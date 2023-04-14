You are here

  • Home
  • European spacecraft rockets toward Jupiter and its icy moons

European spacecraft rockets toward Jupiter and its icy moons

European spacecraft rockets toward Jupiter and its icy moons
This photo provided by the European Space Agency shows an Ariane 5 rocket carrying the Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer, Juice, spacecraft on a launch pad at Europe’s Spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana, on Apr. 12, 2023. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/49hsb

Updated 5 sec ago
AP

European spacecraft rockets toward Jupiter and its icy moons

European spacecraft rockets toward Jupiter and its icy moons
  • The journey began with a morning lift off by Europe's Ariane rocket from French Guiana in South America
  • The three ice-encrusted moons are believed to harbor underground oceans, where sea life could exist
Updated 5 sec ago
AP

DUBAI: A European spacecraft rocketed away Friday on a decadelong quest to explore Jupiter and three of its icy moons that could have buried oceans.
The journey began with a morning lift off by Europe’s Ariane rocket from French Guiana in South America.
It will take the robotic explorer, dubbed Juice, eight years to reach Jupiter, where it will scope out not only the solar system’s biggest planet but also Europa, Callisto and Ganymede. The three ice-encrusted moons are believed to harbor underground oceans, where sea life could exist.
Then in perhaps the most impressive feat of all, Juice will attempt to go into orbit around Ganymede: No spacecraft has ever orbited a moon other than our own.
With so many moons,— at last count 95 — astronomers consider Jupiter a mini solar system of its own, with missions like Juice long overdue.
“We are not going to detect life with Juice,” stressed the European Space Agency’s project scientist, Olivier Witasse.
But learning more about the moons and their potential seas will bring scientists closer to answering the is-there-life-elsewhere question. “That will be really the most interesting aspect of the mission,” he said.
Juice is taking a long, roundabout route to Jupiter, covering 4 billion miles (6.6 billion kilometers)
It will swoop within 125 miles (200 kilometers) of Callisto and 250 miles (400 kilometers) of Europa and Ganymede, completing 35 flybys while circling Jupiter. Then it will hit the brakes to orbit Ganymede, the primary target of the 1.6 billion-euro mission (nearly $1.8 billion).
Ganymede is not only the solar system’s largest moon — it surpasses Mercury — but has its own magnetic field with dazzling auroras at the poles.
Even more enticing, it’s thought to have an underground ocean holding more water than Earth. Ditto for Europa and its reported geysers, and heavily cratered Callisto, a potential destination for humans given its distance from Jupiter’s debilitating radiation belts, according to Carnegie Institution’s Scott Sheppard, who’s not involved with the Juice mission.
“The ocean worlds in our solar system are the most likely to have possible life, so these large moons of Jupiter are prime candidates to search,” said Sheppard, a moon hunter who’s helped discover well over 100 in the outer solar system.
The spacecraft, about the size of a small bus, won’t reach Jupiter until 2031, relying on gravity-assist flybys of Earth and our moon, as well as Venus.
“These things take time — and they change our world,” said the Planetary Society’s chief executive, Bill Nye. The California-based space advocacy group organized a virtual watch party for the launch.
Belgium’s King Philippe and Prince Gabriel, and a pair of astronauts — France’s Thomas Pesquet and Germany’s Matthias Maurer — were among the spectators in French Guiana. Thursday’s launch attempt was nixed by the threat of lightning.
Juice — short for Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer — will spend three years buzzing Callisto, Europa and Ganymede. The spacecraft will attempt to enter orbit around Ganymede in late 2034, circling the moon for nearly a year before flight controllers send it crashing down in 2035, later if enough fuel remains.
Europa is especially attractive to scientists hunting for signs of life beyond Earth. Juice will keep its Europa encounters to a minimum, however, because of the intense radiation there so close to Jupiter.
Juice’s sensitive electronics are encased in lead to protect against radiation. The 14,000-pound (6,350-kilogram) spacecraft also is wrapped with thermal blankets — temperatures near Jupiter hover around minus 380 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 230 degrees Celsius). And its solar panels stretch 88 feet (27 meters) tip to tip to soak in as much sunlight that far from the sun.
Late next year, NASA will send an even more heavily shielded spacecraft to Jupiter, the long-awaited Europa Clipper, which will beat Juice to Jupiter by more than a year because it will launch on SpaceX’s mightier rocket. The two spacecraft will team up to study Europa like never before.
NASA has long dominated exploration at Jupiter, beginning with flybys in the 1970s by the twin Pioneers and then Voyagers. Only one spacecraft remains humming at Jupiter: NASA’s Juno, which just logged its 50th orbit since 2016.
Europe provided nine of Juice’s science instruments, with NASA supplying just one.
If Juice confirms underground oceans conducive to past or present life, Witasse said the next step will be to send drills to penetrate the icy crusts and maybe even a submarine.
“We have to be creative,” he said. “We can still think it’s science fiction, but sometimes the science fiction can join the reality.”

Topics: European Space Agency Jupiter Ariane rocket

Related

SpaceX prepares for rehearsal, test flight of Starship rocket
World
SpaceX prepares for rehearsal, test flight of Starship rocket
UAE to launch probe targeting asteroid between Mars, Jupiter
Middle-East
UAE to launch probe targeting asteroid between Mars, Jupiter

No evidence that COVID came from animals, says former head of China CDC

No evidence that COVID came from animals, says former head of China CDC
Updated 12 sec ago

No evidence that COVID came from animals, says former head of China CDC

No evidence that COVID came from animals, says former head of China CDC
Updated 12 sec ago
LONDON: There is no evidence that the COVID-causing virus came from animals, the former head of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Friday.
George Gao, who was speaking at a London summit on preparing for pandemics, was the head of the agency when COVID first emerged in Wuhan, China, at the end of 2019.
“Even now, people think some animals are the host or reservoir,” said Gao. “Cut a long story short, there is no evidence which animals (were) where the virus comes (from).”
The origins of the COVID-19 pandemic remain unknown, with criticism that China has thwarted efforts to find out more. The Chinese government has said it has always supported all efforts to investigate the source.
The World Health Organization has said that all hypotheses for the origins of COVID-19 remain on the table, including that the virus is linked to a high-security laboratory for the study of dangerous pathogens in Wuhan.
China denies any such link.
WHO has also said that the evidence so far points toward the virus coming from animals, likely bats.
Data from the early days of the pandemic was uploaded to a global database by Chinese scientists last month.
It included genetic sequences found in more than 1,000 environmental and animal samples taken in January 2020 at the Huanan seafood market in Wuhan.
The data showed that DNA from multiple animal species — including raccoon dogs — was present in environmental samples that tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID, suggesting that they were “the most likely conduits” of the disease, according to a team of international researchers.

Brazil’s Lula meets Xi in Beijing after lashing out at US dollar, IMF

Brazil’s Lula meets Xi in Beijing after lashing out at US dollar, IMF
Updated 14 April 2023
AFP

Brazil’s Lula meets Xi in Beijing after lashing out at US dollar, IMF

Brazil’s Lula meets Xi in Beijing after lashing out at US dollar, IMF
  • The veteran leftist is in China to boost ties with his country’s top trading partner
  • Lula earlier took aim at the US dollar, criticizing its ubiquitous use in almost all global trade transactions
Updated 14 April 2023
AFP

BEIJING: Brazilian leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is set to forge closer ties with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a meeting in Beijing on Friday, a day after he lashed out at the power of the US dollar and the IMF.
The veteran leftist, whose government recently announced a deal with Beijing to trade in their own currencies — ditching the dollar as an intermediary — is in China to boost ties with his country’s top trading partner and spread his message that “Brazil is back” as a key player on the global stage.
He was greeted by President Xi on Friday afternoon at a red-carpet ceremony outside Beijing’s Great Hall of the People, where a military band played the national anthems of Brazil and China. The two were due to hold talks later in the day.
Earlier, Lula took aim at the US dollar, criticizing its ubiquitous use in almost all global trade transactions.
“Who decided the dollar would be the (world’s) currency?” Lula said in Shanghai at a ceremony to inaugurate his political ally Dilma Rousseff as president of the development bank set up by the BRICS nations (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa).
“Why can’t a bank like the BRICS bank have a currency to finance trade between Brazil and China, between Brazil and other BRICS countries?... Today, countries have to chase after dollars to export, when they could be exporting in their own currencies.”
Lula also had strong words for the International Monetary Fund, alluding to accusations the IMF forces overly harsh spending cuts on cash-strapped countries like Brazil’s neighbor Argentina in exchange for bailout loans.
“No bank should be asphyxiating countries’ economies the way the IMF is doing now with Argentina, or the way they did with Brazil for a long time and every third-world country,” he said.
“No leader can work with a knife to their throat because (their country) owes money.”
Lula, who took office in January, is looking to reposition Brazil as a global go-between and deal broker, seeking friendly ties across the board after four years of relative isolation under his far-right predecessor, Jair Bolsonaro.
The Brazilian leader earlier attended a wreath-laying ceremony at the Monument to the People’s Heroes in Tiananmen Square and met with Chinese Premier Li Qiang.
“Brazil is back!” Lula promised in Shanghai, where he arrived on Wednesday night.
“The time when Brazil was absent from major world decisions is in the past. We are back on the international stage, after an inexplicable absence.”
One of the main topics on the agenda when Lula and Xi meet is expected to be the Ukraine war.
Brazil has positioned itself as a mediator in the conflict, while China is under pressure to do more. There are concerns in the West that they both are overly cosy with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Both countries have refused to join Western nations in imposing sanctions on Russia for its invasion.
The Shanghai leg of Lula’s trip highlighted another key goal of the visit — deepening trade ties between the Asian giant and Latin America’s biggest economy.
China is Brazil’s biggest export market, buying tens of billions of dollars worth of soybeans, beef and iron ore.
Under the currency deal announced in March, Brazil and China have named two banks — one in each country — to conduct their massive trade and financial transactions by directly exchanging yuan for reais and vice versa, instead of going through the dollar.
China has similar deals with Russia, Pakistan and several other countries.
Lula, who previously led Brazil from 2003 to 2010, visited US President Joe Biden in February.
He is now seeking to smooth relations with China, after ties deteriorated under Bolsonaro.
The 77-year-old president was initially scheduled to make the trip in late March, but had to postpone it after coming down with pneumonia.
He is traveling with a large delegation of about 40 high-level officials, including cabinet ministers, governors and members of Congress.

Topics: Brazil China Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva Xi Jinping

Related

‘Brazil is back!’ Lula says during state visit to China
World
‘Brazil is back!’ Lula says during state visit to China
Lula returns to office in a troubled, divided Brazil
World
Lula returns to office in a troubled, divided Brazil

UAE industry minister discusses COP28 with Japan’s foreign minister

UAE industry minister discusses COP28 with Japan’s foreign minister
Updated 14 April 2023
Arab News Japan

UAE industry minister discusses COP28 with Japan’s foreign minister

UAE industry minister discusses COP28 with Japan’s foreign minister
Updated 14 April 2023
Arab News Japan

TOKYO: Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi on Friday met with Sultan Al-Jaber, the UAE’s Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology who is visiting Japan to participate in the G7 Ministers’ Meeting on Climate, Energy and Environment in Sapporo.

Minister Jaber explained the status of preparations for COP28, which will take place in Dubai in late November and early December.

Hayashi expressed his congratulations on Minister Jaber’s appointment as the COP28 President-Designate and stated that Japan is fully committed to contributing fully to the negotiations for achieving a satisfactory outcome from COP28.

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi on Friday met with Sultan Al-Jaber, the UAE’s Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology. (MOFA)

Hayashi added that Japan attaches great importance to its strategic partnership with the UAE and looks forward to further cooperation in various fields.

The two ministers confirmed that they will continue to work together under the Comprehensive and Strategic Partnership Initiative and exchanged views on cooperation in the fields of defense and on the situation in Ukraine.

Minister Jaber expressed his hopes for further strengthening bilateral relations with Japan.

This story originally appeared on Arab News Japan

Topics: Japan UAE

Related

Update COP28 host UAE ‘approaches climate change with sense of urgency,’ says Emirati minister
Middle-East
COP28 host UAE ‘approaches climate change with sense of urgency,’ says Emirati minister
COP28 could see move from negotiation to action, experts say
Business & Economy
COP28 could see move from negotiation to action, experts say

Russia puts Pacific Fleet on high alert in surprise inspection

Russia puts Pacific Fleet on high alert in surprise inspection
Updated 14 April 2023
Reuters

Russia puts Pacific Fleet on high alert in surprise inspection

Russia puts Pacific Fleet on high alert in surprise inspection
  • Russia’s naval forces would be deployed to training areas and would carry out combat exercises as part of the drill
Updated 14 April 2023
Reuters

Russia has put its Pacific naval fleet on high alert as part of a surprise inspection aimed at building its defensive capabilities, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Friday.
“The main objective of this inspection is to increase the ability of the Armed Forces to repel the aggression of a probable enemy from the direction of ocean and sea,” Shoigu said on state television.
The drill will also simulate an enemy landing on Russia’s Sakhalin island and on its southern Kuril Islands, some of which are claimed by Japan in a territorial dispute dating back to the end of World War Two.
Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov said Russia’s naval forces would be deployed to training areas and would carry out combat exercises as part of the drill.

Topics: Russia

Related

Russian warships under scrutiny after Philippines trip
World
Russian warships under scrutiny after Philippines trip
Russian military plans buildup from West to Pacific
World
Russian military plans buildup from West to Pacific

Ukraine forces pull back as Russia mounts ‘re-energized’ Bakhmut assault, UK says

Ukraine forces pull back as Russia mounts ‘re-energized’ Bakhmut assault, UK says
Updated 14 April 2023
Reuters

Ukraine forces pull back as Russia mounts ‘re-energized’ Bakhmut assault, UK says

Ukraine forces pull back as Russia mounts ‘re-energized’ Bakhmut assault, UK says
  • ‘Ukrainian forces face significant resupply issues but have made orderly withdrawals from the positions they have been forced to concede’
Updated 14 April 2023
Reuters

LONDON: Ukrainian troops have been forced to withdraw from some territory in the battlefield city of Bakhmut as Russia mounts a renewed assault there with intense artillery fire over the past two days, Britain said in an intelligence update on Friday.
“Russia has re-energized its assault on the Donetsk Oblast town of Bakhmut as forces of the Russian MoD and Wagner Group have improved co-operation,” it said, referring to Russia’s defense ministry and its main mercenary force.
“Ukrainian forces face significant resupply issues but have made orderly withdrawals from the positions they have been forced to concede,” Britain’s military said in a daily intelligence update.
Wagner has taken the lead on the Russian side in the months-long battle, deadliest of the war for troops on both sides, but the mercenary group’s leader had complained of poor support for his forces from the regular military.
“The Ukrainian defense still holds the western districts of the town but has been subjected to particularly intense Russian artillery fire over the previous 48 hours,” the British update said.
It said Wagner units were now focusing on advancing in the center of Bakhmut, while Russian paratroopers were relieving them in attacks on the city’s flanks.
Bakhmut, which held around 70,000 people before the war, has been Russia’s main target in a massive winter offensive that has so far yielded scant gains despite infantry ground combat of an intensity unseen in Europe since World War Two.
Capturing the city would be Russia’s first substantial victory in eight months. Moscow says it would open a route to capturing more territory in Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region, a major war aim.
Ukraine, which is preparing for its own counteroffensive, had appeared likely to abandon Bakhmut at the end of February, but announced in March it would fight on there, saying Russia was taking higher casualties trying to storm it.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine

Related

Borrell: EU cannot trust China unless it seeks peace in Ukraine
World
Borrell: EU cannot trust China unless it seeks peace in Ukraine
Russia says Ukraine forces cut off inside Bakhmut
World
Russia says Ukraine forces cut off inside Bakhmut

Latest updates

Russia trained Belarusian pilots in nuclear weapons use
Russia trained Belarusian pilots in nuclear weapons use
European spacecraft rockets toward Jupiter and its icy moons
European spacecraft rockets toward Jupiter and its icy moons
DCO launches Diplomatic Connect for digital diplomacy
DCO launches Diplomatic Connect for digital diplomacy
Populist Iraqi cleric announces suspension of his movement
Populist Iraqi cleric announces suspension of his movement
No evidence that COVID came from animals, says former head of China CDC
No evidence that COVID came from animals, says former head of China CDC

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.