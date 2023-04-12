You are here

Prince Harry to attend Charles’ coronation, Meghan to stay in California
Buckingham Palace says Prince Harry will attend the Coronation service of his father, King Charles III, at Westminster Abbey on May 6, setting aside months of speculation about his presence. Harry’s wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, will remain in California. (AP/File)
Updated 14 sec ago
Reuters

  • Charles will be crowned in a ceremony that dates back 1,000 years, surrounded by foreign heads of state and dignitaries
  • The participation of his youngest son had been in doubt after the 38-year-old heavily criticised his family in a book and documentary series
Reuters

LONDON: Britain’s Prince Harry will attend the Coronation next month of his father King Charles but without his wife Meghan, the couple said on Wednesday, bringing an end to months of speculation about whether they would go.
Charles will be crowned in a ceremony that dates back 1,000 years, surrounded by foreign heads of state and dignitaries. But the participation of his youngest son had been in doubt after the 38-year-old heavily criticized his family in a book and documentary series.
Buckingham Palace and a spokesperson for the couple confirmed that Harry, known as the Duke of Sussex, would attend the May 6 event while Meghan would remain in California with the couple’s two young children.
Their eldest, Archie, turns four on the same day.
“Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that The Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey,” the palace spokesperson said.
“The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.”
Harry and Meghan stepped down from royal duties in 2020 and moved to California, saying they wanted to forge a new, independent life, free of the scrutiny of the British press.
They agreed with the royal family that they would not take part in any future official royal events or tours, and they have only been seen in Britain on a handful of occasions since they left, including for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth, who died after a 70-year reign.

INTIMATE REVELATIONS
Tensions soon emerged following their departure and in recent months Harry has published a memoir containing intimate revelations about the British royal family while the couple also appeared in a Netflix documentary series.
Among their many accusations, they said some royals, including stepmother Camilla and brother William — the heir to the throne — had leaked stories to tabloid newspapers to protect themselves or enhance their reputations.
They also said the royal family had dismissed the race-related hounding of Meghan by the press as a rite of passage and compared her treatment to the intense media intrusion that his mother Princess Diana had suffered before her death.
Some media reports had suggested that Harry wanted an apology from his family before he agreed to attend the coronation — an event that will be marked in Britain by a public holiday.
Asked in one interview in January whether he would attend, Harry said: “There’s a lot that can happen between now and then. But the door is always open.”
Buckingham Palace had made clear that Harry — one of the most popular members of the royal family before he left the country — had been invited to the event.
Harry was last in Britain in late March, attending a court case he and other high-profile figures have brought against the publisher of the Daily Mail newspaper over allegations of phone-tapping and other privacy breaches.
The publisher denies the accusations. The case is one of several that the prince has brought against British newspapers.

Updated 24 min 11 sec ago
Nyein Koe

  • Deadly attack targeted a largely civilian gathering in central Sagaing region
  • Witnesses recount horror of bombing and death of family members
Nyein Koe

YANGON: At least 100 people have been killed in a Myanmar military airstrike, leaving relatives to recover the charred bodies of victims on Wednesday following one of the deadliest attacks since the junta seized power two years ago.
The military air attack struck Kanbalu township in the central Sagaing region early on Tuesday, where hundreds, mostly civilians, had gathered to celebrate the opening of a local administration office under the authority of the shadow National Unity Government.
Like much of Sagaing, Pa Zi Gyi village and surrounding areas are not under the control of the junta, which confirmed the attack late on Tuesday and accused NUG’s armed wing, the People’s Defense Forces, of coercing residents into supporting them.
“I lost my youngest brother, brother-in-law, aunty, uncle, niece and nephew in the airstrike,” Myo, a resident of Pa Zi Gyi, told Arab News on Wednesday.
“It’s proof that the junta is a ruthless organization led by the dictator and they acted like a mad dog,” he said. “I will fight against that cruel regime regardless of my life and soul.”
Infants and the elderly were among those killed in the strike, villagers told Arab News.
“People in the area have never fought against the military, but still I have no idea why the junta launched an attack on the area and killed the people,” Zaw, another resident, said.
Zaw said that his uncle and cousins were killed in the airstrike.
“I am in despair, but I don’t cry,” he said. “Because our village is severely harmed by that brutal attack by the military, I want the People’s Defense Force to continue protecting our village.”
Arab News has used aliases for Myo and Zaw to protect their identity.
The initial death toll from Tuesday’s attacks stood at 53, but was later raised to about 100 by independent media and voluntary rescuers at the scene.
Images shared online, which appeared to have been taken after the attack, showed people in civilian clothes dead on the ground beside a destroyed structure.
The airstrike has sparked widespread condemnation, as human rights organizations called for more concrete action from the international community.
Human Rights Watch said the latest airstrike should lead to an international arms embargo against the Myanmar junta.
“This is part of a larger pattern that we are seeing across Myanmar, where the security forces are targeting civilians in a systematic way. These are the sorts of crimes against humanity that we have been speaking about,” Phil Roberston, Human Rights Watch Asia division deputy director, said in a video statement.
Myanmar’s military has carried out a string of deadly airstrikes, including one targeting a concert in Kachin state in October that killed at least 60 people.
“It’s quite clear that the civil war in Myanmar is intensifying. There’s no doubt about that. We are entering a situation where neither side is conceding anything, that there are attacks happening every day all across the country. And I expect it will intensify further.”

Updated 50 min 1 sec ago

  • Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina warned the country’s parliament this week that Washington can ‘overthrow’ any government
  • With a general election due in Bangladesh in less than a year, the US secretary of state recently raised concerns about press freedoms and human rights in the country
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: Opposition politicians in Bangladesh on Wednesday dismissed suggestions by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina that the US is seeking to undermine democracy in the country ahead of its next general election.
In an address to parliament on Monday, Hasina, leader of the ruling Awami League party, said that Washington is “trying to eliminate democracy” in Bangladesh and “can overthrow the government of any country.”
He also labeled the leading national daily newspaper, Prothom Alo, an “enemy of the people.”
The country’s largest opposition party, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, described Hasina’s comments as “laughable.”
“While the US has its own challenges of democracy, no one can accuse the US of attempting to ‘eliminate democracy,’” Barrister Nawshad Zamir, the party’s international affairs secretary, told Arab News on Wednesday.
Zamir said there was no reason to be concerned about foreign interference in Bangladesh’s elections, which are expected to take place in December or January.
“The concerns (about Bangladesh) expressed by various international human rights organizations are nothing new,” he added. “The more the world becomes global, each country and regime will attract more international scrutiny.”
Hasina’s strong remarks came hours before Bangladeshi Foreign Minister A. K. Abdul Momen held talks with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington, during which the latter “expressed concerns about violence against, and intimidation of, the media and civil society” in Bangladesh.
During the meeting, Blinken “underscored that free and fair elections and respect for human rights in Bangladesh are critical” as the two countries seek to enhance relations, the US embassy in Bangladesh said on Wednesday.
The Bangladeshi Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Momen had reaffirmed to Blinken his government’s commitment to free and fair elections.
Hasina’s comments were likely “an expression of frustration about recent US statements and positions, particularly on the election issue,” Humayun Kabir, a former Bangladeshi ambassador to the US, told Arab News.
Concerns about whether elections in Bangladesh will be free and fair have been raised not only by the US in recent months, but also the EU and Japan.
However, Kabir said the South Asian country “should not be overly concerned” with statements from Washington or other countries. Issues related to freedom of the media and human rights, he said, are “issues that we need to be careful about and we need to cultivate.”
He added: “Bangladesh is driven by people power. People should have their rights and opportunities, and an opportunity to contribute toward building a future Bangladesh. An election is one step for that. We have a long way to go.”

Updated 12 April 2023
Arab News

  • Edward Stringer is latest military figure to back campaign by The Independent
  • ‘We must offer safe haven to the pilot who risked his life to fight alongside us’
Arab News

LONDON: An Afghan pilot at the center of a deportation row in the UK must be granted asylum by the government, a former Royal Air Force chief in Afghanistan has told The Independent.

Air Marshal Edward Stringer, who is also former director of operations at the UK’s Ministry of Defence, backed a campaign by the newspaper encouraging the government to grant the pilot sanctuary.

The Afghan, who was praised by his US commander after serving alongside Western forces against the Taliban, served in dozens of combat missions.

In the wake of the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in 2021, the pilot made the journey to Britain via Europe on a small boat. He has been threatened with deportation owing to the illegality of the journey.

Stringer, in an op-ed for The Independent, wrote: “Many of those in the Afghan forces served with distinction alongside us — and the Taliban will never forget that.

“We owe them all a debt of honor and should offer them asylum, and the security we promised them, in the UK — not least because we could not guarantee them safety and security in Afghanistan. Now is the time for us to demonstrate the decency on which we so pride ourselves.”

Stringer worked with NATO and Afghan forces as head of the 904 Expeditionary Air Wing in 2008.

He oversaw the training of a range of Afghan military personnel during the Western coalition’s conflict with the Taliban.

“The Taliban know as well as we do that we helped train the Afghan pilots (I remember vividly the start of that mission in Kandahar in 2008) and we should stand by those brave men — like the pilot you are campaigning for — now,” Stringer wrote.

“We must offer safe haven to the pilot who risked his life to fight alongside us. And we must be generous to all his comrades now, in their hour of need.”

Stringer is joined by a number of high-profile British military figures who have backed The Independent’s campaign in calling for the pilot to be offered sanctuary.

Former British Army chief Sir Richard Dannatt, former NATO chief Lord Robertson and former chief of joint operations Gen. Sir Richard Barrons have urged the granting of asylum for the pilot.

Stringer also criticized government measures aiming to safeguard at-risk Afghans, claiming that bureaucracy is leaving people behind.

“The limited numbers making it via the various schemes and safe routes, and the bureaucratic cock-ups along the way, suggest that the system is not as joined-up across government departments as it might be,” he wrote.

“I am not surprised some have had to take to the small boats to cross the Channel to the country they so readily served. We must repay the debt we so clearly owe them.”

Updated 12 April 2023
AFP

  • Ibrahima Bah was initially charged with facilitating illegal entry to the UK following the incident in December last year
  • Four people were pronounced dead
AFP

LONDON: A 19-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter after four people died trying to cross the Channel to the UK in a small boat, police said on Wednesday.
Ibrahima Bah was initially charged with facilitating illegal entry to the UK following the incident in December last year.
A boat packed with migrants got into trouble in freezing temperatures, sparking a rescue operation that brought 39 people to safety.
But four people were pronounced dead. Their identities are still unknown but a coroner’s inquest has been told they may have been from Afghanistan and Senegal.
Kent Police in southeast England said Bah was due to face trial later this year for the facilitating illegal entry charge.
He will make a first appearance in court on the more serious charge before magistrates in Folkestone on Thursday.
The capsizal came just over a year after at least 27 people died in the Channel trying to reach the UK from northern France.
Record numbers of people attempted the perilous crossing last year, despite claims by the UK government that the country’s departure from the European Union would help tighten borders.
Latest figures show that 4,844 people have been detected in small boats and brought ashore so far this year.
Ministers have proposed tough measures to crackdown on the practice, including a proposal to deport failed asylum seekers to Rwanda, which has caused a human rights outcry.

Updated 12 April 2023
Arab News

  • Suella Braverman singled out British-Pakistani men as perpetrators of gang-based sexual violence
  • Lady Warsi: ‘Brown people can be racist, too … This kind of rhetoric has got to stop’
Arab News

LONDON: UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman has been accused by Conservative Party peer Lady Warsi of using “racist rhetoric” in comments last month about sexual grooming gangs, The Guardian reported on Wednesday.
Braverman said British-Pakistani men are the main perpetrators of gang-based sexual exploitation, which has drawn the attention of the Conservative government as it seeks to clamp down on abuse.
Warsi — the first Asian person to lead the Conservative Party — told the LBC radio channel that Braverman’s ethnic background could not be used as a “defense mechanism” against accusations of racism, adding: “Brown people can be racist, too.”
Warsi called on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to discourage race-based comments among government figures, and urged him to send a “really strong message that this kind of rhetoric … has got to stop.”
When asked if she was labeling Braverman as racist, Warsi said: “I am calling her rhetoric racist. I am.”
Her comments on the home secretary are the latest in a series of criticism launched against Braverman following her remarks last month.
The British Pakistan Foundation earlier accused Braverman of portraying ethnic groups in a “divisive and dangerous way.”
On April 2, during the reveal of fresh government measures to tackle grooming gangs, Braverman highlighted the “predominance of certain ethnic groups — and I say British-Pakistani males — who hold cultural values totally at odds with British values, who see women in a demeaned and illegitimate way and pursue an outdated and frankly heinous approach in terms of the way they behave.”
Albie Amankona, who co-founded the group Conservatives Against Racism For Equality, tweeted: “I don’t understand how it’s possible for one person, Suella Braverman, to find themselves almost weekly, at the center of so much racial insensitivity. I’ve said it before — there is something not right there.”
Responding to the criticism, a Home Office spokesperson said: “The home secretary has been clear that all despicable child abusers must be brought to justice.
“And she will not shy away from telling hard truths, particularly when it comes to the grooming of young women and girls in Britain’s towns who have been failed by authorities over decades.
“As the home secretary has said, the vast majority of British-Pakistanis are law-abiding, upstanding citizens but independent reports were unequivocal that in towns like Rochdale, Rotherham and Telford cultural sensitivities have meant thousands of young girls were abused under the noses of councils and police.”
 

