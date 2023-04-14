You are here

Musetti sends Djokovic to another early exit at Monte Carlo

Musetti sends Djokovic to another early exit at Monte Carlo
Italy's Lorenzo Musetti reacts after beating Serbia's Novak Djokovic at the Monte Carlo ATP Masters Series tournament round of 16 tennis match in Monte Carlo on Thursday. (AFP)
  • Two-time defending champion Stefanos Tsitsipas defeated Nicolas Jarry 6-3, 6-4
  • Third-seeded Daniil Medvedev saved two match points in the deciding-set tiebreaker to rally past Alexander Zverev 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (7)
MONACO: For the third year in a row, Novak Djokovic has been knocked out early at the Monte Carlo Masters.

Playing in only his second match on clay this season after a one-month pause, the top-ranked Serb lost 4-6, 7-5, 6-4 against Lorenzo Musetti on Thursday.

Still adapting to the slow surface, Djokovic struggled with his movement in a sloppy display, dropped his serve eight times and could not find a solution to counter his Italian rival’s solid baseline shots.

“Well, (my) feeling is terrible after playing like this, honestly,” said Djokovic, who is expected to resume his preparations for the French Open next week at the Srpska Open in Bosnia-Herzegovina.

A two-time champion at Monte Carlo, Djokovic lost his opening match on the French Cote d’Azur last year and exited the tournament in the third round in 2021.

Djokovic got off to a strong start but lost control of the match in the second set when he was broken five times as both players struggled with accuracy in windy conditions.

Djokovic led 4-2 but could not hold onto his lead as Musetti’s mix of clever drop shots and deep groundstrokes put the 22-time Grand Slam winner on the back foot. Djokovic was broken at love in the 11th game and was furious at the changeover, stomping on his racket and destroying it.

Musetti kept his cool in the next game to serve out the set and force a decider.

The match was suspended by rain for about an hour with the score 6-4, 5-7, 1-1 and Djokovic up 40-30 on his serve. Musetti broke for a 4-3 lead and concluded on his fourth match point.

“I am struggling not to cry,” Musetti said. “It is an emotional win because it was a really long match. Three-hour match and suspended by rain. It was not easy conditions because it was a little bit windy and cold. Not like we used to play in the recent days. I am really proud of myself and I can see on the screen. I am struggling not to cry because it is a dream for me.”

The 16th-seeded Musetti — who led 2 sets to love against Djokovic at the 2021 French Open before retiring in the fifth set, will take on Jannik Sinner in the quarterfinals.

The seventh-seeded Sinner came from behind and saved a match point to get past No. 10-seeded Hubert Hurkacz 3-6, 7-6 (6), 6-1.

Sinner trailed by a set and a break then came out on top of a 22-shot rally when down 6-5 in the tiebreaker to remain in the match. Hurkacz lost the next two points and threw his racket in anger, then totally lost his focus in the decider.

“Playing against him, I knew already from the beginning that it was very tough to get into the rhythm,” Sinner said. “I think he served incredible in the first one-and-a-half sets, and when I broke him the first time the momentum changed a little bit.”

Also, third-seeded Daniil Medvedev saved two match points in the deciding-set tiebreaker to rally past Alexander Zverev 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (7).

Medvedev advanced to the quarterfinals in Monte Carlo for the second time and will next face Holger Rune. The sixth-seeded Rune advanced without playing when Matteo Berrettini withdrew due to an injury.

German qualifier Jan-Lennard Struff took another step in his comeback from an injury as he upset fourth-seeded Casper Ruud 6-1, 7-6 (6).

Having been ranked 29th, Struff dropped as low as No. 168 after sustaining a foot fracture last year during a match in Miami.

Struff has enjoyed a good start to the season and returned to the Top 100 last month but had not beaten anyone in the Top 10 since June 2021. His aggressive style of play resulted in 37 winners and 23 points won at the net against Ruud, who dropped his serve four times.

Struff ended Ruud’s nine-match winning streak on clay. The 2022 French Open runner-up had won his past two tournaments on the surface, in Gstaad last July and in Estoril last week.

Struff will next be up against 2021 runner-up Andrey Rublev, who beat Karen Khachanov 7-6 (4), 6-2 at the Country Club.

“We know each other too well,” Rublev said. “The first set was only mental. We didn’t show some tennis skills. But it was tough to show skills because the wind was really hard and the court was slippery and it was tough to do something.”

Two-time defending champion Stefanos Tsitsipas defeated Nicolas Jarry 6-3, 6-4.

“I had to deal with a few (tough) points, especially when he had break points,” said Tsitsipas, who next plays eighth-seeded Taylor Fritz. “I dealt with those situations very maturely and played precisely.”

  • Zverev is still finding his way back after tearing ankle ligaments in the French Open semifinals last year against Rafael Nadal
MONTE CARLO: Daniil Medvedev cruised through his first match of the year on clay Wednesday, defeating Italian wild card Lorenzo Sonego 6-3, 6-2 at the Monte Carlo Masters to set up a meeting with Alexander Zverev.

Medvedev broke Sonego at the first attempt and then twice more in the second set to reel off his 25th win in his past 26 tour-level matches.

“Every match is a struggle (on clay), but I have had some good matches on clay,” said Medvedev. “I managed to play good against a very strong player on clay.”

“It’s completely different on clay, but confidence is confidence,” the third seed added.

“It’s about winning matches, because it is always two players that play, and one is going to win... I hope to bring this confidence even further.”

Medvedev earned his tour-leading 30th victory of the season and will face Zverev in the last 16 — a first meeting between the pair on clay.

“We’ve had some tough matches,” said Medvedev, who has won seven of 13 previous matches against Zverev.

Zverev is still finding his way back after tearing ankle ligaments in the French Open semifinals last year against Rafael Nadal.

Following a difficult first-round tie against the dangerous Alexander Bublik, he beat Spain’s Roberto Bautista Agut 6-4, 6-4 on Wednesday.

“I saw him (Zverev) in the first two matches, he seemed to be in good shape. I’m just going to have to be at my best,” said Medvedev.

Casper Ruud, coming off a title in Estoril last weekend, kicked off his Monte Carlo campaign with a 7-5, 7-6 (7/1) win over Botic van de Zandschulp.

“It is never easy to start at a new tournament and against a player I have lost to before,” said Ruud, who avenged his early exit at the hands of Van de Zandschulp in Miami.

“Sometimes it is a little tricky playing someone you recently lost to, like ‘Not again’, but in this case I was a bit happy because I felt like some unfinished business from the Miami match.”

Ruud, a semifinalist in the Principality two years ago, will take on Jan-Lennard Struff next after the German knocked out 14th seed Alex de Minaur 6-3, 6-2.

Danish teenager Holger Rune swept aside two-time French Open runner-up Dominic Thiem 6-2, 6-4, while Jannik Sinner advanced as Diego Schwartzman retired while trailing by a set and a break.

Karen Khachanov, the ninth seed, downed Ilya Ivashka in straight sets to book a showdown with Andrey Rublev.

Novak Djokovic plays Italian youngster Lorenzo Musetti on Thursday for a place in the quarterfinals.

Musetti, who famously led Djokovic by two sets at Roland Garros in 2021 before being forced to retire, thrashed qualifier Luca Nardi 6-0, 6-0.

World No. 1 Djokovic is appearing at his first tournament since failing to get a waiver to enter the United States for last month’s Indian Wells and Miami events due to his anti-Covid vaccination stance.

Matteo Berrettini won a topsy-turvy three-setter against Argentine Francisco Cerundolo despite blowing a 5-0 lead in the opening set.

The Italian recovered to dominate the second-set tie break before completing a 5-7, 7-6 (7/1), 6-4 victory.

US eighth seed Taylor Fritz overcame 2014 Monte Carlo champion Stan Wawrinka 7-6 (12/10), 6-2.

Chile’s Nicolas Jarry will take on two-time defending champion Stefanos Tsitsipas after outlasting Australia’s Alexei Popyrin in three sets.

MARRAKESH, Morocco: Spain’s Roberto Carballes Baena won a three-hour final against Frenchman Alexandre Muller in Marrakesh on Sunday to claim his second ATP title.

Carballes Baena dropped the first set against his 126th-ranked opponent but rallied to earn a 4-6, 7-6 (7/3), 6-2 victory.
“I am so tired, but I am very, very happy. It was a very, very tough match,” Carballes Baena said in his on-court interview.

Spain’s Roberto Carballes Baena returns the ball to France's Alexandre Muller during the men's single final tennis match at the Marrakesh Open on April 9, 2023. (AFP)

“I tried to fight every point. I don’t know what to say. I am so happy.”
The 30-year-old Carballes Baena is expected to enter the top 50 for the first time on Monday after beginning this week as world number 82.
His only other tour-level title also came on clay at Quito in 2018.

Mission accomplished for Tiafoe

In Houston, Texas, top-seeded Frances Tiafoe defeated Thomas Etcheverry 7-6 (7/1), 7-6 (8/6) to win the ATP clay court title on a double-duty day.

The American, playing his first ATP tournament as the top seed, had to win twice on Sunday to secure the crown thanks to the weather delays earlier in the week.
After beating Gijs Brouwer 6-4, 6-1 in the semifinals he said he was up for the challenge.

In this photo taken on March 25, 2023, Frances Tiafoe reacts during a match against Yosuke Watanuki of Japan during the Miami Open. (Getty Images/AFP)

“I’m running on adrenaline,” Tiafoe told the crowd after beating Brouwer. “I’m on a mission so I’m happy.”
By Sunday night it was mission accomplished as Tiafoe claimed his second ATP title and his first since 2018 in Delray Beach.
Since then he’d come up empty in four finals appearances.
The soggy week meant Tiafoe in fact had to win four matches in two days, playing his first two of the week on Saturday.
He didn’t drop a set and was broken just once — when he served for the title against Etcheverry at 5-4 in the second set.
He trailed 1-3 and 3-5 in the tiebreaker but clinched the victory on his second match point with his 12th ace of the contest.
 

  • Jabeur, seeded second in the season’s first clay-court event, defeated the fourth-seeded Bencic of Switzerland
CHARLESTON, S.C.: Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur won the championship rematch with Belinda Bencic at the Charleston Open on Sunday 7-6 (6), 6-4 for her third career WTA title.
Jabeur, seeded second in the season’s first clay-court event, defeated the fourth-seeded Bencic of Switzerland, who had won the event title a year ago in three sets and started strongly in seeking a second straight trophy.
Jabeur turned things around while trailing 5-3 in the opening set, a rally that included a between-the-legs return and saving two set points to win the tiebreak.
Jabeur broke Bencic’s serve three times in the final set. When Bencic hit her service return wide, Jabeur raised her arms in triumph for her first victory in the United States.
“I wish every tournament is like this, really (mean that) from the heart,” Jabeur said in accepting the trophy. “Really amazing tournament and I hope I can come back.”
When she does, it’ll be as defending champion.
Bencic advanced to the second straight final about 30 minutes before it began, finishing off a straight set victory over No. 1 seed Jessica Pegula by winning the final five points of a tiebreaker.
Jabeur looked like the one who might’ve needed more rest early on. She lost her serve in the opening game of the finals and struggled to figure out Bencic’s serves.
It changed for good with her miraculous return, down 5-4, on a ball Bencic hit from the net right at her opponent. Jabeur jumped with legs apart and the racket behind and down between them to get the ball back over the net.
Bencic held two set points in the tiebreaker that Jabeur fought off. Bencic watched a Jabeur’s ball hit the line and threw her racket. Jabeur’s hit another sideline on set point that Bencic thought was out, but the chair umpire ruled in it as Bencic pleaded her case to no avail.
Jabeur took a 4-1 lead in the second set and held on for her first title since winning on grass in Berlin last June, also defeating Bencic.
The defeat ended Bencic’s 10-match win streak on Charleston’s green clay.

  • Jabeur will fight the winner in the other semifinal match between Jessica Pegula and Belinda Bencic
  • Play between Pegula and Bencic was suspended because of heavy rain and will resume Sunday
CHARLESTON, S.C.: Second-seeded Ons Jabeur advanced to the Charleston Open final for the second straight year, beating No. 3 seed Daria Kasatkina 7-5, 7-5 in a rain-delayed match Saturday.

Jabeur, who lost this championship a year ago to Belinda Bencic, will have to wait until Sunday to find out her opponent. The second semifinal match between No. 1 seed Jessica Pegula and the fourth-seeded Bencic was suspended because of rain. Bencic was ahead a set, yet trailing Pegula 4-2 in a second-set tiebreaker.
The two will conclude their match, weather permitting, and after suitable rest, the final will be played.
Jabeur fought off Kasatkina to win her 10th semifinal in her 12 visits to the final four. Jabeur of Tunisia also won her fifth straight over her Russian opponent and first since the two played in the Rome semifinals a season ago.
Jabeur had quipped Friday she’d try and get her supporters in Tunisia to send sunshine to the Credit One Tennis Center. Instead, it was an overcast, chilly with rain delays that had the match ending more than 5 1-2 hours after it began.
Jabeur trailed 5-3 in the opening set when the rain delayed the match. She returned after the delay of more than three hours to win the next four games to take the set.
Jabeur turned it up again at the end of the final set, surging from a 5-all tie to put away Kasatkina and reach her first final of the year.
Jabeur said she just started over after the delay with a fresh mindset. “I’m glad I didn’t lose that set, even thought I started really bad after the rain,” she said. “But pretty happy that I was fighting and was all about fighting, I think, for this match for sure.”
Kasatkina said it was difficult with the uncertainty of the weather and waiting to resume. “I just wish all tennis was played indoors like most of the other sports,” she said.
 

  • Jabeur looked comfortable on clay for this season, not dropping a set in three matches
CHARLESTON, S.C.: Second-seeded Ons Jabeur led the top seeds into the semifinals at the Charleston Open on Friday.

No. 3 seed Daria Kasatkina and No. 4 seed Belinda Bencic, the defending champion, also advanced to the last four with quarterfinal victories at the season’s first clay-court tournament.

Jabeur, who fell to Bencic in the championship match here a year ago, lost one game in beating Anna Kalinskaya, who retired with an illness while trailing 6-0, 4-1.

Kasatkina dropped the first set to past champion and ninth-seeded Madison Keys before rallying for a 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-2 victory.

Bencic won her ninth straight match on the green clay of the Credit One Tennis Center, defeating seventh-seeded Ekatarina Alexandrova 6-3, 6-3.

Top-seeded Jessica Pegula faced 12th-seeded Paula Badosa for the chance to end Bencic’s win streak.

Jabeur looked comfortable on clay for this season. She has not dropped a set in three matches. She’ll try and keep that going in the semis against Kasatkina, who lost her first set of the week to Keys.

“I was feeling good on the practice. I was training well with my team,” she said. “Playing matches is always different. And I felt like, ‘OK, I’m just going to focus on each match and see what’s going to happen.’”

Jabeur, ranked fifth in the world, had four aces and no double faults. She won nearly 78 percent of her first serves and saved all three break point opportunities Kalinskaya had.

The only thing that might slow her down? The weather forecast for Saturday, which calls for steady rain throughout. “I’m going to call my people in Tunisia and bring the sun here,” she joked.

Keys was two games away from advancing, up a set and 4-3 in the second when Kasatkina found her game to win nine of the last 11 games.

Kasatkina hadn’t won more than one match in her past six tournaments, including a first-round exit last time out at the Miami Open. Now, she’s a win away from a WTA final.

“The beginning of the year was a bit rough,” Kasatkina said. “Just so happy to finally be on the right track.”

