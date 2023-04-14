Ukraine bars its national teams from events with Russians, Belarusians

Newcastle United reject ‘dark arts’ claims as Eddie Howe thanks Unai Emery for ‘Sliding Doors’ moment

NEWCASTLE: Eddie Howe has said he is not the master of Premier League “dark arts” despite claims to the contrary by the likes of Erik ten Hag and Thomas Frank.

In fact, he does not even know where the tag has come from as he says it does not reflect how his Newcastle United team have performed this campaign.

The Magpies have shocked the top flight this season with their quick, compact and pressing style, much akin to the first incarnation of Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.

However, their streetwise style has drawn comparisons to Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid from some quarters, with gamesmanship said to be a part of the Magpies’ armory as they battle to upset the top order.

Brentford boss Frank, following Newcastle’s 2-1 victory over his side, was the latest manager to throw shade on Howe and his players, claiming “dark arts” were at play at the Gtech Community Stadium.

United’s boss Howe, though, is not interested in any of that kind of chatter, claiming his side just do what is required to win.

He said: “I don’t even know what the dark arts are. If someone could explain that to me that would be great.

“I’ve said many times we just do what we can to try and win, but always within the rules of the games.”

Does this type of criticism bother Howe? He admits that it is irrelevant, as long as it does not get under the skin of referees.

He added: “It shouldn’t have an impact on referees. They should just referee the game as they see it. As I say, someone has to sit down and explain the dark arts.

“Erik made his comments quite clear about time wasting but we don’t want that in any game. We want to try and impose ourselves, have a quick game and have the ball in play.

“I understand the statistic that our ball is in play the least but that could be due to a number of reasons, not us slowing the game down.”

The Magpies head to in-form Aston Villa on Saturday with Howe looking to get one over on a manager who could have been sitting in his place.

Newcastle moved to buy Unai Emery out of his contract at Villarreal but were eventually turned down by the Spaniard, and instead opted for second-choice Howe.

It was a “Sliding Doors” moment for the United boss, one that has proved transformative not only for himself, but also Newcastle.

Howe said: “Without a doubt it was [life changing].

“I don’t really think back to that moment; maybe I should. But I very rarely tend to go back. I always believe your life takes the journey it is meant to go on.

“I was due to come here; that is what happened. But I am here because Unai turned the job down, so I’m delighted that he did.

“Fate has a strange way of working and now we come together. I have nothing but respect for the job he has done and the career he has had. But I’m very thankful he made that decision.”

Howe is set to be handed a fitness boost by the return of Miguel Almiron to full training, while it looks like an injury sustained by Allan Saint-Maximin before the trip to West Ham is not as serious as first feared.

Paraguayan Almiron has been working hard to return to fitness in order to make a comeback.

And Howe has revealed the top scorer is ahead of schedule, and has a chance of featuring at Villa Park.

He said: “He has done really well. He is ahead of schedule at the moment, so fingers crossed he gets through training and is available for us very soon. I think we’ll need to see how he trains. He’s had limited training time but he’s looked really good.”

On Saint-Maximin, Howe said: “He is away getting treatment at the moment, but hopefully at some stage next week he will be back with us.

“I am a firm believer that you do not have to be in Newcastle to get the best treatment. It is all about the player.

“It is a squad game. We are going to need everyone to be involved. And hopefully when anyone gets the opportunity they can change the game and help us get a positive result.

“I can only pick 11 players and I have a very strong squad, so I think the understanding of the group has been really good.

“There have been no internal issues. Of course, when players don’t play they are disappointed, but I have to make the right decisions for the team.”