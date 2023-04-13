You are here

Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Norway expels 15 Russian 'intelligence officers' from embassy

Norway expels 15 Russian ‘intelligence officers’ from embassy
Norway, a member of the NATO military alliance, shares a border with Russia in the Arctic. (File/AFP)
Updated 2 min 4 sec ago
Reuters

Norway expels 15 Russian ‘intelligence officers’ from embassy

Norway expels 15 Russian ‘intelligence officers’ from embassy
  • Russian foreign ministry vowed response to Norway’s expulsion of the Russian diplomats
Updated 2 min 4 sec ago
Reuters

OSLO: Norway is expelling 15 Russian embassy officials that the foreign ministry said on Thursday were intelligence officers operating under the cover of diplomatic positions, a move which Moscow said it would respond to.
The expulsions amount to a quarter of Russian diplomats currently accredited in Oslo, the Norwegian government said.
It is the latest instance of a Western nation expelling Russian diplomats since the beginning of Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine last year. So far this year, Estonia, the Netherlands and Austria have also expelled Russian diplomats.
Norway also expelled three Russians in April 2022.
“Their activities pose a threat to Norway,” Norwegian Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt told a news conference.
“We have followed their activities over time. They have increased since the invasion of Ukraine.”
The officers concerned must leave Norway shortly, she added.
The Russian foreign ministry said Moscow would respond to the expulsions, state-owned news agency TASS reported, without elaborating. Officials at Russia’s Oslo embassy were not immediately available for comment when contacted by Reuters.
Norway, a member of the NATO military alliance, shares a border with Russia in the Arctic.
The expulsions could further complicate the process of transferring the chair of the Arctic Council, a multilateral body in which Arctic nations discuss issues affecting the polar region.
Moscow currently holds the chair but Norway is due to take over on May 11 and Oslo had said it would prioritize a smooth transition.
Huitfeldt said it was too early to say whether the expulsions would affect the Arctic Council transition.
The Nordic country still seeks to maintain normal diplomatic relations with Russia, and Russian diplomats are welcome in Norway, Huitfeldt said.

Mayor of Rome attends iftar at Great Mosque after 10-year hiatus

Mayor of Rome attends iftar at Great Mosque after 10-year hiatus
Updated 7 min 15 sec ago
Francesco Bongarrà

Mayor of Rome attends iftar at Great Mosque after 10-year hiatus

Mayor of Rome attends iftar at Great Mosque after 10-year hiatus
  • Largest Muslim place of worship in Italy built thanks to donation from late Saudi King Faisal
  • Roberto Gualtieri lauds ‘huge contribution citizens of Islamic faith offer every day to the city’
Updated 7 min 15 sec ago
Francesco Bongarrà

ROME: Rome’s Mayor Roberto Gualtieri on Wednesday attended an iftar at the Great Mosque in Italy’s capital, the first time such a visit had taken place in 10 years.

It is the largest Islamic place of worship in the country, and was built thanks to a donation from the late King Faisal of Saudi Arabia.  

Gualtieri was welcomed by Naim Nasrallah, president of the Islamic Cultural Center of Rome, and members of the city’s Muslim community.

He attended prayers and then joined the iftar with city councillors and commissioners from all parties.

Gualtieri said the City Council “highly values the active presence of the Islamic Cultural Center, and the huge contribution citizens of the Islamic faith offer every day to the city of Rome. Our city is proud to be open, multicultural and multireligious.”

Nasrallah said: “We are happy to host the mayor in this place of spirituality, culture and architectural beauty.”

He added: “After a long time, we see restored the valued tradition of having the mayor of Rome here with us during the holy month of Ramadan to share our iftar.

“Today, we reaffirm the great friendship and cooperation binding the Islamic Cultural Center and the City Council of Rome, and the Islamic community and all the citizens of Rome.”

In 2013, Giovanni Alemanno, a member of the Fratelli d’Italia (Brothers of Italy) center-right party, was the last mayor of Rome to attend an iftar at the Great Mosque.

Neither of his next two successors, Ignazio Marino of the Democratic Party and Virginia Raggi of the Five Star Movement, attended any event organized by the Islamic Cultural Center every year for Ramadan.

Since his election as mayor last year, Gualtieri has established a close relationship with Rome’s Islamic communities.

US, Philippines troops fire Javelins in largest joint war games

US, Philippines troops fire Javelins in largest joint war games
Updated 13 April 2023
AFP

US, Philippines troops fire Javelins in largest joint war games

US, Philippines troops fire Javelins in largest joint war games
  • War games an important show of ‘collective commitment to maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific’
  • The two allies also plan to hold new exercises in the South China Sea later in the year
Updated 13 April 2023
AFP

PALAYAN, Philippines: US and Philippine troops held anti-tank missile exercises on Thursday, as the allies stepped up their largest war games, which have already drawn China’s ire.
Under a plume of black smoke, three cars parked on scrubland were crushed by missiles fired from about 600 meters (0.37 miles) away by three soldiers at a military base in the north of the Philippines.
The annual Balikatan maneuvers follow a three-day Chinese military exercise that simulated targeted strikes and a blockade of self-ruled, democratic Taiwan, which Beijing considers part of its territory.
“As you’re recently witnessing, there are some irresponsible behaviors that are ongoing and we should call those irresponsible behaviors out,” US Army Pacific Commander General Charles Flynn told reporters at the site, without elaborating further.
Flynn added that the war games were an important show of “collective commitment to maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific.”
Philippine Army chief Lt. General Romeo Brawner praised the “effectivity” of Javelins against Russian tank and armor in the Ukraine war, adding Manila plans to acquire the weapon in the future.
“We want to also bring that capability to the Philippine Army in order for us to be able to bolster our defensive posture and be able to defend our territory,” Brawner added.
The two allies also plan to hold new exercises in the South China Sea later in the year that will include other countries, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced in Washington on Tuesday, after a meeting with the Philippine defense and foreign secretaries and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
The exercise aims to boost Manila’s military capability while serving as a US show of support for its Asian ally amid China’s growing assertiveness.
Nearly 18,000 troops are taking part in the annual exercises, which for the first time will include the sinking by live fire of a decommissioned Philippine navy warship in the South China Sea, waters that Beijing claims almost entirely.
It follows a deal announced last week for US forces to use an increased number of bases in the Philippines, including one near Taiwan.
The exercises and growing US access to Philippine bases have angered China.
“Facts speak louder than words. Judging from the locations of the new military bases, the intention behind those sites is more than obvious,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told reporters in Beijing on Wednesday.
He warned: “We would like to once again remind the relevant country in the region that pandering to forces outside the region will not bring greater security, but will cause tensions, put regional peace and stability at risk, and eventually backfire.”
Balikatan will include military helicopters landing on a Philippine island off the northern tip of the main island of Luzon, nearly 300 kilometers from Taiwan, and the retaking of another island by amphibious forces.
It will be the first time the exercises have been held under President Ferdinand Marcos, who plans to watch the ship sinking on April 26.

Ex-Cambridge academic repays over $1.25 million in stolen cash

Ex-Cambridge academic repays over $1.25 million in stolen cash
Updated 13 April 2023
Arab News

Ex-Cambridge academic repays over $1.25 million in stolen cash

Ex-Cambridge academic repays over $1.25 million in stolen cash
  • Ehsan Abdi-Jalebi siphoned over £2m in UK govt grants for renewable energy company
  • Money was spent on luxuries, including sports car, and taken to Iran to buy property
Updated 13 April 2023
Arab News

LONDON: An academic formerly at Cambridge University in the UK has been forced to repay over $1.25 million (£1 million) of stolen government grant money.

Ehsan Abdi-Jalebi, 42, an expert in renewable energy, took more than £2 million in total, transferring money to his personal bank accounts to spend on property and a luxury Maserati sports car.

The money was granted after Abdi-Jalebi, formerly of Churchill College, Cambridge, set up a wind turbine company called Wind Technologies in 2006, which received a combined £1.3 million from the UK government and the EU.

Three other companies with links to Wind Technologies applied for another £1.5 million in grants.

Abdi-Jalebi used forgery and misrepresentation on documents including grant applications and bank statements to justify and secure the funds, as well as using the bank accounts of doctoral students working at Wind Technologies to steal student support payments.

Some of the money was then smuggled to Iran, where authorities say much of it was used to buy property.

The academic was caught trying to take £137,000 out of the UK to Iran by security officials at Heathrow Airport in September 2015.

He was subsequently stopped trying to leave the country three months later by UK Border Force officers, and was found to be carrying another £100,000 hidden inside empty chocolate boxes.

In May 2016, Abdi-Jalebi was again stopped and searched as he tried to fly to Iran, and was found with £16,000 in cash.

In its investigations, the UK’s National Crime Agency found that he had received around £2.5 million in grants, and that only a fraction had been used for actual research. He had withdrawn over £820,000 in cash in under four years.

Abdi-Jalebi admitted to 13 counts of forgery in December 2018 and was sentenced to four years in prison by a court in London, reduced from the standard seven-year sentence conditional on his repaying £1,055,977.78 of identified stolen cash.

Rob Burgess, head of asset denial at the NCA, told The Times: “This is a hugely significant result and demonstrates the agency’s ability to recover criminal assets even under challenging circumstances, such as where they are held abroad.

“We have demonstrated our drive and ability to pursue continuous enforcement activity against those subject to confiscation orders to ensure they do not retain the proceeds of their crime.”

Cynthia Caiquo, head of the Crown Prosecution Service’s proceeds of crime department, told The Times: “Through our work with international jurisdictions we were able to secure the repatriation of £1 million, which has now been returned to fund future projects.” 

Cambridge University told The Times that Abdi-Jalebi “no longer retains any affiliation with Churchill College or the university. His criminal activities were a heinous breach of trust.”

Joe Biden to address Irish parliament on ‘homecoming’ visit

Joe Biden to address Irish parliament on ‘homecoming’ visit
Updated 13 April 2023
AFP

Joe Biden to address Irish parliament on ‘homecoming’ visit

Joe Biden to address Irish parliament on ‘homecoming’ visit
  • Joe Biden is only the second Catholic president in America’s history
  • Unlike JFK, Biden cannot boast of noble ancestors in his lineage
Updated 13 April 2023
AFP

DUBLIN: After a frosty encounter north of the border, US President Joe Biden is assured of a far warmer welcome by lawmakers in Ireland on Thursday during a visit to the country of his ancestors.
Biden, who is only the second Catholic president in America’s history, will address the Irish parliament, known as the Oireachtas, in Dublin, following in steps first walked by John Fitzgerald Kennedy.
In June, 1963, he became the first sitting president to visit Ireland — five months before his assassination.
In his speech, Kennedy remarked that the parliament building — Leinster House — had once belonged to his ancestors the Fitzgeralds, the earls of Kildare.
But, he joked, “I have not come here to claim it.”
Instead, he dwelt on “the many and the enduring links which have bound the Irish and the Americans since the earliest days,” when both were engaged in struggle against the British.
Unlike JFK, Biden cannot boast of noble ancestors in his lineage, but some of his forebears fled famine under British rule and congregated in hardscrabble Scranton, Pennsylvania.
In his own address Thursday, Biden will echo his predecessor in underscoring “the deep and enduring historical, cultural, political and economic ties between our countries,” according to senior White House adviser Amanda Sloat.
On Wednesday, he observed a disembarkation point for some of his 19th-century Irish forebears, following a speech in British-run Northern Ireland.
Braving a typical Irish drizzle, the 80-year-old leader — who declares Ireland to be “part of my soul” — said it felt “wonderful” and like “I’m coming home” while visiting Carlingford Castle.
His one-night stop in Belfast had been shadowed by recriminations of pro-UK unionists, who accused him of harboring “anti-British” feelings a quarter-century after a US-brokered peace agreement.
Biden told an audience at Belfast’s Ulster University that he cared about peace for the whole of the divided island.
He urged the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) to end its boycott of Northern Ireland’s Stormont legislature, predicting billions of dollars of new investment from “scores of major American corporations” if political stability returns.
But the DUP’s leader, Jeffrey Donaldson, promptly declared that the visit “doesn’t change the political dynamic in Northern Ireland.”
Meanwhile the brevity of his stay there — which included a brief “coffee meeting” with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak — underwhelmed some British observers.
“It was hard to see the point of his visit,” the Daily Mail’s political editor wrote in a commentary.
Before his speech in Dublin, Biden will meet Irish President Michael D. Higgins and Prime Minister Leo Varadkar — whom he welcomed to the White House for St. Patrick’s Day last month, when the White House fountain ran emerald green.
After the remarks, Varadkar will host a banquet in Biden’s honor at Dublin Castle, the ancient seat of English and British rule in Ireland.
Before jetting home on Friday, Biden will head to Ballina in County Mayo, northwestern Ireland, another jumping-off point for ancestors who emigrated to Pennsylvania.
Biden still counts relatives living in the area, including Joe Blewitt, a third cousin, who works as a plumber.
“It’s emotional, it’s a very proud day for our family and for Ireland,” Blewitt, 43, said. “Ballina’s very special to him.”
Biden’s ancestry is never far from his lips, leading to accusations among Northern Irish unionists that his visit to the Emerald Isle is unabashed campaigning ahead of a re-election run.
“The relative strength of Irish-Americans as a percentage of all Americans is dropping steadily, but Ireland retains an outsized influence on the US,” said Coilin Parsons, director of global Irish studies at Washington’s Georgetown University.
“From music to literature and more, Irish culture has always found an eager public in the US, and not just among Irish-Americans,” he said.
But the gaffe-prone president made a characteristic slip-up at a community gathering at a bar in Dundalk late Wednesday, as he lauded former Irish rugby player and distant cousin Rob Kearney.
Biden praised Kearney for having “beat the hell out of the Black and Tans,” confusing a ruthless British army auxiliary force which fought Irish independence rebels in the early 1920s with New Zealand’s All Blacks rugby team.
The White House corrected the record.
“I think for everyone in Ireland who is a rugby fan, it was incredibly clear that the President was talking about the All Blacks,” Sloat told reporters Thursday.
“It was certainly clear to his cousin sitting next to him.”

‘Brazil is back!’ Lula says during state visit to China

‘Brazil is back!’ Lula says during state visit to China
Updated 13 April 2023
AFP

‘Brazil is back!’ Lula says during state visit to China

‘Brazil is back!’ Lula says during state visit to China
  • Veteran leftist is seeking to reposition Brazil as a key global player after four years of relative isolation under his predecessor Jair Bolsonaro
Updated 13 April 2023
AFP
SHANGHAI: President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva promised Thursday that “Brazil is back!” during a state visit to China aimed at strengthening trade ties and winning support for his push for peace in Ukraine.
The veteran leftist, who arrived in Shanghai on Wednesday night, is seeking to reposition Brazil as a key global player after four years of relative isolation under his predecessor Jair Bolsonaro.
“The time when Brazil was absent from major world decisions is in the past,” Lula said at a ceremony to inaugurate his political ally Dilma Rousseff as president of the BRICS New Development Bank (NDB).
“We are back on the international stage, after an inexplicable absence.”
Lula will spend Thursday in Shanghai before heading to the Chinese capital to meet his counterpart Xi Jinping, with whom he is expected to discuss the Ukraine war on Friday.
Both China and Brazil have positioned themselves as mediators in the conflict, despite Western concerns that they are overly cozy with Russian president Vladimir Putin.
The Shanghai leg of Lula’s trip has highlighted another key goal of the visit — to deepen economic links between the two countries.
China is Brazil’s biggest export market, buying tens of billions of dollars worth of soybeans, beef and iron ore.
Rousseff, a former leader of Brazil, will head the NDB, a multilateral lender jointly set up by Brazil, China, Russia, India and South Africa, until 2025.
After her inauguration ceremony, Lula visited a research center run by Chinese telecom giant Huawei.
Video on the official Brazilian presidential Twitter account showed Lula being greeted by musicians in traditional dress playing classical Chinese instruments.
Huawei’s chairman then walked him through an exhibition showcasing the company’s extensive presence in Brazil — a contrast with the United States, where companies are effectively barred from doing business with the firm.
Lula was also set to meet the head of China’s biggest electronic carmaker BYD, which said in October that it planned to set up a vehicle manufacturing plant in northern Brazil’s Bahia after Ford Motors closed its factory there.
The company is already making electric buses and cars for the Latin American market in Brazil.
Back in office from January after having led Brazil from 2003 to 2010, Lula is seeking to smooth relations with China, after ties deteriorated under Bolsonaro.
He was initially scheduled to make the trip in late March but had to postpone it after coming down with pneumonia.
About 40 high-level officials are accompanying him on the rescheduled visit, including cabinet ministers, governors and members of Congress.
In a delicate balancing act, he is also seeking closer ties with the United States, Brazil’s second-biggest trading partner.
His visit with Xi comes after a high-profile White House meeting with President Joe Biden in February.

