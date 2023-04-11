You are here

  • Home
  • Journalists are being ‘used as tokens’ in grand political struggle, WSJ tells Arab News

Journalists are being ‘used as tokens’ in grand political struggle, WSJ tells Arab News

Journalists are being ‘used as tokens’ in grand political struggle, WSJ tells Arab News
The US has declared Gershkovich “wrongfully detained.” (WSJ/Sourced)
Short Url

https://arab.news/92aqf

Updated 11 April 2023
TAREK ALI AHMAD

Journalists are being ‘used as tokens’ in grand political struggle, WSJ tells Arab News

Journalists are being ‘used as tokens’ in grand political struggle, WSJ tells Arab News
  • 'Worrying trend of journalism around the world being criminalized and then used in this way,' says WSJ foreign correspondent
  • Russia formally charged WSJ reporter Evan Gershkovich with espionage, reports TASS
Updated 11 April 2023
TAREK ALI AHMAD

LONDON: There is a worrying trend in which journalists are being used as tokens to broker deals, the Wall Street Journal’s Stephen Kalin told Arab News.

“We’re seeing a worrying trend of journalism around the world being criminalized and then used in this way, and journalists being used as tokens,” Kalin, a foreign correspondent with WSJ who is based in the Gulf, told Arab News.

“That’s really not acceptable in any place,” he said.

Moscow has formally charged WSJ reporter Evan Gershkovich with espionage, Russian news agencies reported Friday, adding that he had denied the accusations.

His arrest has prompted an outcry from media outlets and rights groups, as well as government officials in Washington.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken designated Gershkovich as “wrongfully detained” — terminology used for political hostages.

“Journalism is not a crime,” State Department spokesman Vedant Patel said in a statement. “We call for the Russian Federation to immediately release Mr. Gershkovich.”

Kalin explained: “The (US) administration has been very communicative with our institution, our newspaper, and responsive to our concerns that this is extremely serious and that we need their full attention to help secure his release. 

“The wrongful detention designation is useful because it opens up some new channels within the US government. There’s a hostage office inside of the White House, represented by Roger Carstens.”

Kalin, like many of his colleagues, understands the dangers that come with reporting from a war zone.

“Evan is a journalist. He’s got a long history of conducting journalism in Russia and outside of Russia...He’s well-known in the journalism community. He’s well-known to the Russian authorities as an accredited journalist,” Kalin said.

“The charges against him are really ludicrous, as far as we can tell. They’re politically motivated…He’s sort of caught in a bigger political struggle.”

The Kremlin, through its spokesperson, downplayed the US designation.

“The United States could and should protect the rights of its citizen who was caught red-handed (and) violated the relevant laws of the Russian Federation. He is suspected of such. Naturally, the decision will be made by the court. (That’s) all there is to say,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

US President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that Russia's imprisonment of Gershkovich was "totally illegal," adding that “it changes the dynamic,” AFP news agency reported.

Topics: Journalists journalism

Related

US reporter charged with spying: Russian news agencies
Media
US reporter charged with spying: Russian news agencies
Kremlin: Foreign journalists can carry on working in Russia
Media
Kremlin: Foreign journalists can carry on working in Russia

The digital realm’s role in Ramadan celebrations just keeps on expanding

The digital realm’s role in Ramadan celebrations just keeps on expanding
Updated 51 min 19 sec ago

The digital realm’s role in Ramadan celebrations just keeps on expanding

The digital realm’s role in Ramadan celebrations just keeps on expanding
  • Experts reveals how Muslims in the Middle East are increasingly marking the holy month by searching, scrolling, buying and browsing online
  • According to once analyst, the biggest shift in online behavior during Ramadan is not in shopping habits but increased engagement with spiritual and religious activities
Updated 51 min 19 sec ago
Jumana Khamis

DUBAI: Ramadan is a time for introspection, spirituality and family bonding. Many Muslims change their daily habits during the holy month, not only by fasting from dawn to dusk but also by making an effort to be more charitable and spend more time in prayer.

This change in habits increasingly transcends the real world and extends to the virtual, with many people spending more time online as they search for seasonal shopping deals, along with entertaining and spiritual content.

Researchers have found the total time users across the region spend online significantly increases during Ramadan, scrolling, searching and browsing more than they do at any other time of the year.

“According to a recent study, six out of 10 consumers agree that their mobile phone usage increases during Ramadan,” George Maktabi, the CEO of media and technology company Webedia Group MENA, told Arab News.

About 50 percent of respondents in Saudi Arabia said they spend one to three hours on their smartphones each day during Ramadan, according to a survey by advertising platform AdColony and research company GlobalWebIndex.

“The MENA (Middle East and North Africa region), and specifically Saudi Arabia, have one of the highest average (numbers of) paying users in the world, and Ramadan has been known to spike up revenue and daily active users,” Maktabi added.

About 74 percent of Muslims in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Iraq and Lebanon said they would be using their smartphones the same amount as or more than usual during Ramadan this year, according to a 2022 study by Statista.

It is perhaps no surprise that smartphone usage during Ramadan has been increasing steadily in recent times but it is worth examining exactly what people use their smartphones for during the month.

“Last year, noticeable spikes in searches for fashion and beauty (especially modest makeup), food (especially quick recipes, desserts and small kitchen appliances), online deals, gifting, and spirituality were recorded on our publications during Ramadan,” said Maktabi.

In Saudi Arabia, he added, there was a sharp increase in the number of people interested in content that can teach them something new.

Close to 90 percent of users surveyed in the UAE and 86 percent in the Kingdom used social media both to learn new things and to send greetings during Ramadan, while 84 percent in in Saudi Arabia and 77 percent in the Emirates also watched online videos, either to learn how to do something or for entertainment, according to a Statista study.

People find not only a sense of connection and sources of entertainment in the virtual world during the holy month, but also spirituality. Reading the Qur’an before iftar is a popular activity, with significant levels of participation in the activity among both men (68 percent) and women (46 percent), according to Statista. Its study also found that 48 percent of people in Saudi Arabia bought religious items before Ramadan.

In fact, according to a 2022 report by Google, prayer queries hit at an all-time high for the year in the two weeks before Ramadan, and the greatest number of downloads of religious apps took place during the first week of the month.

“The holy month’s central themes of spirituality, giving and kindness can also be detected through searches,” said Maktabi.

“We saw a 100 percent increase in YouTube search interest for ‘donations’ and ‘charitable giving’ in Saudi Arabia during the four weeks of Ramadan in 2021 versus all other months of the year.”

Such trends are especially evident on social media platforms. The biggest-trending Instagram reels and TikTok audios at this time of year are usually ones with Islamic themes, according to Sohaib Mazhar, a founding partner of Brand Agency and a social media specialist with BMB Group.

“There are remixes, or slowed reverbs, in TikTok style of nasheeds or qawalis (types of music), which many brands also opt to use for their content for Ramadan,” he said.

TikTok, the fastest-growing social media app in recent times, is unsurprisingly among the most popular platforms for messages and celebrations during the holy month.

Last year, videos posted with the hashtag #Ramadan2022 received 3.9 billion views on the platform, while posts with the hashtags #RamadanPreps and #RamadanHealth garnered 551 million and 439 million video views respectively.

“Other popular categories that literally provided food for thought and sparked user creativity were #WhereToEat, with 371 million video views, and #ModestFashion, with 156 million video views,” Sasha El-Jurdi, TikTok MENA’s head of content programming, told Arab News.

“When it comes to family, we see a lot of content under the hashtag #MyFamily that curates feel-good videos of vlogs with family members celebrating the spirit of Ramadan together.”

Consumption of entertaining content also increases on TikTok during Ramadan, particularly in countries such as Saudi Arabia, Egypt and the UAE, as users turn to the platform for inspiration and ideas on topics such as DIY trends in Ramadan decorations, modest fashion and popular recipes, El-Jurdi added.

For example, 57 percent of TikTok users said they were inspired by content creators to try new household products during Ramadan, and 85 percent spent more time watching cooking videos during the month, according to a TikTok study.

However, TikTok is not the only social media platform to experience a surge in usage during Ramadan. Users in the Middle East also spend close to 58 million more hours than usual on Facebook during the month, a five percent increase, according to Google.

In a pre-Ramadan survey of Twitter users in Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Egypt last year, 60 percent of users said that Twitter was their go-to platform for discovering what was happening during the holy month.

Meanwhile, YouTube was the most popular video app in Saudi Arabia during Ramadan 2022, with 18.1 million active users, an increase of 190,000 compared with the previous year.

The increase in online activity was accompanied by a shift in times of use, according to Mazhar.

“There’s a substantial increase in online activity around sahoor time and after midnight, as well as after iftar, while people wait for Isha prayers,” he said.

Online consumer spending during Ramadan was valued at $6.2 billion in 2022, representing a 39 percent increase compared with the previous year, according to Statista. Nearly all consumers in the Kingdom said they research products online before purchase, according to a study carried out by Google and Kantar this year. Google Search is the top option for such research, with 74 percent of Saudi shoppers using it to check product information, while 52 percent use YouTube for the same purpose.

Shopping is one of the major drivers of online activity during Ramadan, studies show. Consumer activity in Saudi Arabia during Ramadan this year was forecast to increase by 44 percent compared with last year, according to a recent study conducted by Toluna, a provider of market research and consumer insight.

“The increase can be seen across all sectors, including entertainment (up by 44 percent from last year), grocery shopping (up by 51 percent), traveling abroad (up by 35 percent), staycation (up by 42 percent), food delivery (up by 39 percent), and beauty treatment (up by 31 percent),” said Maktabi.

Ramadan and the Eid holiday that follows are particular times when shopping is not only about personal wants but also gifting.

The Toluna survey found that the majority of respondents (91 percent) planned to give Eid presents this year, with children (66 percent), parents (56 percent) and friends (37 percent) the primary recipients.

In addition, 46 percent of respondents planned to increase their spending on Eid gifts this year, while 39 percent expressed a desire to make the occasion more special to compensate for the low-key pandemic years, and to do so by treating themselves and their loved ones, according to the same study.

Despite almost half of all respondents noting an increase in prices this year, they were still planning to spend more on gifts, and more than a third said they intended to give gifts to more people this year.

Ramadan and Eid are are a very important time of year for Muslims in the Middle East, and all around the world, and digital channels increasingly offer yet another way of bringing people closer together and to the things they are passionate about.

As Maktabi pointed out, it is notable that the biggest shift in online behavior during Ramadan is not in people’s shopping habits, but their increased engagement with spiritual and religious activities.

Topics: Ramadan 2023 Ramadan shopping

Related

There are numerous health benefits of fasting that can be achieved by fasting the right way during Ramadan and beyond. (Supplied
Saudi Arabia
How to enjoy a healthy Ramadan and intermittent fasting
Ramadan recipes: A delicious and decadent lamb ouzi recipe for iftar 
Lifestyle
Ramadan recipes: A delicious and decadent lamb ouzi recipe for iftar 

Kuwaiti news outlet reveals country’s first AI-generated anchor

Kuwaiti news outlet reveals country’s first AI-generated anchor
Updated 11 April 2023
Arab News

Kuwaiti news outlet reveals country’s first AI-generated anchor

Kuwaiti news outlet reveals country’s first AI-generated anchor
  • Fedha made her debut on Kuwait News' Twitter account
Updated 11 April 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Kuwait News, an affiliate of Kuwait Times, unveiled on Saturday a virtual news presenter, in the form of a female, created using artificial intelligence.

Introducing herself in Arabic, Fedha made her first appearance on the Twitter account of Kuwait News.

The AI-generated news anchor is in the image of a woman with blonde hair and brown eyes. She was dressed in a black blazer and a white top.

“I’m Fedha, the first AI-powered presenter in Kuwait working at Kuwait News Media Company,” Fedha said.

She added: “What kind of news do you prefer? Let us hear your opinions.”

Abdullah Boftain, deputy editor-in-chief for Kuwait News, told AFP news agency Fedha may be developed with a Kuwaiti accent and read online news bulletins.

He explained that the introduction of Fedha aims to explore AI’s potential to offer “new and innovative content.”

According to Boftain, Fedha’s fair features reflect Kuwait’s diverse population, which includes expatriates.

Her name, however, is a common local one, meaning silver.

Topics: AI AI-generated news anchor

Related

Pilot phase for Talabat food delivery robots in Dubai Silicon Oasis
Business & Economy
Pilot phase for Talabat food delivery robots in Dubai Silicon Oasis
The robot will also acquaint visitors with services provided at the complex. (@ReasahAlharmain)
Saudi Arabia
Robot with 11 languages to receive visitors at King Abdulaziz Complex for Holy Kaaba Kiswa

Serbian journalists mark unsolved 1999 killing of journalist

Serbian journalists mark unsolved 1999 killing of journalist
Updated 11 April 2023
AP

Serbian journalists mark unsolved 1999 killing of journalist

Serbian journalists mark unsolved 1999 killing of journalist
  • Slavko Curuvija was shot dead at the entrance to his Belgrade apartment during the 1999 NATO bombing of Serbia
  • His killing became a symbol of the struggle for a free press in the Balkan nation
Updated 11 April 2023
AP

BELGRADE: Independent Serbian journalists marked on Tuesday the 24th anniversary of the killing of a prominent editor and newspaper publisher who was fiercely critical of the government in Belgrade.
Slavko Curuvija was shot dead at the entrance to his Belgrade apartment during the 1999 NATO bombing of Serbia over its crackdown against Kosovo Albanian separatists.
His killing became a symbol of the struggle for a free press in the Balkan nation.
Independent media organizations, both local and international, warn that critical journalists still face threats because of their work. The government of populist President Aleksandar Vucic – who was information minister at the time of Curuvija’s death – maintains tight control over mainstream media outlets.
Four state security officials were charged with planning and carrying out the killing, but no final verdict has been reached despite several retrials and appeals.
Foreign rights groups attended the gatherings of independent journalists on Tuesday to mark Curuvija’s killing.
‘’Our visit comes amidst a spate of recent death threats and pressure, which reflect a wider toxic climate for independent and investigative journalism,’’ said the Media Freedom Rapid Response group.
‘’It is alarming that leading journalists are still receiving death threats and being branded with the same dangerous labels of ‘traitors’ and ‘foreign mercenaries’ that were used to lay the groundwork for Curuvija’s assassination,’’ the group said in a statement.
Curuvija was regarded as an enemy of the state by the regime of former Serbian President Slobodan Milosevic. The state-run media controlled by Milosevic’s family accused him of ‘’inviting’’ NATO to bomb Serbia. The NATO intervention in Serbia was in response to Milosevic’s bloody crackdown on ethnic Albanians in Kosovo, a former Serbian province that declared independence in 2006.
‘’Despite repeated attempts by the Milosevic regime to shut down his newspapers, the journalist refused to be cowed into silence and paid the ultimate price for his bravery,’’ Media Freedom Rapid Response said.
Independent journalists in Serbia still face threats from government officials and from many tabloids that are firmly under Vucic’s control.

Topics: Serbia journalist Slavko Curuvija

Related

North Korea journalists union holds first meeting in 22 years
Media
North Korea journalists union holds first meeting in 22 years
Kremlin: Foreign journalists can carry on working in Russia
Media
Kremlin: Foreign journalists can carry on working in Russia

After backlash, Twitter now calls NPR — and BBC — ‘government-funded’

After backlash, Twitter now calls NPR — and BBC — ‘government-funded’
Updated 10 April 2023
AFP

After backlash, Twitter now calls NPR — and BBC — ‘government-funded’

After backlash, Twitter now calls NPR — and BBC — ‘government-funded’
  • Musk’s move against NPR came just days after Twitter stripped The New York Times of its verified status on the platform
Updated 10 April 2023
AFP

WASHINGTON: Twitter has backtracked after an uproar for labeling the US radio network NPR as “state- affiliated media” and now calls it “government-funded.”
Elon Musk’s social media network has also applied that new label to the BBC, which is funded predominantly by British households paying a license fee.
Britain’s beloved national broadcaster has reached out to Twitter for clarification, news reports said.
The change in how Twitter refers to Washington-based National Public Radio happened quietly overnight Saturday and comes after the network complained that the term “state-affiliated” was disparaging and inaccurate.
Twitter last week branded NPR in the same way as government-owned Chinese and Russian platforms.
In protest, NPR stopped tweeting. In its updated Twitter bio, NPR’s main account — which has more than 8.8 million followers — invited users to “find us every other place where you read the news.”
NPR CEO John Lansing said the decision by Twitter was “unacceptable” and the radio’s account has remained silent ever since.
Other accounts run by NPR, such as its music and politics handles, did not have the “state-affiliated” specification and have continued to post tweets.
Musk’s move against NPR came just days after Twitter stripped The New York Times of its verified status on the platform, which like NPR, is often accused of left-leaning bias, particularly by US conservatives.
According to Twitter policy, the decisions will deamplify tweets from both companies, limiting their reach on a platform that remains a major communication tool for media outlets, celebrities and officials.
Musk has for years expressed a deep disdain for the news media and in recent weeks installed an automatic response of a poop emoji to emails sent to the site’s main press address.
But on Thursday, NPR said Musk had signaled in a series of emails that the relabeling may not have been “accurate” and that Twitter would look further into the matter.
“The operating principle at Twitter is simply fair and equal treatment, so if we label non-US accounts as government, then we should do the same for the US, but it sounds like that might not be accurate here,” Musk wrote to NPR.
According to NPR’s website, the bulk of its budget comes from fees paid by member stations throughout the United States, who are themselves supported by individual donors and government funds.
NPR, one of America’s most respected news outlets, told AFP less than one percent of its operational budget comes from federal sources.

Topics: Twitter NPR BBC Elon Musk

Related

NPR protests as Twitter calls it ‘state-affiliated media’
Media
NPR protests as Twitter calls it ‘state-affiliated media’
Twitter pulls check mark from main New York Times account
Media
Twitter pulls check mark from main New York Times account

Google to include chatbot AI in its search engine, CEO announces

Google to include chatbot AI in its search engine, CEO announces
Updated 07 April 2023
Arab News

Google to include chatbot AI in its search engine, CEO announces

Google to include chatbot AI in its search engine, CEO announces
  • Sundar Pichai says company is testing several new products
  • Opportunity will give more power and flexibility, insists chief
Updated 07 April 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Google plans to include conversational artificial intelligence features in its search engine as it seeks to respond to changes brought about by the rapidly changing industry, says Sundar Pichai.

In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, the Alphabet and Google CEO said AI will enhance user experience to give people more power and flexibility when searching online.

Pichai said: “Will people be able to ask questions to Google and engage with LLMs in the context of search? Absolutely.”

Google is a pioneer in the field of large language models, the term used to refer to AI models that can generate natural language texts from large amounts of data.

The technology is at the heart of services like ChatGPT, the AI chatbot sensation released to the public in the autumn of last year by OpenAI.

Microsoft recently launched an upgraded version of its Bing search engine, which is now powered by ChatGPT. The company said that the new search engine helped it exceed 100 million daily active users last month.

Along with adding it to Bing, the firm spearheaded by Satya Nadella is also integrating the chatbot technology into its Edge browser as well as other Microsoft 365 applications and services.

Google has long been the dominant player in the field of search engine technology, offering a fast and simple way to access information online.

The algorithm that powers its search engine has been the driving force of the business, accounting for more than half of the revenue at parent Alphabet.

Pichai dismissed the potential threat posed by chatbots and added that “the opportunity space, if anything, is bigger than before.”

Google released Bard to the public in February, its own AI chatbot that is similar to ChatGPT, hinting at possible plans to integrate the technology into its search engine.

Pichai added: “It has been incredible to see user excitement around adoption of these technologies, and some of that is a pleasant surprise as well.”

Although Google insists on saying that Bard is an “experiment” and a “powerful technology” that should be used in a “responsible way,” Pichai confirmed that the tech giant is “thoughtfully integrating LLMs into search in a deeper way.”

However, Google has not yet released any specific information about when or how it plans to integrate the technology.

Pichai said that Google is testing several new AI-powered search products, including ones that would allow people to ask follow-up questions to their original query.

Google announced in March that it was working on testing AI features for its Workspace tools, including Gmail and Docs.

Although the AI race has injected fresh energy and optimism into the tech industry, the sector is in the midst of a transition that includes cost-cutting and layoffs due to economic uncertainty.

Google earlier this week announced cuts of some employee perks, ranging from dining facilities to the company’s computing infrastructure.

Topics: media Google AI chatbot

Related

Google launches ChatGPT rival in US and UK
Media
Google launches ChatGPT rival in US and UK
Saudi Arabia has a keen interest in artificial intelligence and has hosted global summits on the topic. (@globalaisummit)
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia ranks 2nd in global study of AI awareness

Latest updates

Focus on coaches as Madrid host Chelsea in CL quarterfinal first leg match
Focus on coaches as Madrid host Chelsea in CL quarterfinal first leg match
Kerr strikes as Australia end England streak with 2-0 victory in international friendly
Kerr strikes as Australia end England streak with 2-0 victory in international friendly
How Saudi Arabia has ramped up domestic and international charity during Ramadan
How Saudi Arabia has ramped up domestic and international charity during Ramadan
Guinea-Bissau president performs Umrah in Saudi Arabia
Guinea-Bissau president performs Umrah in Saudi Arabia
Man City whip Bayern 3-0 in Champions League quarterfinals
Man City whip Bayern 3-0 in Champions League quarterfinals

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.