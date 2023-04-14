Ukraine bars its national teams from events with Russians, Belarusians

You are here

Ukraine bars its national sports teams from competing in Olympic, non-Olympic and Paralympic events which include competitors from Russia and Belarus. (AFP/File)
Updated 14 April 2023
Reuters

  • Ukraine's deputy sports minister, who signed off on the move, told Reuters in an interview that it was a "bad decision" but one that was better than the alternative
  • Asked about the decree, the head of the Ukrainian Association of Football, Andriy Pavelko, told Reuters the UAF would comply with government decisions
Updated 14 April 2023
Reuters

KYIV: Ukraine barred its national sports teams from competing in Olympic, non-Olympic and Paralympic events which include competitors from Russia and Belarus, the sports ministry said in a decree on Friday.
Ukraine’s deputy sports minister, who signed off on the move, told Reuters in an interview that it was a “bad decision” but one that was better than the alternative.
The decree, criticized by some Ukrainian athletes, comes after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) angered Kyiv by paving the way for Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete as neutrals despite Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
“We are aware that... this is a bad decision, but in this case there are no good decisions. We are forced to choose between several bad decisions,” the minister, Matvii Bidnyi, said.
“We call on other (countries) to also... not take part in these competitions,” he said.
Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February last year, initially using its ally Belarus as a staging ground for troops driving toward Kyiv.
The war, now in its 14th month, has killed tens of thousands, levelled cities and uprooted millions.
Ukraine had previously warned its sports federations that it would strip them of their status as governing bodies if their athletes compete on the international stage with Russians and Belarusians.
When asked, Bidnyi confirmed the Ukrainian ban referred to athletes with Russian or Belarusian passports. He said it would not apply to competitions where competitors represent themselves or their sports club, rather than their country.
The deputy minister said there would be no sanction for those who competed in these competitions other than the disaffiliation of the sport’s governing body from the Ukrainian state — and the resulting loss of public funding.
Asked about the decree, the head of the Ukrainian Association of Football, Andriy Pavelko, told Reuters the UAF would comply with government decisions.
“We are at war. We do not have the possibility to travel abroad without approval from the sports ministry,” Pavelko said, referring to the wartime ban on able-bodied men aged between 18 and 60 leaving the country without government permission.
Pavelko said the body was currently making inquiries with the ministry about which competitions would be affected, as this was not clear.
Ukraine’s football team are due to play the next rounds of qualifiers for the 2024 European Championship in June.
Russia have been banned from competitions by European governing body UEFA due to the invasion, but Belarus are still participating, albeit in a different qualifying group to Ukraine.
Asked about Ukraine’s participation in the Euro 2024 qualifiers, Bidnyi declined to give a definite answer, but said that participation in qualifying groups where there was no possibility of playing Russia or Belarus would “most likely” not fall foul of the order.

MOVE DRAWS COMPLAINT
Some Ukrainian athletes, including Olympian skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych, criticized the ban saying it would lead to the destruction of Ukrainian sports.
“If Ukrainian representatives are not present at competitions, then we completely vacate the international sports grounds and give the Russian/Belarusian representatives the opportunity to promote their narratives and propaganda,” he wrote on Twitter.
Bidnyi rejected those comments as “manipulation,” and said Ukraine would still send delegations to competitions in order to represent Ukraine without competing.
“We will go, submit protests, collect information, highlight violations... and any other method to bring the world’s attention to the need to not allow Russians into (competitions).”
The IOC sanctioned Russia and Belarus last year but in late March it recommended allowing their athletes to compete as neutrals in international competition. It also opened the door to allow them to qualify for next year’s Summer Olympics in Paris.

Prince Saud excited about potential of cricket in the Kingdom

Prince Saud excited about potential of cricket in the Kingdom
Updated 35 min 57 sec ago
Arab News

Prince Saud excited about potential of cricket in the Kingdom

Prince Saud excited about potential of cricket in the Kingdom
  • SAC said in a statement that it is striving to make an impact
Updated 35 min 57 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation has stated its intention to make a positive contribution to the sport both in the Kingdom and around the world.
It aims to explore opportunities in the sport, both domestically and internationally, with the aim of accelerating its growth and development.
SAC said in a statement that it is striving to make an impact, although the current focus is on creating a robust program at grassroots level to increase participation while building a world-class infrastructure which will enable the country to host marquee events in the future.
Prince Saud bin Mishal Al-Saud, the federation’s chairman, said: “We are excited about the potential of cricket in Saudi Arabia and beyond.
“Our goal is to ensure that everything we do helps elevate the game, inspire the next generation of players, and create a positive impact in the world around us.
“We are aware there is much speculation and understand and appreciate the interest from all parties.
“However, we are committed to approaching our journey in an open and transparent manner, with the best interests of the cricket community driving every decision we make. We are eager to work with various stakeholders and partners to develop a thriving cricket ecosystem that will be enjoyed by everyone.”
SAC remains dedicated to the long-term growth and success of the sport and looks forward to sharing more information about its strategy in the coming months.

Galtier deeply hurt by accusations he made racist comments

Galtier deeply hurt by accusations he made racist comments
Updated 14 April 2023
AP

Galtier deeply hurt by accusations he made racist comments

Galtier deeply hurt by accusations he made racist comments
  • “I am deeply shocked by the comments that have been attributed to me and that were relayed by certain people in an irresponsible way," the 56-year-old Galtier said
  • “I can’t accept that my name and my family’s name is tarnished in this way," he said
Updated 14 April 2023
AP

PARIS: Paris Saint-Germain coach Christophe Galtier said he feels hurt “at the deepest level” of his humanity by accusations that he made racist and anti-Muslim comments when he was in charge of French club Nice.
RMC Sport and other French media this week quoted a leaked email from former Nice director of football Julien Fournier to the club’s owners, in which he accused Galtier of saying there were too many Black and Muslim players in the squad.
“I am deeply shocked by the comments that have been attributed to me and that were relayed by certain people in an irresponsible way,” the 56-year-old Galtier said Friday ahead of league leader PSG’s home game against second-place Lens on Saturday. “They hurt me at the deepest level of my humanity. I was a child who grew up in council estates, brought up in a mixed environment (with) the values of sharing and respect for other people, whoever they are, (whatever) their origins, their color, their religion.”
Galtier said he is taking legal action.
“I can’t accept that my name and my family’s name is tarnished in this way,” he said. “I have therefore decided to file charges against anyone damaging my honor.”
Nice prosecutor Xavier Bonhomme said Friday a preliminary investigation has been opened into “discrimination on the grounds of alleged race or religion.” He said it is being handled by Nice police with searches of the club’s headquarters.
PSG head of communications Julien Maynard said “serious allegations” had been made against Galtier and that the club fully supports him.
RMC Sport said Fournier, who was at odds with Galtier during his tenure at Nice, wrote to Ineos director of sports Dave Brailsford to let him know about the details of a conversation he had with the coach.
Ineos acquired the southern club in 2019 and appointed Galtier as coach in 2021 after he won the title with Lille. He spent one season at Nice before joining PSG. Fournier left Nice in 2022 after more than a decade at the club.
Fournier allegedly said that Galtier complained in August 2021 that there were too many Black and Muslim players in the team, and that it did not reflect the ethnological profile of the city. Fournier told local newspaper Nice-Matin that he was not responsible for the leaked document.
Turkish forward Burak Yılmaz, who played under Galtier at Lille, defended his former coach. Galtier also received support from Lens coach Franck Haise, Rennes coach Bruno Genesio and Brest coach Eric Roy.
“These are such difficult moments that you appreciate the support you get,” Galtier said Friday. “It has been difficult, very hard. But I refuged myself in work with my staff to prepare for this big game in the best way.”
Galtier said he hasn’t spoken with the players about the allegations, “but they gave me the best answer possible with their total commitment in training.”
A prominent group of PSG supporters — the CUP (Paris Ultras Collective) — called for Galtier’s departure if the remarks are proven true.
“I have read their statement. I have no doubt that all of our supporters will be behind the team,” Galtier said, looking ahead to Saturday’s game.
Fournier had previously mentioned serious issues with Galtier during an interview with RMC, saying the PSG coach would never be able “to enter a locker room again” if he explained the reasons behind their dispute.
Galtier paused before answering when asked if he thought someone was out for revenge against him.
“I can’t answer that,” he said.

Milking it: United manager Ten Hag defends decisions

Milking it: United manager Ten Hag defends decisions
Updated 14 April 2023
AP

Milking it: United manager Ten Hag defends decisions

Milking it: United manager Ten Hag defends decisions
  • “Where I'm coming from you call it ‘you're looking a cow in the (behind),'” Ten Hag said Friday at a news conference
  • It's not the first time a United manager used a colorful and anatomical phrase
Updated 14 April 2023
AP

MANCHESTER, England: Erik ten Hag says there’s a Dutch expression about hindsight.
The Manchester United manager was defending his substitution decisions from Thursday’s 2-2 draw with Sevilla in the first leg of the Europa League quarterfinals at Old Trafford.
“Where I’m coming from you call it ‘you’re looking a cow in the (behind),’” Ten Hag said Friday at a news conference. “We call it that in my region from the Netherlands.”
United finished the match with 10 men because Ten Hag had used up his five substitutions before defender Lisandro Martinez left the game with a lower-leg injury shortly after Sevilla scored to make it 2-1 in the 84th minute. The visitors pulled even on Harry Maguire’s own goal in stoppage time.
Bruno Fernandes was on a yellow card when he was subbed off just past the hour mark. He had risked a second by throwing the ball away.
“When he (gets) sent off you tell me, ‘hey why don’t you get him off?’”
It’s not the first time a United manager used a colorful and anatomical phrase — Alex Ferguson popularized “squeaky-bum time” when describing the tense late moments of a game.
Meanwhile, Ten Hag had no immediate update on Martinez and fellow center-back Raphael Varane, who also left Thursday’s game with an injury.
“Sorry, no. It’s not even 24 hours so I don’t have a complete diagnosis so I can’t tell in this moment,” he said.
United will try to bolster their top-four position in the Premier League when they visit relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest on Sunday. United are fourth, tied on points with Newcastle and three points better than fifth-place Tottenham.
“We have four or five very good center-halves who can do the job,” Ten Hag said.
Injuries and a busy slate of games — including the second leg at Sevilla next Thursday followed by an FA Cup semifinal match against Brighton on April 23 — mean lesser-used players must step up.
“You have to wait for your moment, and when your moment is there, you have to contribute. You have to bring your performance. That is what we demand,” Ten Hag said.

Newcastle United reject ‘dark arts’ claims as Eddie Howe thanks Unai Emery for ‘Sliding Doors’ moment

Newcastle United reject ‘dark arts’ claims as Eddie Howe thanks Unai Emery for ‘Sliding Doors’ moment
Updated 14 April 2023
Arab News

Newcastle United reject ‘dark arts’ claims as Eddie Howe thanks Unai Emery for ‘Sliding Doors’ moment

Newcastle United reject ‘dark arts’ claims as Eddie Howe thanks Unai Emery for ‘Sliding Doors’ moment
  • Magpies have shocked the Premier League this season with their quick, compact, pressing game
  • Brentford boss Thomas Frank is the latest manager to cast doubt over St. James’ Park side’s tactics
Updated 14 April 2023
Arab News

NEWCASTLE: Eddie Howe has said he is not the master of Premier League “dark arts” despite claims to the contrary by the likes of Erik ten Hag and Thomas Frank.
In fact, he does not even know where the tag has come from as he says it does not reflect how his Newcastle United team have performed this campaign.
The Magpies have shocked the top flight this season with their quick, compact and pressing style, much akin to the first incarnation of Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.
However, their streetwise style has drawn comparisons to Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid from some quarters, with gamesmanship said to be a part of the Magpies’ armory as they battle to upset the top order.
Brentford boss Frank, following Newcastle’s 2-1 victory over his side, was the latest manager to throw shade on Howe and his players, claiming “dark arts” were at play at the Gtech Community Stadium.
United’s boss Howe, though, is not interested in any of that kind of chatter, claiming his side just do what is required to win.
He said: “I don’t even know what the dark arts are. If someone could explain that to me that would be great.
“I’ve said many times we just do what we can to try and win, but always within the rules of the games.”
Does this type of criticism bother Howe? He admits that it is irrelevant, as long as it does not get under the skin of referees.
He added: “It shouldn’t have an impact on referees. They should just referee the game as they see it. As I say, someone has to sit down and explain the dark arts.
“Erik made his comments quite clear about time wasting but we don’t want that in any game. We want to try and impose ourselves, have a quick game and have the ball in play.
“I understand the statistic that our ball is in play the least but that could be due to a number of reasons, not us slowing the game down.”
The Magpies head to in-form Aston Villa on Saturday with Howe looking to get one over on a manager who could have been sitting in his place.
Newcastle moved to buy Unai Emery out of his contract at Villarreal but were eventually turned down by the Spaniard, and instead opted for second-choice Howe.
It was a “Sliding Doors” moment for the United boss, one that has proved transformative not only for himself, but also Newcastle.
Howe said: “Without a doubt it was [life changing].
“I don’t really think back to that moment; maybe I should. But I very rarely tend to go back. I always believe your life takes the journey it is meant to go on.
“I was due to come here; that is what happened. But I am here because Unai turned the job down, so I’m delighted that he did.
“Fate has a strange way of working and now we come together. I have nothing but respect for the job he has done and the career he has had. But I’m very thankful he made that decision.”
Howe is set to be handed a fitness boost by the return of Miguel Almiron to full training, while it looks like an injury sustained by Allan Saint-Maximin before the trip to West Ham is not as serious as first feared.
Paraguayan Almiron has been working hard to return to fitness in order to make a comeback.
And Howe has revealed the top scorer is ahead of schedule, and has a chance of featuring at Villa Park.
He said: “He has done really well. He is ahead of schedule at the moment, so fingers crossed he gets through training and is available for us very soon. I think we’ll need to see how he trains. He’s had limited training time but he’s looked really good.”
On Saint-Maximin, Howe said: “He is away getting treatment at the moment, but hopefully at some stage next week he will be back with us.
“I am a firm believer that you do not have to be in Newcastle to get the best treatment. It is all about the player.
“It is a squad game. We are going to need everyone to be involved. And hopefully when anyone gets the opportunity they can change the game and help us get a positive result.
“I can only pick 11 players and I have a very strong squad, so I think the understanding of the group has been really good.
“There have been no internal issues. Of course, when players don’t play they are disappointed, but I have to make the right decisions for the team.”

UAE Pro League: Mabkhout shines for Jazira as Shabab Al-Ahli march toward title

UAE Pro League: Mabkhout shines for Jazira as Shabab Al-Ahli march toward title
Updated 14 April 2023
Matt Monaghan

UAE Pro League: Mabkhout shines for Jazira as Shabab Al-Ahli march toward title

UAE Pro League: Mabkhout shines for Jazira as Shabab Al-Ahli march toward title
  • Champions Al-Ain returned to winning ways with a 3-0 victory at Khor Fakkan, while Sharjah kept fading hopes alive
Updated 14 April 2023
Matt Monaghan

Al-Jazira icon Ali Mabkhout exhibited his enduring class and Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai Club took another stride toward a maiden top-flight title in ADNOC Pro League’s matchweek 22.

Hat-trick hero Mabkhout netted goals in the 94th and 101st minute when the Pride of Abu Dhabi edged a rollercoaster, game-of-the-season contender 4-3 against Al-Nasr.

It was a more sedate affair, meanwhile, for leaders Shabab Al-Ahli as they breezed past promoted Al-Bataeh 3-0 and sustained a five-point lead, with four fixtures left.

Champions Al-Ain returned to winning ways courtesy of a 3-0 victory at Khor Fakkan during which Brazilian left-back Erik shone. But Morocco striker Walid Azaro’s brace for Ajman effectively helped end sixth-placed Al-Wasl’s trophy dream with a 4-2 defeat.

Fourth-placed Sharjah — who visit Al-Ain next week — maintained distant hopes thanks to a 1-0 triumph versus a bottom-placed Al-Dhafra who are on the precipice of relegation, following a decade-long top-flight stint.

Third-placed Al-Wahda required a 98th-minute leveller from Tunisian center-back Alaeddine Zouhir to draw 1-1 at relegation threatened Dibba Al-Fujairah.

Second-half efforts by Igor Rossi and Filip Kiss witnessed Ittihad Kalba edge Baniyas 2-1 in a mid-table battle.

Here are Arab News’ top picks and a talking point from the latest action.


Player of the week — Ali Mabkhout (Al-Jazira)

Even one of Asia’s longest and most-storied careers has seen few nights like this.

Al-Jazira versus Al-Nasr was utterly breathless, a sporting drama undulating from the deepest pits to the greatest joys.

Jazira were two goals up before the hour mark, drawing soon after it, behind by 87 minutes and — decisively — back in front past the 100-minute mark.

Mabkhout remained a constant, amid the chaos. The 32-year-old was unflappable, salvaging victory at the death for a club he debuted with back in 2008.

His pair of penalties moved him onto 12 conversions in the top flight this term; double the tally of nearest challenger, Shabab Al-Ahli’s Fede Cartabia.

Add in a composed half volley to level at 3-3 and he now sits just one strike behind Al-Ain’s 23-goal leading marksman, Kodjo Fo-Doh Laba.

Mabkhout’s trio further represented a sixth multiple-goal haul of this league campaign.

It also pushed him onto a record-extending 203 top-flight efforts in the UAE. This is 25 more than Al-Wahda veteran Sebastian Tagliabue and 28 more than lionized World Cup 1990 attacker Fahad Khamees.

Question marks exist about the continued presence at international level of the UAE national team’s 80-goal record scorer. But there can be no doubt at all about Mabkhout’s extant value to fifth-placed Jazira.

 
Goal of the week — Erik (Al-Ain)

Erik just keeps getting better and better.

The highly rated teenage recruit from Brazilian giants Internacional has developed into an accomplished 22-year-old left-back at Al-Ain. His ascension has continued unbounded, despite a campaign of contrasts for the defending champions.

Another high-water mark was reached at Khor Fakkan.

An opening goal of startling quality and ferocious power was produced from his rarefied left boot.

There appeared little danger when a loose corner bounced across the penalty area. But the on-rushing Erik was alert to the possibilities.

A burst of acceleration and emphatic connection whizzed the ball inside goalkeeper Ahmed Al Hosani’s near post in a flash.

The defender’s superb night was extended just past the hour mark when a sharp one-two with UAE midfielder Khalid Al-Balochi concluded with an inviting low cross for Laba to tap-in.

Al-Ain remain, just about, within touching distance of Shabab Al-Ahli. Their title defense’s viability with four fixtures to fulfil owes much to their burgeoning full-back’s brilliance.

 
Coach of the week — Goran Tufegdzic (Ajman)

Another astonishing result for Goran Tufegdzic’s growing collection at Ajman.

The Orange Brigade extinguished Al-Wasl’s title hopes in brutal fashion. A 4-0 lead was earned by 51 minutes, in a devastating exhibition of attacking football.

A predatory brace by Morocco center forward Walid Azaro moved him onto double figures in the league this term. Tunisia magician Firas Ben Larbi’s smart finish at a tight angle detailed no lasting psychological turmoil from matchweek 21’s pair of missed penalties at Al-Bataeh, while Bahrain flyer Ali Madan embraced new responsibility with his successful spot-kick conversion.

Responses by Al-Wasl’s ex-Argentina youth international Tomas Chancalay and the irrepressible Fabio De Lima could not derail seventh-placed Ajman from a victory that moved them to within two points of the vanquished.

The same margin also stands to Jazira in fifth. A campaign of historic achievement is within reach for a club who have never finished higher than seventh during the professional era.

 
Mabkhout’s magic magnifies succession problems

Retaining a sense of perspective is key, in the midst of euphoria following Mabkhout’s magnificent haul.

The issue of succession for the UAE’s landmark goal getter does not appear any closer to being answered. This is an especially pertinent issue in a year from which qualifying for World Cup 2026 will begin and there is the delayed 2023 Asian Cup to tackle.

Fellow Emirati scorers from a round that featured 25 goals were club-mate Abdullah Ramadan, a center midfielder of significant ability, and journeyman striker Salem Saleh for Sharjah. Then there was the de rigueur strike from Wasl’s naturalized De Lima.

None of the youthful strikers called up for last month’s draw with Tajikistan and victory against Thailand netted. Mabkhout has six-more league goals than De Lima’s 16, then there is a chasm to Ittihad Kalba’s uncapped Ahmed Al-Naqbi on eight.

Saudi Arabia have 22-year-old striker Firas Al-Buraikan enjoying a career-best, Roshn Saudi League-campaign. Akram Afif and Almoez Ali stay potent in QNB Stars League.

Mystery about what follows Mabkhout for the UAE remains no closer to being solved.

