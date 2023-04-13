You are here

Ramadan 2023
Ramadan 2023

Al-Sudais: Over 21 million worshipers attend Prophet's Mosque during first two-thirds of Ramadan

Al-Sudais: Over 21 million worshipers attend Prophet’s Mosque during first two-thirds of Ramadan
The Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 6, 2017. (Wikimedia Commons)
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

Al-Sudais: Over 21 million worshipers attend Prophet’s Mosque during first two-thirds of Ramadan

Al-Sudais: Over 21 million worshipers attend Prophet’s Mosque during first two-thirds of Ramadan
  Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Sudais said that the total number of worshipers from the start of the month of Muharram this year has so far reached more than 169 million worshipers
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

MADINAH: Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Sudais, president of the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques, said that over 21 million worshipers have attended the Prophet’s Mosque during the first two-thirds of Ramadan, an increase of 49 percent over the same period last year.

He noted that the total number of worshipers from the start of the month of Muharram this year has so far reached more than 169 million worshipers.

Al-Sudais stressed that the general presidency has made all necessary arrangements at the mosque, providing everything to support worshipers and visitors to perform their rituals with ease and comfort.

Topics: Ramadan 2023 General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques Prophet's Mosque Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Sudais

Ramadan Season revives the Saudi identity through Hawiyah Hayah Nights

Ramadan Season revives the Saudi identity through Hawiyah Hayah Nights
Updated 7 min 47 sec ago
Haifa Alshammari

Ramadan Season revives the Saudi identity through Hawiyah Hayah Nights

Ramadan Season revives the Saudi identity through Hawiyah Hayah Nights
  The event provides workshops and entertaining shows to explore surrounded by Ramadan decorations and a traditional atmosphere
  Hawiyah Hayah Nights was a product of the collaboration between the ministry and the institute, in partnership with the Theater and Performing Arts Commission
Updated 7 min 47 sec ago
Haifa Alshammari

RIYADH: In conjunction with World Art Day on April 15, the Saudi Ministry of Culture and the Royal Institute of Traditional Arts organized the Hawiyah Hayah Nights event for the second time in Riyadh to introduce traditional crafts during Ramadan.
The event provides workshops and entertaining shows to explore surrounded by Ramadan decorations and a traditional atmosphere.
TRITA was established two years ago in Riyadh and began as a program by the ministry to combine culture and heritage, to invite people to discover some of Saudi Arabia’s more fascinating aspects.
The institute was later separated into an independent institute offering three programs to teach traditional Saudi artwork, crafts, and textiles to revive the identity of the Saudi heritage.
Hawiyah Hayah Nights was a product of the collaboration between the ministry and the institute, in partnership with the Theater and Performing Arts Commission.
“I wanted to check the Saudi identity, the Najd identity, and how they did everything regarding carpets, crafting, and everything related to the Saudi identity,” said Fouad Hassan, a visitor at the event.
Moreover, one of the programs offered by TRITA is the continuous learning program, where students are introduced to various forms of Art to preserve their identity.
Examples of activities done by the institute include performed arts and visual arts.
The event included a storytelling session with a narrator telling popular traditional tales, and a play illustrating a Saudi traditional game called alqaees. The play was a participation by the Theater and Performing Arts Commission at the event.
Nourah Alshuhail, a student at TRITA, who was also participating in the event, talked about her experience at the institute and what led her to join the event. “I joined the institute because I love arts. I am originally an artist, I draw,” she said.
“I registered for the embroidery program, in drawing by embroidery, in a two-week session. Then, it was very joyful for me. So, I continued learning with the institute since,” she added.
The event included multiple forms of Saudi Arabian traditional arts, including performed arts, embroidery, woodcraft, wicker crafts, Al-sadu, and Najdi maqtaa.
Al-sadu is a traditional woven textile used for tents that were known to be made by Bedouins in the past. The Nadji maqtaa is a traditional garment women used to wear in the central Najd region in Saudi Arabia.
The event also offered two types of metalwork workshops, metal accessories and metal coffee pots.
Aline Fleihab, a consultant by profession and a visitor to the event, said: “I frequently come to the diplomatic quarter, and today I knew about the event, so I came to check it out because I am interested in Saudi culture.”
“It’s very nice how they are engaging people and reviving the culture. It’s great,” she added.
The event started on April 11 and will last until April 15, open for visitors daily from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m., offering live shows, and held in the diplomatic quarter in Riyadh.

Topics: Saudi Arabia World Art Day Hawiyah Hayah Nights

Saudi FM meets with Netherlands counterpart

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets with Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra to review Saudi-Dutch relations
Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets with Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra to review Saudi-Dutch relations
Updated 13 April 2023
Lama Al-Hamawi

Saudi FM meets with Netherlands counterpart

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets with Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra to review Saudi-Dutch relations
  The two minister reviewed areas of cooperation and ways to further develop them to serve the common interest of both countries
  They discussed current regional and international developments, including the Russian-Ukrainian crisis
Updated 13 April 2023
Lama Al-Hamawi

RIYADH: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan met with Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra to review Saudi-Dutch relations on Thursday.
During the meeting, the two reviewed areas of cooperation and ways to further develop them to serve the common interest of both countries.
The ministers also discussed current regional and international developments, including the Russian-Ukrainian crisis and international efforts aimed at finding a political resolution in order to achieve peace and security.
The meeting between the two foreign ministers was attended by the Deputy Minister for Political Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Saud Al-Sati.
The Saudi and Dutch foreign ministers have met multiple times over the years, with the most recent meeting occurring on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference in Germany on Feb. 18.
On May 31, Prince Faisal and Hoekstra had a phone call during which they discussed international efforts to salvage the oil tanker FSO Safer, a ship currently moored 4.8 nautical miles off the coast of Yemen’s Hodeidah governorate that has been deteriorating and could lead to a massive oil spill or explosion.
Saudi Arabia and the Netherlands are two of the countries in support of UN efforts to address the environmental and humanitarian threats posed by Yemen’s Safer oil tanker in the Red Sea region.
The Kingdom has donated $10 million in funds needed for the first phase of the salvage operation, while the Netherlands has donated $7 million.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan

Storms, strong winds forecast across Saudi Arabia

Storms, strong winds forecast across Saudi Arabia
Updated 13 April 2023
Rashid Hassan

Storms, strong winds forecast across Saudi Arabia

Storms, strong winds forecast across Saudi Arabia
  Heavy overnight falls accompanied by thunder and lightning made for cooler conditions in Riyadh as Ramadan celebrations continued
  Saudi Arabia's National Center of Meteorology has forecast mainly pleasant weather conditions in coming days
Updated 13 April 2023
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: Moderate to heavy rain on Wednesday and into Thursday brought relief from high spring temperatures around the Kingdom.

Heavy overnight falls accompanied by thunder and lightning made for cooler conditions in Riyadh as Ramadan celebrations continued in the capital.    

Saudi Arabia’s National Center of Meteorology has forecast mainly pleasant weather conditions in coming days.

However, the NCM forecast on Thursday said that moderate and torrential thunderstorms, accompanied by active winds, are expected for areas of the Najran, Jazan, Asir, Baha and Makkah regions, as well as some parts of the Eastern, Riyadh and Qassim regions.

Riyadh can expect cloudy conditions to continue until the weekend, with moderate to heavy rain accompanied by strong winds.

In the past 24 hours, from 9 a.m. on Wednesday to 9 a.m. on Thursday, Al-Thumama on the northern edge of Riyadh received the highest rainfall of 22.4 mm in the capital region. Al-Qaysumah, Hafar Al-Batin, received 33.8 mm, the highest in the Eastern Province, while Rafha received 16.3 mm, the highest in the Northern Borders region, and Al-Hinakiyah governorate received 21.8 mm, the highest in the Madinah region.

Heavy rain kept schools in some cities closed on Thursday, the last working day before the 10-day Eid Al-Fitr holiday in schools and government offices.

The NCM last week forecast moderate to heavy rain and sandstorms in most regions of Saudi Arabia from Sunday until the end of Ramadan.

Spring thunderstorms, accompanied by dust storms, were predicted from Monday to Thursday in the Qassim, Riyadh and Eastern Province regions, with light snowfall forecast in the Hail region and Northern Borders districts.

Topics: rainfall thunderstorms National Center of Meteorology (NCM)

Saudi authorities seize more than 3.6m amphetamine pills

Over 3.6 million amphetamine pills hidden in a shipment of sweet potatoes were seized. (SPA)
Over 3.6 million amphetamine pills hidden in a shipment of sweet potatoes were seized. (SPA)
Updated 13 April 2023
Arab News

Saudi authorities seize more than 3.6m amphetamine pills

Over 3.6 million amphetamine pills hidden in a shipment of sweet potatoes were seized. (SPA)
Updated 13 April 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: More than 3.6 million amphetamine tablets have been confiscated by Saudi authorities in the Riyadh region.

Maj. Mohammed Al-Nujaibi, spokesman for the General Directorate for Narcotics Control, said that “the security monitoring of drug smuggling and promotion networks … has resulted in the seizure of 3,636,000 amphetamine pills concealed in a potato shipment.

“The recipients of the shipment, three residents and two visit visa holders, were also arrested,” Al-Nujaibi added. “The initial legal measures were taken and the defendants were referred to the public prosecution.”

Topics: amphetamine Saudi Arabia

Grand mufti backs national charity campaign

A food pack distributed to poor people through the Ehsan platform. (Ehsan)
A food pack distributed to poor people through the Ehsan platform. (Ehsan)
Updated 13 April 2023
Arab News

Grand mufti backs national charity campaign

A food pack distributed to poor people through the Ehsan platform. (Ehsan)
  Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah Al-Sheikh called on all benefactors to support the national campaign, especially in the last days of Ramadan
Updated 13 April 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The grand mufti of Saudi Arabia has given his backing to the launch of the third National Campaign for Charitable Work on the Ehsan platform.

Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah Al-Sheikh, who is also the president of the Council of Senior Scholars and General Presidency of Scholarly Research and Ifta, called on all benefactors to support the national campaign — which began on Monday — especially in the last days of Ramadan.

The grand mufti said the platform made it easier to reach those in need as it facilitated the collection of donations and ensured that they reached beneficiaries in accordance with the highest standards of governance, transparency and conformity with the requirements of the Shariah.

He also praised the efforts of the Saudi leadership in serving the community and checking on citizens’ needs through national platforms that contributed to helping the needy and the poor.

Ibrahim bin Abdullah Al-Husseini, chief executive of Ehsan, said the campaign would accept donations from companies and individuals for the remainder of the holy month through the ehsan.sa website and its call center.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Grand Mufti Ehsan

