Saudi Interior Ministry readies for end of Ramadan, Umrah season

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Interior has announced that it has all the measures in place to ensure a safe end to Ramadan and the Umrah season for millions of pilgrims and visitors in Makkah and Madinah.
The announcement was made by senior officials of the Umrah Security Forces for this year’s pilgrimage season at the Unified Security Operations Center in Makkah on Monday, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday.
Director of Public Security, Lt. Gen. Mohammad Al-Bassami, said that Ramadan has gone smoothly so far and now the ministry was preparing for the last 10 days of the holy month that normally sees higher numbers of pilgrims in Makkah.
In light of this, the front of the first floor, the roof of the Grand Mosque and the courtyards and ground floor, have been allocated for Tawaf, or circumambulation.
Al-Bassami commended the officers working in the ministry’s command and control center for their diligence during the holy month; and those teams in the field who had conducted several operations including arresting beggars.
Maj. Gen. Hammoud Al-Faraj, the director-general of the Civil Defense, said that teams are operating around the clock at more than 111 sites in Makkah and Madinah.
Al-Faraj said the Civil Defense has the support of several teams of volunteers who assist in spreading safety awareness through the media and electronic displays at the two holy mosques.
Deputy Director-General of the General Directorate of Passports Maj. Gen. Saleh Al-Murabba said that officers at all the country’s entry points have been gearing up to ensure the speedy completion of procedures for visiting worshippers.
Saudi king to patronize Islamic Development Bank Group’s annual meetings in Jeddah in May
During the gathering, under the theme ‘Partnerships to Fend off Crises’ member states will discuss the importance of cooperation in efforts to address challenges
The annual meetings are an important platform at which global leaders, policymakers, development bodies and other stakeholders can discuss critical development issues
Updated 12 April 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: The Islamic Development Bank Group will hold its annual meetings between May 10 and 13 in Jeddah, with the theme “Partnerships to Fend off Crises,” the Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday.
During the gathering, to be held under the patronage of King Salman, the organization’s member states will discuss the importance of cooperation in efforts to address the challenges they face.
The annual meetings of the group serve as an important platform where global leaders, policymakers, development bodies and other stakeholders can come together and discuss critical development issues.
This year’s gathering will also include a Private Sector Forum, hosted by the Islamic Development Bank Group entities the Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit, the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation, and the Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector.
The aim of the Private Sector Forum is to provide a unique platform for communication and trade relations, and to explore investment and trade opportunities for member countries.
The main four-day group event will include high-level plenary meetings, interactive panel discussions, technical sessions and side events covering a wide range of topics, including the alleviation of poverty, infrastructure development, health, education, food security, climate change and innovation.
The annual meetings also offer opportunities for networking, sharing knowledge, and engaging with global leaders and experts in the field of development.
The Islamic Development Bank Group, the headquarters of which is in Jeddah, will also host a dedicated exhibition space showcasing its innovative projects and initiatives, as well as the achievements and success stories of member countries.
Rated AAA by major rating agencies, the group is a multilateral development bank that has been working for more than 49 years to improve the lives of the communities it serves. The bank, which has regional hubs and a center of excellence in 11 of its member countries, brings together 57 nations across four continents, touching the lives of one in five of the world’s population.
It says that it aims to equip people to drive their own economic and social progress by putting the required infrastructure in place that can enable individuals to fulfill their potential.
Over the years, the bank has evolved from a single organization into a group comprising five entities: The the bank itself, the Islamic Development Bank Institute, which is tasked with research and training, the Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit, the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation, and the Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector.
How Saudi Arabia has ramped up domestic and international charity during Ramadan
Saudi charities have raised millions for food donations and other assistance for several countries during Ramadan
The Saudi King and Crown Prince recently donated SR70 million to the third Ehsan charity campaign
Updated 12 April 2023
Rebecca Anne Proctor
DUBAI: While the holy month of Ramadan is a time for celebration and unity across the Muslim world, it is also one for reflection and charity — particularly for those most in need. The recent SR70 million ($18.66 million) charitable donation by King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman demonstrates that the Kingdom is once again prioritizing the giving of aid to countries in need around the world during the holy month, particularly to nations undergoing economic crises or ravaged by war.
On April 10, King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed launched the third National Campaign for Charitable Work, or Ehsan, with their donation. The campaign enables and encourages people to donate through the digital Ehsan Platform that has been developed by the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority.
The SDAIA platform, launched on smartphones in January 2022, has been upgraded to reach a wider spectrum of donors across various charities online. According to a statement by SDAIA head and chairman of the supervisory committee of Ehsan, Abdullah Al-Ghamdi, to Al-Arabiya on Monday, more than 60 million transactions, or an average of one donation per second, have been carried out on the platform since its launch in March 2021. In just two years, Ehsan collected over $880 million and assisted more than 4.8 million people.
Earlier this month, King Salman directed Ramadan assistance to beneficiaries of the country’s social security program, resulting in each head of a family receiving SR1,000 ($266) and each family member receiving SR500 ($133). The total amount of aid is estimated at over SR3 billion ($800 million) and was deposited into beneficiaries’ accounts on April 6.
The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, or KSrelief, established by King Salman in 2015, is among the Kingdom’s top humanitarian agencies, and has worked to help the most vulnerable worldwide since its founding. As part of the organization’s massive Ramadan 2023 food distribution campaign, it has delivered 151 tons of food aid to Lebanon, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Liberia, Albania and Nigeria.
In Indonesia, over 36 tons of food were provided to 600 families, in Bangladesh around 12 tons of food baskets were distributed to 500 families, and in Albania, eight tons of food baskets were given to 300 people as part of KSrelief’s campaign to provide 2,000 food baskets across the country during Ramadan.
In Nigeria’s Borno State, 56 tons of food baskets have been delivered to 5,736 individuals, and to support food security in Liberia, KSrelief has provided over 29,000 rice bags to be distributed to more than 88,000 beneficiaries. As part of the initiative, Syrian and Palestinian refugees in Lebanon, including disadvantaged families in the host community of Lebanon’s Akkar governorate, received 39 tons food aid.
In addition to international aid, KSrelief and many other local charity organizations are also providing food and other assistance to those in need inside the Kingdom. Local Saudi charity Ensan launched its $1 million Ramadan project to help orphans during Ramadan. Under the theme “Feed an Orphan During the Holy Month,” the initiative seeks to benefit around 10,000 people who have lost parents. Out of respect for the dignity of the recipients, Ensan deposits the value of a food basket into their bank accounts instead of gifting it as a physical item.
Ensan, with its 21 branches spread across various governorates of the Riyadh region, supports over 40,000 orphans and widows. “The association is keen to take advantage of the blessed season by holding numerous activities for Ensan beneficiaries,” Ensan general manager Mohammed Al-Muharib told Arab News recently. “It holds Ramadan iftar meals and also arranges visits for children to public facilities and amusement parks to bring them joy and happiness and integrate them into society.” Ensan also runs other charitable projects, including pre-Eid food donations, provision of Eid gifts, and donations of winter clothing and bags for school.
On March 5, KSrelief supervisor general Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah inaugurated the Kingdom’s annual date distribution project, which this year exceeds 19,000 tons of the fruit. A total of 4,000 tons will be provided through the project’s strategic partner, the UN World Food Program or UNWFP, at a total cost of SR136 million ($36 million) to benefit 14 million people. “We are witnessing another day of giving and humanity, as the Kingdom presents an agricultural symbol and a blessed fruit — the date,” Al-Rabeeah said during the launch.
The UNWFP’s representative Mohammed Al-Ghunaim told Arab News recently that the Kingdom has been delivering 4,000 tons of dates annually since 2002, which brings the total number of distributed dates thus far to 84,000 tons to 130 international locations.
Reflective of its international reach, Saudi dates have made it as far as Afghanistan, where 100 tons of premium dates were distributed to the country's poorest citizens by the Afghan Red Crescent Society, KSrelief’s local partner, during Ramadan. The donation was received by the Afghan Red Crescent Society at the Saudi Embassy in neighboring Pakistan, after which it was distributed in Afghanistan to those most in need.
For many in the war-torn and destitute country, the Ramadan staple is too expensive to buy amid skyrocketing food prices and the collapse of the Afghan economy. “The dates will be distributed to those who have not been able to buy them in the month of Ramadan due to their high prices,” Irrfanullah Sharfzoi, spokesman for the Afghan Red Crescent Society, told Arab News. “These dates will bring joy to families.”
Since the 1980s the Kingdom has sent money abroad to poorer states in the region, including Pakistan, Lebanon and Egypt. According to the World Bank’s most recent economic report, economies in the Middle East and North Africa are expected to grow at a slower pace in 2023 as double-digit food inflation further reduces the purchasing power of poorer households.
“The report estimates that close to one out of five people living in developing countries in MENA is likely to be food insecure this year and that almost 8 million children under 5 years of age are among those who will be hungry,” Roberta Gatti, World Bank chief economist for the MENA region, stated in the report. “Food price inflation, even if it is temporary, can cause long-term and often irreversible damage.”
The twice-yearly report found that average year-on-year food inflation across 16 MENA economies between March and December 2022 was 29 percent — higher than headline inflation, which rose on average to 19.4 percent year-on-year during that period — compared to 14.8 percent between October 2021 and February 2022, the month of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Across all four MENA subgroups covered in the report, including developing oil importers, countries in conflict and the GCC — inflation accounts for 24 to 33 percent of 2023’s forecasted food insecurity.
In the Kingdom, with its recorded budget surplus of SR103.9 billion ($27.68 billion) in 2022, beating its own estimates as higher oil prices increased government revenues by 31 percent, the nation is able to provide more aid than ever before to countries in need.
At the end of February, Saudi Arabia hosted the third Riyadh International Humanitarian Forum, a high-level event organized by KSrelief and the UN that brought together government officials and key decision makers in the humanitarian arena.
“A few days prior, the King and the Crown Prince gave directives that Saudi Arabia must be present under the leadership of KSrelief and several Saudi authorities to help those affected by the earthquake in Syria and Turkiye,” said Al-Rabeeah during the launch of the KSrelief’s date donation project in March.
Saudi Arabia was one of the largest donors responding to the Turkiye-Syria earthquake, offering millions of dollars in assistance with aid that continues from the Kingdom to the ravaged regions to this day.
Al-Rabeeah also stated that over the past few years the Kingdom has been at the forefront of humanitarian and development aid.
In 2021, Saudi Arabia’s Official Development Assistance led the world at more than 1 percent of its national income according to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, exceeding the 0.7 percent recommended by the UN.
The Kingdom’s massive humanitarian aid campaign inside and outside the country this year is reflective of this push to use its resources to help others, particularly during Ramadan when charity and unity are at the forefront of Muslim life.
Guinea-Bissau president performs Umrah in Saudi Arabia
Updated 12 April 2023
Arab News
JEDDAH: President of Guinea-Bissau Umaro Sissoco Embalo performed the Umrah pilgrimage in the holy city of Makkah in western Saudi Arabia, the state-run SPA news agency reported on Tuesday.
Upon his arrival at the Grand Mosque, he was received by a number of officials of the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques and the special force for the Grand Mosque’s security.
Earlier on Tuesday, he arrived in the coastal city of Jeddah, where he was received at King Abdulaziz International Airport by Prince Badr bin Sultan, deputy governor of Makkah, and other Saudi officials.
Saudi crown prince and US Senator Lindsey Graham discuss bilateral ties
During their meeting in Jeddah on Tuesday they also reviewed a number of issues of common concern, officials said
Updated 12 April 2023
Lama Alhamawi
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met Lindsey Graham, the senior US senator from South Carolina, in Jeddah on Tuesday. During their meeting they reviewed the long-standing friendly relationship between their countries and discussed a number of issues of common concern, officials said.
Graham, a member of the Republican party, has served as a senator since 2002. His visit was said to reflect a continuation of Saudi-US bilateral ties and reciprocal visits through the years.
Also present at the meeting were Prince Khalid bin Salman, the Saudi minister of defense; Princess Reema bint Bandar, the Saudi ambassador to the US; Prince Faisal bin Farhan, minister of foreign affairs; and Musaed Al-Aiban, minister of state, cabinet member, and national security adviser.
Graham was accompanied by his assistant, Aaron Strickland, and US Charge d’Affaires Martina Strong.
In July 2022, US President Joe Biden visited the Kingdom during his first Middle East tour after taking office in January 2021. During his visit, he met King Salman and the two leaders reviewed the historical relations between their nations and ways in which they might be strengthened to serve mutual interests in a variety of fields.
Biden also met the crown prince at Al-Salam Palace, where they discussed aspects of bilateral cooperation and ways to confront regional and international challenges.
In September 2022, the crown prince held successful mediation sessions that led to the release of 10 prisoners from several countries, including the US, as a part of a prisoner-exchange process between Russia and Ukraine. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken subsequently had a telephone conversation with Prince Faisal, who assured the US official that two American prisoners released by Russia were safe. Blinken expressed his country’s appreciation for the efforts made by the crown prince to mediate the release of the prisoners.
In February this year, the Gulf Cooperation Council and the US released a joint statement after a meeting of the Working Group on Iran at the council’s headquarters in Riyadh. It highlighted longstanding partnership between the US and the members of the council through their shared determination to contribute to regional security and stability under the framework of the GCC-US Strategic Partnership.
Makkah’s rich ethnic tapestry on show during Ramadan
Pilgrims from various linguistic, cultural and ethnic backgrounds feel at home in the holy city’s rich urban landscape
Updated 12 April 2023
Tareq Al-Thaqafi
MAKKAH: Pilgrims from around the world are arriving in Makkah to perform Umrah during Ramadan, with many staying in neighborhoods known for accommodating people from their country of origin.
Ahmed Saleh Halabi, Hajj and Umrah services adviser, said: “The number of Hajj and Umrah performers we are witnessing today is higher than ever.
“Providing several services, such as food as well as workers speaking the same language of Hajj and Umrah performers, attracts pilgrims to reside in the region.
“If pilgrims were to find grocers, bakers and barbers from their countries of origin, then residential housing units will see the most benefit,” he added.
Pilgrims usually divide themselves across the city depending on their country of origin.
For decades, Arab pilgrims resided in areas near the Grand Mosque in Makkah, including Ajyad, Al-Shamiyah and Misfalah, namely in the Al-Bukhari and Al-Saqifah alleys.
“Turkish Hajj and Umrah performers used to reside in Al-Masafi and Bir Balila in Ajyad, while some of them resided in Misfalah, namely in the area between Palestine Hotel and Misfalah Municipality,” Halabi said.
“Pilgrims coming from South Asia used to reside in Ajyad Al-Sad and Misfalah, namely in the region located between Misial Al-Harsani and Bustan Al-Bukhari, while African pilgrims resided in Misfalah Al-Hafaer and Al-Mansour Street.
“As for Iranian pilgrims, they resided in Al-Maabadah and Alshaisha, while pilgrims from Southeast Asia preferred residing in the Al-Shamiya, Al-Naqa, As Sulaymaniyah and Al-Falq neighborhoods.”
With the beginning of the third expansion of the Grand Mosque, many of these neighborhoods near the holy site were demolished to make way for high-end residential towers.
“Since many pilgrims cannot afford such units, they shifted toward residing in areas far from, yet frequently providing transportation means to, the Grand Mosque.
“Turkish pilgrims headed towards Alshaisha, Al-Aziziyah and Al-Maabadah … these sites comprise restaurants and cafes, whose owners and workers speak the language of pilgrims and provide Turkish dishes,” said Halabi.
According to the adviser, pilgrims from South Asia moved to Al-Aziziya, in the region known as Mukhatat Albank. Many Arab pilgrims now stay in areas around the city center, including Jaroul and uptown Misfalah, while African pilgrims continue to stay in Al-Hafaer and Mansour Street.
Pilgrims from Southeast Asia moved to areas near the Grand Mosque, such as Ibrahim Al-Khalil Street and Mukhatat Bakhtama.