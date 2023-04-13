You are here

  • Home
  • Ukraine’s Naftogaz says wins $5 bn lawsuit against Russia
Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Ukraine’s Naftogaz says wins $5 bn lawsuit against Russia

Ukraine’s Naftogaz says wins $5 bn lawsuit against Russia
The logo of Ukraine’s state energy company Naftogaz is seen outside the company’s headquarters in central Kyiv, Ukraine Oct. 18, 2021. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4j5zq

Updated 13 sec ago
AFP

Ukraine’s Naftogaz says wins $5 bn lawsuit against Russia

Ukraine’s Naftogaz says wins $5 bn lawsuit against Russia
  • "Despite Russia's attempts to obstruct justice, the arbitration tribunal ordered Russia to compensate Naftogaz for losses of $5 billion," Chernyshov said
  • Naftogaz said it filed the case in 2016 and the tribunal delivered the verdict on Wednesday
Updated 13 sec ago
AFP

THE HAGUE: Ukraine’s energy giant Naftogaz said on Thursday that a Hague-based tribunal had ordered Russia to pay the firm $5 billion for the illegal seizure of its assets in Crimea.
Naftogaz chief executive Oleksiy Chernyshov said the firm had “won a key victory on the energy front” over losses he said were caused by Russia’s 2014 annexation of the peninsula.
“Despite Russia’s attempts to obstruct justice, the arbitration tribunal ordered Russia to compensate Naftogaz for losses of $5 billion,” Chernyshov said.
“This relates to the seizure of our assets in Crimea by Russia in 2014. Russia must now comply with this decision in accordance with its obligations under international law.”
The Hague-based Permanent Court of Arbitration, which administers the tribunal, told AFP it “has been provided no information for public dissemination beyond that made available” on its website.
The site provides a history of the case but no record of a judgment.
Naftogaz said it filed the case in 2016 and the tribunal delivered the verdict on Wednesday.
The award was made after hearings to determine the amount of compensation, which ended in March 2022 after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, it said.
“The court rejected Russian claims that Naftogaz is not entitled to any compensation for the expropriation of its assets,” the energy firm added.
Kyiv and Ukrainian companies have increasingly turned to international courts to bring cases against Russia.
The International Criminal Court, also based in The Hague, issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin for war crimes in March.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Naftogaz Lawsuit

Related

Ukraine probes video purported to show soldier's beheading
Media
Ukraine probes video purported to show soldier's beheading
Ukraine cities pounded, US scrambles to find source of leaked documents
World
Ukraine cities pounded, US scrambles to find source of leaked documents

China warns of rocket debris in area northeast of Taiwan

China warns of rocket debris in area northeast of Taiwan
Updated 22 sec ago

China warns of rocket debris in area northeast of Taiwan

China warns of rocket debris in area northeast of Taiwan
Updated 22 sec ago
TAIPEI: China’s local maritime authorities have issued a warning for possible rocket debris in waters northeast of Taiwan, saying ships would be banned from entering the area on April 16.
Southern Fujian province’s Maritime Safety Administration said that vessels would be prohibited from entering the waters from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on that day, according to a press release on Thursday.
The announcement comes after China held large-scale military drills that formally ended Monday in response to Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen’s transit visit last week to the United States, where she met US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in California. Tensions remain high and China sent warplanes flying toward Taiwan more than 200 times over the weekend, while its navy ships circled the self-ruled island.
The announcement designates a rectangular area northeast of Taiwan in the East China Sea.
The notice sheds more light on the no-fly zone that China had warned it was setting up earlier this week. Taiwan’s Ministry of Transportation said Wednesday it had received a notice from China’s Civil Aviation Administration that it would establish a control zone to “restrict flights” in parts of northern Taiwan from April 16-18, in effect setting up an area where flights would not be allowed to go.
Taiwan said it strongly protested the notice and was able to get China to reduce the flight ban time from three days to 27 minutes on the morning of April 16. It is unclear what China plans to do at that time. Taiwan’s Defense Ministry said Wednesday it was looking into the matter but could not provide further details.
China claims Taiwan as part of its own territory, and the claim is a point of contention in Beijing’s relationship with the US, which is the island’s biggest unofficial ally. The US sells Taiwan weapons and a slew of US lawmakers have visited the island in the past year in a demonstration of support.

Mayor of Rome attends iftar at Great Mosque after 10-year hiatus

Mayor of Rome attends iftar at Great Mosque after 10-year hiatus
Updated 26 min 48 sec ago
Francesco Bongarrà

Mayor of Rome attends iftar at Great Mosque after 10-year hiatus

Mayor of Rome attends iftar at Great Mosque after 10-year hiatus
  • Largest Muslim place of worship in Italy built thanks to donation from late Saudi King Faisal
  • Roberto Gualtieri lauds ‘huge contribution citizens of Islamic faith offer every day to the city’
Updated 26 min 48 sec ago
Francesco Bongarrà

ROME: Rome’s Mayor Roberto Gualtieri on Wednesday attended an iftar at the Great Mosque in Italy’s capital, the first time such a visit had taken place in 10 years.

It is the largest Islamic place of worship in the country, and was built thanks to a donation from the late King Faisal of Saudi Arabia.  

Gualtieri was welcomed by Naim Nasrallah, president of the Islamic Cultural Center of Rome, and members of the city’s Muslim community.

He attended prayers and then joined the iftar with city councillors and commissioners from all parties.

Gualtieri said the City Council “highly values the active presence of the Islamic Cultural Center, and the huge contribution citizens of the Islamic faith offer every day to the city of Rome. Our city is proud to be open, multicultural and multireligious.”

Nasrallah said: “We are happy to host the mayor in this place of spirituality, culture and architectural beauty.”

He added: “After a long time, we see restored the valued tradition of having the mayor of Rome here with us during the holy month of Ramadan to share our iftar.

“Today, we reaffirm the great friendship and cooperation binding the Islamic Cultural Center and the City Council of Rome, and the Islamic community and all the citizens of Rome.”

In 2013, Giovanni Alemanno, a member of the Fratelli d’Italia (Brothers of Italy) center-right party, was the last mayor of Rome to attend an iftar at the Great Mosque.

Neither of his next two successors, Ignazio Marino of the Democratic Party and Virginia Raggi of the Five Star Movement, attended any event organized by the Islamic Cultural Center every year for Ramadan.

Since his election as mayor last year, Gualtieri has established a close relationship with Rome’s Islamic communities.

Topics: Ramadan 2023 Roberto Gualtieri Italy Rome

Related

Italy’s coast guard works to rescue 1,200 migrants drifting at sea
World
Italy’s coast guard works to rescue 1,200 migrants drifting at sea
Algeria to send imams to Italy for Taraweeh prayers
Middle-East
Algeria to send imams to Italy for Taraweeh prayers

Norway expels 15 Russian ‘intelligence officers’ from embassy

Norway expels 15 Russian ‘intelligence officers’ from embassy
Updated 21 min 39 sec ago
Reuters

Norway expels 15 Russian ‘intelligence officers’ from embassy

Norway expels 15 Russian ‘intelligence officers’ from embassy
  • Russian foreign ministry vowed response to Norway’s expulsion of the Russian diplomats
Updated 21 min 39 sec ago
Reuters

OSLO: Norway is expelling 15 Russian embassy officials that the foreign ministry said on Thursday were intelligence officers operating under the cover of diplomatic positions, a move which Moscow said it would respond to.
The expulsions amount to a quarter of Russian diplomats currently accredited in Oslo, the Norwegian government said.
It is the latest instance of a Western nation expelling Russian diplomats since the beginning of Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine last year. So far this year, Estonia, the Netherlands and Austria have also expelled Russian diplomats.
Norway also expelled three Russians in April 2022.
“Their activities pose a threat to Norway,” Norwegian Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt told a news conference.
“We have followed their activities over time. They have increased since the invasion of Ukraine.”
The officers concerned must leave Norway shortly, she added.
The Russian foreign ministry said Moscow would respond to the expulsions, state-owned news agency TASS reported, without elaborating. Officials at Russia’s Oslo embassy were not immediately available for comment when contacted by Reuters.
Norway, a member of the NATO military alliance, shares a border with Russia in the Arctic.
The expulsions could further complicate the process of transferring the chair of the Arctic Council, a multilateral body in which Arctic nations discuss issues affecting the polar region.
Moscow currently holds the chair but Norway is due to take over on May 11 and Oslo had said it would prioritize a smooth transition.
Huitfeldt said it was too early to say whether the expulsions would affect the Arctic Council transition.
The Nordic country still seeks to maintain normal diplomatic relations with Russia, and Russian diplomats are welcome in Norway, Huitfeldt said.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Norway Russia

Related

Russia plans air defense reform, to bolster defenses near Finland
World
Russia plans air defense reform, to bolster defenses near Finland
US pushes Turkiye over sanctions compliance against Russia
Middle-East
US pushes Turkiye over sanctions compliance against Russia

US, Philippines troops fire Javelins in largest joint war games

US, Philippines troops fire Javelins in largest joint war games
Updated 13 April 2023
AFP

US, Philippines troops fire Javelins in largest joint war games

US, Philippines troops fire Javelins in largest joint war games
  • War games an important show of ‘collective commitment to maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific’
  • The two allies also plan to hold new exercises in the South China Sea later in the year
Updated 13 April 2023
AFP

PALAYAN, Philippines: US and Philippine troops held anti-tank missile exercises on Thursday, as the allies stepped up their largest war games, which have already drawn China’s ire.
Under a plume of black smoke, three cars parked on scrubland were crushed by missiles fired from about 600 meters (0.37 miles) away by three soldiers at a military base in the north of the Philippines.
The annual Balikatan maneuvers follow a three-day Chinese military exercise that simulated targeted strikes and a blockade of self-ruled, democratic Taiwan, which Beijing considers part of its territory.
“As you’re recently witnessing, there are some irresponsible behaviors that are ongoing and we should call those irresponsible behaviors out,” US Army Pacific Commander General Charles Flynn told reporters at the site, without elaborating further.
Flynn added that the war games were an important show of “collective commitment to maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific.”
Philippine Army chief Lt. General Romeo Brawner praised the “effectivity” of Javelins against Russian tank and armor in the Ukraine war, adding Manila plans to acquire the weapon in the future.
“We want to also bring that capability to the Philippine Army in order for us to be able to bolster our defensive posture and be able to defend our territory,” Brawner added.
The two allies also plan to hold new exercises in the South China Sea later in the year that will include other countries, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced in Washington on Tuesday, after a meeting with the Philippine defense and foreign secretaries and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
The exercise aims to boost Manila’s military capability while serving as a US show of support for its Asian ally amid China’s growing assertiveness.
Nearly 18,000 troops are taking part in the annual exercises, which for the first time will include the sinking by live fire of a decommissioned Philippine navy warship in the South China Sea, waters that Beijing claims almost entirely.
It follows a deal announced last week for US forces to use an increased number of bases in the Philippines, including one near Taiwan.
The exercises and growing US access to Philippine bases have angered China.
“Facts speak louder than words. Judging from the locations of the new military bases, the intention behind those sites is more than obvious,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told reporters in Beijing on Wednesday.
He warned: “We would like to once again remind the relevant country in the region that pandering to forces outside the region will not bring greater security, but will cause tensions, put regional peace and stability at risk, and eventually backfire.”
Balikatan will include military helicopters landing on a Philippine island off the northern tip of the main island of Luzon, nearly 300 kilometers from Taiwan, and the retaking of another island by amphibious forces.
It will be the first time the exercises have been held under President Ferdinand Marcos, who plans to watch the ship sinking on April 26.

Topics: Philippines

Related

Philippines, US begin largest-ever joint military drills amid regional tension video
World
Philippines, US begin largest-ever joint military drills amid regional tension
Philippines rules out ‘offensive actions’ on bases US can use
World
Philippines rules out ‘offensive actions’ on bases US can use

Ex-Cambridge academic repays over $1.25 million in stolen cash

Ex-Cambridge academic repays over $1.25 million in stolen cash
Updated 13 April 2023
Arab News

Ex-Cambridge academic repays over $1.25 million in stolen cash

Ex-Cambridge academic repays over $1.25 million in stolen cash
  • Ehsan Abdi-Jalebi siphoned over £2m in UK govt grants for renewable energy company
  • Money was spent on luxuries, including sports car, and taken to Iran to buy property
Updated 13 April 2023
Arab News

LONDON: An academic formerly at Cambridge University in the UK has been forced to repay over $1.25 million (£1 million) of stolen government grant money.

Ehsan Abdi-Jalebi, 42, an expert in renewable energy, took more than £2 million in total, transferring money to his personal bank accounts to spend on property and a luxury Maserati sports car.

The money was granted after Abdi-Jalebi, formerly of Churchill College, Cambridge, set up a wind turbine company called Wind Technologies in 2006, which received a combined £1.3 million from the UK government and the EU.

Three other companies with links to Wind Technologies applied for another £1.5 million in grants.

Abdi-Jalebi used forgery and misrepresentation on documents including grant applications and bank statements to justify and secure the funds, as well as using the bank accounts of doctoral students working at Wind Technologies to steal student support payments.

Some of the money was then smuggled to Iran, where authorities say much of it was used to buy property.

The academic was caught trying to take £137,000 out of the UK to Iran by security officials at Heathrow Airport in September 2015.

He was subsequently stopped trying to leave the country three months later by UK Border Force officers, and was found to be carrying another £100,000 hidden inside empty chocolate boxes.

In May 2016, Abdi-Jalebi was again stopped and searched as he tried to fly to Iran, and was found with £16,000 in cash.

In its investigations, the UK’s National Crime Agency found that he had received around £2.5 million in grants, and that only a fraction had been used for actual research. He had withdrawn over £820,000 in cash in under four years.

Abdi-Jalebi admitted to 13 counts of forgery in December 2018 and was sentenced to four years in prison by a court in London, reduced from the standard seven-year sentence conditional on his repaying £1,055,977.78 of identified stolen cash.

Rob Burgess, head of asset denial at the NCA, told The Times: “This is a hugely significant result and demonstrates the agency’s ability to recover criminal assets even under challenging circumstances, such as where they are held abroad.

“We have demonstrated our drive and ability to pursue continuous enforcement activity against those subject to confiscation orders to ensure they do not retain the proceeds of their crime.”

Cynthia Caiquo, head of the Crown Prosecution Service’s proceeds of crime department, told The Times: “Through our work with international jurisdictions we were able to secure the repatriation of £1 million, which has now been returned to fund future projects.” 

Cambridge University told The Times that Abdi-Jalebi “no longer retains any affiliation with Churchill College or the university. His criminal activities were a heinous breach of trust.”

Topics: UK

Related

Exclusive INTERVIEW: Cambridge Medical focuses on post-pandemic rehabilitation
Business & Economy
INTERVIEW: Cambridge Medical focuses on post-pandemic rehabilitation
Cambridge mosque holds community iftar to celebrate diversity
World
Cambridge mosque holds community iftar to celebrate diversity

Latest updates

Ukraine’s Naftogaz says wins $5 bn lawsuit against Russia
Ukraine’s Naftogaz says wins $5 bn lawsuit against Russia
New member Finland to take part in NATO’s nuclear planning
New member Finland to take part in NATO’s nuclear planning
China warns of rocket debris in area northeast of Taiwan
China warns of rocket debris in area northeast of Taiwan
IMF raises Saudi Arabia’s growth projection to 3.1% for 2023
IMF raises Saudi Arabia’s growth projection to 3.1% for 2023
Death toll from migrant boat disaster off Tunisia rises to 25
Death toll from migrant boat disaster off Tunisia rises to 25

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.