E-payment share in retail sector exceeds target as KSA pushes for cashless economy 
Last year, the share of e-payments in the Kingdom’s retail sector reached 62 percent of aggregate payments. (Shutterstock)
E-payment share in retail sector exceeds target as KSA pushes for cashless economy 
RIYADH: The use of the electronic mode of payments continues to accelerate in Saudi Arabia, with the retail sector surpassing the 60 percent target set by the Financial Sector Development Program, as the Kingdom moves toward a cashless economy.   

Last year, the share of e-payments in the Kingdom’s retail sector reached 62 percent of aggregate payments, including cash, revealed the latest data from the Saudi Central Bank, also known as SAMA.   

This accomplishment comes from Saudi Arabia’s ongoing support and enablement of the financial sector over the past couple of years, reported the Saudi Press Agency.  

A key objective of the FSDP was to promote electronic payments and convert Saudi society to a cashless society by increasing the share of non-cash transactions from 16 percent in 2016 to 60 percent by 2022 and a further 70 percent by 2030.  

“The FSDP aims to develop a diversified and effective financial sector to support the development of Saudi Arabia's economy, diversify its sources of income, and stimulate savings, finances and investments,” according to its website.   

Through notable enhancement in payment infrastructure, improvement of current systems, and the introduction of new systems and services, the Kingdom speeds ahead to its Vision 2030 goals.   

Saudi Arabia has also boosted electronic payments further by advancing the financial sector’s regulatory, technical, and operational outlooks.   

The agency reported that e-commerce sales through Mada, the Saudi Payment Network, rose by 40 percent last year compared to 2021.   

In 2022, the number of point-of-sale transactions through Mada reached an impressive 7.2 billion transactions.   

As for online transactions through the Mada card, they reached 610 million transactions in 2022 witnessing a 76 percent growth.   

Last year saw the Kingdom's POS transactions processed through 1.4 million POS devices, showing a growth of 42 percent year-on-year.   

SAMA, as one of the FSDP stakeholders, considers reducing cash transactions one of its most important strategic objectives. To achieve this, it has been working hard over the past few years on several initiatives, projects and investments in the digital payments sector in line with the objectives of FSDP.  

SAMA’s strategy to convert Saudi Arabia to a cashless society is working well, as evidenced by the achievements made in electronic payments. 

Yellen to press for additional reforms at World Bank this year

Yellen to press for additional reforms at World Bank this year
Updated 8 sec ago
Reuters

Yellen to press for additional reforms at World Bank this year

Yellen to press for additional reforms at World Bank this year
Updated 8 sec ago
Reuters

WASHINGTON: US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will call on Wednesday for the World Bank to undertake additional reforms this year to expand its ability to help developing countries meet global challenges such as climate change.

Yellen is hosting talks with global finance officials on Wednesday to discuss ways to continue evolving the World Bank and other multilateral development banks so they can better help developing countries deal with climate change and other global crises, even as they work to reduce extreme poverty.

In excerpts of her remarks obtained by Reuters, Yellen said changes already approved had sharpened the mission of the World Bank to ensure it was striving to end extreme poverty, boost shared prosperity and build resilience.

"This does not mean we are moving away from the Bank’s traditional work. Rather, our incorporation of global challenges enhances the Bank’s work on poverty reduction and development. These goals are all interconnected," she said.

Yellen said Zambian women she met during her visit in January understood how climate change reduced agricultural yields. "And we’ve all seen how threats to global health can disrupt entire societies and economies, and how fragility and conflict can lead to significant displacement and migrant flows," she said.

Yellen hailed balance sheet changes that could add up to $50 billion in the bank's financing capacity over 10 years, while protecting its AAA credit rating and long-term financial stability.

"These are very significant achievements. We should acknowledge and celebrate that," she said in the prepared remarks. "And then we need to push for more progress. We should use the rest of the year to undertake additional reforms through a staged implementation approach that can be agreed upon by the Board and implemented on a rolling basis."

Yellen gave no specifics in the excerpts, but said upcoming events could be leveraged to keep momentum strong for the evolution of the World Bank. Those included the Summit for a New Global Financial Pact to be hosted by France in June, the Group of 20 Leaders’ Summit in India in September, the annual meetings of the World Bank and IMF in Morocco in October, and the United Nations COP28 climate conference to be held in Dubai in November and December.

In addition to bolstering the bank's financing capacity, Yellen said the bank was also working to systematically integrate regional and global challenges into its country diagnostic reports and country engagement, while expanding focusing more on raising additional private capital.

A U.S. Treasury official this week called the financing change a "downpayment" on further reforms at the World Bank and other multilateral development banks.

Outgoing World Bank President David Malpass, who will leave his post on June 1, Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Japanese Finance Minister Shun'ichi Suzuki are among those expected to attend Yellen's roundtable.

Jeddah International Airport handles over 2m passengers in Ramadan 

Jeddah International Airport handles over 2m passengers in Ramadan 
Updated 33 min 21 sec ago

Jeddah International Airport handles over 2m passengers in Ramadan 

Jeddah International Airport handles over 2m passengers in Ramadan 
Updated 33 min 21 sec ago

RIYADH: Over 2 million passengers have arrived at and departed from Jeddah’s King Abdulaziz International Airport since the beginning of Ramadan, reported the Saudi Press Agency on Wednesday. 

According to the SPA, Jeddah Airports Co., the owner of the KAIA, the airport has handled 13,000 incoming and outgoing flights since the beginning of Ramadan. In addition, it managed 1.15 million bags and over 16,000 tons of shipped goods since March 23. 

The airport confirmed its readiness to receive the expected increase in the arrivals of pilgrims to perform Umrah during the last 10 nights of the holy month. 

In collaboration with Saudi Arabia’s security, governmental and operational departments, all terminals at the KAIA are prepared to provide the best services to the guests. 

The airport is striving to achieve the highest performance rates and improve passenger services and experience. 

Moreover, Jeddah Airport Co. is also aiming to achieve the highest standards of safety, security, comfort, and smooth movement for the pilgrims. 

The firm is also providing convenient means of transportation, giving travelers more options in moving to and from the Grand Mosque in Makkah. 

Moreover, the Haramain Express Train, linked to Airport Terminal No. 1, operates 16 trips to Makkah a day. A shuttle bus service is also provided between the airport and Mecca for free. 

The airport is also leading a workforce of 16,000 employees roped in from various agencies who are present around the clock to monitor the operations. 

According to the Air Transport Statistics Publication released last week by the General Authority of Statistics, 

The Jeddah International Airport in Jeddah emerged as the busiest airport in Saudi Arabia in 2022, handling 32 million passengers. 

King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh was the second highest density, with about 27 million passengers, followed by King Fahd International Airport in Dammam, with about 10 million passengers. 

International air freight was also northbound in 2022 — a reflection of an economy putting the pedal to the metal — as it picked up 12 percent to 559,000 tons in 2022 from 2021. 

KSA and Oman form committee to oversee development of Dhahirah’s economic zone

KSA and Oman form committee to oversee development of Dhahirah’s economic zone
Updated 12 April 2023
Arab News

KSA and Oman form committee to oversee development of Dhahirah’s economic zone

KSA and Oman form committee to oversee development of Dhahirah’s economic zone
Updated 12 April 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and Oman have formed a committee to oversee the development of the integrated economic zone in Dhahirah.  

The committee aims to develop a plan for the development, execution and management of the economic zone in Oman as well as monitor the implementation of all programs and initiatives.  

The committee will work towards exchanging successful experiences and practices in the management and operation of economic zones between the two countries. It will also coordinate to hold informative workshops for traders and investors about the zone in both countries.  

Oman’s Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones, also known as OPAZ, led the decision to form the committee chaired by Ahmed Al-Deeb, deputy chairman of OPAZ.  

Other officials from OPAZ are part of the committee as well as members from Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Investment, Economic Cities and Special Economic Zone Authority and the Saudi Development Fund.  

One of the most notable tasks under the committee’s umbrella is to supervise the implementation of a memorandum of understanding signed between OPAZ and the Saudi Economic Cities and Special Economic Zone Authority.  

The committee will also supervise the establishment of a Saudi-Omani company that will manage and operate the economic zone.  

The economic zone is currently in its first phase of establishment which includes infrastructure, roads, electrical installations, water and sewage networks and industrial waste treatments.  

OPAZ aims to contribute to stimulating bilateral trade between Oman and Saudi Arabia as well as enhancing efforts for economic development and diversification by opening new opportunities for the Omani and Gulf economies.  

The economic zone in Dhahirah will have a leading role in the development of the governorate and the enhancement of bilateral trade between the two countries.   

The zone is expected to have an important role in creating job opportunities for Omanis and attracting Saudi companies to establish their projects in Oman and form economic partnerships in various economic activities.  

  

Abu Dhabi’s TAQA develops green finance framework to encourage sustainability 

Abu Dhabi’s TAQA develops green finance framework to encourage sustainability 
Updated 12 April 2023
Arab News

Abu Dhabi’s TAQA develops green finance framework to encourage sustainability 

Abu Dhabi’s TAQA develops green finance framework to encourage sustainability 
Updated 12 April 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Abu Dhabi National Energy Co., also known as TAQA, announced the establishment of a new Green Finance Framework for green bond issuance, sukuk, loans and other financial instruments. 

The proceeds from these issuances will be utilized to finance qualifying green initiatives such as renewable energy, energy efficiency, sustainable water and wastewater management, clean transportation, and terrestrial and aquatic biodiversity. 

Projects funded within the framework will contribute to TAQA’s 2030 environmental, social, and governance strategy objectives and long-term net-zero goals. 

The Green Bond Principles 2021, released by the International Capital Market Association, are aligned with the major components of TAQA’s framework. 

“This framework is further evidence of how serious we are about putting sustainability and responsible business practices at the heart of everything we do. We also support the UAE in achieving its Net Zero by 2050 objective,” said Jasim Husain Thabet, the group CEO and managing director of TAQA. 

“Our emission reduction targets are backed by a business plan and credible green projects that will see us play a key role in decarbonizing the power and water sector and other industries in the UAE and worldwide,” he continued. 

Citi, Standard Chartered Bank, MUFG and HSBC, as joint sustainability structuring banks, helped the energy company develop this framework. In addition, First Abu Dhabi Bank joined hands as a sustainability finance framework adviser. 

Credit rating agency Moody’s Investor Services also gave TAQA a second-party opinion.   

Moody’s has also evaluated the framework and assigned it a sustainability quality score of SQS2, which is very good. It is the second-highest level under Moody’s SPO assessment scheme, indicating that it contributes significantly to sustainability. 

TAQA unveiled its 2030 ESG Plan in late 2022, which included intermediate objectives to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.   

It has also committed to a 25 percent reduction in scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030 throughout the group, including a 33 percent reduction in UAE portfolio emissions compared to the 2019 baseline, as a natural step toward reaching its net-zero aspirations by 2050. 

Middle Eastern airlines launch direct flights to Brazil, Argentina

Middle Eastern airlines launch direct flights to Brazil, Argentina
Updated 12 April 2023
Eduardo Campos Lima

Middle Eastern airlines launch direct flights to Brazil, Argentina

Middle Eastern airlines launch direct flights to Brazil, Argentina
Updated 12 April 2023
Eduardo Campos Lima

SAO PAULO: Argentinians and Brazilians are celebrating the launch of new flights between their countries and the Arab world — a sign of the growing economic and cultural relations between the two regions.

Some of those routes used to be active but were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Others are new endeavors resulting from the perception that the number of passengers and goods between South America and Arab nations will keep growing in the coming years. 

During the ITB Berlin Convention — one of the world’s major tourism fairs — in March, Qatar Airways announced that it will resume a number of international flights, including one to Argentina.  

Since 2010, the airline had a daily flight between Doha and Buenos Aires with a stopover in the Brazilian city of Sao Paulo, but it was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic. 

News website Infobae reported that at the convention, Ricardo Sosa, executive secretary of Argentina’s National Institute of Tourism Promotion, met with executives from the UAE’s Etihad Airways. They discussed a potential flight between Abu Dhabi and Buenos Aires.  

Sosa said Etihad operated a flight to Sao Paulo years ago, and now Argentina is seen as a possible destination in the airline’s expansion plan. That would be the first direct flight between Asia and Argentina. 

Infobae reported that Sosa also met with executives from EgyptAir and discussed the establishment of a flight between Buenos Aires and Cairo. 

Spanish airline MasterFlights recently announced that it will operate direct charter flights between Cairo and Sao Paulo using EgyptAir planes.  

The first flight is scheduled for Sept. 4. The flights will take place every Monday for a year, and connections will include Amman, Tel Aviv, Dubai, Istanbul and Egyptian cities. 

According to the Arab Brazilian Chamber of Commerce — known as CCAB in Portuguese — direct flights between Egypt and Brazil operated by EgyptAir have been discussed by the countries’ presidents. An agreement with the airline is being negotiated. 

“The deal is about to be signed. After that, it must be ratified by the Egyptian Parliament. We consider that it can happen this year,” CCAB CEO Tamer Mansour told Arab News, adding that the announcements made by Middle Eastern airlines regarding South America show that the relationships between the two regions are being strengthened. 

“Those new flights demonstrate that the Arab world is seeing South American countries, especially Brazil and Argentina, as significant destinations, both for tourism and investments.” 

Mansour said Argentina and Brazil play a key role in exporting food — especially grains, beef and poultry — to Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other Arab nations. 

In 2022, Argentina’s exports to the Middle East and North Africa reached $8.6 billion. Brazilian exports to the Arab world grew 23 percent in 2022 compared to the previous year, reaching $17.7 billion — the highest annual figure since 1989. 

“Arab countries expect those nations’ economies to keep growing, and partnerships with them in several areas are already happening,” Mansour said, adding that Sao Paulo is a major business hub for Arab executives, and direct flights make it easier for them to visit their home countries. 

“Buenos Aires, on the other hand, is a highly appreciated tourism destination for many Arabs.” 

Alfredo Abboud, secretary-general of the Argentinian Chamber of Commerce and Services for the UAE, told Arab News that the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which took place in Qatar, had a very positive impact on tourism between Argentina and the Middle East. 

“There was much ignorance regarding the Arab world in Argentina, but after visiting Qatar, many Argentinian tourists saw the truth and realized that the views disseminated by the media are wrong,” he said. 

The Argentinian Embassy in Doha estimated that 35,000-40,000 Argentinian football fans traveled to Qatar for the tournament, Agence France-Presse reported. 

Abboud said he expects continuous growth in Argentina’s trade with Middle Eastern countries, adding that in recent years the country has been exporting a wide range of products, including industrial goods. 

“But the major element for us has to be food. That’s what we’ve always produced. And the Arab nations see us as partners that can offer food security for them.” 

Abboud said “a potential cargo flight” to Argentina “operated by a Saudi airline” is being discussed. 

He expressed hope that with more flights, bilateral tourism will grow, “and with more tourists, Argentina may expand a halal structure of restaurants and hotels.” 

He said there are few halal hotels in Argentina, and a state policy is needed in order to develop the appropriate Muslim-friendly network. 

Muslim visitors can already find many halal options in Brazil, said Ali Saifi, CEO of Cdial Halal, a certification company in the country.  

Last year, he took part in the process of transforming the Brazilian city of Foz do Iguacu, on the border with Argentina and Paraguay, into a halal destination. 

“Now the number of tourists coming from the Arab world will certainly grow. Direct flights help our countries to get closer,” he told Arab News. 

The new routes will also allow more Latin Americans to visit the Middle East, said Marcos Destro, who directs GoToBEY, a tourism agency that focuses on the Arab market. 

“Most of our clients are Brazilians of Arab descent. With the decline of the pandemic, many of them have been feeling an urge to know their ancestral land,” he told Arab News. 

New routes will allow them to get there without stopovers. “Direct flights will also help people traveling to other destinations. Dubai Airport is already a major hub, as well as Istanbul,” Destro said.  

Mansour expressed hope that Middle Eastern airlines’ interest in Latin America will keep growing in the coming years. “Maybe we’ll have new flights from Saudi Arabia and Morocco soon,” he said. 

