You are here

  • Home
  • China travel booking apps show recovery to pre-pandemic levels

China travel booking apps show recovery to pre-pandemic levels

China travel booking apps show recovery to pre-pandemic levels
Domestic trips made during the holiday in 2021 reached 230 million. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8h2a3

Updated 11 April 2023
Reuters

China travel booking apps show recovery to pre-pandemic levels

China travel booking apps show recovery to pre-pandemic levels
  • The app data is a bright spot for the consumer industry which is still struggling to recover
Updated 11 April 2023
Reuters

BEIJING: Travel bookings in China have recovered to pre-pandemic levels after being suppressed last year by zero-COVID policies, and are set to boom for the upcoming May Day holiday, according to data from popular booking apps.

By April 6, orders of domestic travel for the holiday had reached pre-COVID levels and were seven times higher than last year, according to online travel booking portal Trip.com Group.

Travel and restaurant booking app Meituan said its bookings for the upcoming May Day holiday from April 29-May 3 had reached a five-year high by the start of this week.

The five-day May holiday is traditionally one of China’s busiest tourist seasons as spring moves into summer. Tourist spending and travel volumes were hit heavily last year by China’s zero-COVID policy to stop the spread of the virus.

Domestic trips made during the holiday in 2021 reached 230 million, a record high, according to the Ministry of Culture and Tourism. But the number dropped 43 percent to 160 million last year.

“The backlog of consumer travel demand since February is expected to be released during May Day holiday. Major domestic tourist cities and vacation destinations are expected to benefit from this,” said Fang Zeqian, an industry analyst at Trip.com.

The app data is a bright spot for the consumer industry which is still struggling to recover as people tighten their budgets due to worries over the slowing economy and employment.

Jin Hui, CEO of Chinese hotel chains operator H World Group that operates more than 8,500 hotels, said COVID-19 had brought significant changes to people’s shopping habits.

“In the past, when people have money, they will buy clothes and bags,” Jin said. “Today more
people are willing to spend on experiences, on holidays and leisure time.”

“The pandemic made people learn that we should enjoy life instead of living in uncertainties.”

Topics: China Travel bookings consumers

Related

China consumer inflation falls below 1% in March
Business & Economy
China consumer inflation falls below 1% in March

Saudi Arabia issues riyal-denominated sukuk worth $658.9m in April

Saudi Arabia issues riyal-denominated sukuk worth $658.9m in April
Updated 11 April 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia issues riyal-denominated sukuk worth $658.9m in April

Saudi Arabia issues riyal-denominated sukuk worth $658.9m in April
Updated 11 April 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s National Debt Management Center announced the closure of the riyal-denominated sukuk program issuance for April with the total bid amount received at SR2.471 billion ($658.9 million).   

The sukuk issuance was divided into tranches. The first has a size of SR1.919 billion maturing in 2033 and the second at SR552 million maturing in 2037.

Also called an Islamic bond, sukuk is a debt product issued according to Shariah or Islamic laws.    

“This issuance confirms the NDMC’s statement in the mid of February of this year that NDMC will continue, in accordance with the approved Annual Borrowing Plan, to consider additional funding activities subject to market conditions and through available funding channels locally or internationally,” NDMC’s website stated.

This is to ensure the Kingdom’s continuous presence in debt markets and manage the debt repayments for the coming years while considering market movements and the government debt portfolio risk management, the statement added.

Last month, NDCM closed the issuance of SR3.37 billion while the total value of all bids received for March stood at SR8.34 billion.

The Saudi Riyal Sukuk Program is one of the Kingdom’s financing tools where the Ministry of Finance issues local instruments that are then organized by the NDMC and later divided into monthly tranches for investors.   

Debt issuances in the Middle East and North Africa region nearly tripled in value year-on-year during the first quarter of 2023 to reach $26.9 billion, data from Refinitiv showed.

Saudi Arabia topped the regional list accounting for 67 percent of the total bond proceeds, followed by the UAE with 17 percent, Morocco (9 percent) and Egypt (6 percent).

Government and agencies issuers accounted for 55 percent of proceeds raised during the first quarter while financial issuers represented 45 percent of the market share.

Sukuk raised $6.3 billion during the first quarter of 2023, a 57 percent increase year-on-year and a three-year high. Sukuk accounted for 23 percent of total bond proceeds raised in the region during the first quarter of 2023, versus 42 percent during the first quarter of 2022.

Topics: Saudi Arabia debt issuance bonds Sukuk Islamic bonds

Related

Long-term sovereign sukuk issuance will settle at $80bn: Moody’s
Business & Economy
Long-term sovereign sukuk issuance will settle at $80bn: Moody’s

Closing bell: TASI sheds 56 points to close at 10,849

Closing bell: TASI sheds 56 points to close at 10,849
Updated 11 April 2023
Arab News

Closing bell: TASI sheds 56 points to close at 10,849

Closing bell: TASI sheds 56 points to close at 10,849
Updated 11 April 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index continued its downward trend on Tuesday, losing 56.43 points or 0.52 points to close at 10,849.05. 

Parallel market Nomu edged up 73.42 points or 0.37 percent to 20,112.57, while the MSCI Tadawul 30 Index dipped 0.64 percent to 1472.18. 

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR5.10 billion ($1.36 billion). 

The top gainer of the day was Allied Cooperative Insurance Group, as its share prices went up by 7.26 percent to SR13.30. 

Other top performers of the day were Perfect Presentation for Commercial Services Co. and Thimar Development Holding Co., whose share prices increased by 4.65 percent and 3.41 percent, respectively. 

Meanwhile, Perfect Presentation for Commercial Services Co.’s board of directors proposed splitting the stock’s nominal value from SR10 to SR1 per share. 

The company indicated that the number of shares would increase from 15 million to 150 million, according to a Tadawul statement. 

The worst performer of the day was Middle East Specialized Cables Co., as its shares went down 5.29 percent. 

Al-Baha Investment and Development Co. and Sadr Logistics Co. were the worst performers, whose share prices dipped by 4.91 percent and 3.81 percent, respectively. 

On Tuesday, Saudi Arabian Amiantit Co. announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2023. The company announced that it turned to a net profit of SR2 million in the first quarter from a net loss of SR6 million a year earlier. 

In a Tadawul statement, Saudi Arabian Amiantit Co. attributed the rise in profit to continued sales growth, an increase in new orders and rationalizing and controlling operating costs. 

Meanwhile, the share prices of Mayar Holding, which debuted on the parallel market Nomu with a base price of SR70, went down by 10.29 percent to close at SR62.80. 

Topics: Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) Saudi stock market Saudi stock index Closing Bell

Saudi Arabia tops MENA region in debt issuance 

Saudi Arabia tops MENA region in debt issuance 
Updated 11 April 2023
ARAB NEWS 

Saudi Arabia tops MENA region in debt issuance 

Saudi Arabia tops MENA region in debt issuance 
Updated 11 April 2023
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Debt issuances in the Middle East and North Africa region nearly tripled in value year-on-year during the first quarter of 2023 to reach $26.9 billion, data from Refinitiv showed.

Saudi Arabia topped the regional list accounting for 67 percent of the total bond proceeds, followed by the UAE with 17 percent, Morocco (9 percent) and Egypt (6 percent). 

Government and agencies issuers accounted for 55 percent of proceeds raised during the first quarter while financial issuers represented 45 percent of the market share.

Sukuk raised $6.3 billion during the first quarter of 2023, a 57 percent increase year-on-year and a three-year high. Sukuk accounted for 23 percent of total bond proceeds raised in the region during the first quarter of 2023, versus 42 percent during the first quarter of 2022.

Also called an Islamic bond, sukuk is a debt product issued according to Shariah or Islamic laws.    

IsDB Trust Services No. 2 SARL, domiciled in Saudi Arabia, was the largest MENA sukuk at $2 billion and was issued by the financial sector. The Egyptian government’s $1.5 billion was the next largest, followed by UAE’s DIB sukuk of $1 billion.

Citi took the top spot in the MENA bond book-runner ranking during the first quarter of 2023, with $3.5 billion of related proceeds, or a 13 percent market share. Emirates NBD PJSC ranked first in the first quarter of 2023 MENA Islamic bonds league table with $863.6 million proceeds from issuances grabbing 14 percent of the market share.

Topics: Sukuk debt Bond Saudi Arabia

Related

Al Rajhi Bank to issue first US dollar-denominated sukuk
Business & Economy
Al Rajhi Bank to issue first US dollar-denominated sukuk
Saudi Arabia’s NDMC closes March sukuk issuance at $897m
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s NDMC closes March sukuk issuance at $897m

Saudi antitrust body penalizes 14 cement firms with $37m fines

Saudi antitrust body penalizes 14 cement firms with $37m fines
Updated 11 April 2023
Arab News

Saudi antitrust body penalizes 14 cement firms with $37m fines

Saudi antitrust body penalizes 14 cement firms with $37m fines
Updated 11 April 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s antitrust authority has penalized 14 cement companies with a collective fine of SR140 million ($37.32 million) for colluding to raise cement prices in the Kingdom. 

The General Authority for Competition has imposed an SR10 million fine on each of the producers for manipulating the cement prices to benefit themselves, infringing Article 4 of the Competition Law. 

The law prohibits practices, agreements, or contracts among competing firms that lead to controlling the prices of goods and services intended for sale by increasing or decreasing them to harm the market. 

The companies which are penalized include Al Safwa Cement Co., City Cement Co., Al-Jouf Cement Co., Umm Al-Qura Co., Qassim Cement Co., Najran Cement Co., Southern Province Cement Co., United Cement Industrial Co., Yamama Cement Co., Riyadh Cement Co. Arabian Cement Co., Saudi Cement Co. and Hail Cement Co. and Yanbu Cement Co, the authority revealed in a release.  

The authority said it received complaints that several companies in the cement sector had manipulated the prices to benefit themselves.  

Following this, the GAC board approved starting an investigation into these claims and found that these companies violated the Competition Law by raising cement prices.  

The GAC added that the resolutions were published at the expense of the violators, noting that all of them were final, as the Administrative Court of Appeal in Riyadh dismissed the challenges filed by those firms.  

The authority also called upon all establishments to abide by the Competition Law and its regulations to encourage consumer choices and support market growth and efficiency within a framework of fairness and transparency.  

Earlier this month, GAC also announced penalties against two enterprises for collusion in a project at Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones, also known as MODON, with a total fine of SR2.11 million. 

In March, the antitrust regulator also increased the minimum turnover threshold for merger control filings from SR100 million to SR200 million, which should reduce the number of unnecessary notifications.    

It increased the notification threshold based on its annual review of its policies, which takes into account “international best practices, aspects relating to the variables of the national economy, and the level of market competitiveness.”  

In addition, the GAC noted that the decision would “facilitate procedures and alleviate financial burdens, especially on small and medium-sized companies.” 

Topics: antitrust Saudi Competition Law General Authority for Competition cement

Related

Ministry of Industry works to rectify supply and demand gaps in Saudi cement sector
Business & Economy
Ministry of Industry works to rectify supply and demand gaps in Saudi cement sector

Companies’ Law transitions 2,000 institutes into companies in the first quarter

Companies’ Law transitions 2,000 institutes into companies in the first quarter
Updated 11 April 2023
Arab News

Companies’ Law transitions 2,000 institutes into companies in the first quarter

Companies’ Law transitions 2,000 institutes into companies in the first quarter
Updated 11 April 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s new Companies’ Law enabled over 2,000 institutes to transition into companies in the first quarter of 2023, supporting efforts to revise and modernize the Kingdom’s trade and investment legislation and laws.

The new system, launched on Jan. 19 by the Ministry of Commerce and the Capital Market Authority, established 2,048 companies in the first three months. 

Of these, 2,011 transitioned from an institute into a company, according to the criteria specified by the ministry.  

In addition, 20 companies and 14 establishments converted into joint-stock companies, even as three joint-stock companies listed publicly during the first quarter of 2023.

“The new Companies’ Law will enable companies to grow, expand, address challenges, and keep on top of economic trends in the Kingdom at all levels. This is essential for realizing the goals and implementing the plans in the Vision 2030 programs,” noted the ministry on its official website.

The law allowed a new form of company — a Simplified Joint Stock Company — to meet the needs of entrepreneurship and venture capital growth.

It also permitted the issuance of a family charter that regulates ownership in family businesses, in addition to governance, management, work policy, employment of family members and cash profits to ensure the sustainability of these companies.

It also reduced the legal requirements and procedures for small and medium enterprises and simplified the procedures for establishing companies.

Under this law, many restrictions in the incorporation, practice, exit phases and company names have been removed.

The ministry added that it contributed to enhancing the sustainability of economic entities, attracting domestic and foreign investment, and providing sustainable sources of finance. 

According to the Ministry of Investment, the changes also enhanced the diversity and strength of the local market and raised the competitiveness of the Saudi investment environment.

“The new law will improve the financing and business dynamics in every sector in the economy; it should have a great positive impact on the economy for the next decades,” Mohammed Al-Suwayed, CEO of Razeen Capital, told Arab News after the law’s approval.

Topics: companies law Ministry of Commerce and Investment Capital Market Authority Simplified Joint Stock Company

Related

Update Saudi Cabinet approves new companies law to drive entrepreneurship graphic
Business & Economy
Saudi Cabinet approves new companies law to drive entrepreneurship

Latest updates

Cuba gives green light to US dollar deposits, reversing ban
Cuba gives green light to US dollar deposits, reversing ban
Non-Muslims banned from Al-Aqsa for rest of Ramadan
Non-Muslims banned from Al-Aqsa for rest of Ramadan
Ukrainian hackers say they have compromised Russian spy who hacked Democrats in 2016
Ukrainian hackers say they have compromised Russian spy who hacked Democrats in 2016
Biden arrives in Northern Ireland to mark peace deal anniversary
Biden arrives in Northern Ireland to mark peace deal anniversary
Focus on coaches as Madrid host Chelsea in CL quarterfinal first leg match
Focus on coaches as Madrid host Chelsea in CL quarterfinal first leg match

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.