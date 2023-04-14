No evidence that COVID came from animals, says former head of China CDC

You are here

Women with shopping bags stand in a street as China returns to work despite continuing COVID-19 outbreaks in Beijing on Jan. 3, 2023. (Reuters)
Updated 18 sec ago
Reuters

  • The origins of the COVID-19 pandemic remain unknown, with criticism that China has thwarted efforts to find out more
  • WHO has said that all hypotheses for the origins of COVID-19 remain on the table
LONDON: There is no evidence that the COVID-causing virus came from animals, the former head of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Friday.
George Gao, who was speaking at a London summit on preparing for pandemics, was the head of the agency when COVID first emerged in Wuhan, China, at the end of 2019.
“Even now, people think some animals are the host or reservoir,” said Gao. “Cut a long story short, there is no evidence which animals (were) where the virus comes (from).”
The origins of the COVID-19 pandemic remain unknown, with criticism that China has thwarted efforts to find out more. The Chinese government has said it has always supported all efforts to investigate the source.
The World Health Organization has said that all hypotheses for the origins of COVID-19 remain on the table, including that the virus is linked to a high-security laboratory for the study of dangerous pathogens in Wuhan.
China denies any such link.
WHO has also said that the evidence so far points toward the virus coming from animals, likely bats.
Data from the early days of the pandemic was uploaded to a global database by Chinese scientists last month.
It included genetic sequences found in more than 1,000 environmental and animal samples taken in January 2020 at the Huanan seafood market in Wuhan.
The data showed that DNA from multiple animal species — including raccoon dogs — was present in environmental samples that tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID, suggesting that they were “the most likely conduits” of the disease, according to a team of international researchers.

  • The veteran leftist is in China to boost ties with his country’s top trading partner
  • Lula earlier took aim at the US dollar, criticizing its ubiquitous use in almost all global trade transactions
BEIJING: Brazilian leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is set to forge closer ties with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a meeting in Beijing on Friday, a day after he lashed out at the power of the US dollar and the IMF.
The veteran leftist, whose government recently announced a deal with Beijing to trade in their own currencies — ditching the dollar as an intermediary — is in China to boost ties with his country’s top trading partner and spread his message that “Brazil is back” as a key player on the global stage.
He was greeted by President Xi on Friday afternoon at a red-carpet ceremony outside Beijing’s Great Hall of the People, where a military band played the national anthems of Brazil and China. The two were due to hold talks later in the day.
Earlier, Lula took aim at the US dollar, criticizing its ubiquitous use in almost all global trade transactions.
“Who decided the dollar would be the (world’s) currency?” Lula said in Shanghai at a ceremony to inaugurate his political ally Dilma Rousseff as president of the development bank set up by the BRICS nations (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa).
“Why can’t a bank like the BRICS bank have a currency to finance trade between Brazil and China, between Brazil and other BRICS countries?... Today, countries have to chase after dollars to export, when they could be exporting in their own currencies.”
Lula also had strong words for the International Monetary Fund, alluding to accusations the IMF forces overly harsh spending cuts on cash-strapped countries like Brazil’s neighbor Argentina in exchange for bailout loans.
“No bank should be asphyxiating countries’ economies the way the IMF is doing now with Argentina, or the way they did with Brazil for a long time and every third-world country,” he said.
“No leader can work with a knife to their throat because (their country) owes money.”
Lula, who took office in January, is looking to reposition Brazil as a global go-between and deal broker, seeking friendly ties across the board after four years of relative isolation under his far-right predecessor, Jair Bolsonaro.
The Brazilian leader earlier attended a wreath-laying ceremony at the Monument to the People’s Heroes in Tiananmen Square and met with Chinese Premier Li Qiang.
“Brazil is back!” Lula promised in Shanghai, where he arrived on Wednesday night.
“The time when Brazil was absent from major world decisions is in the past. We are back on the international stage, after an inexplicable absence.”
One of the main topics on the agenda when Lula and Xi meet is expected to be the Ukraine war.
Brazil has positioned itself as a mediator in the conflict, while China is under pressure to do more. There are concerns in the West that they both are overly cosy with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Both countries have refused to join Western nations in imposing sanctions on Russia for its invasion.
The Shanghai leg of Lula’s trip highlighted another key goal of the visit — deepening trade ties between the Asian giant and Latin America’s biggest economy.
China is Brazil’s biggest export market, buying tens of billions of dollars worth of soybeans, beef and iron ore.
Under the currency deal announced in March, Brazil and China have named two banks — one in each country — to conduct their massive trade and financial transactions by directly exchanging yuan for reais and vice versa, instead of going through the dollar.
China has similar deals with Russia, Pakistan and several other countries.
Lula, who previously led Brazil from 2003 to 2010, visited US President Joe Biden in February.
He is now seeking to smooth relations with China, after ties deteriorated under Bolsonaro.
The 77-year-old president was initially scheduled to make the trip in late March, but had to postpone it after coming down with pneumonia.
He is traveling with a large delegation of about 40 high-level officials, including cabinet ministers, governors and members of Congress.

TOKYO: Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi on Friday met with Sultan Al-Jaber, the UAE’s Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology who is visiting Japan to participate in the G7 Ministers’ Meeting on Climate, Energy and Environment in Sapporo.

Minister Jaber explained the status of preparations for COP28, which will take place in Dubai in late November and early December.

Hayashi expressed his congratulations on Minister Jaber’s appointment as the COP28 President-Designate and stated that Japan is fully committed to contributing fully to the negotiations for achieving a satisfactory outcome from COP28.

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi on Friday met with Sultan Al-Jaber, the UAE’s Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology. (MOFA)

Hayashi added that Japan attaches great importance to its strategic partnership with the UAE and looks forward to further cooperation in various fields.

The two ministers confirmed that they will continue to work together under the Comprehensive and Strategic Partnership Initiative and exchanged views on cooperation in the fields of defense and on the situation in Ukraine.

Minister Jaber expressed his hopes for further strengthening bilateral relations with Japan.

This story originally appeared on Arab News Japan

  • Russia’s naval forces would be deployed to training areas and would carry out combat exercises as part of the drill
Russia has put its Pacific naval fleet on high alert as part of a surprise inspection aimed at building its defensive capabilities, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Friday.
“The main objective of this inspection is to increase the ability of the Armed Forces to repel the aggression of a probable enemy from the direction of ocean and sea,” Shoigu said on state television.
The drill will also simulate an enemy landing on Russia’s Sakhalin island and on its southern Kuril Islands, some of which are claimed by Japan in a territorial dispute dating back to the end of World War Two.
Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov said Russia’s naval forces would be deployed to training areas and would carry out combat exercises as part of the drill.

  • ‘Ukrainian forces face significant resupply issues but have made orderly withdrawals from the positions they have been forced to concede’
LONDON: Ukrainian troops have been forced to withdraw from some territory in the battlefield city of Bakhmut as Russia mounts a renewed assault there with intense artillery fire over the past two days, Britain said in an intelligence update on Friday.
“Russia has re-energized its assault on the Donetsk Oblast town of Bakhmut as forces of the Russian MoD and Wagner Group have improved co-operation,” it said, referring to Russia’s defense ministry and its main mercenary force.
“Ukrainian forces face significant resupply issues but have made orderly withdrawals from the positions they have been forced to concede,” Britain’s military said in a daily intelligence update.
Wagner has taken the lead on the Russian side in the months-long battle, deadliest of the war for troops on both sides, but the mercenary group’s leader had complained of poor support for his forces from the regular military.
“The Ukrainian defense still holds the western districts of the town but has been subjected to particularly intense Russian artillery fire over the previous 48 hours,” the British update said.
It said Wagner units were now focusing on advancing in the center of Bakhmut, while Russian paratroopers were relieving them in attacks on the city’s flanks.
Bakhmut, which held around 70,000 people before the war, has been Russia’s main target in a massive winter offensive that has so far yielded scant gains despite infantry ground combat of an intensity unseen in Europe since World War Two.
Capturing the city would be Russia’s first substantial victory in eight months. Moscow says it would open a route to capturing more territory in Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region, a major war aim.
Ukraine, which is preparing for its own counteroffensive, had appeared likely to abandon Bakhmut at the end of February, but announced in March it would fight on there, saying Russia was taking higher casualties trying to storm it.

  • ‘Neutrality in the face of the violation of international law is not credible’
European Union foreign policy chief Joseph Borrell said it would be hard for Europe to trust China if it did not try to find a political solution to the Ukraine crisis.
The comment was contained in a speech that Borrell had been due to deliver to a think tank in Beijing on Friday, but he had to cancel his trip to China after catching COVID-19 and the prepared remarks were published on the EU’s website.
“It will be extremely difficult, if not impossible, for the European Union to maintain a relationship of trust with China, which I would like to see, if China does not contribute to the search for a political solution based on Russia’s withdrawal from the Ukrainian territory,” Borrell said.
“Neutrality in the face of the violation of international law is not credible,” Borrell said, adding an appeal for Chinese President Xi Jinping to speak to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and for China to provide more humanitarian aid to the Ukrainian people.
Xi has met Russian President Vladimir Putin twice but not spoken with Zelensky since Russia invaded Ukraine in what Moscow calls a “special military operation” in February 2022.
China stated its opposition to attacks on civilians and on nuclear facilities in position paper on Ukraine published in February, but it has refrained from openly criticizing Russia for its actions in Ukraine.

