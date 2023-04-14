London to hold Europe’s biggest Eid festival at Westfield Square for 4th time

LONDON: Over 220,000 visitors are expected to attend London Eid Festival from Apr. 29 to May 1, as the event returns for the fourth year to Westfield Square, making it Europe’s biggest Eid Al-Fitr festival.
Scheduled to take place at the Atrium and Westfield Square, London Eid Festival will welcome Muslim and non-Muslim community members to celebrate the end of Ramadan during this free annual event, where guests get to enjoy live entertainment, activities, a feast of food stalls and modest fashion concessions inspired by Muslim regions from across the globe.
Open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. over the weekend and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on the bank holiday Monday, Westfield London’s visitors will find at the Atrium a range of concessions including fashion and Eid gift stalls, as well as a Crepe Protect Trainer Cleaning Vehicle to ensure their shoes are sparkling whilst roaming around the venue.
Meanwhile at John Lewis, live activities include cookery demonstrations, a fashion show and beauty masterclass, as well as an Islamic art gallery where all culture lovers can unite and share traditions.
At Westfield Square, visitors will enjoy the beautiful works of henna artists and experience makeovers from face painters in addition to the Halal Food Festival where there will be a wide variety of cuisines from all over the world, including Pakistan, North Africa and the Middle East. For children, there will be a play area and children’s choir.
In a media statement issued Friday, Waleed Jahangir, managing director at Algebra Consulting, said: “We’ve felt a great sense of belonging at Westfield London for the last few years and are excited to bring back the London Eid Festival for its fourth year. With its ever-growing success, the event offers a plethora of activities and enjoyment for the thousands of people celebrating Eid this year.”
Meanwhile Katie Wyle, general manager at Westfield London, said the Muslim community is incredibly important to Westfield London, and they are honored to welcome the return of the London Eid Festival. “The event has grown to become a major highlight in our cultural events calendar, and we look forward to once again welcoming families and individuals of Muslim faith, as well as wider communities, to participate in a marvellous celebration of good will and unity,” added Wyle.
