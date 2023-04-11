First H3N8 bird flu death recorded in China

You are here

A woman has died from H3N8 bird flu in China, the World Health Organization reported Tuesday -- the first known human fatality from the avian influenza strain. (File/AFP)
  • H3N8 is known to have been circulating since 2002 after first emerging in North American waterfowl
  • It had not been detected in humans before two prior non-fatal cases emerged -- both also in China -- in April and May last year
GENEVA: A woman has died from H3N8 bird flu in China, the World Health Organization reported Tuesday -- the first known human fatality from the avian influenza strain.
H3N8 is known to have been circulating since 2002 after first emerging in North American waterfowl. It is known to infect horses, dogs and seals.
It had not been detected in humans before two prior non-fatal cases emerged -- both also in China -- in April and May last year.
The woman who died was a 56-year-old from Guangdong province in southeast China.
She fell ill on February 22, was hospitalised for severe pneumonia on March 3 and died on March 16, the WHO said.
"The patient had multiple underlying conditions. She had a history of exposure to live poultry before the onset of the disease, and a history of wild bird presence around her home," the UN health agency said in a statement.
"No close contacts of the case developed an infection or symptoms of illness at the time of reporting," it added.
While exposure to a live poultry market may have caused the infection, "it is still unclear what the exact source of this infection is and how this virus is related to other avian influenza A(H3N8) viruses that are circulating in animals," the WHO said, calling for further animal and human investigations.
Of the two cases last year, one developed a critical illness, while the other had a mild illness. Both cases likely acquired infection from direct or indirect exposure to infected poultry, the WHO said.
"It appears that this virus does not have the ability to spread easily from person to person, and therefore the risk of it spreading among humans at the national, regional, and international levels is considered to be low," the Geneva-based organisation said.
"However, due to the constantly evolving nature of influenza viruses, WHO stresses the importance of global surveillance to detect virological, epidemiological and clinical changes associated with circulating influenza viruses which may affect human (or animal) health."
Human bird flu cases are usually the result of direct or indirect exposure to infected live or dead poultry or contaminated environments.
The WHO said animal influenza infections could result in disease ranging from conjunctivitis or mild flu-like symptoms to severe acute respiratory disease or even death.
Gastrointestinal or neurological symptoms have been reported but these are rare, it added.

Britain says reported US intelligence leak has ‘serious level of inaccuracy’

Britain says reported US intelligence leak has ‘serious level of inaccuracy’
  • "The widely reported leak of alleged classified US information has demonstrated a serious level of inaccuracy," a Ministry of Defence spokesperson said
  • "Readers should be cautious about taking at face value allegations that have the potential to spread disinformation"
LONDON: Britain’s Ministry of Defense said on Tuesday that there was “a serious level of inaccuracy” in a widely-reported leak of alleged classified US information.
US national security agencies and the Justice Department are investigating the release of dozens of classified documents to assess the damage to national security and relations with allies and other countries, including Ukraine.
“The widely reported leak of alleged classified US information has demonstrated a serious level of inaccuracy,” a Ministry of Defense spokesperson said in a statement published on Twitter.
“Readers should be cautious about taking at face value allegations that have the potential to spread disinformation.”
Reuters has reviewed more than 50 of the documents, labelled “Secret” and “Top Secret,” that first appeared on social media sites in March and purportedly reveal details of Ukrainian military vulnerabilities and information about allies including Israel, South Korea and Turkiye.
The authenticity of documents in the leaks, which could be the most damaging release of US government information since the 2013 publication of thousands of documents on WikiLeaks, has not been independently verified by Reuters.
US officials have said some documents giving battlefield casualty estimates from Ukraine appeared to have been altered to understate Russian losses.

Brittney Griner working on memoir about Russian captivity

Brittney Griner working on memoir about Russian captivity
  • Griner was arrested last year at the airport in Moscow on drug-related charges and detained for nearly 10 months
  • Griner added that she also hoped her book would raise awareness of other Americans detained overseas
NEW YORK: Saying she is ready to share the “unfathomable” experience of being arrested and incarcerated in Russia, basketball star Brittney Griner is working on a memoir that is scheduled for spring 2024.
Griner was arrested last year at the airport in Moscow on drug-related charges and detained for nearly 10 months, much of that time in prison. Her plight unfolded at the same time Russia invaded Ukraine and further heightened tensions between Russia and the US, ending only after she was freed in exchange for the notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout.
A WNBA All-Star with the Phoenix Mercury, Griner had flown to Moscow in February 2022 to rejoin UMMC Ekaterinburg, a Russian women’s team she has played for in the off-season since 2014.
“That day (in February) was the beginning of an unfathomable period in my life which only now am I ready to share,” Griner said in a statement released Tuesday by Alfred A. Knopf.
“The primary reason I traveled back to Russia for work that day was because I wanted to make my partner, family, and teammates proud. After an incredibly challenging 10 months in detainment, I am grateful to have been rescued and to be home. Readers will hear my story and understand why I’m so thankful for the outpouring of support from people across the world.”
Griner added that she also hoped her book would raise awareness of other Americans detained overseas, including Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, arrested in Russia last month and accused of espionage; businessman Kai Li, serving a 10-year sentence in China on charges of revealing state secrets to the FBI; and Paul Whelan, a corporate security executive imprisoned in Russia on spying charges. Around the time Griner was released, Whelan criticized the US government for not doing enough to help him.
Russia has been a popular playing destination for top WNBA athletes in the offseason, with some earning salaries over $1 million — nearly quadruple what they can make as a base WNBA salary. Despite pleading guilty to possessing canisters with cannabis oil, a result of what she said was hasty packing, Griner still faced trial under Russian law.
Griner’s memoir is currently untitled and will eventually be published in a young adult edition. Financial terms were not disclosed.
In Tuesday’s press statement, Knopf said that the book would be “intimate and moving” and that Griner would disclose “in vivid detail her harrowing experience of her wrongful detainment (as classified by the State Department) and the difficulty of navigating the byzantine Russian legal system in a language she did not speak.”
“Griner also describes her stark and surreal time living in a foreign prison and the terrifying aspects of day-to-day life in a women’s penal colony,” the announcement reads. “At the heart of the book, Griner highlights the personal turmoil she experienced during the near ten-month ordeal and the resilience that carried her through to the day of her return to the United States last December.”
Griner, 32, is a 6-foot-9 two-time Olympic gold medalist, three-time All-American at Baylor University, a prominent advocate for pay equity for women athletes and the first openly gay athlete to reach an endorsement deal with Nike. She is the author of one previous book, “In My Skin: My Life On and Off the Basketball Court,” published in 2014.
In February, she re-signed with the Mercury and will play in its upcoming season, which runs from May through September.

Ukraine wants India to play bigger role in ending war

Ukraine wants India to play bigger role in ending war
  • India “can play a bigger and greater role" and Ukraine would "welcome any effort that is directed at resolving the war,” Emine Dzhaparova said
  • She made the comments in a speech at the Indian Council of World Affairs, a think tank in New Delhi
NEW DELHI: Ukraine wants India to play a bigger role in helping end Russia’s war, its deputy foreign minister said Tuesday during the first visit by a senior Ukrainian official to India since the war began last year.
India “can play a bigger and greater role” and Ukraine would “welcome any effort that is directed at resolving the war,” Emine Dzhaparova said.
She made the comments in a speech at the Indian Council of World Affairs, a think tank in New Delhi, after meeting with her Indian counterpart, Sanjay Verma, and other officials.
Dzhaparova has sought to use her visit to deepen ties with India, which has refrained from condemning Russia’s role in the war and has abstained several times from voting on UN resolutions against Moscow. Instead, New Delhi has stressed the need for diplomacy and dialogue on ending the war and has expressed its willingness to contribute to peace efforts.
Dzhaparova said she hopes Indian officials including National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, who visited Moscow in February and held talks with President Vladimir Putin, will also visit Kyiv.
“We would be happy to welcome Indian officials to Kyiv,” she said.
Russian officials are expected to visit India in coming weeks for meetings of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, which the country is chairing this year.
India depends on Russia for nearly 60 percent of its defense equipment and has ramped up its purchases of low-priced Russian oil since the war in Ukraine began.
On Monday, Dzhaparova warned India against an over reliance on Russia.
“India should be pragmatic in diversifying its energy resources, military contracts and political interactions. Because what we see in my country when you are dependent on Russia, they will always use this blackmail instrument,” she told reporters.
India also holds the rotating presidency of the Group of 20 leading rich and developing nations this year. As host, India has cast itself as a rising superpower while leveraging its position on the global stage to bridge the gap between the West and Russia.
Dzhaparova urged India to use its presidency to spotlight the crisis in Ukraine by inviting Ukrainian officials to the G-20 events and summit, which will be held in September.
She said her visit was “a mark of friendship” and hoped it would kickstart Ukraine’s dialogue with India. “Let us make Ukraine more visible in India, let us help Ukraine to tell its own story, let us also bring India closer” to Ukraine, Dzhaparova said.

Ukraine says Blinken reaffirmed ‘ironclad’ US support in phone call

Ukraine says Blinken reaffirmed ‘ironclad’ US support in phone call
  • The US remains Ukraine's trustworthy partner, focused on advancing our victory and securing a just peace, said Ukraine's foreign minister
KYIV: Ukraine’s foreign minister said on Tuesday that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken assured him in a phone call that Washington still backed Kyiv’s effort to win the war with Russia and rejected attempts to cast doubt on its military capacity.
The minister, Dmytro Kuleba, made the comment after a recent Washington Post report detailed a downbeat assessment by US intelligence officials of Kyiv’s potential to retake significant portions of Russian-occupied territory.
“During our call today, (Blinken) reaffirmed the ironclad US support and vehemently rejected any attempts to cast doubt on Ukraine’s capacity to win on the battlefield,” he tweeted.
“The US remains Ukraine’s trustworthy partner, focused on advancing our victory and securing a just peace.”
Ukraine’s military is widely expected to mount a counteroffensive in coming weeks against Russian forces.

UK’s Queen Elizabeth wanted princes William, Harry to fight in Afghanistan

UK’s Queen Elizabeth wanted princes William, Harry to fight in Afghanistan
  • ‘My grandsons have taken my shilling, therefore they must do their duty,’ late monarch allegedly told general
  • William was ‘very keen to go’ but deemed too high-risk, upcoming documentary reveals
LONDON: The UK’s late Queen Elizabeth II requested that her grandsons, Prince William and Prince Harry, fight in Afghanistan during the Western-led intervention.

She allegedly told Gen. Mike Jackson, who served as chief of the general staff from 2003-2006, that “my grandsons have taken my shilling, therefore they must do their duty.”

Jackson broke royal protocol in revealing the comment as part of a new documentary “The Real Crown,” set to air in Britain later this month.

He said: “What goes on in those audiences and who says what to whom remains for the two people involved, and I will break the rule about not divulging what goes on, on this one occasion.”

Harry ended up serving in Afghanistan as a helicopter pilot, drawing widespread media attention.

Earlier this year, he revealed that he had killed 25 Taliban fighters in combat, facing criticism after describing enemy combatants as “chess pieces” in his memoir “Spare.”

But the late queen’s wishes were not fully realized, with William being deemed too high-risk to take part in combat.

Jackson said: “It was decided that (for) William as heir to the heir, the risk is too great. But for his younger brother, the risk was acceptable.”

The program is set to reveal William’s past willingness to take part in the conflict. Mark Cann, director of the British Forces Foundation, said: “William was very keen to go. Unequivocally. But it was complex, and some very great minds and experienced people took a view on it.

“I think it was really tricky. Anybody who’s in the military who hasn’t actually been on operation feels a sense of disappointment.

“And I think especially that was the one (war) at the time, you’ve got everyone around you at the time who’s been involved in it. So, there is a sense of disappointment.”

The program will also reveal Elizabeth’s impressive knowledge of the Afghanistan conflict and attention to detail.

John Scarlett, former chief of MI6, Britain’s foreign intelligence service, told the program: “I remember thinking at the time, ‘wow, her majesty knows more about this than we do’.”

He added: “Of course she has complete clearance to everything. She has complete access to an exceptional amount of info and insight for longer than anyone else. She’s very, very discreet, completely reliable and completely on top of the detail.”

Harry completed two full tours — in 2007 and 2012 — of Afghanistan during his 10-year career in the British Army.

After graduating from university in 2005, he took part in a 44-week training course at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, where he was commissioned as an officer.

