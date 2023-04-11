You are here

Why FIFA will struggle to compete with EA Sports FC after acrimonious split

Why FIFA will struggle to compete with EA Sports FC after acrimonious split
FIFA allegedly wanted to double the fee for using its name for the next decade to an eye-watering $2.5 billion. (FIFA.com)
Nathan Irvine

Why FIFA will struggle to compete with EA Sports FC after acrimonious split

Why FIFA will struggle to compete with EA Sports FC after acrimonious split
  • 30-year partnership has come to an end and left FIFA without a video game developer
  • The football community appears to be championing EA Sports FC without seeing a screenshot
Nathan Irvine

In 2022, after 30 years of making FIFA games together, the world football governing body and video game developer and publisher EA Sports, announced they were splitting up. It was acrimonious.

The specific details about what caused the split will likely be kept under a non-disclosure agreement forever. However, according to a 2021 New York Times report citing insider knowledge, EA Sports allegedly wanted more rights as part of any new deal, and FIFA allegedly wanted to double the fee for using its name for the next decade to an eye-watering $2.5 billion. Despite these reported claims, one thing is sure, there is no going back for either party.

Since the breakup, both camps have had contrasting lines of communication. EA Sports immediately announced EA Sports FC, which will arrive in 2023. The likes of Liverpool FC and Real Madrid supported the reveal with posts featuring the hashtag #EASportsFC and an announcement that they would be in the new game.

On the other side, FIFA released a bombastic statement that suggests it will make the best football game around.

“I can assure you that the only authentic, real game that has the FIFA name will be the best one available for gamers and football fans,” FIFA President Gianni Infantino said.

“The FIFA name is the only global, original title. FIFA 23, FIFA 24, FIFA 25 and FIFA 26, and so on — the constant is the FIFA name, and it will remain forever and remain THE BEST,” Infantino said.

There is no doubting Infantino’s enthusiasm — he capitalized “THE BEST” — but if he thinks FIFA can find a new developer and simply go head-to-head with EA Sports, he is delusional. The following are the reasons.

EA Sports is not just the former developer of the FIFA series, it is deeply entrenched in football and is one of those rare video games that has transcended the medium and made it into the mainstream. EA Sports is everywhere.

It is on television broadcasts of the English Premier League, the sleeves of matchday officials and partners with clubs and leagues such as Juventus and Serie A. FIFA may work with another video game’s studio, but it is unlikely to receive as much exposure.

This manifestation of marketing prowess has seen EA Sports’ FIFA completely outplay its nearest rival, Konami’s eFootball — formerly Pro Evolution Soccer or PES. What started as a closely contested battle in the early 2000s has turned into a period of unbelievable dominance for FIFA.

There was a time the Japanese-developed PES sold almost as many copies, with fans preferring better, more realistic gameplay than FIFA. But it is no longer a contest because EA Sports regularly outsells its opposition by around 10 to 1. Outside of eFootball, there are no other rivals except the upcoming free-to-play UFL from an unknown game studio. It might be brilliant, but people will only want to play the game that their mates, celebs and pro footballers are playing, and this will be EA Sports FC.

Like it or not, EA Sports is adept at creating monopolies in the games industry. The route to the top for FIFA, and its Madden NFL series, was to lock rivals out of official licenses while it tweaked and honed its game. These actions presented gamers with two options — play with the authentic teams, players, leagues and likenesses of EA Sports games, or get involved in a game where Manchester City are called Manchester B and play in a sponsor-less kit. It was a no-brainer.

FIFA will no doubt use the same tactics on EA Sports FC. For example, from now on, we do not expect to see an official women’s or men’s World Cup mode in an EA Sports game. But the world football governing body stands to lose the most following the separation as it has no jurisdiction over club competitions or players, which matters most to fans.

The realization that FIFA’s most significant contribution to the video game series was its name will sink in eventually. There is a chance it will happen when it tries to purchase or build a video games studio to make — in Infantino’s words “THE BEST FIFA” game — and cannot source the talent. Or the magnitude of what it is up against could appear when it tries to acquire licenses it desperately needs for authentic player likenesses, stadiums and more, and finds out EA has exclusive access to them.

FIFA could make an excellent game in the future, and healthy competition for EA Sports FC is needed to ensure the games evolve, but video game fans are more ruthless than football fans. They will not stick around through the highs and the lows waiting for their “team” to come good, they will jump ship to the superior one without a second thought. Without EA Sports’ relentless marketing machine, savvy license deals and a game engine that helps it sell tens of millions of copies annually, the chances of FIFA competing on an equal footing is as likely as San Marino winning the World Cup.

Topics: eSports football FIFA EA Sports

Gamers Without Borders kicks off with a prize pool of $10m

Gamers Without Borders kicks off with a prize pool of $10m
Updated 11 April 2023
Arab News

Gamers Without Borders kicks off with a prize pool of $10m

Gamers Without Borders kicks off with a prize pool of $10m
  • For six weeks, global esports teams will battle it out in 5 elite competitions including a CS:GO women’s tournament for the first time
  • The world’s largest charitable esports event will donate $10m to six humanitarian aid partners
Updated 11 April 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Gamers Without Borders, the world’s largest charitable esports event, is set to kick off today with a total charity prize pool of $10 million.

The GWB’s 2023 edition will benefit six aid partners — Direct Relief, IMC, UNICEF, King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, World Food Programme and the UNHCR.

Organized by the Saudi Esports Federation and sponsored by strategic partner Aramco and presenting partner Savvy Games Group, the event’s fourth edition features five elite competitions across four of the world’s most popular esports titles.

The GWB six-week mega-series will serve as a qualifier to Gamers8: The Land of Heroes. It begins with a StarCraft ll tournament, a new addition to the GWB, running from April 14 to 23 and featuring 24 players.

The next competition, a first for the GWB, will be an all-women (CS:GO) tournament, with six teams battling it out in a single elimination bracket from April 27 to 29 for a $2.5 million prize.

Rocket League makes yet another appearance at GWB with 16 teams competing from May 1 to 4 for a $2.5 million prize, followed by a Rainbow Six Siege tournament from May 11 to 14 with 16 teams showcasing their gaming talents to win a $2.5 million prize.

The GWB concludes with the fifth and final tournament, the men’s (CS:GO) qualifiers from May 16 to 18, where some of the best teams from around the globe will be competing for $2.5 million, and the golden opportunity to qualify and advance to the finals at Gamers8: The Land of Heroes.

Gamers8: The Land of Heroes is Saudi Arabia’s flagship gaming and esports event that takes place at Boulevard Riyadh City this summer, starting on July 6 and offering a whopping record prize pool of $45 million.

Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Sultan, chairman of the Saudi Esports Federation, said: “Gamers Without Borders is back for its fourth annual event. Our core mission remains unchanged: to unite gamers worldwide behind humanitarian causes through their shared passion for gaming.

“Since its launch three years ago, Gamers Without Borders has raised over $30 million in collaboration with our charity partners, making a massive impact on many lives across the globe. We are excited to continue leveraging this global platform to drive positive change in the world.”

Topics: eSports Saudi Arabia GAMERS WITHOUT BORDERS

Gaming is booming but work still to be done, Saudi esports chief tells FII Priority conference

Gaming is booming but work still to be done, Saudi esports chief tells FII Priority conference
Updated 31 March 2023
DANIEL FOUNTAIN

Gaming is booming but work still to be done, Saudi esports chief tells FII Priority conference

Gaming is booming but work still to be done, Saudi esports chief tells FII Priority conference
  • Global esports market is forecast to be worth $1.87 billion in 2025, with 377 million esports gamers in the Middle East
Updated 31 March 2023
DANIEL FOUNTAIN

MIAMI: Saudi Arabia’s youth are driving innovation in the gaming and esports sector thanks to the Kingdom’s growing investment and commitment to developing it as a viable career choice, the chief of the Saudi Esports Federation said on Thursday.

However, Prince Faisal bin Bandar said that the Kingdom, and the global esports sector as a whole, could do more to make the industry even more inclusive, especially for women.

Valued at $1.38 billion in 2022, the global esports market is forecast to be worth $1.87 billion in 2025, and with 377 million esports gamers in the Middle East, the region is expected to become the fastest-growing gaming region in the world.

With a large youth population and high smart phone and Internet use rates, in Saudi Arabia alone, 68 percent of the country’s citizens consider themselves gamers. The Kingdom is also set to host Gamers8 this summer, the world’s largest esports and gaming event.

“This next generation are living (esports), they are the ones pushing the innovation,” Prince Faisal said. “Our job, and what we’re doing in Saudi Arabia, is putting the tools in place for them to take it and run with it, to take the lead, and we can just get out of their way,” he said.

While US content dominates the TV, film and music markets globally, gaming is much more an international industry that has allowed Saudis to flourish on the world stage and, like the rest of the world, is one of the most gender-balanced and inclusive arenas in the Kingdom.

“The tools required to build games are now accessible to everyone,” Prince Faisal said. “And in gaming in general, it is pretty equal, it’s about 48 percent female, 52 percent male,” he said.

“Where we have a lot of room to catch up is in the professional (gaming sphere); there’s a lot of room for women to grow within that, even though there has been a lot of growth over the past five years, worldwide, and not just in Saudi Arabia.

“(However) in Saudi Arabia, we’ve had our first international champion, Najd Fahd, who won the collegiate ladies FIFA world championship, and she’s one of our role models to showcase that this is a valid career path not just for young men but also for young women.

“What we need to do is give more room for our young men and women to show they are the heroes of the future, and let them be the voice of the next generation,” he said.

Topics: FII Priority Conference gaming

Esports at the Summer Olympic Games could be Saudi Arabia’s best chance at its first gold medal

Esports at the Summer Olympic Games could be Saudi Arabia’s best chance at its first gold medal
Updated 22 March 2023
Nathan Irvine

Esports at the Summer Olympic Games could be Saudi Arabia’s best chance at its first gold medal

Esports at the Summer Olympic Games could be Saudi Arabia’s best chance at its first gold medal
  • The Kingdom is heavily invested in creating the next wave of elite ‘e-athletes,’ but the current IOC setup is missing the point of eSports
Updated 22 March 2023
Nathan Irvine

The calls for esports to become a fully-fledged discipline of the Summer Olympic Games have been ringing out for decades.

A new breed of “e-athletes” has emerged from a sport that requires cat-like reflexes, laser-targeted accuracy and lightning-fast decision-making.

Yes, the competitors usually sit in front of a screen, rather than showing physical prowess, but their approach to honing their skills is on the same level as many other professional sportspeople. Athletes in esports have fitness coaches, psychologists, nutritionists and more tasked with keeping them in peak condition. As such, esports would fit in nicely with the Summer Games lineup.

Unfortunately, the International Olympic Committee still appears to be perplexed by the sport.

On March 1, 2023, the IOC announced details of its brand-new Olympic eSports Series 2023. And in one simple press release, it managed to marginalize an entire community. There are a few reasons for this. Firstly, the Olympic eSports Series would be separate from the official Summer Games rather than part of it. Secondly, this sideshow, which is to be held in Singapore from June 22, would include “games” such as archery, sailing and chess. Only two recognized video games would make up the nine disciplines — Gran Turismo (motor racing) and Just Dance (dance). The IOC’s interpretations of esports are way off the mark and the news was met with disappointment. Not one of the esports chosen featured in the official 2022 Top 40 most popular eSports chart.

For the uninitiated, games like CS:GO, League of Legends and PUBG are huge in esports and often pull in viewers in their millions across platforms such as Twitch and YouTube. At best, the IOC has been misinformed about what constitutes a true esports video game. At worst, it simply doesn’t care what the industry thinks, and this is an attempt to bend the future of eSports to its whim.

Saudi esports pro gamer Omar “Eaglex99” Dajani is frustrated with the IOC.

“It feels like the IOC was in a bubble when it came to selecting the games to be featured,” he told Arab News. “I think a lot of games are (better) suited for the Olympics, such as FPS (first-person shooters) like Rainbow Six: Siege and Valorant, and sports titles like FIFA.”

It’s a sentiment that is not only shared by his peers in esports but by the countries and governments that are investing heavily in the sport’s infrastructure.

Take the Kingdom’s Savvy Games Group for example. The Public Investment Fund-owned portfolio recently invested a record $265 million in Chinese esports startup VSPO. This type of investment demonstrates just how important the esports scene is to the country. It’s also part of a more holistic view that Saudi Arabia has of the games industry. Savvy Games Group is set to invest $37.8 billion to turn the country into a global gaming hub that creates thousands of jobs and nurtures the esports champions of the future. This trailblazing effort will put Saudi Arabia among the top countries that could potentially dominate esports in the future. In fact, if the IOC does eventually see sense and integrate it into its Summer Games, then Saudi could finally end its wait for an Olympic gold medal.

It’s already home to a number of esports champions. The biggest superstar is Musaed “Msdossary” Al-Dossary, who rose above his rivals to win the coveted 2018 FIFA World Championship.

Dajani agrees: “Saudis are most skilled at the sports genre such as FIFA. I believe this is our best chance of securing a gold medal at the Olympic games.”

Although the disappointment of the IOC’s decisions is still raw, there is hope for the future. It wasn’t long ago that esports were completely ignored by the governing body, so in this regard, some progress has been made.

There will no doubt be revisions to the current setup and hopefully, the backlash will at least make the IOC sit up and take notice of the concerns that are being aired. If and when they do include esports in the Summer Games proper, expect to see Saudi Arabia standing proudly atop the podiums with a shiny medal in hand.

Topics: E-sports Saudi Arabia 2024 Paris Olympics

LaLiga scores deal to win new audiences in Middle East

LaLiga scores deal to win new audiences in Middle East
Updated 08 December 2022
Arab News

LaLiga scores deal to win new audiences in Middle East

LaLiga scores deal to win new audiences in Middle East
  • Joint venture with Galaxy Racer expected to generate over $3bn with each party holding a 50 percent stake
  • Deal establishes esports organization Galaxy Racer as LaLiga’s local partner in the region as well as on the Indian subcontinent
Updated 08 December 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: LaLiga has signed a 15-year deal with the world’s largest esports organization to boost the Spanish football league’s presence in the Middle East and North Africa.

The deal establishes Galaxy Racer as LaLiga’s local partner in the region as well as on the Indian subcontinent. The deal is expected to generate more than $3.16 billion, with each party holding a 50 per cent stake.

LaLiga wants new ways to boost its audience in the two regions, which have more than 1.3 billion people under the age of 30. It will also grant broadcast and media rights in the 29 countries covered by the deal.

This agreement was signed by LaLiga President Javier Tebas and Galaxy Racer Chairman Paul Roy. It comes as Qatar hosts the first World Cup to be held in the Arab world. 

Oscar Mayo, LaLiga Executive Director, said: “Signing this agreement is testament of our deep commitment to supporting the transformation of the sports media scene, and building on the passion for football in MENA and the Indian Subcontinent.

“Galaxy Racer’s experience will be vital in building fan loyalty to position LaLiga as a top brand for football and lifestyle.”

Roy said: “The MENA region and Indian subcontinent are considered (among) the fastest growing territories in sport and by partnering with LaLiga, a global leader in football, we are confident in our ability to work together to radically transform the sport league’s brand presence in these regions, while also fostering the next generation of young sport fans.”

“Several projects, including a documentary series, competitions, merchandise (and) live events are already in the pipeline.”

The agreement in the UAE will see a team of around 20 people working to build the brand and find new business opportunities. There will also be a five-person Board of Directors that includes CEO Maite Ventura. Luis Cardenas, Commercial Director for LaLiga MENA, will be the CCO.

Ventura said: “Galaxy Racer’s extensive experience in the region will serve as an important source of support towards our international strategy. The Middle East is growing as a dedicated sports hub and the FIFA World Cup in Qatar now is the best example of the power of the sport.”

Additionally, Galaxy Racer will launch a roster of creators who will focus on LaLiga and curate events to promote the LaLiga brand throughout the whole year. The creators will exclusively represent LaLiga, touring the world to promote both themselves and LaLiga to fans.

Topics: LaLiga Galaxy Racer Javier Tebas Paul Roy eSports

Saudi esports federation chief says Kingdom has huge potential in market

Saudi esports federation chief says Kingdom has huge potential in market
Updated 19 October 2022
Arab News

Saudi esports federation chief says Kingdom has huge potential in market

Saudi esports federation chief says Kingdom has huge potential in market
  • Prince Faisal bin Bandar said Saudi youth would play a role in esport development
Updated 19 October 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has huge potential in the esports market given its location between east and west, the chairman of the board of Directors of the Saudi Esports Federation (SEF) said Monday.

Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Sultan, speaking about the Kingdom’s e-sports strategy recently launched by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, also said Saudi youth would play a role in its development, considering more than 21 million young people are interested in gaming.

Prince Faisal’s comments came during a tour that included Singapore and South Korea, during which he participated in the All That Matters Conference in Singapore and the World esports Summit in South Korea.

The conferences involved a large number of senior executives from around the world in the world of Web3, music, sports, games, digital and marketing.

During the tour, which aimed to introduce the Saudi strategy and its objectives, Prince Faisal touched on the sectors that it aims to develop — including new technologies and devices, the esports production sector, the governance and regulations sector, in addition to infrastructure and attracting and developing talents.

Topics: E-sports Saudi Arabia Saudi e-sports

