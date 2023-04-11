Why FIFA will struggle to compete with EA Sports FC after acrimonious split

In 2022, after 30 years of making FIFA games together, the world football governing body and video game developer and publisher EA Sports, announced they were splitting up. It was acrimonious.

The specific details about what caused the split will likely be kept under a non-disclosure agreement forever. However, according to a 2021 New York Times report citing insider knowledge, EA Sports allegedly wanted more rights as part of any new deal, and FIFA allegedly wanted to double the fee for using its name for the next decade to an eye-watering $2.5 billion. Despite these reported claims, one thing is sure, there is no going back for either party.

Since the breakup, both camps have had contrasting lines of communication. EA Sports immediately announced EA Sports FC, which will arrive in 2023. The likes of Liverpool FC and Real Madrid supported the reveal with posts featuring the hashtag #EASportsFC and an announcement that they would be in the new game.

On the other side, FIFA released a bombastic statement that suggests it will make the best football game around.

“I can assure you that the only authentic, real game that has the FIFA name will be the best one available for gamers and football fans,” FIFA President Gianni Infantino said.

“The FIFA name is the only global, original title. FIFA 23, FIFA 24, FIFA 25 and FIFA 26, and so on — the constant is the FIFA name, and it will remain forever and remain THE BEST,” Infantino said.

There is no doubting Infantino’s enthusiasm — he capitalized “THE BEST” — but if he thinks FIFA can find a new developer and simply go head-to-head with EA Sports, he is delusional. The following are the reasons.

EA Sports is not just the former developer of the FIFA series, it is deeply entrenched in football and is one of those rare video games that has transcended the medium and made it into the mainstream. EA Sports is everywhere.

It is on television broadcasts of the English Premier League, the sleeves of matchday officials and partners with clubs and leagues such as Juventus and Serie A. FIFA may work with another video game’s studio, but it is unlikely to receive as much exposure.

This manifestation of marketing prowess has seen EA Sports’ FIFA completely outplay its nearest rival, Konami’s eFootball — formerly Pro Evolution Soccer or PES. What started as a closely contested battle in the early 2000s has turned into a period of unbelievable dominance for FIFA.

There was a time the Japanese-developed PES sold almost as many copies, with fans preferring better, more realistic gameplay than FIFA. But it is no longer a contest because EA Sports regularly outsells its opposition by around 10 to 1. Outside of eFootball, there are no other rivals except the upcoming free-to-play UFL from an unknown game studio. It might be brilliant, but people will only want to play the game that their mates, celebs and pro footballers are playing, and this will be EA Sports FC.

Like it or not, EA Sports is adept at creating monopolies in the games industry. The route to the top for FIFA, and its Madden NFL series, was to lock rivals out of official licenses while it tweaked and honed its game. These actions presented gamers with two options — play with the authentic teams, players, leagues and likenesses of EA Sports games, or get involved in a game where Manchester City are called Manchester B and play in a sponsor-less kit. It was a no-brainer.

FIFA will no doubt use the same tactics on EA Sports FC. For example, from now on, we do not expect to see an official women’s or men’s World Cup mode in an EA Sports game. But the world football governing body stands to lose the most following the separation as it has no jurisdiction over club competitions or players, which matters most to fans.

The realization that FIFA’s most significant contribution to the video game series was its name will sink in eventually. There is a chance it will happen when it tries to purchase or build a video games studio to make — in Infantino’s words “THE BEST FIFA” game — and cannot source the talent. Or the magnitude of what it is up against could appear when it tries to acquire licenses it desperately needs for authentic player likenesses, stadiums and more, and finds out EA has exclusive access to them.

FIFA could make an excellent game in the future, and healthy competition for EA Sports FC is needed to ensure the games evolve, but video game fans are more ruthless than football fans. They will not stick around through the highs and the lows waiting for their “team” to come good, they will jump ship to the superior one without a second thought. Without EA Sports’ relentless marketing machine, savvy license deals and a game engine that helps it sell tens of millions of copies annually, the chances of FIFA competing on an equal footing is as likely as San Marino winning the World Cup.