encourage everyone to reach out to each other for comfort and support, and to work toward creating a safe and welcoming environment for all who enter your mosque.”

Nearly one third of the 158,000 residents of the city of Paterson, New Jersey are Muslim and Arab, officials said.

Topics: United States

Calls for new probe as South Africa remembers slain anti-apartheid hero

Calls for new probe as South Africa remembers slain anti-apartheid hero
Updated 11 April 2023
AFP

Calls for new probe as South Africa remembers slain anti-apartheid hero

Calls for new probe as South Africa remembers slain anti-apartheid hero
Updated 11 April 2023
AFP

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa on Monday commemorated slain anti-apartheid activist Chris Hani amid calls for a fresh probe into the murder that almost plunged the country into a race war 30 years ago.

Hani, a hugely popular figure and the then leader of the South African Communist Party, was gunned down by Janusz Walus, a white supremacist, on April 10, 1993.

Three decades on, many South Africans harbor questions about the killing, suspecting Walus and his accomplice did not act alone.

Conspiracy theories, involving anyone from the secret services to the ANC, abound.

“I don’t have closure,” Hani’s widow, Limpho, told a memorial ceremony attended by SACP party leaders and foreign dignitaries on Monday.

“That is why I am wearing black today. Until such time the truth comes out I am in mourning for life.”

Last week, the SACP called for a fresh inquest into the murder, with a petition hoping to collect 30,000 signatures.

“There were many ... factors that were not properly investigated,” SACP’s leader, Solly Mapaila told AFP on Wednesday. “We need to know the truth.”

Aged 50, Hani was shot dead in the driveway of his home in eastern Johannesburg in front of his 15-year-old daughter.

The incident led to protests and rioting in black townships.

As anger within South Africa’s black majority reached boiling point, Nelson Mandela appeared on national television to appeal for calm.

The move helped ease tensions and open the way to South Africa’s first multi-racial elections the following year.

Walus’s and his accomplice, Clive Derby-Lewis, had hoped to spark a racial conflict but were quickly arrested. Derby-Lewis was released in 2015 on medical parole after 22 years in jail. He died of lung cancer in 2016, aged 80. Walus was released on parole in December last year in a controversial decision.

“The democratic government, which my husband died for, has betrayed Chris and his family by releasing his assassin,” Limpho Hani told the memorial ceremony on Monday.

“The killer is free. And the opportunity for full truth on the wide conspiracy of Chris Hani assassination is now buried and lost completely.”

Topics: South Africa Chris Hani

Related

Snake on a plane! South African pilot finds cobra under seat
Offbeat
Snake on a plane! South African pilot finds cobra under seat
South Africa’s Pistorius denied parole decade after killing girlfriend
World
South Africa’s Pistorius denied parole decade after killing girlfriend

On India visit, Ukrainian minister says supporting Kyiv ‘right choice’ for world leader

On India visit, Ukrainian minister says supporting Kyiv ‘right choice’ for world leader
Updated 10 April 2023

On India visit, Ukrainian minister says supporting Kyiv ‘right choice’ for world leader

On India visit, Ukrainian minister says supporting Kyiv ‘right choice’ for world leader
  • First Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dzhaparova is first Ukrainian minister to visit India since Russian invasion
  • India, which has largely remained neutral about the war, is back in spotlight as potential mediator
Updated 10 April 2023
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: Ukraine’s First Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dzhaparova said supporting Kyiv is the “only right choice” for a true world leader as she hailed India’s leadership in the international community on Monday. 

Dzhaparova, who is on a four-day visit to India, is the first Ukrainian minister to visit the South Asian country after the Russian invasion began in February last year. 

India has tried to strike a delicate balance when it comes to the ongoing war in Europe, as it seeks to avoid provoking Russia and maintain its expanding relations with the West while also sending humanitarian aid to Ukraine. 

“Today, India wants to be the Vishwaguru, the global teacher and arbiter. In our case, we’ve got a very clear picture: aggressor against innocent victim. Supporting Ukraine is the only right choice for true Vishwaguru,” Dzhaparova tweeted on Monday, using the Hindi term for “world leader.” 

Ukraine is hoping for a more intense political dialogue with India, Dzhaparova told reporters after talks in New Delhi with Sanjay Verma, a secretary at the Indian Ministry of External Affairs. 

“(There is) the question of India’s involvement as a leader in the global south, as a G20 presidency,” Dzhaparova said. “I think that we hope that India would be involved and engaged into global issues and challenges — economic challenges, energy challenges, nuclear challenges, to a great extent because (the) Ukrainian issue is a litmus paper today.” 

Dzhaparova’s visit is bringing the spotlight back on India as a possible mediator in the ongoing war, which has killed more than 8,200 people and injured over 13,700 others, according to UN data published in March. 

“This visit is an important one because India, I think, remains one of the few countries that has in some ways been able to retain its contacts with both sides in the war,” Harsh V. Pant, head of strategic studies at the New Delhi-based Observer Research Foundation, told Arab News. 

“For Ukraine, perhaps India is more reliable than China, which for obvious reasons is seen as being in Russia’s corner,” he said. “Therefore, given India’s equities with Russia, perhaps this is a moment for Ukraine to both underscore its position on this matter as well as to encourage India to do more on the Russia-Ukraine question.” 

Over a year since the war began, India’s potential as a peacemaker is still on the table, according to Prof. Ummu Salma Bawa of the Centre for European Studies at the Delhi-based Jawaharlal Nehru University. 

“India can offer diplomatic support and other inputs for infrastructure vitally needed for Ukraine’s redevelopment. India has good relations with Russia, and any channel that can open the possibility to bring peace will be explored,” Bawa told Arab News. 

Ukraine recognizes India’s power on the global stage, particularly as it chairs the G20 biggest economies this year and its engagements with both the West and Russia, she said. 

“One year after the start of the war, Ukraine is keen to see the war end,” she added. “Engaging with countries who have good diplomatic relations on all sides like India is also important for Ukraine.”

Topics: Ukraine India Emine Dhaparova Russian invasion Kyiv

Related

Ukraine minister to visit India for talks
World
Ukraine minister to visit India for talks
US opens probe into leak of secret documents related to Ukraine war
World
US opens probe into leak of secret documents related to Ukraine war

Italy’s coast guard works to rescue 1,200 migrants drifting at sea

Italy’s coast guard works to rescue 1,200 migrants drifting at sea
Updated 10 April 2023
Reuters

Italy’s coast guard works to rescue 1,200 migrants drifting at sea

Italy’s coast guard works to rescue 1,200 migrants drifting at sea
  • One of the boats is carrying 400 people and is in the Ionian Sea off the coast of Calabria, southern Italy
  • Other rescue operation by Italian coast guard on Monday was to help a fishing boat carrying 800 people that was located over 120 miles southeast of Siracusa, in Sicily
Updated 10 April 2023
Reuters

MILAN: The Italian coast guard is carrying out operations to rescue two boats carrying a total of 1,200 people, it said on Monday, after a surge in the number of migrants crossing the Mediterranean from North Africa over the weekend.
One of the boats, which is carrying 400 people and is in the Ionian Sea off the coast of Calabria, southern Italy, had previously been sighted in Maltese waters.
Earlier on Monday, German NGO Sea-Watch International, which had located the fishing boat with one of its planes, said one merchant ship in the area had supplied fuel and water to the boat in distress, but Maltese authorities had ordered it not to conduct a rescue.
Early on Sunday, support service Alarm Phone had said the vessel, which departed from Tobruk in Libya, was adrift and taking on water.
The Maltese authorities did not respond to several requests for comment.
The other rescue operation by Italian coast guard on Monday was to help a fishing boat carrying 800 people that was located over 120 miles southeast of Siracusa, in Sicily.
It said in a statement this operation was complicated by the number of people on board.
A spokesperson for coast guard said it would take hours to complete the two ongoing operations because of difficult conditions, including the long distance form the coast.
Before these two operations, the Italian coast guard had already rescued around 2,000 migrants since Friday, it said.

Topics: Italy migrants

Related

Thousands of migrants stranded in scorching desert in Mali
World
Thousands of migrants stranded in scorching desert in Mali
UK deputy PM criticized for suggesting ‘safe and legal’ routes for Afghan migrants exist
World
UK deputy PM criticized for suggesting ‘safe and legal’ routes for Afghan migrants exist

Police: 4 killed in shooting at downtown Louisville building

Police: 4 killed in shooting at downtown Louisville building
Updated 10 April 2023

Police: 4 killed in shooting at downtown Louisville building

Police: 4 killed in shooting at downtown Louisville building
  • Humphrey said that at least eight people were being treated at a hospital for wounds, including two police officers, one of whom was in critical condition
Updated 10 April 2023
LOUISVILLE: A shooting at a bank in downtown Louisville killed at least four people and wounded at least eight others Monday, police said. The suspected shooter was also dead.
The shooting, the 15th mass killing in the country this year, comes just two weeks after a former student killed three children and three adults at a Christian elementary school in Nashville, about 160 mile (260 kilometers) to the south.
Police arrived as gunshots were still being fired inside the Old National Bank and exchanged fire with the shooter, Louisville Metro Police Department Deputy Chief Paul Humphrey said at a news conference. It wasn’t clear whether the shooter killed himself or was shot by officers.
“We believe this is a lone gunman involved in this that did have a connection to the bank. We’re trying to establish what that connection was to the business, but it appears he was a previous employee,” Humphrey said.
Humphrey said that at least eight people were being treated at a hospital for wounds, including two police officers, one of whom was in critical condition.
An emotional Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said he lost friends in the shooting in the building on East Main Street not far from the Louisville Slugger Field and Waterfront Park.
“This is awful,” he said. “I have a very close friend who didn’t make it today. And I have another close friend who didn’t, either. And one who’s at the hospital that I hope is going to make it through.”
It was the second time that Beshear was personally touched by a mass tragedy since becoming governor.
In late 2021, one of the towns devastated by tornadoes that tore through Kentucky was Dawson Springs, the hometown of Beshear’s father, former two-term Kentucky Gov. Steve Beshear. Andy Beshear frequently visited Dawson Springs as a boy and has talked emotionally about his father’s hometown.
Humphrey, the deputy chief, said the actions of responding police officers in Louisville on Monday morning had undoubtedly saved lives.
“This is a tragic event,” he said. “But it was it was the heroic response of officers that made sure that no more people were more seriously injured than what happened.”
This year’s 15 mass shootings is the most during the first 100 days of a calendar year since 2009, when 16 incidents had occurred by April 10, according to a mass killings database maintained by The Associated Press and USA Today in partnership with Northeastern University.
Going back to 2006, the first year for which data has been compiled, the years with the most mass killings were 2019 and 2022, with 45 and 42 mass killings recorded during the entire calendar year. The pace in 2009 slowed later in the year, with 32 mass killings recorded that year.

Related

Canada mass shooting inquiry identifies many police failings
World
Canada mass shooting inquiry identifies many police failings
British-Israeli nationals Rina and Maya Dee, who were murdered in a West Bank attack. (Twitter/Screenshot)
Middle-East
Israeli sisters killed in shooting attack laid to rest

Latest updates

What’s all the buzz about Saudi Arabia’s bees?
What’s all the buzz about Saudi Arabia’s bees?
Sky will be the limit for Eid visitors to AlUla
Sky will be the limit for Eid visitors to AlUla
Suspect arrested in knife attack on New Jersey imam during Fajr prayers 
Suspect arrested in knife attack on New Jersey imam during Fajr prayers 
New Yemen peace talks ‘will protect people of the south,’ says Southern Transitional Council head
New Yemen peace talks ‘will protect people of the south,’ says Southern Transitional Council head
Britain to encourage smokers to swap cigarettes for vapes
Britain to encourage smokers to swap cigarettes for vapes

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.