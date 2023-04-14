Ramadan: a great month for small traders to make extra money

JEDDAH: As Ramadan is a month-long celebration, many temporary businesses spring up during this time, which can be a good opportunity for people who want to try their luck at taking advantage of the momentum in the fasting month.
Experts believe that during the month of Ramadan, there is economic growth, not only for individuals but also for the whole country, due to high consumption in all sectors.
Ramadan is considered a lucrative opportunity by many who engage in selling products, particularly food items.
Trucks and stalls are a common sight all over Jeddah during the fasting month, offering a wide variety of food and drinks, the most popular of which include balila (boiled chickpeas), fried liver, fried potatoes, kunafa, fruit juices, sobia and coffee.
These stalls have become a prominent Ramadan feature, providing seasonal employment to entrepreneurs who take advantage of the night-long crowded streets and make extra money due to the high demand at this time of the year.
Twenty-year-old Abdullah Al-Majrashi, who specializes in making balila during the holy month, told Arab News that Ramadan is an opportunity for him and his brother not only to earn some extra cash but also to gain experience.
“It’s a great time to start up a business,” he said.
“What encouraged me to take up the initiative was the success of my friends who participated in last year’s Ramadan festival in Balad.”
His preparation for the stall lasts from the afternoon prayer until Maghrib every day. His average daily income from this business exceeds 500 riyals ($130), increasing during weekends due to the density of visitors.
Every day, stall owners at the busy Hamad Al-Jasser street in the Rawdah district of Jeddah enjoy business selling a wide range of goodies, from sambosa, sobia and desserts to traditional drinks.
Nineteen-year-old Badr Hawsawy, who sells the special Ramadan drink sobia on the side of the street, sets up his small business as early as noon and continues to trade until about 6 p.m.
He said: “Sobia is the favorite drink at iftar and we are, as a family, specialized in making it. This is the best time for me to make extra money.”
As we approached Hamadan Al-Rabghi, who owns one of the most famous stalls selling chopped liver, traditionally run by men in Balad, we could see a long queue of visitors waiting for their turn to get a taste of his fare.
Al-Rabghi, who took time off and was substituted by his son, told Arab News: “I have been selling fried liver in Balad for the last 20 years, and I think Ramadan is the month of blessing because we really make good business.”
He said it is a temporary job that generates money: “For many people like me, setting up a stall at these places is a means of earning extra income before the festive season.”
The 49-year-old said that business this year is much better than the last two years. He noted that there are more stalls in Balad now compared to before.
As our ride rolled to a stop in Balad, we noticed Ramadan stalls clustered close to each other and traders shouting loudly to attract customers.
New Saudi online platform to gather data on seismic hazards
Saudi Geological Survey’s risk base platform will generate statistics about ground vibrations and pinpointing vulnerable areas
Updated 14 April 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: A new online platform dedicated to gathering data and providing vital information on seismic hazards has been launched in Saudi Arabia.
The Saudi Geological Survey’s risk base platform will be the first scientific digital service of its kind in the country, generating statistics about ground vibrations and pinpointing vulnerable areas in a bid to support research analysts.
The initiative also aims to educate the public about natural occurrences such as earthquakes and provide advice and technical solutions on the potential risks.
Since its recent launch, the SGS has focused on specialized earth science matters, specifically in relation to the Kingdom, such as basic geologic mapping and general applied geoscientific studies.
The survey team has focused on mineral and groundwater explorations and the development of mineral resources, including the provisions of investment opportunities in mining.
SGS experts have also been feeding relevant scientific information and guidance to the Saudi government and other stakeholders gained using state-of-the-art technologies and methodologies.
Topographic and geological base maps, aerial photographs, and satellite imagery have become fundamental tools in geological surveys and mapping, helping to support mineral resource prospecting and applied geological activities.
SGS officials have stated that their objective will be achieved “by the continuous updating of geologic maps and their respective geoscience database entries, based on the results of ongoing geological surveys that cover all of the quadrangles of the Kingdom.”
ANTANANARIVO: A team from the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, also known as KSrelief, met recently with Maj. Gen. Elack Olivier Andriakaja, director-general of the National Office of Risk and Disaster Management of Madagascar, along with other senior officials, to discuss the latest situation regarding humanitarian and relief affairs in the African country.
The Saudi team announced that Riyadh will provide $2 million worth of food aid to Madagascar.
Andriakaja expressed his gratitude to the Saudi leadership for providing aid to the needy. He also said the Kingdom was the first to initiate the provision of food aid to those affected by cyclones in his country.
Elsewhere, the center inaugurated the second Saudi volunteer life program in the border city of Reyhanlı in Turkiye to help those affected by the earthquake in Syria and Turkiye.
Since the start of the campaign, the center’s medical team has examined 121 cases of general surgery and orthopedics and performed six successful surgeries.
Separately, the center distributed 12 tons of food baskets in various cities in Bangladesh, benefiting 3,000 individuals from 500 families, it was reported on Tuesday.
MADINAH: Madinah Gov. Prince Faisal bin Salman met with Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei Darussalam, who earlier visited the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah, on Thursday.
During the meeting, they engaged in cordial talks and discussed the friendly relations that bind the Kingdom and Brunei.
Earlier, the sultan and his accompanying delegation visited the International Fair and Museum of the Prophet’s Biography and Islamic Civilization in Madinah.
Upon his arrival at the museum, the sultan was received by Dr. Nasser Al-Zahrani, secretary of the museum.
The sultan was briefed on the various sections of the museum and shown a number of interactive presentations on the life of Prophet Muhammad, including the Hijrah, or migration, from Makkah to Madinah.
Defense Magazine, Saudi Arabian Military Industries sign sponsorship deal
SAMI will be the strategic advertising partner of the magazine in its print and electronic versions
Updated 14 April 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: Defense Magazine, a quarterly military magazine issued by the Ministry of Defense, on Thursday signed a strategic media sponsorship agreement with Saudi Arabian Military Industries.
Dr. Khaled bin Hussein Al-Biyari, assistant minister of defense for executive affairs; Ahmed bin Ali Asiri, the ministry’s undersecretary for strategic affairs; and SAMI CEO Walid bin Abdul Majeed Abu Khaled were present at the signing.
According to the agreement, SAMI will be the strategic advertising partner of the magazine in its print and electronic versions, as well as its apps, in addition to exchanging experiences in implementing initiatives and communication campaigns to serve their common goals.
The agreement comes within the framework of the magazine’s ongoing efforts to enhance the scope of its media partnerships. It seeks to include major national companies leading in the localization of military industries.
It also aims to support the military sector with specialized content that highlights successes achieved.
Defense Magazine is considered one of the first Arab military magazines, as its first issue was published in 1962 under the name of the Saudi Arabian Army Magazine. It is published quarterly, in hard copy and electronic formats.
The magazine focuses on the news and activities of the Ministry of Defense and the Armed Forces, highlighting their military and humanitarian achievements.
Why the marble flooring of Saudi Arabia’s Two Holy Mosques remains cool even in summer
Stone from particular island in Greece scientifically proven to have natural, self-cooling properties
The Saudi leadership has imported Thassos marble for use in the Two Holy Mosques since 1978
Updated 14 April 2023
Tareq Al-Thaqafi
MAKKAH: For centuries, the Two Holy Mosques at Makkah and Madinah have welcomed pilgrims from across the world. To the pleasant surprise of visitors, the glistening white marble floor that surrounds the Kaaba in Makkah remains cool beneath their feet, even during the hottest days.
While some have claimed that hidden cold-water pipes under the floor are responsible for its coolness, the real reason lies in the mosque’s unique choice of building material.
Marble from Thassos, an eastern Greek island near Kavala in the Aegean Sea, has one of the rarest characteristics ever found in the stone. Due to its pure white appearance and high reflection of light, Thassos marble — sometimes called “snow white” marble — has one of the lowest heat absorbances of any marble.
The stone has been quarried from the island since ancient times, and is still used all over Greece today. It has formed the walls, floors, and statues of some of history’s greatest sites, including the ancient Macedonian tomb at Amphipolis (the largest ever discovered in Greece) and Hagia Sophia in Istanbul.
The stone’s unique properties see its frequent use in luxury villas and interior decoration, though it does not come cheap. Individual tiles can range between $250 and $400 per square meter, according to Indian marble supplier RMS Marble.
For decades, Saudi Arabia has imported the unique dolomitic marble for exclusive use at the Two Holy Mosques to provide relief and avoid unsafe surface temperatures, as mosque visitors are required to enter barefoot.
Undersecretary-general for technical, operational, and maintenance affairs at the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques, Eng. Fares Al-Saedi, told Arab News that Thassos marble is characterized by its extreme coldness, despite intense heat that may reach 50-55 C in the summer months.
Al-Saedi added that the Kingdom’s leadership decided to import the self-cooling stone for the construction of wide yards and open spaces where millions of pilgrims pass annually.
Al-Saedi explained that the General Presidency supervises marble maintenance work across the area by treating, restoring, and then polishing the marble or replacing old and unusable tiles.
“Maintenance is carried out 24/7 by over 40 engineers and technicians … each marble slab is five centimeters thick, and what makes it stand out is its ability to absorb moisture through its delicate pores during the night and release that moisture during the day, making it cooler under high temperatures,” he said.
According to a study published in the international journal Construction and Building Materials in 2021, the thermophysical features of the stone both reflect and dissipate solar insolation heat.
The study found that Thassos marble has an uncommonly high level of high solar reflectance and a high rate of thermal conductivity relative to limestone, another stone commonly used in Islamic architecture.
Collectively, these properties have proven to be capable of sustaining cool surface temperatures even during hot summer periods, and provide an overall reduction in night-time convective shedding of thermal energy into the overlying atmosphere.
At the same time, the marble adds to the mosques’ artistic ambiance, which provides an exceptionally memorable experience.
Another study carried out by a joint Saudi-Egyptian team and published in the Arabian Journal of Geosciences in 2018 referred to the marble as “heat-dissipating smart marble,” attributing its high whiteness purity to the stone’s dolomite-rich crystal formation.
Writer and heritage researcher Abdullah Al-Batati told Arab News that the unroofed and paved stone floor of the mataf (the place where pilgrims circumambulate the Kaaba) was slightly curved and filled with pebbles and stones smaller than the size of a bean before the pavement.
“Omar Ibn Al-Khattab was the first to stone the Mosque’s floor after the expansion of the mataf in 119 AH (737-738 AD); during the reign of Al-Walid bin Abdul-Malik, the mataf was covered in marble. In 145 AH (762-763 AD), the old floor was covered in marble in the era of Abu Jaafar Al-Mansour, and was tiled with marble in the era of Abbasid Caliphate in 284 AH (896-897 AD),” said Al-Batati.
“In 1003 AH (1594-1595 AD), flint stones were replaced with alabaster stones, while white bright marble covered the mataf’s floor in 1006 AH (1597-1598 AD) during the reign of Sultan Mohammad Khan. In 1344 AH (1925-1926 AD).”
He noted that during the reign of King Saud, the old marble tiles were removed from the old mataf, and the new mataf was leveled and paved. The two were separated by a dividing line of black marble which was brought in from several quarries across Saudi Arabia.
Dr. Salma Hawsawi, professor of ancient history at King Saud University, told Arab News that King Abdulaziz carried out expansions at the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque, which lasted until King Khalid’s reign in the 1970s and 1980s. The latter issued an order to expand the Grand Mosque in its current form and tile its floor with heat-resistant marble imported from Greece in 1978.
King Khalid ordered the tiling of Makkah’s Holy Mosque using heat-resistant white marble to level the site and remove pebble stones so that the mataf could comfortably accommodate the increasing number of worshippers and pilgrims.
“The second expansion of the Grand Mosque occurred between 1985 and 1986 during King Fahd’s reign, who also ordered the tiling of the courtyard around the Kaaba and the squares surrounding the Grand Mosque using cold white marble in a circular and lined manner, making it suitable for prayers,” Hawsawi told Arab News.
In continuation of past expansion projects, King Salman continued developing the services of the two Holy Mosques, as he ordered the completion of the third expansion, in addition to developing many projects, according to Hawsawi.
Hawsawi stated that the marble is imported from Thassos in the form of large blocks of stone, which are then processed and manufactured in the Kingdom’s factories by the Binladen Group, a leading contracting company supervising the construction and development of Makkah’s mosques.
“Engineers and technicians carry out regular inspection visits and maintenance works with high proficiency, and marble tiles that are no longer in good condition and have lost their coolness characteristics are replaced with new ones. The type of marble is natural, and neither the Kingdom nor Greece inserts any additives, nor does it have any impurities.
“This type of marble is rare and expensive; a single marble piece is five centimeters thick, 120 centimeters long and 60 centimeters wide. It absorbs moisture and cold at night through its pores to preserve them during the day. Thus, the surfaces of the Grand Mosque remain moderately cool all year long and for everyone to enjoy,” Hawsawi said.