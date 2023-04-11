You are here

  At least 50 killed as Myanmar military attacks rebel gathering

At least 50 killed as Myanmar military attacks rebel gathering

At least 50 killed as Myanmar military attacks rebel gathering
The Myanmar military has denied international allegations it has committed atrocities against civilians and says it is fighting ‘terrorists’ determined to destabilize the country. (AFP file photo)
Reuters

  • Myanmar has been in turmoil since a 2021 coup, with attacks by ethnic minority armies and resistance fighters challenging the rule of the military
At least 50 people were killed in central Myanmar on Tuesday in an air strike by the military on an event attended by opponents to its rule, according to media and members of a local resistance movement.
Citing residents in the Sagaing region, BBC Burmese, Radio Free Asia (RFA), and the Irrawaddy news portal reported between 50 and 100 people, including civilians, had died in the attack.
Reuters could not immediately verify the reports and a spokesperson for the ruling military did not answer a phone call seeking comment.
Myanmar has been in turmoil since a 2021 coup, with attacks by ethnic minority armies and resistance fighters challenging the rule of the military, which has responded with air strikes and heavy weapons, including in civilian areas.
A member of the local People’s Defense Force (PDF), an anti-junta militia, said fighter jets had fired on a ceremony held to open their local office.
“So far, the exact number of casualties is still unknown. We cannot retrieve all the bodies yet,” said the PDF member, who declined to be identified.
At least 1.2 million people have been displaced by post-coup fighting, according to the United Nations.
Tuesday’s incident could be one of the deadliest among a string of air strikes since a jet attacked a concert in October, killing at least 50 civilians, local singers and members of an armed ethnic minority group in Kachin State.
Myanmar’s pro-democracy government-in-exile, the National Unity Government, condemned the attack, calling it “yet another example of (the military’s) indiscriminate use of extreme force against civilians.”
Last month, at least eight civilians including children were killed in an air strike on a village in northwest Myanmar, according to a human rights group, ethnic minority rebels and media.
The military has denied international allegations it has committed atrocities against civilians and says it is fighting “terrorists” determined to destabilize the country.
Western countries have imposed sanctions on the junta and its vast business network to try to choke off its revenue and access to arms from key suppliers like Russia.

Topics: Myanmar

French building collapse kills 6, gas explosion suspected

French building collapse kills 6, gas explosion suspected
French building collapse kills 6, gas explosion suspected

French building collapse kills 6, gas explosion suspected
PARIS: French investigators are treating the deaths of at least six people who were killed when a building collapsed in the city of Marseille as a possible “involuntary homicide” case, a prosecutor said Tuesday.
Prosecutor Dominique Laurens said an investigation was opened on that basis after the first body was found in the building, which collapsed in a fiery explosion early Sunday.
Four of the six victims have been formally identified, Laurens said: a 74-year-old couple and two women, ages 88 and 65, who were neighbors.
Rescuers continuing searching Tuesday for two people who remained unaccounted for following the emergency in France’s second-largest city.
Investigators “are now working on the hypothesis of a gas explosion” as the cause of the building’s collapse, Laurens said during a Tuesday news conference. A gas meter was found in the rubble that may help determine whether there was atypical consumption in the 24 hours prior to the explosion.
In 2018, two buildings in the center of Marseille collapsed, killing eight people. Those buildings were poorly maintained, which was not the case with the one that collapsed Sunday, the interior minister said.

Topics: France gas explosion building fire

UN says forced into ‘appalling choice’ by Taliban ban on women

UN says forced into ‘appalling choice’ by Taliban ban on women
UN says forced into ‘appalling choice’ by Taliban ban on women

UN says forced into ‘appalling choice’ by Taliban ban on women
KABUL: The United Nations is being forced into making an “appalling choice” on whether to continue operations in Afghanistan by the Taliban government banning women from working for the organization, the world body said Tuesday.
“Through this ban, the Taliban de facto authorities seek to force the United Nations into having to make an appalling choice between staying and delivering in support of the Afghan people and standing by the norms and principles we are duty-bound to uphold,” the UN mission in Afghanistan said in a statement.
On April 4, the UN said Taliban authorities had ordered its mission to stop all Afghan women from working at its offices across the country.
Mission head Roza Otunbayeva had initiated an “operational review” to decide the next steps, the statement said.
“It should be clear that any negative consequences of this crisis for the Afghan people will be the responsibility of the de facto authorities,” it said.

Philippines, US kick off largest-ever joint military drills

Philippines, US kick off largest-ever joint military drills
Philippines, US kick off largest-ever joint military drills

Philippines, US kick off largest-ever joint military drills
  • Nearly 18,000 troops are taking part in the annual exercises dubbed Balikatan
  • It will for the first time include a live-fire drill in the South China Sea
MANILA: The Philippines and the United States launched their largest-ever joint military exercises on Tuesday, as the longstanding allies seek to counter growing Chinese assertiveness in the region.
Nearly 18,000 troops are taking part in the annual exercises dubbed Balikatan, or “shoulder to shoulder” in Filipino, which for the first time will include a live-fire drill in the South China Sea, which Beijing claims almost entirely.
The drills follow Monday’s conclusion of a three-day Chinese military exercise that simulated targeted strikes and a blockade of self-ruled, democratic Taiwan, which Beijing considers part of its territory.
Balikatan will include military helicopters landing on a Philippine island off the northern tip of the main island of Luzon, nearly 300 kilometers (180 miles) from Taiwan, and the retaking of another island by amphibious forces.
It will be the first time the exercises have been held under President Ferdinand Marcos, who has sought to strengthen ties with the United States after his predecessor Rodrigo Duterte trashed the alliance.
“In order for us to protect our sovereign territory, we really have to drill and exercise how we are going to retake an island that’s been taken away from us,” Philippine exercises spokesman Col. Michael Logico told reporters after the opening ceremony at a military camp in Manila.
In recent months, Manila and Washington have agreed to restart joint maritime patrols in the South China Sea and struck a deal to expand the US forces’ footprint in the Philippines, which has infuriated China.
US troops will be allowed to use an additional four Philippine military bases under the pact, including a naval base not far from Taiwan.
The Philippines’ proximity to the island could potentially make it a key US partner in the event of a Chinese invasion.
At a joint news conference Tuesday, both armies did not address questions about the Taiwan tensions and a possible role for the Philippines if China invaded Taiwan.
News of the expanded base access had prompted China to accuse the United States of “endangering regional peace and stability.”
“Countries in this part of the world must uphold strategic independence and firmly resist the Cold-War mentality and bloc confrontation,” China’s ambassador to Manila, Huang Xilian, said last week.
About 12,200 American, 5,400 Filipino and just over 100 Australian soldiers will participate in the two weeks of Balikatan exercises — about twice as many as last year.
About 50 leftwing protesters staged a rally outside the opening ceremony venue, calling on the Philippine government to scrap the exercises.
As part of the exercises, troops will stage an amphibious landing on the western island of Palawan, the closest Philippine landmass to the Spratly Islands, where Beijing and Manila have rival claims.
The Americans will also use their Patriot missiles, considered one of the best air defense systems in the world, and the HIMARS precision rocket system, which has helped Ukrainian forces fighting the Russian invaders.
The two armies originally planned to fire live rounds at sea off the northern province of Ilocos Norte, about 355 kilometers from Taiwan’s south coast, but later on had to move it further down the South China Sea, Philippine Army Maj. Gen. Marvin Licudine said.
The original site was “not sufficiently prepared” for unloading the needed equipment, he added.
The new venue is less than 300 kilometers east of the Chinese-held Scarborough Shoal.
The exercises will enhance “tactics, techniques and procedures across a wide range of military operations,” said Philippine military spokesman Col. Medel Aguilar.
Soon after the opening ceremony in Manila, the Philippine defense and foreign ministers will jointly meet their US counterparts in Washington.

Topics: Philippines US

South Korea: Leaked US intel document ‘untrue’, amid spying allegations

South Korea: Leaked US intel document ‘untrue’, amid spying allegations
South Korea: Leaked US intel document ‘untrue’, amid spying allegations

South Korea: Leaked US intel document ‘untrue’, amid spying allegations
  • Several US confidential documents have been recently posted on social media
  • The purported leak sparked a diplomatic row between the US and some allies
SEOUL: South Korea said on Tuesday that information contained in a purportedly leaked US confidential document that appeared to be based on internal discussions among top South Korean security officials was “untrue” and “altered.”
Several documents have been recently posted on social media offering a partial, month-old snapshot of the war in Ukraine, sparking a diplomatic row between the US and some allies.
One of the documents gave details of internal discussions among South Korean officials about US pressure on Seoul to help supply weapons to Ukraine, suggesting the US could have been spying on South Korea, one of its most important allies, and inviting condemnation from the Asian nation’s lawmakers.
The office of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said in a statement that suspicions his office in Seoul was monitored are “utterly false” and that any attempts to shake its alliance with the US is an act “compromising national interest.”
US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin held phone talks with his South Korean counterpart on Tuesday during which the two sides agreed that much of the document on South Korea has been fabricated, Yoon’s office said.
It did not elaborate on which part of the document was untrue.
South Korea’s defense ministry said that during the phone conversation that took place at the request of Austin, the Pentagon chief explained about recent media reports on the leak and vowed to closely communicate with South Korea on the issue.
The revelation comes just weeks before Yoon is scheduled to meet with US President Joe Biden in Washington, on April 26.
Some lawmakers of South Korea’s main opposition Democratic Party expressed “strong regret” on Monday over the alleged surveillance, calling it a clear violation of national sovereignty and a major security failure of the Yoon administration.
Kim Tae-hyo, South Korea’s Deputy National Security Adviser, said the latest controversy will not have an impact on South Korea’s alliance with the US, as he departed for Washington ahead of Yoon’s visit.
“The US is the country with the world’s best intelligence capabilities and since (Yoon’s) inauguration we have shared intelligence in almost every sector,” Kim told reporters.
The document, which does not appear to have a date on it, said that South Korea had agreed to sell artillery shells to help the US replenish its stockpiles, insisting that the “end user” should be the US military. But internally, top South Korean officials were worried that the US would divert them to Ukraine.
South Korea has said its law forbids supplying weapons to countries engaged in conflict, meaning it can’t send arms to Ukraine.
Reuters has not independently verified the documents’ authenticity. US officials have said some giving battlefield casualty estimates from Ukraine appeared to have been altered to understate Russian losses.

Topics: South Korea US

Taiwan detects Chinese warships, planes around island after drills end

Taiwan detects Chinese warships, planes around island after drills end
Taiwan detects Chinese warships, planes around island after drills end

Taiwan detects Chinese warships, planes around island after drills end
  • China launched three days of military exercises around self-ruled Taiwan on Saturday
  • Exercises simulated targeted strikes and practice a blockade of the island
TAIPEI: Chinese warships and aircraft were still operating around Taiwan on Tuesday, the island’s defense ministry said, a day after Beijing declared an end to its massive war games.
China launched three days of military exercises around self-ruled Taiwan on Saturday that saw it simulate targeted strikes and practice a blockade of the island.
The show of force from Beijing, which claims the island as part of its territory, was a response to Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen’s meeting with US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy last week, an encounter it had warned would provoke retaliatory measures.
Taiwan’s defense ministry said it had detected nine Chinese warships and 26 aircraft around the island as of 11:00 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Tuesday.
China “organized military aircraft this morning and crossed the median line from the north, the center, and the south,” the ministry said, referring to the unofficial but once largely adhered-to border that runs down the middle of the Taiwan Strait.
On Monday, the final day of the drills, the ministry said it had detected 12 Chinese warships and 91 aircraft around the island, with 54 planes crossing into Taiwan’s southwestern and southeastern air defense identification zone (ADIZ).
The ADIZ incursions were the highest recorded in a single day since October 2021.
During the exercises, J15 fighter jets had been deployed off China’s Shandong aircraft carrier and were among the aircraft that crossed the median line, the defense ministry added.
The ADIZ is not the same as Taiwan’s territorial airspace, and includes a far greater area that overlaps with part of China’s own ADIZ and even some of the mainland.
Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen condemned the military drills on Monday, hours after they officially came to an end, saying China was using Taiwan’s engagement with the United States as an “excuse to launch military exercises, causing instability in Taiwan and the region.”
“Although China’s military exercise has come to an end, our military and national security team will continue to stick to their posts and defend the country,” Tsai said in a post on Facebook.
After the three-day exercise, the Chinese military said it had “successfully completed” tasks related to its “Joint Sword” drills.
The war games saw Beijing simulate “sealing” off the island, with state media reporting dozens of planes had practiced an “aerial blockade.”
The United States, which had repeatedly called for China to show restraint, on Monday sent the USS Milius guided-missile warship through contested parts of the South China Sea.
“This freedom of navigation operation upheld the rights, freedoms, and lawful uses of the sea,” the US Navy said in a statement.
The deployment triggered condemnation from China, which said the vessel had “illegally intruded” into its territorial waters.
Separately, Beijing warned that Taiwanese independence and cross-strait peace were “mutually exclusive,” blaming Taipei and unnamed “foreign forces” supporting it for the tensions.
The White House made clear that relations with Beijing were rocky following the drills.

Topics: China Taiwan

