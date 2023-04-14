You are here

Man City target perfect 10, Villa's rise meets Newcastle test

Man City target perfect 10, Villa’s rise meets Newcastle test
Manchester City's Spanish manager Pep Guardiola gestures on the touchline during the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal, first leg between Manchester City and Bayern Munich at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, northwest England, on Tuesday. (AFP)
Updated 14 April 2023
AFP

Man City target perfect 10, Villa's rise meets Newcastle test

Man City target perfect 10, Villa’s rise meets Newcastle test
  • Newcastle are closing in on a return to the Champions League for the first time in 20 years thanks to a five-game winning run
  • Manchester United are also looking to take a step closer to next season’s Champions League at Nottingham Forest
Updated 14 April 2023
AFP

MANCHESTER, England: Manchester City are turning up the heat on Arsenal in the Premier League title race as Pep Guardiola’s men target a 10th consecutive win when lowly Leicester visit the Etihad on Saturday.

Arsenal’s six-point lead at the top of the table could be halved by the time they visit West Ham on Sunday.

Both matches will also have a bearing on the battle to beat the drop with only six points separating Leicester in 19th from Wolves in 13th.

In-form Aston Villa could force their way into the top-four race when third-placed Newcastle visit Villa Park.

Manchester United are also looking to take a step closer to next season’s Champions League at Nottingham Forest.

Here are some of the key talking points ahead of the action.

Leicester look like lambs to the slaughter ahead of their trip to the Etihad due to the contrasting form of both clubs.

Dean Smith will take charge of the Foxes for the first time after a nine-game winless run that has seen them slip to second bottom in the Premier League.

City, on the other hand, have scored 34 goals in winning their last nine, including a 3-0 demolition of Bayern Munich in midweek.

Despite the gap at the top, the title race is back in City’s hands as they have played a game fewer than Arsenal and also host the Gunners in their next league game after this weekend on April 26.

Erling Haaland took his tally for the season to 45 against Bayern on Tuesday and the Norwegian has more records within his reach on Saturday.

Haaland needs just two more goals to match Mohamed Salah’s Premier League record of 32 in a 38-game season.

Arsenal had matched City’s recent run stride-for-stride until they stumbled in a 2-2 draw at Liverpool last weekend to blow the title race wide open once more.

“We know that everything is in our hands and we just have to keep going game by game,” said Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka ahead of the trip to West Ham.

“If we win these last eight games and get some good results, the title can be ours, so we just have to stay focused.”

Newcastle are closing in on a return to the Champions League for the first time in 20 years thanks to a five-game winning run.

But the Magpies face one of their last remaining hurdles against a Villa side that have taken 19 points from the last available 21.

Just staying in the top flight was Unai Emery’s first task when he took over October, but the Spaniard now has Villa up in sixth.

That will be good enough for a place in next season’s Europa League, which Emery has won four times with Sevilla and Villarreal.

But victory over Newcastle would close the gap on the top four to six points.

“I’m very happy for the fans,” said Emery. “At home we are taking clean sheets, three times in the last three matches, we’ve scored six goals, and we are winning.”

Without a win in two months, Nottingham Forest have slipped into the bottom three ahead of the visit of Manchester United.

Forest spent close to £200 million ($249 million) on a British record 29 new signings over the course of two transfer windows since being promoted back to the top flight for the first time since 1999.

But the sacking of sporting director Filippo Giraldi this week was evidence that there has been little return on investment.

Fan support has ensured manager Steve Cooper remains in a job but owner Evangelos Marinakis has warned results must “improve immediately.”

Fixtures

Saturday (1400 GMT unless stated)

Aston Villa vs. Newcastle (1130), Chelsea vs. Brighton, Everton vs. Fulham, Southampton vs. Crystal Palace, Tottenham vs. Bournemouth, Wolves vs. Brentford, Manchester City vs. Leicester (1630)

Sunday

West Ham vs. Arsenal (1300), Nottingham Forest vs. Manchester United (1530)

Monday

Leeds vs. Liverpool (1900)

Topics: Premier league Manchester city Pep Guardiola

AS FAR, Nouadhibou and Monastiri progress to the next round of King Salman Club Cup

AS FAR, Nouadhibou and Monastiri progress to the next round of King Salman Club Cup
Updated 14 April 2023
Arab News

AS FAR, Nouadhibou and Monastiri progress to the next round of King Salman Club Cup

AS FAR, Nouadhibou and Monastiri progress to the next round of King Salman Club Cup
Updated 14 April 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Morocco’s AS FAR still managed to reach the second qualifying round of the Arab Club Champions Cup, known as King Salman Club Cup, on aggregate despite a 3-1 loss to Al-Ittihad Tripoli.
Abdul Ghafour Mahiri scored a hat trick for Al-Ittihad but that was not enough to overturn AS FAR’s 4-1 first leg victory in Rabat. AS FAR will now face the UAE’s Al-Wahda.
Mauritania’s FC Nouadhibou also sailed into the next round after topping Shabab Al-Ordon 4-2 on aggregate, despite losing the match 1-0 in Amman. Mauritania’s top team will next play Kuwait SC. 
Monastiri of Tunisia is also heading into the next qualifying round after putting 6 past Yemen’s Fahman Abyan over the two legs, setting up an encounter with Bahraini title contenders Al-Muharraq.

Topics: King Salman Club Cup

Man United held by Sevilla as Juventus and Feyenoord seize Europa League leads

Man United held by Sevilla as Juventus and Feyenoord seize Europa League leads
Updated 14 April 2023
AFP

Man United held by Sevilla as Juventus and Feyenoord seize Europa League leads

Man United held by Sevilla as Juventus and Feyenoord seize Europa League leads
  • A Sevilla side who have won the Europa League or its predecessor the UEFA Cup a record six times may now fancy their chances of winning the tie
Updated 14 April 2023
AFP

PARIS: Manchester United’s Europa League quarterfinal tie against Sevilla is finely poised after two late own goals allowed the Spanish side to leave Old Trafford with a 2-2 draw in Thursday’s first leg.

Elsewhere, there were narrow home wins for Juventus and Feyenoord while Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen were held to a 1-1 draw by Belgian visitors Union Saint-Gilloise.

Erik ten Hag’s United are the favorites to win this season’s competition and they looked to be cruising toward the semifinals as they seized a two-goal first-half lead at Old Trafford thanks to a brace by Marcel Sabitzer.

They could have been out of sight after the break but Antony hit the post at the end of a counterattack and United also saw central defensive duo Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez both come off injured.

Sevilla produced a remarkable late comeback, reducing the deficit in the 84th minute when Tyrell Malacia let a ball go past him in the box and then deflected a Jesus Navas cross into his own net.

They then equaliZed in the second minute of added time when a Youssef En-Nesyri header went in via a big touch off Harry Maguire, who had come on for Varane.

A Sevilla side who have won the Europa League or its predecessor the UEFA Cup a record six times may now fancy their chances of winning the tie in next week’s return in Spain.

“We conceded two own goals, bad luck, and we have to deal with it,” said Ten Hag. “We have to learn to kill the game, but still everything is open.”

The winners of that tie will face either Juventus or Sporting of Portugal in the last four and the Turin giants claimed a 1-0 victory in the first leg of their quarterfinal.

Federico Gatti scored the only goal of the game in the 73rd minute after Juve suffered a scare when goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny came off just before half-time when he complained of chest pains.

The Poland international was replaced by Mattia Perin who then made a brilliant double save in stoppage time at the end of the game to secure Juve’s win.

“It was fear, it was something that had never happened to me before. I was struggling to breathe so I was worried and scared,” said Szczesny after the game.

The Italian club said early tests showed no serious health problems for the former Arsenal goalkeeper.

Mats Wieffer scored the only goal of the game early in the second half as Dutch league leaders Feyenoord beat Jose Mourinho’s Roma 1-0 in the first leg of a tie that is a repeat of last season’s Europa Conference League final, won by the Italian side.

Union Saint-Gilloise took the lead away to Leverkusen through a strike by Nigerian striker Victor Boniface early in the second half, only for Florian Wirtz to score a late equalizer.

In the Conference League quarterfinals, Premier League strugglers West Ham United had to settle for a 1-1 draw away to Gent in Belgium despite taking the lead in first-half stoppage time when Danny Ings tapped in a Jarrod Bowen center.

Hugo Cuypers equalized just before the hour mark for Gent, before Nigerian starlet Gift Orban hit the bar from an overhead kick for the side who are fourth in the Belgian top flight.

Fiorentina won 4-1 away to Lech Poznan in Poland to make it 10 victories in their last 11 games in all competitions.

Nigeria’s Terem Moffi scored twice, including from a stunning overhead kick, for Nice in their 2-2 draw away to Basel in Switzerland.

Michael Murillo and Majeed Ashimeru were on target as Anderlecht defeated AZ Alkmaar 2-0.

Topics: Europa League Manchester United Sevilla

Feyenoord beat Roma 1-0 in Europa League quarterfinals

Feyenoord beat Roma 1-0 in Europa League quarterfinals
Updated 13 April 2023
AP

Feyenoord beat Roma 1-0 in Europa League quarterfinals

Feyenoord beat Roma 1-0 in Europa League quarterfinals
  • The game was a rematch of last year’s final in the inaugural edition of the third-tier Europa Conference League
  • Roma forwards Paulo Dybala and Tammy Abraham both left the game because of injuries
Updated 13 April 2023
AP

DUBAI: Matts Wieffer’s second-half volley helped Feyenoord beat Roma 1-0 in their Europa League first-leg quarterfinal match Thursday.
Oussama Idrissi set up the goal in the 54th minute by breaking down the left before providing a precise cross for Wieffer in a victory that was a sweet revenge for the hosts.
The game was a rematch of last year’s final in the inaugural edition of the third-tier Europa Conference League, which Roma won 1-0 for coach Jose Mourinho’s fifth European title.
Roma captain Lorenzo Pellegrini wasted a golden opportunity two minutes before halftime, hitting the post of Feyenoord goalkeeper Justin Bijlow’s goal from the penalty spot.
Roma forward Paulo Dybala and Tammy Abraham both left the game because of injuries.
Manchester United hosted six-time champion Sevilla in the quarterfinals later Thursday. Juventus faced Sporting and Leverkusen played Belgium newcomer Union Saint-Gilloise.
EUROPA CONFERENCE LEAGUE
West Ham’s perfect record in the Europa Conference League came to an end with a 1-1 draw at Gent. They had 10 wins in the third-tier competition, including qualifying.
Gent top scorer Hugo Cuypers salvaged the draw for the Belgian hosts, equalizing with his fifth goal in the competition this season 12 minutes into the second half.
Danny Ings tapped in a cross from Jarrod Bowen that came after a quickly taken throw-in by Vladimir Coufal to give the visitors a lead in the first-half stoppage time. It was the 30-year-old forward’s first European goal.
West Ham are still close to reaching a European semifinal for the second straight year after they were eliminated in the last four of the Europa League by the eventual winner Frankfurt last season.
The Hammers have been waiting for a European trophy since the 1965 title in the European Cup Winners’ Cup.
West Ham or Gent would meet Anderlecht or AZ Alkmaar in the final four. All other quarterfinals took place later Thursday.

Topics: AS Roma Feyenoord Europa League

Al-Nassr part ways with coach Rudi Garcia after inconsistent results and player unrest

Al-Nassr’s former French coach Rudi Garcia directs his players during a King Cup quarter-final match at Mrsool Park Stadium.
Al-Nassr’s former French coach Rudi Garcia directs his players during a King Cup quarter-final match at Mrsool Park Stadium.
Updated 13 April 2023
John Duerden

Al-Nassr part ways with coach Rudi Garcia after inconsistent results and player unrest

Al-Nassr’s former French coach Rudi Garcia directs his players during a King Cup quarter-final match at Mrsool Park Stadium.
  • Riyadh club trail leaders Al-Ittihad by only three points in the Roshn Saudi League standings, but decided to act before Monday’s crucial derby against Al-Hilal
Updated 13 April 2023
John Duerden

RIYADH: If the title race in the Roshn Saudi League was not dramatic enough, Al-Nassr decided to part ways with head coach Rudi Garcia on Thursday after a late-night board meeting the previous day. 

The Riyadh giants are currently second in the standings, three points behind Al-Ittihad with seven games to play, but the French tactician has been ousted just days before a huge derby against city rivals Al-Hilal as the Yellows chase their 10th league title.

According to sources at the club, there has been some disquiet about Garcia’s performance and tactics from both management and players, especially captain and star Cristiano Ronaldo, and relations behind the scenes have worsened of late.

The former Roma, Marseille and Lyon boss, who won the French title with Lille in 2011, was hired last summer and immediately handed some big-name signings in goalkeeper David Ospina — the Colombian star joining from Napoli — and in-demand full-back Ghislain Konan, as well as former Bayern Munich and Brazil international midfielder Luiz Gustavo.

With Pity Martinez, 2018 South American Player of the Year, and Anderson Talisca also available, as well as a number of star local players, there was a little disappointment at Mrsool Park that, given the talent at the coach’s disposal, Al-Nassr have not been more dominant this season, even if results have been far from poor.

Ronaldo arrived at the end of December to massive worldwide fanfare to join a club at the top of the standings. Yet performances have been up and down, despite the fact that Nassr are still in the title race, with good results perceived by some behind the scenes to be because of individual moments of class from talented players rather than any system put in place by the boss.

The club also lost the Super Cup final to Al-Ittihad in January. The form of the league leaders, under Nuno Santo, who have grown to become a compact unit that does not concede while maintaining an attacking threat and a winning mentality, has also been noted in Riyadh. It has led to Garcia being compared unfavorably with his rival Portuguese counterpart who has developed a tight team spirit.

There have been reports that players, led by Ronaldo, are unhappy about the tactics and training methods, and have confronted the coach on occasion.

More than once, the five-time Ballon D’or winner has cut a frustrated figure on the pitch either during or after games, with the latest example coming after Sunday’s goalless draw against Al-Fahya that saw them fall further behind the leaders. 

It did not help that Garcia laid the blame for that stalemate at the feet of his players.

“We played against a very good team but our level was not good,” the 58-year-old said on television. “I am not happy with the players’ performance. I wanted them to be at the same level as in previous matches but their level today was not good.”

Such comments did not go down well with the playing staff.

Management also felt that with a huge game against Al-Hilal coming on Monday — where defeat would  deal a massive blow to their title chances — the time to make a change was right. 

There is also a King’s Cup semifinal against Al-Wehda on April 24, a game that is not only crucial in its own right but also keeps an extra avenue open to next season’s AFC Champions League.

It remains to be seen whether Al-Nassr opt for a temporary coach for the final stretch of the season and then make a permanent appointment in the summer, or if they already have a replacement in mind. Whatever happens, a dramatic title race has just been given an extra edge.

Topics: Al-Nassr Rudi Garcia

As Al-Hilal’s hopes of domestic success fade, attention turns to AFC Champions League final

As Al-Hilal’s hopes of domestic success fade, attention turns to AFC Champions League final
Updated 13 April 2023
John Duerden

As Al-Hilal’s hopes of domestic success fade, attention turns to AFC Champions League final

As Al-Hilal’s hopes of domestic success fade, attention turns to AFC Champions League final
  • The reigning Saudi and Asian champions will face Urawa Reds of Japan over two legs on April 29 and May 6
  • Al-Ittihad threw away the Saudi League title last season but are showing few signs of doing the same this season
Updated 13 April 2023
John Duerden

It is always difficult for a winning machine like Al-Hilal to accept that the Saudi Arabian league title is beyond them but now it surely is and it is time to think about what the rest of the season will look like.

And that means turning attention to cup competitions, and primarily the AFC Champions League final at the end of the month.

Against Al-Tai on April 10, only victory would have done yet at half-time, Ramon Diaz’s men were two goals down. Even after coming back to draw 2-2 in the second half, there was a feeling as they left the pitch that there would be a new champion this season. Al-Tai boss Mirel Radoi, who won the title twice as a player with Al-Hilal, surely spoke for many in the country after the game when he said that he thought his old club’s hopes this season were over.

Even the most optimistic of Al-Hilal fans would find it hard to disagree.

The latest setback means that, with seven games of the season remaining, the gap behind leaders Al-Ittihad has grown to 10. This is not like last year when the Riyadh giants were 16 points adrift of their Jeddah rivals in February and then went on a title-winning run.

This time, they are still in fourth and still dropping points. The draw with Al-Tai followed a chastening 3-0 defeat against neighbors Al-Shabab three days earlier. The Al-Hilal of a year ago would not have lost such a game against such a rival in such a manner and even if they had, they would have bounced back with a vengeance in the next fixture. That has not happened this time and the spirit and energy is just not quite the same.

Those five points dropped in the space of three days have surely ended any hopes of what would be a sensational triumph. The fact that Al-Hilal are playing so often is one reason why it would be a remarkable comeback, as they have a much tougher schedule than any of their rivals.

Friday’s clash with Al-Batin comes before April has even reached its halfway stage, but will be the fifth game of the month. The backlog of fixtures comes from success in the FIFA Club World Cup when they reached the final after defeating the champions of Africa and South America before losing a thrilling game to Real Madrid, and also reaching the final of the AFC Champions League.

When Hilal play Al-Ittihad in the semifinal of the King’s Cup on April 23, it will be the former’s seventh game of the month and the latter’s third. It is not a surprise that there is fatigue and there have been injuries. Captain Salman Al-Faraj has struggled with fitness for months and has made just six appearances. When fit the Saudi Arabian skipper makes the team tick. Salem Al-Dawsari has also missed recent games and any team in Asia would miss those two. Even those who stay fit have lost some of the zip from earlier in the season and understandably so.

The question now is what the rest of Al-Hilal’s season should now look like.

The title has surely gone. Even if they win all seven remaining games and, on current form, that is a big if, it is highly unlikely it will be enough. Al-Ittihad threw away the title last season but are showing few signs of doing the same this season. If they win just four of their final seven then it does not matter what the defending champions do.

Under coach Nuno Santo, the Tigers have become a clinical machine and have conceded just eight goals in 23 games. This is not just a team that is hard to beat either as there is serious firepower in attack with the likes of Abderrazak Hamdallah, Romarinho and others. In short, Al-Hilal have to go on an amazing run and Al-Ittihad have to drop a lot of points. That happened last season but Al-Hilal’s form is nowhere near as good and Al-Ittihad’s is nowhere near as unpredictable.

It all means that Al-Hilal should focus on the cup competitions starting with the King’s Cup semifinal against Al-Ittihad. It could be that Santo and his players will have an eye on winning what they see as a bigger prize, a first league title since 2009.

Then there is a bigger prize for Al-Hilal just a few days later with two games, home and away, against Urawa Reds in the AFC Champions League final. Both legs, including a grueling trip to Japan for the return match, are going to be exhausting both mentally and physically. In the past, the Asian final was in November when there was still plenty of time left in the domestic season but now the end comes when the Roshn Saudi League is approaching its climax and challenging for both is extremely difficult.

There are always demands on Al-Hilal to win every game they play and Al-Faraj has promised disgruntled fans that the players will fight until the end. There is no point however in the club giving everything in a vain attempt to catch Al-Ittihad. In the coming days, Asia has to become a priority in an attempt to extend that record number of wins from four to five. This is a tournament that Al-Hilal have a realistic chance of winning unlike the domestic league.

Topics: Al-Hilal AFC Champions League Urawa Reds Al-ittihad Al-Tai Roshn Saudi League (RSL)

