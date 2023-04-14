You are here

  • Home
  • IBA blasts breakaway world body as ‘orchestrated coup’

IBA blasts breakaway world body as ‘orchestrated coup’

IBA blasts breakaway world body as ‘orchestrated coup’
American and British boxing officials have launched a breakaway group. Lauren Price of Britain, a gold medalist at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, and silver medalist Richard Torrez Jr. of the US (pictured left) are on the board as athlete representatives. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4zxuy

Updated 24 sec ago
Reuters

IBA blasts breakaway world body as ‘orchestrated coup’

IBA blasts breakaway world body as ‘orchestrated coup’
  • World Boxing launched as new international federation
  • Move aims to secure boxing’s Olympic status
Updated 24 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON:  A group including the US and Britain announced a new world boxing federation on Thursday in a breakaway aimed at securing the troubled sport’s Olympic future.

Leaders of Swiss-registered World Boxing told a news conference they would seek recognition from the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

The existing world body, the Russian-led International Boxing Association (IBA) that was suspended by the IOC in 2019, denounced the move in a statement as an ‘orchestrated coup.’

The founders include federations who have already announced boycotts of this year’s men’s and women’s world championships organized by IBA.

“I think we all know that it’s time for a change,” USA Boxing President Tyson Lee told reporters on a Zoom call. “Or at least it’s time for another option — an option that prioritizes the Olympic movement.”

The IBA said the move was an attack on its autonomy and came as no surprise.

“For those involved in the creation of the rogue international boxing organization and the nations who claim to be members of it, there is no doubt that the IBA will reserve its rights to claim damages...,“said IBA Secretary General George Yerolimpos.

Boxing’s place in the Olympics after next year’s Paris Games remains uncertain, with the sport not on the initial program for Los Angeles 2028, pending reforms demanded by the IOC.

The IBA — suspended over governance, finance, refereeing and ethical issues — was stripped of involvement in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and the qualifiers for Paris 2024.

The interim executive board of World Boxing will be overseen by Simon Toulson, a Briton who previously led the International Canoe Federation and worked in the IOC’s sports department and with national Olympic committees.

There are representatives from Germany, Britain, the Netherlands, New Zealand, the Philippines, Sweden and the US.

Boris van der Vorst, the president of the Dutch boxing federation who was prevented from taking part in the IBA presidential election in May last year, is also on the committee.

“World Boxing represents a coming together of people whose interest is solely in creating a better future for boxers and ensuring the sport continues to be a major part of the Olympic Games,” he said.

Athlete representatives

Leaders said membership would open in May and the new body had a budget of €900,000 ($995,000) for this year with money coming through donations, membership and some sponsorship revenues.

Tokyo 2020 middleweight gold medallist Lauren Price of Wales and US super-heavyweight silver medallist Richard Torrez Jr. will serve as athlete representatives on the interim executive board.

They will be supplemented by an athletes’ committee of three men and three women.

An executive board and president will be elected at an inaugural congress in November.

Toulson said the focus so far had been on becoming a registered association under Swiss law and the IOC had yet to be contacted about recognition, which could take two years to achieve.

“Paris might be a little stretched for us to be recognized,” he added.

He said World Boxing was not in a fight with IBA, and did not want the situation “to get nasty.”

“IBA can challenge us if they like,” he said. “I don’t think that we’re that concerned about any legal challenge from IBA.”

Toulson said there was also no bar on any federation being a member of both bodies.

The strained relations between the IOC and the IBA, led by Russian Umar Kremlev and sponsored by Russian energy giant Gazprom, further soured after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last year.

The governing body defied IOC guidance and lifted a ban on Russian and Belarusian boxers competing under their flags last October.

Boxing has been a part of every Olympics since 1904, with the exception of Stockholm 1912 because the sport was banned in Sweden at the time. Women’s boxing was added in 2012.

The US tops the all-time Olympic boxing medal table with 50 golds and 117 medals, ahead of Cuba and with Britain third.

Topics: boxing International Boxing Association Tyson Lee

Related

Russia and Belarus boxers should compete, says International Boxing Association chief
Sport
Russia and Belarus boxers should compete, says International Boxing Association chief
Former world boxing champion Amir Khan has said he feared his children would grow up fatherless after he was robbed at gunpoint.
World
Ex-boxing champ Amir Khan thought he could die during London robbery

Man United held by Sevilla as Juventus and Feyenoord seize Europa League leads

Man United held by Sevilla as Juventus and Feyenoord seize Europa League leads
Updated 14 sec ago
AFP

Man United held by Sevilla as Juventus and Feyenoord seize Europa League leads

Man United held by Sevilla as Juventus and Feyenoord seize Europa League leads
  • A Sevilla side who have won the Europa League or its predecessor the UEFA Cup a record six times may now fancy their chances of winning the tie
Updated 14 sec ago
AFP

PARIS: Manchester United’s Europa League quarterfinal tie against Sevilla is finely poised after two late own goals allowed the Spanish side to leave Old Trafford with a 2-2 draw in Thursday’s first leg.

Elsewhere, there were narrow home wins for Juventus and Feyenoord while Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen were held to a 1-1 draw by Belgian visitors Union Saint-Gilloise.

Erik ten Hag’s United are the favorites to win this season’s competition and they looked to be cruising toward the semifinals as they seized a two-goal first-half lead at Old Trafford thanks to a brace by Marcel Sabitzer.

They could have been out of sight after the break but Antony hit the post at the end of a counterattack and United also saw central defensive duo Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez both come off injured.

Sevilla produced a remarkable late comeback, reducing the deficit in the 84th minute when Tyrell Malacia let a ball go past him in the box and then deflected a Jesus Navas cross into his own net.

They then equaliZed in the second minute of added time when a Youssef En-Nesyri header went in via a big touch off Harry Maguire, who had come on for Varane.

A Sevilla side who have won the Europa League or its predecessor the UEFA Cup a record six times may now fancy their chances of winning the tie in next week’s return in Spain.

“We conceded two own goals, bad luck, and we have to deal with it,” said Ten Hag. “We have to learn to kill the game, but still everything is open.”

The winners of that tie will face either Juventus or Sporting of Portugal in the last four and the Turin giants claimed a 1-0 victory in the first leg of their quarterfinal.

Federico Gatti scored the only goal of the game in the 73rd minute after Juve suffered a scare when goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny came off just before half-time when he complained of chest pains.

The Poland international was replaced by Mattia Perin who then made a brilliant double save in stoppage time at the end of the game to secure Juve’s win.

“It was fear, it was something that had never happened to me before. I was struggling to breathe so I was worried and scared,” said Szczesny after the game.

The Italian club said early tests showed no serious health problems for the former Arsenal goalkeeper.

Mats Wieffer scored the only goal of the game early in the second half as Dutch league leaders Feyenoord beat Jose Mourinho’s Roma 1-0 in the first leg of a tie that is a repeat of last season’s Europa Conference League final, won by the Italian side.

Union Saint-Gilloise took the lead away to Leverkusen through a strike by Nigerian striker Victor Boniface early in the second half, only for Florian Wirtz to score a late equalizer.

In the Conference League quarterfinals, Premier League strugglers West Ham United had to settle for a 1-1 draw away to Gent in Belgium despite taking the lead in first-half stoppage time when Danny Ings tapped in a Jarrod Bowen center.

Hugo Cuypers equalized just before the hour mark for Gent, before Nigerian starlet Gift Orban hit the bar from an overhead kick for the side who are fourth in the Belgian top flight.

Fiorentina won 4-1 away to Lech Poznan in Poland to make it 10 victories in their last 11 games in all competitions.

Nigeria’s Terem Moffi scored twice, including from a stunning overhead kick, for Nice in their 2-2 draw away to Basel in Switzerland.

Michael Murillo and Majeed Ashimeru were on target as Anderlecht defeated AZ Alkmaar 2-0.

Topics: Europa League Manchester United Sevilla

Related

Feyenoord beat Roma 1-0 in Europa League quarterfinals
Football
Feyenoord beat Roma 1-0 in Europa League quarterfinals
Roma beats Feyenoord 1-0 to win Europa Conference League title
Sport
Roma beats Feyenoord 1-0 to win Europa Conference League title

Musetti sends Djokovic to another early exit at Monte Carlo

Musetti sends Djokovic to another early exit at Monte Carlo
Updated 4 min 50 sec ago
AP

Musetti sends Djokovic to another early exit at Monte Carlo

Musetti sends Djokovic to another early exit at Monte Carlo
  • Two-time defending champion Stefanos Tsitsipas defeated Nicolas Jarry 6-3, 6-4
  • Third-seeded Daniil Medvedev saved two match points in the deciding-set tiebreaker to rally past Alexander Zverev 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (7)
Updated 4 min 50 sec ago
AP

MONACO: For the third year in a row, Novak Djokovic has been knocked out early at the Monte Carlo Masters.

Playing in only his second match on clay this season after a one-month pause, the top-ranked Serb lost 4-6, 7-5, 6-4 against Lorenzo Musetti on Thursday.

Still adapting to the slow surface, Djokovic struggled with his movement in a sloppy display, dropped his serve eight times and could not find a solution to counter his Italian rival’s solid baseline shots.

“Well, (my) feeling is terrible after playing like this, honestly,” said Djokovic, who is expected to resume his preparations for the French Open next week at the Srpska Open in Bosnia-Herzegovina.

A two-time champion at Monte Carlo, Djokovic lost his opening match on the French Cote d’Azur last year and exited the tournament in the third round in 2021.

Djokovic got off to a strong start but lost control of the match in the second set when he was broken five times as both players struggled with accuracy in windy conditions.

Djokovic led 4-2 but could not hold onto his lead as Musetti’s mix of clever drop shots and deep groundstrokes put the 22-time Grand Slam winner on the back foot. Djokovic was broken at love in the 11th game and was furious at the changeover, stomping on his racket and destroying it.

Musetti kept his cool in the next game to serve out the set and force a decider.

The match was suspended by rain for about an hour with the score 6-4, 5-7, 1-1 and Djokovic up 40-30 on his serve. Musetti broke for a 4-3 lead and concluded on his fourth match point.

“I am struggling not to cry,” Musetti said. “It is an emotional win because it was a really long match. Three-hour match and suspended by rain. It was not easy conditions because it was a little bit windy and cold. Not like we used to play in the recent days. I am really proud of myself and I can see on the screen. I am struggling not to cry because it is a dream for me.”

The 16th-seeded Musetti — who led 2 sets to love against Djokovic at the 2021 French Open before retiring in the fifth set, will take on Jannik Sinner in the quarterfinals.

The seventh-seeded Sinner came from behind and saved a match point to get past No. 10-seeded Hubert Hurkacz 3-6, 7-6 (6), 6-1.

Sinner trailed by a set and a break then came out on top of a 22-shot rally when down 6-5 in the tiebreaker to remain in the match. Hurkacz lost the next two points and threw his racket in anger, then totally lost his focus in the decider.

“Playing against him, I knew already from the beginning that it was very tough to get into the rhythm,” Sinner said. “I think he served incredible in the first one-and-a-half sets, and when I broke him the first time the momentum changed a little bit.”

Also, third-seeded Daniil Medvedev saved two match points in the deciding-set tiebreaker to rally past Alexander Zverev 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (7).

Medvedev advanced to the quarterfinals in Monte Carlo for the second time and will next face Holger Rune. The sixth-seeded Rune advanced without playing when Matteo Berrettini withdrew due to an injury.

German qualifier Jan-Lennard Struff took another step in his comeback from an injury as he upset fourth-seeded Casper Ruud 6-1, 7-6 (6).

Having been ranked 29th, Struff dropped as low as No. 168 after sustaining a foot fracture last year during a match in Miami.

Struff has enjoyed a good start to the season and returned to the Top 100 last month but had not beaten anyone in the Top 10 since June 2021. His aggressive style of play resulted in 37 winners and 23 points won at the net against Ruud, who dropped his serve four times.

Struff ended Ruud’s nine-match winning streak on clay. The 2022 French Open runner-up had won his past two tournaments on the surface, in Gstaad last July and in Estoril last week.

Struff will next be up against 2021 runner-up Andrey Rublev, who beat Karen Khachanov 7-6 (4), 6-2 at the Country Club.

“We know each other too well,” Rublev said. “The first set was only mental. We didn’t show some tennis skills. But it was tough to show skills because the wind was really hard and the court was slippery and it was tough to do something.”

Two-time defending champion Stefanos Tsitsipas defeated Nicolas Jarry 6-3, 6-4.

“I had to deal with a few (tough) points, especially when he had break points,” said Tsitsipas, who next plays eighth-seeded Taylor Fritz. “I dealt with those situations very maturely and played precisely.”

Topics: Monte Carlo Masters Lorenzo Musetti Novak Djokovic

Related

Medvedev cruises past Italilan wild card, sets up Zverev clash in Monte Carlo
Tennis
Medvedev cruises past Italilan wild card, sets up Zverev clash in Monte Carlo
No feet of clay: Tsitsipas returns to Monte Carlo final after beating Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Zverev
Sport
No feet of clay: Tsitsipas returns to Monte Carlo final after beating Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Zverev

Feyenoord beat Roma 1-0 in Europa League quarterfinals

Feyenoord beat Roma 1-0 in Europa League quarterfinals
Updated 13 April 2023
AP

Feyenoord beat Roma 1-0 in Europa League quarterfinals

Feyenoord beat Roma 1-0 in Europa League quarterfinals
  • The game was a rematch of last year’s final in the inaugural edition of the third-tier Europa Conference League
  • Roma forwards Paulo Dybala and Tammy Abraham both left the game because of injuries
Updated 13 April 2023
AP

DUBAI: Matts Wieffer’s second-half volley helped Feyenoord beat Roma 1-0 in their Europa League first-leg quarterfinal match Thursday.
Oussama Idrissi set up the goal in the 54th minute by breaking down the left before providing a precise cross for Wieffer in a victory that was a sweet revenge for the hosts.
The game was a rematch of last year’s final in the inaugural edition of the third-tier Europa Conference League, which Roma won 1-0 for coach Jose Mourinho’s fifth European title.
Roma captain Lorenzo Pellegrini wasted a golden opportunity two minutes before halftime, hitting the post of Feyenoord goalkeeper Justin Bijlow’s goal from the penalty spot.
Roma forward Paulo Dybala and Tammy Abraham both left the game because of injuries.
Manchester United hosted six-time champion Sevilla in the quarterfinals later Thursday. Juventus faced Sporting and Leverkusen played Belgium newcomer Union Saint-Gilloise.
EUROPA CONFERENCE LEAGUE
West Ham’s perfect record in the Europa Conference League came to an end with a 1-1 draw at Gent. They had 10 wins in the third-tier competition, including qualifying.
Gent top scorer Hugo Cuypers salvaged the draw for the Belgian hosts, equalizing with his fifth goal in the competition this season 12 minutes into the second half.
Danny Ings tapped in a cross from Jarrod Bowen that came after a quickly taken throw-in by Vladimir Coufal to give the visitors a lead in the first-half stoppage time. It was the 30-year-old forward’s first European goal.
West Ham are still close to reaching a European semifinal for the second straight year after they were eliminated in the last four of the Europa League by the eventual winner Frankfurt last season.
The Hammers have been waiting for a European trophy since the 1965 title in the European Cup Winners’ Cup.
West Ham or Gent would meet Anderlecht or AZ Alkmaar in the final four. All other quarterfinals took place later Thursday.

Topics: AS Roma Feyenoord Europa League

Related

Update Man United cruise past Betis to Europa League quarterfinals, Arsenal eliminated
Football
Man United cruise past Betis to Europa League quarterfinals, Arsenal eliminated
Arteta won’t compromise on Arsenal’s bid for Europa and Premier League glory
Sport
Arteta won’t compromise on Arsenal’s bid for Europa and Premier League glory

Al-Nassr part ways with coach Rudi Garcia after inconsistent results and player unrest

Al-Nassr’s former French coach Rudi Garcia directs his players during a King Cup quarter-final match at Mrsool Park Stadium.
Al-Nassr’s former French coach Rudi Garcia directs his players during a King Cup quarter-final match at Mrsool Park Stadium.
Updated 13 April 2023
John Duerden

Al-Nassr part ways with coach Rudi Garcia after inconsistent results and player unrest

Al-Nassr’s former French coach Rudi Garcia directs his players during a King Cup quarter-final match at Mrsool Park Stadium.
  • Riyadh club trail leaders Al-Ittihad by only three points in the Roshn Saudi League standings, but decided to act before Monday’s crucial derby against Al-Hilal
Updated 13 April 2023
John Duerden

RIYADH: If the title race in the Roshn Saudi League was not dramatic enough, Al-Nassr decided to part ways with head coach Rudi Garcia on Thursday after a late-night board meeting the previous day. 

The Riyadh giants are currently second in the standings, three points behind Al-Ittihad with seven games to play, but the French tactician has been ousted just days before a huge derby against city rivals Al-Hilal as the Yellows chase their 10th league title.

According to sources at the club, there has been some disquiet about Garcia’s performance and tactics from both management and players, especially captain and star Cristiano Ronaldo, and relations behind the scenes have worsened of late.

The former Roma, Marseille and Lyon boss, who won the French title with Lille in 2011, was hired last summer and immediately handed some big-name signings in goalkeeper David Ospina — the Colombian star joining from Napoli — and in-demand full-back Ghislain Konan, as well as former Bayern Munich and Brazil international midfielder Luiz Gustavo.

With Pity Martinez, 2018 South American Player of the Year, and Anderson Talisca also available, as well as a number of star local players, there was a little disappointment at Mrsool Park that, given the talent at the coach’s disposal, Al-Nassr have not been more dominant this season, even if results have been far from poor.

Ronaldo arrived at the end of December to massive worldwide fanfare to join a club at the top of the standings. Yet performances have been up and down, despite the fact that Nassr are still in the title race, with good results perceived by some behind the scenes to be because of individual moments of class from talented players rather than any system put in place by the boss.

The club also lost the Super Cup final to Al-Ittihad in January. The form of the league leaders, under Nuno Santo, who have grown to become a compact unit that does not concede while maintaining an attacking threat and a winning mentality, has also been noted in Riyadh. It has led to Garcia being compared unfavorably with his rival Portuguese counterpart who has developed a tight team spirit.

There have been reports that players, led by Ronaldo, are unhappy about the tactics and training methods, and have confronted the coach on occasion.

More than once, the five-time Ballon D’or winner has cut a frustrated figure on the pitch either during or after games, with the latest example coming after Sunday’s goalless draw against Al-Fahya that saw them fall further behind the leaders. 

It did not help that Garcia laid the blame for that stalemate at the feet of his players.

“We played against a very good team but our level was not good,” the 58-year-old said on television. “I am not happy with the players’ performance. I wanted them to be at the same level as in previous matches but their level today was not good.”

Such comments did not go down well with the playing staff.

Management also felt that with a huge game against Al-Hilal coming on Monday — where defeat would  deal a massive blow to their title chances — the time to make a change was right. 

There is also a King’s Cup semifinal against Al-Wehda on April 24, a game that is not only crucial in its own right but also keeps an extra avenue open to next season’s AFC Champions League.

It remains to be seen whether Al-Nassr opt for a temporary coach for the final stretch of the season and then make a permanent appointment in the summer, or if they already have a replacement in mind. Whatever happens, a dramatic title race has just been given an extra edge.

Topics: Al-Nassr Rudi Garcia

Related

Al-Shabab close gap on second-place Al-Nassr after 3-2 win over Al-Khaleej
Saudi Sport
Al-Shabab close gap on second-place Al-Nassr after 3-2 win over Al-Khaleej
Ronaldo double keeps Al-Nassr on track for the title
Sport
Ronaldo double keeps Al-Nassr on track for the title

Triathlon greenlights return of Russian athletes to competition

Triathlon greenlights return of Russian athletes to competition
Updated 13 April 2023
AFP

Triathlon greenlights return of Russian athletes to competition

Triathlon greenlights return of Russian athletes to competition
  • The board also approved "the lifting of the suspension applied to the countries' participations in World Triathlon”
  • Athletes from Russia and Belarus have faced sanctions from a multitude of sports since Russia invaded Ukraine in February last year
Updated 13 April 2023
AFP

PARIS: World Triathlon on Thursday opened the way for athletes from Russia and Belarus, banned from competition since March 2022 after Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, to once again compete in its competitions.
The executive board of the global governing body of triathlon said it supported the recommendation by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) of a “return to competition of athletes with Russian and Belarusian passports in international competitions.”
The board also approved “the lifting of the suspension applied to the countries’ participations in World Triathlon events at the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.”
“In principle, World Triathlon supports the development of a pathway for independent neutral individual Athletes and Officials with Russian and Belarusian passports to participate in our sports.”
The board added it “reaffirms its solidarity with Ukraine in the face of the ongoing war with Russia, and that the independence of any athlete or official was an absolute condition of their returning to a World Triathlon event.”
Athletes from Russia and Belarus have faced sanctions from a multitude of sports since Russia invaded Ukraine in February last year.
As Moscow’s assault on Ukraine stretches into a second year, the IOC recommended allowing athletes from Russia and Moscow ally Belarus to compete as individual neutrals in upcoming international competitions.
The IOC says however it is yet to make a decision on whether Russians can take part at the Paris Olympics next year.
The announcement, made late last month, angered Ukrainian authorities, who have accused the global body in charge of Olympics of promoting war.
Triathlon follows the path of fencing, table tennis and taekwondo in approving a return for athletes from Russia and Belarus, while they remained banned from athletics and equestrian sports.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict World Triathlon belarus athletes Paris Olympics

Related

IOC details advice to let Russia, Belarus athletes return
Sport
IOC details advice to let Russia, Belarus athletes return
Russian Olympic chief says athletes must compete without restrictions
Sport
Russian Olympic chief says athletes must compete without restrictions

follow us

Latest updates

IBA blasts breakaway world body as ‘orchestrated coup’
IBA blasts breakaway world body as ‘orchestrated coup’
Man United held by Sevilla as Juventus and Feyenoord seize Europa League leads
Man United held by Sevilla as Juventus and Feyenoord seize Europa League leads
Musetti sends Djokovic to another early exit at Monte Carlo
Musetti sends Djokovic to another early exit at Monte Carlo
Advertising conglomerate Publicis Groupe launches internship program for retired professionals
Advertising conglomerate Publicis Groupe launches internship program for retired professionals
Pitch for peace: Lebanese MPs mark civil war anniversary with football friendly
Pitch for peace: Lebanese MPs mark civil war anniversary with football friendly

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.