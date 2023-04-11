You are here

Oman's second-largest bank pursues merger with smaller rival 

Oman’s second-largest bank pursues merger with smaller rival 
Ahli Bank in Oman receives merger offer from Oman's Bank Dhofar. (Supplied)
Updated 19 sec ago
Associated Press 

Oman’s second-largest bank pursues merger with smaller rival 

Oman’s second-largest bank pursues merger with smaller rival 
Updated 19 sec ago
Associated Press 

DUBAI: Oman's second-largest bank is pursuing a potential merger with its smaller rival, potentially creating a lender with just under $20 billion in assets, according to regulatory filings made on Tuesday. 

The filings on the Muscat Stock Exchange show Bank Dhofar's interest in its smaller rival, Ahli Bank. Bank Dhofar has over $11 billion in assets, while Ahli has under $8 billion. 

Ahli said it would study Bank Dhofar's offer. Bahrain's Ahli United Bank owns over a third of Oman's Ahli Bank. 

Stock in Bank Dhofar rose over 3 percent in trading Tuesday on the Muscat Securities Market, to more than 40 cents a share. 

While a smaller oil producer than other Gulf Arab states, analysts expect Oman to use higher crude prices to bring down its budget deficits. Ratings firm Fitch noted in December that Bank Dhofar “remains highly dependent on government spending." 

Last year, HSBC Bank Oman and local rival Sohar International Bank entered into a binding merger agreement, which was awarded approval from the central bank in February. The merger is expected to complete in the second half of this year. 

Topics: Oman Bank merger stock exhange

China consumer inflation falls below 1% in March

China consumer inflation falls below 1% in March
Updated 11 sec ago
AFP

China consumer inflation falls below 1% in March

China consumer inflation falls below 1% in March
Updated 11 sec ago
AFP

BEIJING: China's consumer price inflation fell below one percent in March, official figures showed Tuesday, a sign of weak demand as the world's second-largest economy tries to recover from its pandemic-driven slump. 

The March consumer price index — the main gauge of inflation — came in at 0.7 percent, down from the one percent seen a month earlier, according to the country's National Bureau of Statistics. 

Beijing is targeting an average inflation rate of three percent for 2023, which is still far below the current rates of many developed economies. 

Analysts had expected a faster pace in March, with economic activity picking up again after the abandonment of zero-Covid restrictions at the end of 2022. 

The producer price index, which measures the cost of goods leaving factories, shrank for the sixth consecutive month, with prices falling 2.5 percent — indicating lower margins for businesses. 

"Economic recovery is on track but not strong enough to push up prices," Zhiwei Zhang of Pinpoint Asset Management wrote in a note. 

"This suggests the economy is still running below its potential," he added, suggesting the data made an interest rate cut more likely. 

Fresh fruit prices rose 11.5 percent year-on-year, and pork, the most consumed meat in the country, jumped 9.6 percent. 

The cost of fuel for transport fell 6.4 percent. 

Globally, commodity and food prices are rising, though China has remained relatively unscathed by increases linked to the war in Ukraine. 

"We think consumer price inflation will rebound in the coming months as the labor market tightens again," analysts from Capital Economics said in a note. 

"But it will be well below the government's ceiling of around three percent, and the increase in inflation will be far smaller than what was seen elsewhere when they opened up." 

China is targeting five percent economic growth this year, one of the lowest targets in decades, but Premier Li Qiang warned last month even this could be difficult to achieve.

Topics: China Inflation Investment consumer

Dubai's non-oil business conditions rebound in March: S&P Global 

Dubai’s non-oil business conditions rebound in March: S&P Global 
Updated 11 April 2023
  Nirmal Narayanan 

Dubai’s non-oil business conditions rebound in March: S&P Global 

Dubai’s non-oil business conditions rebound in March: S&P Global 
Updated 11 April 2023
  Nirmal Narayanan 

RIYADH: Dubai’s non-oil private sector grew at its fastest rate since September 2022, as the Emirate’s Purchasing Managers’ Index hit 55.5 in March, according to S&P Global. 

In its latest PMI report for Dubai, the global rating agency noted that this sharp improvement in non-oil business conditions was supported by stronger growth in output, employment and stocks of purchases. 

According to the index, PMI readings above the 50-mark show non-oil private sector growth, while those below 50 signal contraction. 

In February, the PMI of Dubai stood at 54.1, while it was 54.5 and 55.2 in January and December 2022 respectively. 

Topics: Dubai PMI non-oil Production

Closing bell: TASI, Nomu dip as banking selloff weighs in

Closing bell: TASI, Nomu dip as banking selloff weighs in
Updated 10 April 2023
Arab News

Closing bell: TASI, Nomu dip as banking selloff weighs in

Closing bell: TASI, Nomu dip as banking selloff weighs in
Updated 10 April 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index retreated on Monday, losing 60.30 points or 0.35 percent to 10,905.48.

On Monday, parallel market Nomu also dropped by 24.84 points or 0.12 percent to 20,039.15, even as the MSCI Tadawul 30 Index dipped by 0.50 percent to 1,481.70.

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR5.27 billion ($1.40 billion).

The banking sector took a massive hit as the heavyweight Al-Rajhi Bank shed 2 percent to close at SR75.50.

Riyad Bank, Bank Albilad, SABB, Sipchem, Almarai and Dar Al Arkan also fell between 1 and 3 percent.

The top gainer of the day was Sadr Logistics Co., as its share prices went up by 9.96 percent to SR41.95.

Other top performers of the day were Anaam International Holding Group and Al-Baha Investment and Development Co., whose share prices went up by 9.82 percent and 6.14 percent, respectively.

The worst performer of the day was Ash-Sharqiyah Development Co. The company’s share prices went down by 6.15 percent to SR56.50.

Al Kathiri Holding Co.’s share prices also dropped by 5.37 percent to SR70.50, while shares of Arabian Cement Co. dipped by 3.63 percent to SR35.80.

On the announcements front, Banque Saudi Fransi announced that its board of directors agreed to repurchase as many as 2 million ordinary shares to retain them as treasury shares for the Employee Shares Incentive Program.

The bank revealed that the buyback would be financed by its internal resources, according to a Tadawul statement. The current percentage of BSF’s treasury shares of total target shares stands at 0.511 percent.

Meanwhile, Saudi Industrial Services Co.’s board of directors approved a 4 percent cash dividend, or SR0.40 per share, for the second quarter of 2022.

In a statement to Tadawul, SISCO said that this distribution is the final payment of ordinary dividends for the fiscal year ending Dec. 31, 2022, under the approved policy for 2022 and 2023.

Topics: Closing Bell Tadawul All Share Index (TASI) NOMU Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul)

Saudi Ministry of Investment inks deal with Omani firm to build liquid fertilizer plant

Saudi Ministry of Investment inks deal with Omani firm to build liquid fertilizer plant
Updated 10 April 2023
Arab News

Saudi Ministry of Investment inks deal with Omani firm to build liquid fertilizer plant

Saudi Ministry of Investment inks deal with Omani firm to build liquid fertilizer plant
Updated 10 April 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Investment and an Omani firm have signed a memorandum of understanding to establish a fertilizer plant in the Kingdom to boost its agriculture production. 

The new factory will produce liquid fertilizers that provide soluble crop nutrients, helping the Kingdom reach its Vision 2030 goals and targets for the agriculture sector. 

In addition to further accelerating agriculture production, the new organic fertilizer plant will help meet domestic and global demand in several partner countries, including Oman, the Gulf Cooperation Council and African countries. 

The agreement was signed between the ministry and Al-Aflaj International Co., a private sector firm based in Oman. 

The deal is an extension of the bilateral relationships shared between the two nations. 

In February, Saudi Arabia and Oman signed an executive program in communications, information technology infrastructure and undersea cable investments. 

The agreement was signed between the Kingdom’s Ministry of Communications and Information Technology and Oman’s Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology in the presence of Saudi Arabia’s Abdullah Al-Swaha and Oman’s Said bin Hamoud Al-Ma’awali. 

“The program aims to exploit the geographical location of the two countries and promote investment in the submarine and terrestrial cables that pass through them,” the Saudi Press Agency reported. 

It will create a shared work environment to enhance cooperation in the infrastructure for communications and information technology services and high-speed digital interconnection for data exchange. 

Last November, the two countries agreed to cooperate on energy, the Saudi Press Agency reported. 

An MoU was signed by Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman and his Omani counterpart Salim Nasser Al Awfi on the sidelines of the UN Climate Conference in Egypt. 

The deal focused on cooperation in oil, gas, electricity and renewables. It will also facilitate collaboration on carbon capture, reused and storage. 

The agreement also includes cooperation on hydrogen and enhancing digital transformation in the energy field. 

Topics: Saudi Ministry of Investment agriculture sector agricultural production

Mining, manufacturing activities drive Saudi industrial production up 6% in February

Mining, manufacturing activities drive Saudi industrial production up 6% in February
Updated 10 April 2023
Nirmal Narayanan 

Mining, manufacturing activities drive Saudi industrial production up 6% in February

Mining, manufacturing activities drive Saudi industrial production up 6% in February
Updated 10 April 2023
Nirmal Narayanan 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Industrial Production Index rose 6 percent year-on-year in February, driven by high production in mining and quarrying, and manufacturing activities, according to the latest report from the General Authority for Statistics.  

GASTAT, in its latest report, noted that mining activities grew by 2.2 percent last month, compared to February 2022, as the Kingdom increased its oil production to more than 10 million barrels per day in February 2023.  

IPI is an economic indicator that reflects the relative changes in the volume of industrial output in the Kingdom, and it is calculated based on the industrial production survey. 

According to the report, manufacturing activity in February increased by 16.8 percent, compared to the same month in the year-ago period, while electricity and gas supplies rose by 12.9 percent.  

The relative weights of the mining and quarrying, manufacturing and electricity and gas supply sectors in the IPI are 74.5 percent, 22.6 percent and 2.9 percent, respectively.   

“During 2022, the industrial production index recorded positive growth rates that peaked in April 2022, the annual growth rates began to gradually decrease from month to another since May 2022, to record 6.0 percent increase in February 2023,” said GASTAT in the report.  

Compared to January 2023, overall IPI increased by 0.1 percent, while mining and quarrying, and manufacturing sectors stabilized at the level of the previous month. Electricity and gas supplies increased by 6.0 percent month-on-month in February.  

In February, the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources, in its monthly report, revealed that industrial investments in Saudi Arabia rose SR32.03 billion ($8.54 billion) in 2022 as the Kingdom continues to steadily diversify its economy in line with the goals outlined in Vision 2030.   

According to the report, the total volume of industrial investments in Saudi Arabia until December 2022 stood at SR1.428 trillion. 

The ministry revealed that last year, 1,023 factories started operations, with investments amounting to SR28.79 billion, while 964 industrial licenses were issued. 

Topics: Saudi Production ipi GASTAT

