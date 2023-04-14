You are here

Man United held by Sevilla as Juventus and Feyenoord seize Europa League leads

Man United held by Sevilla as Juventus and Feyenoord seize Europa League leads
Sevilla's Moroccan forward Youssef En-Nesyri headers ball to score a second goal, deflected in for an own goal off Manchester United's English defender Harry Maguire (L) during their UEFA Europa league quarterfinal first leg at Old Trafford stadium on Thursday. (AFP)
Updated 30 sec ago
AFP

Man United held by Sevilla as Juventus and Feyenoord seize Europa League leads

Man United held by Sevilla as Juventus and Feyenoord seize Europa League leads
  • A Sevilla side who have won the Europa League or its predecessor the UEFA Cup a record six times may now fancy their chances of winning the tie
Updated 30 sec ago
AFP

PARIS: Manchester United’s Europa League quarterfinal tie against Sevilla is finely poised after two late own goals allowed the Spanish side to leave Old Trafford with a 2-2 draw in Thursday’s first leg.

Elsewhere, there were narrow home wins for Juventus and Feyenoord while Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen were held to a 1-1 draw by Belgian visitors Union Saint-Gilloise.

Erik ten Hag’s United are the favorites to win this season’s competition and they looked to be cruising toward the semifinals as they seized a two-goal first-half lead at Old Trafford thanks to a brace by Marcel Sabitzer.

They could have been out of sight after the break but Antony hit the post at the end of a counterattack and United also saw central defensive duo Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez both come off injured.

Sevilla produced a remarkable late comeback, reducing the deficit in the 84th minute when Tyrell Malacia let a ball go past him in the box and then deflected a Jesus Navas cross into his own net.

They then equaliZed in the second minute of added time when a Youssef En-Nesyri header went in via a big touch off Harry Maguire, who had come on for Varane.

A Sevilla side who have won the Europa League or its predecessor the UEFA Cup a record six times may now fancy their chances of winning the tie in next week’s return in Spain.

“We conceded two own goals, bad luck, and we have to deal with it,” said Ten Hag. “We have to learn to kill the game, but still everything is open.”

The winners of that tie will face either Juventus or Sporting of Portugal in the last four and the Turin giants claimed a 1-0 victory in the first leg of their quarterfinal.

Federico Gatti scored the only goal of the game in the 73rd minute after Juve suffered a scare when goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny came off just before half-time when he complained of chest pains.

The Poland international was replaced by Mattia Perin who then made a brilliant double save in stoppage time at the end of the game to secure Juve’s win.

“It was fear, it was something that had never happened to me before. I was struggling to breathe so I was worried and scared,” said Szczesny after the game.

The Italian club said early tests showed no serious health problems for the former Arsenal goalkeeper.

Mats Wieffer scored the only goal of the game early in the second half as Dutch league leaders Feyenoord beat Jose Mourinho’s Roma 1-0 in the first leg of a tie that is a repeat of last season’s Europa Conference League final, won by the Italian side.

Union Saint-Gilloise took the lead away to Leverkusen through a strike by Nigerian striker Victor Boniface early in the second half, only for Florian Wirtz to score a late equalizer.

In the Conference League quarterfinals, Premier League strugglers West Ham United had to settle for a 1-1 draw away to Gent in Belgium despite taking the lead in first-half stoppage time when Danny Ings tapped in a Jarrod Bowen center.

Hugo Cuypers equalized just before the hour mark for Gent, before Nigerian starlet Gift Orban hit the bar from an overhead kick for the side who are fourth in the Belgian top flight.

Fiorentina won 4-1 away to Lech Poznan in Poland to make it 10 victories in their last 11 games in all competitions.

Nigeria’s Terem Moffi scored twice, including from a stunning overhead kick, for Nice in their 2-2 draw away to Basel in Switzerland.

Michael Murillo and Majeed Ashimeru were on target as Anderlecht defeated AZ Alkmaar 2-0.

Topics: Europa League Manchester United Sevilla

Feyenoord beat Roma 1-0 in Europa League quarterfinals

Updated 13 April 2023
  • The game was a rematch of last year’s final in the inaugural edition of the third-tier Europa Conference League
  • Roma forwards Paulo Dybala and Tammy Abraham both left the game because of injuries
Updated 13 April 2023
AP

DUBAI: Matts Wieffer’s second-half volley helped Feyenoord beat Roma 1-0 in their Europa League first-leg quarterfinal match Thursday.
Oussama Idrissi set up the goal in the 54th minute by breaking down the left before providing a precise cross for Wieffer in a victory that was a sweet revenge for the hosts.
The game was a rematch of last year’s final in the inaugural edition of the third-tier Europa Conference League, which Roma won 1-0 for coach Jose Mourinho’s fifth European title.
Roma captain Lorenzo Pellegrini wasted a golden opportunity two minutes before halftime, hitting the post of Feyenoord goalkeeper Justin Bijlow’s goal from the penalty spot.
Roma forward Paulo Dybala and Tammy Abraham both left the game because of injuries.
Manchester United hosted six-time champion Sevilla in the quarterfinals later Thursday. Juventus faced Sporting and Leverkusen played Belgium newcomer Union Saint-Gilloise.
EUROPA CONFERENCE LEAGUE
West Ham’s perfect record in the Europa Conference League came to an end with a 1-1 draw at Gent. They had 10 wins in the third-tier competition, including qualifying.
Gent top scorer Hugo Cuypers salvaged the draw for the Belgian hosts, equalizing with his fifth goal in the competition this season 12 minutes into the second half.
Danny Ings tapped in a cross from Jarrod Bowen that came after a quickly taken throw-in by Vladimir Coufal to give the visitors a lead in the first-half stoppage time. It was the 30-year-old forward’s first European goal.
West Ham are still close to reaching a European semifinal for the second straight year after they were eliminated in the last four of the Europa League by the eventual winner Frankfurt last season.
The Hammers have been waiting for a European trophy since the 1965 title in the European Cup Winners’ Cup.
West Ham or Gent would meet Anderlecht or AZ Alkmaar in the final four. All other quarterfinals took place later Thursday.

Topics: AS Roma Feyenoord Europa League

Al-Nassr part ways with coach Rudi Garcia after inconsistent results and player unrest

Al-Nassr’s former French coach Rudi Garcia directs his players during a King Cup quarter-final match at Mrsool Park Stadium.
Al-Nassr’s former French coach Rudi Garcia directs his players during a King Cup quarter-final match at Mrsool Park Stadium.
Updated 13 April 2023
John Duerden

Al-Nassr part ways with coach Rudi Garcia after inconsistent results and player unrest

Al-Nassr’s former French coach Rudi Garcia directs his players during a King Cup quarter-final match at Mrsool Park Stadium.
  • Riyadh club trail leaders Al-Ittihad by only three points in the Roshn Saudi League standings, but decided to act before Monday’s crucial derby against Al-Hilal
Updated 13 April 2023
John Duerden

RIYADH: If the title race in the Roshn Saudi League was not dramatic enough, Al-Nassr decided to part ways with head coach Rudi Garcia on Thursday after a late-night board meeting the previous day. 

The Riyadh giants are currently second in the standings, three points behind Al-Ittihad with seven games to play, but the French tactician has been ousted just days before a huge derby against city rivals Al-Hilal as the Yellows chase their 10th league title.

According to sources at the club, there has been some disquiet about Garcia’s performance and tactics from both management and players, especially captain and star Cristiano Ronaldo, and relations behind the scenes have worsened of late.

The former Roma, Marseille and Lyon boss, who won the French title with Lille in 2011, was hired last summer and immediately handed some big-name signings in goalkeeper David Ospina — the Colombian star joining from Napoli — and in-demand full-back Ghislain Konan, as well as former Bayern Munich and Brazil international midfielder Luiz Gustavo.

With Pity Martinez, 2018 South American Player of the Year, and Anderson Talisca also available, as well as a number of star local players, there was a little disappointment at Mrsool Park that, given the talent at the coach’s disposal, Al-Nassr have not been more dominant this season, even if results have been far from poor.

Ronaldo arrived at the end of December to massive worldwide fanfare to join a club at the top of the standings. Yet performances have been up and down, despite the fact that Nassr are still in the title race, with good results perceived by some behind the scenes to be because of individual moments of class from talented players rather than any system put in place by the boss.

The club also lost the Super Cup final to Al-Ittihad in January. The form of the league leaders, under Nuno Santo, who have grown to become a compact unit that does not concede while maintaining an attacking threat and a winning mentality, has also been noted in Riyadh. It has led to Garcia being compared unfavorably with his rival Portuguese counterpart who has developed a tight team spirit.

There have been reports that players, led by Ronaldo, are unhappy about the tactics and training methods, and have confronted the coach on occasion.

More than once, the five-time Ballon D’or winner has cut a frustrated figure on the pitch either during or after games, with the latest example coming after Sunday’s goalless draw against Al-Fahya that saw them fall further behind the leaders. 

It did not help that Garcia laid the blame for that stalemate at the feet of his players.

“We played against a very good team but our level was not good,” the 58-year-old said on television. “I am not happy with the players’ performance. I wanted them to be at the same level as in previous matches but their level today was not good.”

Such comments did not go down well with the playing staff.

Management also felt that with a huge game against Al-Hilal coming on Monday — where defeat would  deal a massive blow to their title chances — the time to make a change was right. 

There is also a King’s Cup semifinal against Al-Wehda on April 24, a game that is not only crucial in its own right but also keeps an extra avenue open to next season’s AFC Champions League.

It remains to be seen whether Al-Nassr opt for a temporary coach for the final stretch of the season and then make a permanent appointment in the summer, or if they already have a replacement in mind. Whatever happens, a dramatic title race has just been given an extra edge.

Topics: Al-Nassr Rudi Garcia

As Al-Hilal's hopes of domestic success fade, attention turns to AFC Champions League final

As Al-Hilal’s hopes of domestic success fade, attention turns to AFC Champions League final
Updated 13 April 2023
John Duerden

As Al-Hilal’s hopes of domestic success fade, attention turns to AFC Champions League final

As Al-Hilal’s hopes of domestic success fade, attention turns to AFC Champions League final
  • The reigning Saudi and Asian champions will face Urawa Reds of Japan over two legs on April 29 and May 6
  • Al-Ittihad threw away the Saudi League title last season but are showing few signs of doing the same this season
Updated 13 April 2023
John Duerden

It is always difficult for a winning machine like Al-Hilal to accept that the Saudi Arabian league title is beyond them but now it surely is and it is time to think about what the rest of the season will look like.

And that means turning attention to cup competitions, and primarily the AFC Champions League final at the end of the month.

Against Al-Tai on April 10, only victory would have done yet at half-time, Ramon Diaz’s men were two goals down. Even after coming back to draw 2-2 in the second half, there was a feeling as they left the pitch that there would be a new champion this season. Al-Tai boss Mirel Radoi, who won the title twice as a player with Al-Hilal, surely spoke for many in the country after the game when he said that he thought his old club’s hopes this season were over.

Even the most optimistic of Al-Hilal fans would find it hard to disagree.

The latest setback means that, with seven games of the season remaining, the gap behind leaders Al-Ittihad has grown to 10. This is not like last year when the Riyadh giants were 16 points adrift of their Jeddah rivals in February and then went on a title-winning run.

This time, they are still in fourth and still dropping points. The draw with Al-Tai followed a chastening 3-0 defeat against neighbors Al-Shabab three days earlier. The Al-Hilal of a year ago would not have lost such a game against such a rival in such a manner and even if they had, they would have bounced back with a vengeance in the next fixture. That has not happened this time and the spirit and energy is just not quite the same.

Those five points dropped in the space of three days have surely ended any hopes of what would be a sensational triumph. The fact that Al-Hilal are playing so often is one reason why it would be a remarkable comeback, as they have a much tougher schedule than any of their rivals.

Friday’s clash with Al-Batin comes before April has even reached its halfway stage, but will be the fifth game of the month. The backlog of fixtures comes from success in the FIFA Club World Cup when they reached the final after defeating the champions of Africa and South America before losing a thrilling game to Real Madrid, and also reaching the final of the AFC Champions League.

When Hilal play Al-Ittihad in the semifinal of the King’s Cup on April 23, it will be the former’s seventh game of the month and the latter’s third. It is not a surprise that there is fatigue and there have been injuries. Captain Salman Al-Faraj has struggled with fitness for months and has made just six appearances. When fit the Saudi Arabian skipper makes the team tick. Salem Al-Dawsari has also missed recent games and any team in Asia would miss those two. Even those who stay fit have lost some of the zip from earlier in the season and understandably so.

The question now is what the rest of Al-Hilal’s season should now look like.

The title has surely gone. Even if they win all seven remaining games and, on current form, that is a big if, it is highly unlikely it will be enough. Al-Ittihad threw away the title last season but are showing few signs of doing the same this season. If they win just four of their final seven then it does not matter what the defending champions do.

Under coach Nuno Santo, the Tigers have become a clinical machine and have conceded just eight goals in 23 games. This is not just a team that is hard to beat either as there is serious firepower in attack with the likes of Abderrazak Hamdallah, Romarinho and others. In short, Al-Hilal have to go on an amazing run and Al-Ittihad have to drop a lot of points. That happened last season but Al-Hilal’s form is nowhere near as good and Al-Ittihad’s is nowhere near as unpredictable.

It all means that Al-Hilal should focus on the cup competitions starting with the King’s Cup semifinal against Al-Ittihad. It could be that Santo and his players will have an eye on winning what they see as a bigger prize, a first league title since 2009.

Then there is a bigger prize for Al-Hilal just a few days later with two games, home and away, against Urawa Reds in the AFC Champions League final. Both legs, including a grueling trip to Japan for the return match, are going to be exhausting both mentally and physically. In the past, the Asian final was in November when there was still plenty of time left in the domestic season but now the end comes when the Roshn Saudi League is approaching its climax and challenging for both is extremely difficult.

There are always demands on Al-Hilal to win every game they play and Al-Faraj has promised disgruntled fans that the players will fight until the end. There is no point however in the club giving everything in a vain attempt to catch Al-Ittihad. In the coming days, Asia has to become a priority in an attempt to extend that record number of wins from four to five. This is a tournament that Al-Hilal have a realistic chance of winning unlike the domestic league.

Topics: Al-Hilal AFC Champions League Urawa Reds Al-ittihad Al-Tai Roshn Saudi League (RSL)

Vinicius, Benzema to fore as Real Madrid beat Chelsea 2-0 in Champions League

Vinicius, Benzema to fore as Real Madrid beat Chelsea 2-0 in Champions League
Updated 13 April 2023
AP

Vinicius, Benzema to fore as Real Madrid beat Chelsea 2-0 in Champions League

Vinicius, Benzema to fore as Real Madrid beat Chelsea 2-0 in Champions League
  • The French veteran has scored 20 goals in 27 matches against English opposition
  • Asencio netted the second in the 74th after another assist by Vinicius
Updated 13 April 2023
AP

MADRID: Karim Benzema struck yet again against Chelsea, leading Real Madrid to a 2-0 win in the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Champions League on Wednesday.

Substitute Marco Asensio also scored for Madrid after Benzema had netted his sixth goal in five matches against the English club in the latest meeting between the last two European champions.

Chelsea played the final half-hour with 10 men after Ben Chilwell was sent off for stopping a Madrid breakaway. It was a second consecutive defeat for new Chelsea interim coach Frank Lampard after he replaced Graham Potter amid the team’s disappointing results.

The second leg is next week in London. AC Milan defeated Napoli 1-0 in the other quarterfinal match on Wednesday.

Benzema opened the scoring by hitting the open net off the rebound of a save by Kepa Arrizabalaga after an attempt by Vinicius Junior from close range in the 22nd minute at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

Benzema had scored four times against Chelsea in the last-eight last season, including the decisive goal in extra time in the second leg in Madrid. He had a hat trick in the first leg in London. The French veteran has scored 20 goals in 27 matches against English opposition. His last 14 goals in the competition have come in the knockout stage.

Asencio netted the second in the 74th after another assist by Vinicius.

“We played very well. It was one of our best matches of the season,” Vinícius said. “It’s great to win at home like this, but there is still a lot left and we need to win the second game. We will have to come out strong there as well.”

It is the third consecutive time Madrid and Chelsea meet in the Champions League, with Madrid prevailing at this same stage last season and Chelsea advancing past the Spanish powerhouse in the semifinals in the previous year.

Madrid are looking to make it to the semifinals for the 11th time in 13 seasons, while Chelsea have appeared in the last four only once since 2013-14.

Lampard began his new stint with Chelsea with a 1-0 loss at relegation-threatened Wolverhampton in the Premier League over the weekend. The former midfield great also coached the team from 2019-21.

Chelsea’s winless run extended to five games. It has won only two of its last 11 matches in the Premier League, where it sits in 11th place.

The visitors had the first significant chance in a breakaway two minutes into the match, with former Atletico Madrid player Joao Felix having his shot saved by Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois in a one-on-one situation.

The match remained mostly even until Madrid broke the deadlock with Benzema’s tap in. Chelsea nearly equalized a minute later when Raheem Sterling’s close-range shot was stopped by a brilliant reflex save by Courtois by the post. The shot appeared to deflect off Madrid defender Eder Militão, making Courtois’ save even harder.

Chelsea’s chances were reduced after Chilwell pulled Rodrygo from behind to stop the Brazilian forward from entering the area in a breakaway in the 59th. Chilwell on Tuesday signed a two-year contract extension with Chelsea.

Asensio came off the bench in the 71st and added to Madrid’s lead three minutes later with a low shot from just outside the area.

Chelsea struggled to create any danger near the end but they nearly got on the board in stoppage time with a shot by Kai Havertz that was blocked by Madrid defender Antonio Rüdiger in front of the goal.

Madrid were coming off a 3-2 home to Villarreal that all but ended the team’s hopes of winning the Spanish league.

Madrid eliminated Liverpool in the last eight, while Chelsea got past Borussia Dortmund.

Topics: UEFA Champions League real madrid Chelsea Vinicius Junior Karim Benzema

Bennacer gives Milan first blood in Champions League derby with Napoli

Bennacer gives Milan first blood in Champions League derby with Napoli
Updated 13 April 2023
AFP

Bennacer gives Milan first blood in Champions League derby with Napoli

Bennacer gives Milan first blood in Champions League derby with Napoli
  • The 25-year-old’s second goal of the season ensured Milan’s second win over Italy’s champions-elect Napoli
Updated 13 April 2023
AFP

MILAN: AC Milan have the slenderest of advantages in their all-Italian Champions League quarterfinal after Ismael Bennacer fired his team to a 1-0 win over wasteful Napoli on Wednesday.

Algeria midfielder Bennacer lashed in the decisive strike five minutes before halftime of an engaging first leg at a packed, loud and wet San Siro after Brahim Diaz and Rafael Leao combined brilliantly.

The 25-year-old’s second goal of the season ensured Milan’s second win over Italy’s champions-elect Napoli in less than a fortnight and a narrow lead to defend at the Stadio Maradona in Naples next week.

“It will be a great return leg with a lot of tension and emotion,” said Milan coach Stefano Pioli to Amazon Prime.

“We performed at a level worthy of the Champions League... we’ll go to Naples with confidence and concentration high, we know how difficult it will be down there.”

Napoli, who had Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa sent off in the 74th minute and will be without Kim Min-jae for the second leg, should have Victor Osimhen back for the second leg on Tuesday and without their star striker Luciano Spalletti’s team got nothing despite having plenty of chances.

Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan made a series of impressive stops, in particular late on when he clawed out Giovanni Di Lorenzo’s effort just as the more than 70,000 home fans were celebrating victory.

But Bennacer’s strike was just enough to give Milan hopes of their first Champions League semifinal since they were crowned kings of Europe for the seventh and most recent time in 2007.

That prospect will be all the more mouth-watering for Milan fans as their likely opponents would be local rivals Inter following their convincing win at Benfica on Tuesday.

“It’s a defeat, but with the attitude we showed today we’re confident,” said Napoli captain Di Lorenzo to Amazon Prime.

“It’s not easy to come here without a center-forward but we created chances.”

The home fans had barely discarded their pre-match display which read “our destiny is in our hands” when Khvicha Kvaratskhelia wasted a great chance to give Napoli a stunning early lead.

Anguissa’s low cross was dealt with terribly by the home defense but the home fans breathed a huge sigh of relief after Davide Calabria and Rade Krunic combined to block the Georgian winger’s shot on the line.

Anguissa then had a powerful shot tipped over the bar by Maignan before Di Lorenzo headed a presentable Mario Rui cross over the bar as Napoli flooded toward the Milan goal in the opening minutes.

Kvaratskhelia had a shot blocked after neat exchange with Eljif Elmas and Piotr Zielinski forced Maignan into another good stop with a rocket in the 12th minute.

Milan had barely been in the game up to that point but midway through he first half Leao reminded everyone he was there by fashioning a glorious chance through pure pace only to drag his shot just wide after bursting past Anguissa and Stanislav Lobotka.

And then Bennacer put the hosts into the lead after another brilliant piece of individual skill, this time from Brahim Diaz.

The Spanish international span beautifully in the midfield and fed Leao, whose first-time pass alluded Diaz and found Bennacer for a thumping near-post finish.

Simon Kjaer then smashed Bennacer’s corner off the bar in stoppage time with a header which for a moment had fans celebrating before the ball bounced out just before the line.

Napoli began the second half in the same manner in which they started the first but again couldn’t find their way past Maignan, who did brilliantly to tip Elmas’ looping header over the bar.

And after Kim Min-jae headed straight at Maignan from the subsequent corner Napoli struggled hard to go into damage limitation mode once Anguissa was sent off for two quickfire bookings.

That didn’t stop them having yet another chance denied by Maignan however as Di Lorenzo looked on in disbelief at the France goalkeeper, and the away side must be hoping that Osimhen will return for the second leg to offer a much-needed finishing touch.

Topics: UEFA Champions League AC Milan Napoli Ismael Bennacer

