You are here

  • Home
  • Focus on coaches as Madrid host Chelsea in CL quarterfinal first leg match

Focus on coaches as Madrid host Chelsea in CL quarterfinal first leg match

Focus on coaches as Madrid host Chelsea in CL quarterfinal first leg match
1 / 2
Real Madrid's Italian coach Carlo Ancelotti (2nd-R) attends a training session at Valdebebas Sport City in Madrid on Tuesday on the eve of their Champions League quarterfinal first leg match against Chelsea FC. (AFP)
Focus on coaches as Madrid host Chelsea in CL quarterfinal first leg match
2 / 2
Chelsea's English caretaker manager Frank Lampard leads a team training session at Chelsea's Cobham training facility in Stoke D'Abernon, southwest of London on Wednesday. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/cqyaj

Updated 12 April 2023
AP

Focus on coaches as Madrid host Chelsea in CL quarterfinal first leg match

Focus on coaches as Madrid host Chelsea in CL quarterfinal first leg match
  • Madrid are looking to make it to the semifinals for the 11th time in 13 seasons
  • Chelsea have appeared in the last four only once since 2013-14
Updated 12 April 2023
AP

MADRID: The latest encounter between Real Madrid and Chelsea in the Champions League will put a spotlight on their coaches.

Chelsea will travel for Wednesday’s first leg in Madrid with Frank Lampard trying to win for the first time since being named interim coach.

Madrid will play still surrounded by doubts about Carlo Ancelotti’s future amid rumors of him taking over Brazil’s national team.

The outcome could potentially help Lampard reclaim a permanent job with the English club, or influence Ancelotti’s decision on whether to accept the Brazil job.

Chelsea appointed Lampard to replace Graham Potter and lost their first game with him in charge in the Premier League over the weekend. The former midfield great also coached the team from 2019-21. The club enters the match at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on a four-match winless run. It has won only two of its last 11 matches in the Premier League, where it sits in 11th place.

“Games like tomorrow are a great chance to perform and show the personality that makes you a proper leader,” Lampard said Tuesday. “It’s normal in a season when a club like us falls below the levels we want the character gets questioned. It’s one of the first things probably to get questioned in times of defeat. The only thing the players can do is prove it on the pitch where people can see it.”

Ancelotti and Madrid are coming off a 3-2 home loss to Villarreal that all-but-ended the team’s hopes of winning the Spanish league, leaving it 13 points behind leader Barcelona with 10 matches remaining. Its focus now is on the Champions League and the Copa del Rey final against Osasuna in May.

Ancelotti has said he wants to remain with Madrid until the end of his contract next year, but acknowledged that he was flattered to know about Brazil’s interest in him. Brazil’s national team has an interim coach since after the World Cup and wants a replacement to be announced soon.

Ancelotti said having two decades of coaching experience more than Lampard won’t make much of a difference.

“He is a fantastic and extraordinary professional,” Ancelotti said. “I don’t think that in this case the experience will mean much. He arrived only a week ago and I’m certain that he will do well for as long as he stays with Chelsea.”

The last two Champions League winners, Madrid and Chelsea have gotten used to facing each other in the knockout stages of the competition recently.

Madrid got the best of Chelsea in the quarterfinals last season on their way to a record-extending 14th European title. Chelsea overcame Madrid in the semifinals in the previous year to eventually secure their second Champions League trophy.

Chelsea eliminated Madrid 3-1 on aggregate amid the coronavirus pandemic in 2020-21, while Madrid last year advanced with a 5-4 total score following extra time in a thrilling second leg at the Bernabeu.

“We suffered a lot last year,” Ancelotti said. ”Chelsea is a top team and in matches like these there is always extra motivation.”

Madrid are looking to make it to the semifinals for the 11th time in 13 seasons, while Chelsea have appeared in the last four only once since 2013-14.

“We are not afraid of Real Madrid,” Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernández said. “We have big respect because this is a big football match and we know the quality they have. We will try to keep them at bay with our defenders and I expect a wonderful match.”

Madrid have won six of its eight Champions League games this season, with a loss at Leipzig and a draw at Shakhtar Donetsk in the group stage. Chelsea have five victories, one draw and two defeats — to Dinamo Zagreb in the group stage and to Borussia Dortmund in the first leg of the round of 16. The draw came against Salzburg in the group stage.

Ancelotti will have nearly all of his players available for the first leg, with the exception of left back Ferland Mendy.

Mason Mount and N’Golo Kante didn’t play in Chelsea’s last game in the Premier League but returned to training and should be available for the trip to the Spanish capital.

The winner of the series will face Manchester City or Bayern Munich in the semifinals.

Topics: Chelsea real madrid UEFA Champions League

Related

Lampard urges Chelsea to emulate 2012 shock run to Euro glory
Football
Lampard urges Chelsea to emulate 2012 shock run to Euro glory
Atletico beat Rayo to close in on Real Madrid
Football
Atletico beat Rayo to close in on Real Madrid

Kerr strikes as Australia end England streak with 2-0 victory in international friendly

Kerr strikes as Australia end England streak with 2-0 victory in international friendly
Updated 12 April 2023
AP

Kerr strikes as Australia end England streak with 2-0 victory in international friendly

Kerr strikes as Australia end England streak with 2-0 victory in international friendly
  • England’s unbeaten run of 26 wins and four draws had included winning the European Championship last summer
  • It was the first match between the teams since a 1-1 draw in a friendly in London in October 2018
Updated 12 April 2023
AP

LONDON: Australia ended England’s 30-match unbeaten run with a 2-0 victory in a friendly on Tuesday, 100 days from the start of the Women’s World Cup.

Sam Kerr scored in the first half after a defensive error and Charlotte Grant doubled the advantage in the 67th minute to hand Sarina Wiegman her first loss as England’s coach.

England’s unbeaten run of 26 wins and four draws had included winning the European Championship last summer.

Kerr, the Australian captain who plays for Chelsea, pounced on a weak backpass by defender Leah Williamson and one-on-one with Mary Earps deftly flicked the ball past the goalkeeper’s left shoulder and into the net in the 32nd minute at a rainy Gtech Community Stadium in west London.

Williamson was trying to deal with a long ball and after a bounce tried to head it back to Earps, but the England captain left it short and Australia’s all-time leading scorer took advantage for the Matildas.

Grant got on the end of Kerr’s cross and beat Earps with a header that deflected into the net.

It was the first match between the teams since a 1-1 draw in a friendly in London in October 2018.

Australia and New Zealand are co-hosting the World Cup this summer.

England beat Brazil in a 4-2 penalty shootout victory last Thursday in front of 83,132 fans at Wembley Stadium. Tuesday’s game was played in the home stadium of Premier League club Brentford.

Topics: Sam Kerr Australia England FIFA Women’s World Cup (WWC)

Related

Haiti beat Chile 2-1 to qualify for Women’s World Cup
Football
Haiti beat Chile 2-1 to qualify for Women’s World Cup
Women’s World Cup will be safe despite fan violence: Australian football chief
Sport
Women’s World Cup will be safe despite fan violence: Australian football chief

Man City whip Bayern 3-0 in Champions League quarterfinals

Man City whip Bayern 3-0 in Champions League quarterfinals
Updated 12 April 2023
AP

Man City whip Bayern 3-0 in Champions League quarterfinals

Man City whip Bayern 3-0 in Champions League quarterfinals
  • Goals from Rodri, Bernardo Silva and Erling Haaland put City in control of the quarterfinals matchup
  • Under new coach Thomas Tuchel, the German giant had no answer in the face of City’s attacking power
Updated 12 April 2023
AP

MANCHESTER, England: Manchester City took a huge step toward a third straight Champions League semifinals after a 3-0 win against Bayern Munich on Tuesday.

Goals from Rodri, Bernardo Silva and Erling Haaland put City in control of the quarterfinals matchup after the first leg at Etihad Stadium.

Bayern had gone into the game with a 100 percent record in this season’s competition, with eight straight wins, including victories against Inter Milan, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain.

But under new coach Thomas Tuchel, the German giant had no answer in the face of City’s attacking power.

City took the lead through a wonderful strike from Rodri in the 27th minute.

Just moments after Ruben Dias had blocked a Jamal Musiala effort at the other end, the Spain international cut onto his left foot and swept a curling shot into the top corner from around 20 meters.

The home team could have doubled the lead shortly after, but Ilkay Gundogan was denied by the feet of Bayern goalkeeper Yann Sommer from close range.

The visitors mounted a fightback in the second half, with Leroy Sane forcing three saves from Ederson shortly after the restart, including one when through on goal with only the keeper to beat.

But City scored a second after a mistake from Bayern defender Dayot Upamecano, who lost possession deep in his own half.

Jack Grealish passed to Haaland, whose cross was headed in by Bernardo in the 70th.

Haaland then got on the score sheet himself with his 45th goal of the season when sliding in to convert John Stones’ headed knockdown.

City were beaten in the 2021 final by a Chelsea team managed by Tuchel.

The Premier League champions were knocked out by Real Madrid in the semifinals last season but look set to advance to the last four once again.

Topics: Man City Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League

Related

Haaland scissor-kick lights up Man City’s big win in EPL
Football
Haaland scissor-kick lights up Man City’s big win in EPL
Bayern get revenge on Freiburg ahead of Man City game
Football
Bayern get revenge on Freiburg ahead of Man City game

Inter close in on Champions League semifinals with solid win at Benfica

Inter close in on Champions League semifinals with solid win at Benfica
Updated 12 April 2023
AFP

Inter close in on Champions League semifinals with solid win at Benfica

Inter close in on Champions League semifinals with solid win at Benfica
  • After an even first half, Barella headed home from Alessandro Bastoni’s cross and substitute Romelu Lukaku netted the second from the penalty spot late on
  • The victory gives Inter a fine chance of setting up an all-Italian semifinal against Serie A leaders Napoli or city rivals AC Milan
Updated 12 April 2023
AFP

LISBON: Inter Milan put one foot into the Champions League semifinals with a comfortable 2-0 win at Benfica on Tuesday, with Nicolo Barella and Romelu Lukaku netting in Lisbon.

The Italians, three time winners, took a commanding quarterfinal first leg lead at the Estadio da Luz, inflicting Benfica’s first defeat in the competition.

After an even first half, Barella headed home from Alessandro Bastoni’s cross and substitute Romelu Lukaku netted the second from the penalty spot late on.

Roger Schmidt’s Benfica, aiming to reach the semifinals for the first time since 1990, were not able to put a glove on the visitors.

Despite Inter’s poor form, they conjured a patient, professional display when they needed it most.

Having scored two goals in their previous five games across all competitions, they managed the same tally in Lisbon with clinical finishing.

Neither side was able to create clear chances in a tight opening period.

The closest Benfica came was Andre Onana blocking a Rafa Silva drive after Federico Dimarco accidentally headed the ball into his path in the box.

Inter Milan defender Francesco Acerbi hammered over from 30 yards at the other end.

The Italians had the opportunity to hit the hosts on the break after half an hour, but Lautaro Martinez played a poor pass which was blocked, with 37-year-old target man Edin Dzeko alone in space.

Alex Grimaldo smashed an effort wide from distance, with Benfica frustrated and unable to get striker Goncalo Ramos involved.

With Inter pressing high up the pitch, the Eagles struggled to Inter Milan broke the deadlock early in the second half when Barella headed Bastoni’s looping cross back across goal and into the bottom corner.

Schmidt sent on David Neres for midfielder Florentino in search of the equalizer, but Inter doubled their lead with eight minutes remaining.

Joao Mario, one of Benfica’s best players this season, handled Denzel Dumfries’s cross, gifting his former side a penalty.

Lukaku drilled it beyond the reach of Greek goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos, answering some criticism of his recent form.

Coach Simone Inzaghi had selected Dzeko ahead of Lukaku after the Belgian had missed gilt-edged chances in recent weeks, but he did not miss in a high-pressure moment.

Benfica might have pulled a goal back deep in stoppage time but Onana made a fine save to deny Ramos, who seemed poised to score.

The victory gives Inter a fine chance of setting up an all-Italian semifinal against Serie A leaders Napoli or city rivals AC Milan.

Inter host Benfica on Wednesday April 19 at the San Siro in the second leg.

Topics: UEFA Champions League Inter Milan Benfica

Related

After setbacks, Benfica and Inter meet in Champions League
Football
After setbacks, Benfica and Inter meet in Champions League
Inter Milan lose at Spezia 2-1 after late penalties
Football
Inter Milan lose at Spezia 2-1 after late penalties

I hope to play with Messi next season at Barca: Lewandowski

I hope to play with Messi next season at Barca: Lewandowski
Updated 11 April 2023
AFP

I hope to play with Messi next season at Barca: Lewandowski

I hope to play with Messi next season at Barca: Lewandowski
  • The 35-year-old Argentine World Cup winner left Barca in 2021
  • "Messi belongs to Barca and if he returns it would be something incredible," said Lewandowski
Updated 11 April 2023
AFP

BARCELONA, Spain: Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski would love Lionel Messi to return to the Catalan club from Paris Saint-Germain this summer, he said on Tuesday.
The 35-year-old Argentine World Cup winner left Barca in 2021 when the club could not afford to renew his contract and his PSG deal expires in June.
Amid whistles from PSG supporters who see Messi as a symbol of the club’s mistakes in chasing star signings instead of building a competitive team, Barcelona are openly courting the forward.
“Messi belongs to Barca and if he returns it would be something incredible,” said Lewandowski.
“We know that his place is here, in Barcelona. I don’t know what will happen, but I hope that next season we can play together.”
Messi is the club’s all-time top goalscorer and many consider him the best player in the history of football.
The playmaker scored a record 672 goals in 778 matches for Barcelona, winning 35 trophies, after joining the club at 13-years-old and developing at their feted La Masia youth academy.
Barcelona fans have chanted Messi’s name in the 10th minute — representing his former Barca shirt number — in their last two matches, including a 0-0 draw against Girona on Monday in La Liga.
“Leo generates excitement, they have chanted his name in two games now, we’ll see what happens,” said Barca coach Xavi Hernandez after the derby clash.
Lewandowski, top scorer in Spain, could not find the net for the league leaders against Girona and, speaking at a charity event, said he had been carrying an injury.
“I took a blow from (Real Madrid defender Eder) Militao in the game against Madrid and I could not walk,” added Lewandowski, referring to Barcelona’s 4-0 thrashing by Los Blancos in the Copa del Rey last week.
“On the pitch I have to play better but that knock from Militao left my body in a bad way.”

Topics: Barcelona Robert Lewandowski Lionel Messi

Related

Lewandowski hits two as Liga leaders Barca cruise past Elche
Football
Lewandowski hits two as Liga leaders Barca cruise past Elche
Lewandowski has brought winning mentality to Barca — Xavi
Football
Lewandowski has brought winning mentality to Barca — Xavi

PSG hit by more injuries in final stretch of league season

PSG hit by more injuries in final stretch of league season
Updated 11 April 2023
AP

PSG hit by more injuries in final stretch of league season

PSG hit by more injuries in final stretch of league season
  • PSG said Tuesday that Mukiele needs surgery because of a serious hamstring injury
  • Sanches injured his right adductor muscle during Saturday's 2-0 win at Nice
Updated 11 April 2023
AP

PARIS: Paris Saint-Germain will be without defender Nordi Mukiele until the end of the season and without midfielder Renato Sanches for several weeks as the race for the French league title enters its final stretch.
With eight matches left to play this season, PSG have a six-point lead over second-place Lens after losing five league games since the turn of the year. Marseille are eight points behind PSG in third place.
PSG said Tuesday that Mukiele needs surgery because of a serious hamstring injury.
“To minimize the risk of recurrence, the Paris Saint-Germain medical staff opted for an operation,” the club said, with the surgery taking place in Finland on Tuesday.
Sanches, who joined PSG from Lille last summer, injured his right adductor muscle during Saturday’s 2-0 win at Nice.
“He is expected to return to training in three to four weeks, depending on how the injury develops,” PSG said.
PSG were already without several important injured players, including Neymar, Marco Verratti and Presnel Kimpembe.
PSG and Lens face off on Saturday at the Parc des Princes.

Topics: PSG Renato Sanches Nordi Mukiele French L1

Related

Messi scores and assists in PSG win; Angers finally taste victory
Football
Messi scores and assists in PSG win; Angers finally taste victory
Lens beat Strasbourg to keep pressure on PSG
Football
Lens beat Strasbourg to keep pressure on PSG

follow us

Latest updates

Van driver arrested in Albania over plot to smuggle guns to the UK
Van driver arrested in Albania over plot to smuggle guns to the UK
Michael Jordan sneakers fetch auction record $2.2m
Michael Jordan sneakers fetch auction record $2.2m
Saudi king to patronize Islamic Development Bank Group’s annual meetings in Jeddah in May
Saudi king to patronize Islamic Development Bank Group’s annual meetings in Jeddah in May
Cuba gives green light to US dollar deposits, reversing ban
Cuba gives green light to US dollar deposits, reversing ban
Non-Muslims banned from Al-Aqsa for rest of Ramadan
Non-Muslims banned from Al-Aqsa for rest of Ramadan

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.