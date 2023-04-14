You are here

What is Discord, the chatting app tied to classified leaks?

This photo illustration created on April 13, 2023, shows the Discord logo and the suspect, national guardsman Jack Teixeira, reflected in an image of the Pentagon in Washington, DC. (AFP)
AP

  • Discord started in 2015 as a nerdy online hangout for gamers and had some hiccups in its quest for mainstream success
  • Discord can be accessed through desktops, smartphones or gaming consoles such as Xbox and PlayStation
PROVIDENCE, US: The chatting app Discord, which is one of the most popular ways gamers communicate online, finds itself at the center of an investigation into the leak of classified documents about the war in Ukraine.

The investigation is unfolding as Discord makes an ambitious push to recruit more users and expand the way they use the versatile app.
Discord said it is cooperating with law enforcement in the investigation of the leak, which is believed to have started on the site. A Massachusetts Air National Guard member reportedly posted on Discord for years about guns, games, favorite memes and, according to some who chatted with him, closely guarded US secrets.
What is Discord?
Discord started in 2015 as a nerdy online hangout for gamers and had some hiccups in its quest for mainstream success. Its growth accelerated during the COVID-19 pandemic as a forum for its mostly younger users to gossip or even help each other with homework.
“Every month, more than 150 million people come to Discord to hang out with family, friends and communities,” its co-founder and CEO, Jason Citron, said last month at a press event. “It’s become a place where they have fun and get things done together.”




A mockup representation of classified US military documents and the Discord logo are seen in this illustration taken April 13, 2023. (REUTERS)

Discord users skew young — about 38 percent of its web users and nearly half of its Android app users are between the ages of 18 and 24, according to digital intelligence platform Similarweb. They are roughly 75 percent male, the research group says.
Recently, the app has also pitched itself as a gateway to artificial intelligence tools such as Midjourney, which conjures up new imagery based on commands it’s given in a Discord chat.
Discord announced in January that it was buying another teen-focused social app called Gas, which enables people to share online polls and uplifting compliments.
The purchase was part of a larger push to target communities beyond gaming, according to Insider Intelligence analyst Jeremy Goldman. Goldman said Discord has also benefited from the turmoil surrounding Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover as a “not-insignificant number” of gamers put Discord handles on their Twitter profiles to show they were decamping.
How does it work?
Discord can be accessed through desktops, smartphones or gaming consoles such as Xbox and PlayStation. It allows users to create invite-only “servers.”
The servers, which resemble the professional messaging platform Slack, allow users to create subchannels where they can communicate over text, voice or video chats.
Some users might have “friend servers” of several dozen people they know in real life, while others might join larger servers devoted to an online community of people interested in a specific topic.
The company hosts nearly 21,000 servers, the vast majority of which are dedicated to gaming. Others are focused on topics like generative AI, entertainment or music.
What about the leaked documents?
The Massachusetts Air National Guard member was identified as Jack Teixeira, 21, who was arrested Thursday in connection with the disclosure of highly classified military documents about the Ukraine war and other top national security issues. The breach has raised questions about America’s ability to safeguard its most sensitive secrets.
Some of the leaks are believed to have started on Discord. A chat group called “Thug Shaker Central” drew roughly two dozen enthusiasts who talked about their favorite guns and shared memes and jokes, some of them racist. The group also included a running discussion on wars that included talk of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
In that discussion, one user known as “the O.G.” would for months post material that he said was classified.
Has Discord been involved with any other investigations?
The white gunman who killed 10 Black shoppers and workers last year at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, shared detailed plans for the attack with a small group of people on Discord about half an hour beforehand.
The diary, kept on a private, invite-only server, included months of racist, antisemitic entries along with step-by-step descriptions of the shooter’s assault plans, a detailed account of a reconnaissance trip he made, and hand-drawn maps of the store. He livestreamed the attack on a different platform, Twitch.
Discord said 15 users clicked on the invitation and would have had access to his entries before the attack. There was no evidence anyone saw them before then.
Discord said it removed the diary and banned the shooter’s account as soon as it became aware of them. The company said it also took steps to prevent content related to the attack from spreading.
Since 2020, Discord has been part of the Global Internet Forum to Counter Terrorism, a group co-founded by tech companies such as Microsoft, Facebook and YouTube that works to tamp down the spread of mass shooting videos livestreamed by their perpetrators.

Topics: Massachusetts Air National Guard Discord chatting app Jason Citron

Advertising conglomerate Publicis Groupe launches internship program for retired professionals

Updated 14 April 2023
Zaira Lakhpatwala

  • Grand Masters plan in the UAE aims to reintegrate older people into the workforce
DUBAI: Multinational advertising and marketing network Publicis Groupe has launched what it claims to be the first-of-its-kind internship program, The Grand Masters, for retired professionals aged 60 and older.

Sewar Azzouni, head of Talent Transformation, Publicis Groupe Middle East and Turkiye, told Arab News: “Addressing agism within different industries, and specifically ours, requires a multifaceted approach that involves educating people continuously and promoting diversity and inclusion, while launching and updating programs and processes that support young and older-aged talent equally.”

Some 63 percent of people working in advertising, public relations and related industries in 2017 were under 45 years of age, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics in the US.

The average age of employees in agencies in the UK was 34.4 years in 2022, with only 6.5 percent of employees being above the age of 50, according to a survey by The Institute of Practitioners in Advertising.

Publicis Groupe’s The Grand Masters program ultimately aims to address “the stigma of agism in the digital industry and region,” said Azzouni.

The program encourages different age groups to work together, “breaking down stereotypes and promoting understanding and appreciation between all,” he added.

Interns will be asked to generate insights that will inform the group’s campaigns and strategies for some of its clients. They will be required to brainstorm with the team, mine insights, and contribute to the company’s thought leadership strategies.

Participants are required to attend the program for a minimum of four hours a day, thrice a week, beyond which the company is flexible to accommodate their schedule.

Publicis Groupe is also launching a second internship program, The Apprentices, which targets university students.

Interns in this program will be tasked with creative brief writing, creative ideation, and insights generation. The group will also prioritize high-performing interns for full-time employment in the future.

The Apprentices program is open to students of 18 years and older who are currently enrolled at an accredited university or college where an internship is a requirement for graduation, and who are studying disciplines related to the creative industry or innovation.

Interns will be required to commit to a minimum of six hours a day, five days a week, or as required by the university. 

All interns will receive an official certification from Publicis Groupe at the end of the internship.

Both programs are being launched in the UAE initially, with plans underway to expand to other markets in the region.

Azzouni added: “Promoting and practicing equity means ensuring that everyone has the same opportunity, regardless of background, race, and inclusive of age.

“As we strive to create and maintain inclusivity in everything we do, we are excited to have the interns and grandmasters experience our engaging culture and a sense of belonging, allowing them to be their authentic selves.”

Topics: Publicis Groupe

Egyptian series ‘Harb’ features on STARZPLAY

Updated 13 April 2023
Arab News

  • 10-episode mini-series aims to engage viewers during remainder of the holy month
DUBAI: Streaming platform STARZPLAY launched Egyptian series “Harb” on April 12.
The 10-episode series, starring Egyptian actors Ahmed El Sakka and Mohamed Farrag, follows two national security officers as they hunt down a terrorist planning an attack.
The series shows the challenges that the security forces need to overcome in order to protect the lives of citizens.
“Harb” sees El Sakka and Farrag reunite after previously working together on the film “Al-Maslaha” and the TV drama series “Al Hisan Al Aswad.”
The show is the latest addition to STARZPLAY’s Ramadan lineup that includes programs such as “Seroh Al Bateaa,” “Kashf Mestaagel,” and “Downtown,” along with cookery entertainment like “Chef Bil Bayt,” “Matbakh Manal Al Alem,” and “Khaymat Ramadan.”

Topics:  STARZPLAY Ahmed El Sakka Harb

Musk says Twitter will allow users to offer subscription to content, video

Updated 13 April 2023
Reuters

  • Twitter will not take a cut for the first 12 months
DUBAI: Twitter-owner Elon Musk said on Thursday users of the social media platform will be able to offer their followers subscriptions to content, including long-form text and hours-long video.
Users offering subscription to their content, a feature they can access through the “Monetization” tab in settings, will get all the money subscribers pay apart from the charges platforms such as Android and iOS levy.
Twitter will not take a cut for the first 12 months.
“That’s 70 percent for subscriptions on iOS & Android (they charge 30 percent) and ~92 percent on web (could be better, depending on payment processor),” Musk said in a tweet, adding Twitter will also help promote the creators’ work and maximize earnings.

Topics: Twitter Elon Musk

New Ramadan cooking series ‘Abir’s Kitchen’ drops on STC TV and Jawwy TV

Updated 13 April 2023
Arab News

  • The show features TikTok Influencer Abir Saghir cooking dishes from around the Middle East, highlighting their history and heritage
  • Saghir was named Middle East and North Africa Food Creator of the Year by TikTok in 2022 and has more than 21 million followers on the platform
DUBAI: The growing popularity of TikTok creator Abir Saghir’s food videos has landed her a new cooking show, “Abir’s Kitchen,” that is available exclusively on STC TV and Jawwy TV.

The 10-episode series is co-produced by regional entertainment company Rise Studios and content and influencer-management agency Diwan Videos, in partnership with STC Group’s media arm, Intigral.

On the show, Saghir, who was named the Middle East and North Africa Food Creator of the Year by TikTok in 2022 and has more than 21 million followers on the platform, cooks dishes from around the Middle East, highlighting different types of regional cuisines and their history and heritage.

“Ramadan is a key moment for food shows as people are looking for content to experience the best in food and get inspiration,” said Diana Baddar, managing director for digital content and development at Rise Studios, which was founded last year by former executives from OSN and Warner Bros. Discovery with the aim of raising the profile of content from the region.

“At Rise Studios, we are focused on uplifting digital storytelling by showcasing regional talent. We are thrilled about showcasing Abir’s brand in a new shape and form, while reaching her core fanbase and funneling in new viewership,” Baddar added.

As the streaming sector continues to grow, companies are looking for new sources for original content. Popular social media influencers not only can supply fresh content but also potentially bring with them large numbers of existing online fans.

Ivan Cortes, head of content acquisitions at Intigral, said: “We at Intigral are constantly looking into new forms of content and creative ways to reach our viewers, and we consider that bridging the gap between social media and platforms such as ours is key to our business.”

The first five episodes of “Abir’s Kitchen” are now available on STC TV and Jawwy TV, and the remainder will be released throughout this month.

Topics: Abir Saghir TikTok Rise Studios Diwan Videos ‘Abir’s Kitchen’

Kuwait News’ first virtual presenter makes bad headlines among Arab social media users

Updated 13 April 2023
Arab News

  • '(Her name is) Fedha but she has blonde hair and blue eyes'
  • 'She does not have any features resembling a Kuwaiti woman'
LONDON: Kuwait’s first virtual news anchor Fedha has been making the headlines for the wrong reasons among many Arab social media commentators.

Despite having a popular Kuwaiti name, the artificial intelligence-powered presenter, who made her debut on Kuwait News’ Twitter account on Saturday, has blonde hair, a pale complexion, and what some online users described as European features.

Sky News Arabia presenter, Mohannad Khatib, said: “Fedha looks Ukrainian and has a masculine voice. Nice try, try again.”

Sultan Sarwar said: “She does not have any features resembling a Kuwaiti woman. She is blonde – maybe from Eastern Europe.”

One Twitter user asked, “why blonde?” They then suggested, “she should have Arab features like us.”

Another commentator said: “(Her name is) Fedha but she has blonde hair and blue eyes.”

In a tweet, Mohammed Bin Essa said: “What is the point of having a blonde presenter with European features?”

One Twitter user pointed out that giving Fedha “Arab features” would have created familiarity. “You do not know how to properly reach your audience,” they said.

Other social media commentators thought Fedha, whose name is Arabic for silver, should at least have been wearing a Kuwaiti garment instead of a black blazer and white T-shirt.

“At least dress her in traditional Kuwaiti clothing – her name is Fedha, but she is Janet,” a Twitter user said.

Another said: “Since her name is traditional, it is best that she wears traditional (Kuwaiti) clothes.”

Abdullah Boftain, deputy editor-in-chief of Kuwait News, an affiliate of the Kuwait Times, said that Fedha’s blonde hair and light-colored eyes reflected Kuwait’s diverse population, which included expatriates, the BBC reported.

He added that the presenter had been named Fedha because, “we always imagine robots to be silver and metallic in color, so we combined the two.”

There are 2.96 million expats from various backgrounds in Kuwait, making up 66 percent of the total population, according to figures published by the country’s Public Authority for Civil Information in mid-2022.

The report showed that many of Kuwait’s expats were Indian and Egyptian, accounting for 19 percent and 14 percent, respectively, of the total population by the end of June. 

Topics: AI-generated news anchor AI

