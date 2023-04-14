Global Rahmah Foundation’s ‘Gifts for Eid’ project aims to help sick children smile again

LONDON: The Global Rahmah Foundation has launched ‘Gifts for Eid,’ a charitable initiative that aims to embrace the values of kindness, unity and generosity to help sick children across the UK during Ramadan and Eid Al-Fitr.
Organized in partnership with hospitals across the country, the nationwide initiative encourages the public to donate new and unused gifts that are appropriate for children ranging in age from a few months to 18 years old.
The Foundation said on Friday that the gifts can be items such as toys, books, dolls, cars, puzzles, games, arts and crafts materials, nail-art kits and jewelry-making kits. They will be handed out to children on the wards of collaborating hospitals to help share with them love and joy during Eid Al-Fitr celebrations.
Organizers called on all communities to support those who might be facing difficult times, particularly children who are sick and forced to spend the majority of their time in hospital.
The foundation said the initiative is an excellent opportunity to spread the spirit of Ramadan by making a real difference in the lives of children in need and helping them smile again over Eid.
The organization said it is working with a number of hospitals in the Manchester area, including the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital, The Christie Hospital, Stepping Hill Hospital, Wythenshawe Hospital, plus many others elsewhere in the country.
The foundation is a humanitarian organization that strives to alleviate the suffering of vulnerable people and communities around the world. In addition to the UK, it operates in Asia, Africa and the Middle East to provide aid and support to those affected by poverty, conflict and natural disasters.
