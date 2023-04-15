You are here

Arab leadership role crucial in seeking political solution to Syria crisis, say FMs

Arab leadership role crucial in seeking political solution to Syria crisis, say FMs
Saudi FM Prince Faisal bin Farham (4th from right) meeting with his counterparts from Gulf Arab states, Jordan, Egypt and Iraq. (SPA)
Updated 15 April 2023
Arab News

Arab leadership role crucial in seeking political solution to Syria crisis, say FMs

Arab leadership role crucial in seeking political solution to Syria crisis, say FMs
Updated 15 April 2023
Arab News

JEDDAH: Gulf Arab foreign ministers and their counterparts from Egypt, Iraq and Jordan on Saturday exchanged views on the importance of reaching a political solution to the crisis in Syria, the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

The ministers also stressed the importance of an Arab leadership role in efforts to end the crisis, according to the statement issued at the conclusion of an informal consultative meeting of the foreign ministers, hosted in Jeddah by Saudi FM Prince Faisal bin Farhan.

They called for setting up the necessary mechanisms for this role, and intensifying consultations among Arab countries to ensure the success of these efforts.”

Syria’s possible return to the Arab fold was also discussed, according to the statement.

Syria's membership was suspended from the 22-nation Arab League following President Bashar Assad's bloody crackdown that sparked a multi-sided war that has devastated the nation and displaced millions of people.

Hundreds of thousands of people died in the war, which drew in numerous foreign powers and splintered the country.

While Some Arab states have mended ties with Damascus, Syria’s broader normalization with the Arab world remains a sensitive issue for several countries.

Earlier this week, Qatar’s prime minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, said the original basis for the 2011 suspension of Syria’s membership in the Arab League still stands.

Abu Dhabi and Oman also received Assad as normalization gathered momentum elsewhere in the region following a devastating quake that hit Turkiye and Syria.

Saudi Arabia said after a rapprochement with Iran, Syria’s key regional ally, that a new approach was needed with Damascus. Both countries agreed to reopen embassies soon.

In a meeting last week between Prince Faisal bin Farhan and Syria's Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad in Jeddah, the two diplomats announced the need to explore a political solution to Syria's crisis.

During's Saturday's consultative meeting, the foreign ministers said it was crucial to find a political solution that would "preserve Syria's unity, security, stability, territory and Arab identity."

They also agreed on the importance of resolving the humanitarian crisis, providing a suitable environment for aid to reach all regions in Syria, creating the necessary conditions for the return of Syrian refugees and displaced persons to their areas, the statement said.

They further stressed the need to combat terrorism in all its forms and organizations, combat drug smuggling and trafficking, and for state institutions "to preserve Syria's sovereignty over its lands to end the presence of armed militias there, and external interference in Syrian internal affairs.”

(With Reuters)

Topics: syria crisis GCC

Updated 3 min 17 sec ago
AFP

Saudis among scores of Yemen war prisoners freed on day two of swap

Saudis among scores of Yemen war prisoners freed on day two of swap
Updated 3 min 17 sec ago
AFP

Sanaa: Scores of prisoners of war, including Saudis, were freed on Saturday as part of a cross-border exchange between a Saudi-led military coalition and Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi militia, the International Committee of the Red Cross said.
The flights connecting Saudi Arabia and Houthi-held territory in Yemen were part of a multi-day transfer involving nearly 900 detainees that comes amid peace talks which have raised hopes for an end to Yemen’s eight-year-old war.
The first flight of the day took off from the southern Saudi city of Abha before 9 am (0600 GMT), headed for Yemen’s Houthi-held capital Sanaa with 120 Houthi militia prisoners, ICRC public affairs and media adviser Jessica Moussan said.
It was followed by a flight from Sanaa carrying 20 former detainees, among them 16 Saudis and three Sudanese.
Sudan is part of the Saudi-led coalition and has provided ground troops for the fighting.
In addition, 100 Houthis were due to be flown on three flights to Sanaa from Mokha on the Red Sea coast, a town held by Yemen’s coalition-backed government.
An AFP journalist in Abha said at least three buses brought the prisoners onto the tarmac at Abha airport, which has previously come under attack from Houthi drones and missiles.
Wheelchairs were positioned near the buses to take some of the prisoners to the plane.
On Friday, 318 prisoners were transported on four flights between government-controlled Aden and Sanaa, reuniting with their families ahead of next week’s Muslim holiday of Eid Al-Fitr.
The total number of prisoners of war on both sides is unknown.
The ongoing exchange is a confidence-building measure coinciding with an intense diplomatic push to end Yemen’s war, which has left hundreds of thousands dead from the fighting as well as knock-on effects like food insecurity and lack of access to health care.
Analysts say that eight years after mobilizing a coalition to crush the Houthis, the Saudis have come to terms with the fact that this goal will not be met and are looking to wind down their military engagement.
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who was a 29-year-old defense minister when the war began, has since become the kingdom’s de facto ruler and is keen to focus on his sweeping “Vision 2030” domestic reform agenda.
The Saudi exit strategy appears to have taken new impetus from a landmark rapprochement deal announced with Iran last month.
The China-brokered agreement calls for the Middle East heavyweights to fully restore diplomatic ties following a seven-year rupture, and has the potential to remake regional ties.
Saudi Arabia is also pushing for the reintegration into the Arab League of Iran ally Syria, more than a decade after its suspension over President Bashar Assad’s brutal crackdown on pro-democracy protests.
On Friday, the kingdom, which once openly championed Assad’s ouster, hosted top diplomats from eight other Arab countries in the Red Sea city of Jeddah for talks on Syria, then issued a statement highlighting the “importance of having an Arab leadership role in efforts to end the crisis.”
In Yemen, active combat has reduced over the past year following a UN-brokered truce that officially lapsed in October but has largely held.
A week ago, a Saudi delegation traveled to Sanaa, held by the Houthis since 2014, for talks aimed at reviving the truce and laying the groundwork for a more durable cease-fire.
The delegation, led by ambassador Mohammed Al-Jaber, left Sanaa late on Thursday without a finalized truce but with plans for more talks, according to Houthi and Yemeni government sources.
Even if Saudi Arabia manages to negotiate a way out of the war, fighting could flare up again among the different Yemeni factions.
“Saudi Arabia has been struggling to draw down its military involvement in Yemen and... seeks a long term sustainable peace that will allow it to focus on its economic priorities,” Sanam Vakil, director of the Middle East and North Africa Programme at Chatham House, told AFP.
“Yet despite its intention, it will be the longtime broker, investor and conflict guarantor of Yemen.”

Topics: Yemen prisoner swap Saudi Arabia

Heavy gunfire heard south of Sudanese capital Khartoum: witnesses

Heavy gunfire heard south of Sudanese capital Khartoum: witnesses
Updated 25 min 59 sec ago
Reuters

Heavy gunfire heard south of Sudanese capital Khartoum: witnesses

Heavy gunfire heard south of Sudanese capital Khartoum: witnesses
Updated 25 min 59 sec ago
Reuters

KHARTOUM: Heavy gunfire has been heard south of the Sudanese capital Khartoum, witnesses told Reuters, following days of tension between the army and a powerful paramilitary group that has sparked warnings of a confrontation.
The source of the gunfire was not immediately known.
The rift between the forces came to the surface on Thursday, when the army said that recent movements by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), a powerful paramilitary group, had happened without coordination and were illegal.
On Friday and early on Saturday, the heads of both the army and RSF told mediators that they were ready to take steps to de-escalate the situation.
A confrontation between them could spell prolonged strife across a vast country already dealing with economic breakdown and flare-ups of tribal violence.

Topics: Sudan

250,000 perform final Friday Ramadan prayers at Al-Aqsa

250,000 perform final Friday Ramadan prayers at Al-Aqsa
Updated 15 April 2023
Mohammed Najib

250,000 perform final Friday Ramadan prayers at Al-Aqsa

250,000 perform final Friday Ramadan prayers at Al-Aqsa
  • Massive Israel security presence on streets of Jerusalem to police key date in Islamic calendar
Updated 15 April 2023
Mohammed Najib

RAMALLAH: A massive Israeli security presence lined the streets of Jerusalem as up to 250,000 Palestinian Muslims performed the fourth and probably final Friday prayer of Ramadan at Al-Aqsa Mosque.

More than 3,200 police, border police and Shin Bet security agents were deployed on roads leading to the mosque.

Authorities allowed women of all ages, men over the age of 55 and children under 12 to enter Jerusalem from the West Bank without permits to perform Friday prayers.

Ramadan is a rare chance for many Palestinians to visit Jerusalem and pray at Al-Aqsa. For many, this was their first time in the city.

Ahmed Khassib, 51, from Ramallah, told Arab News: “I am delighted to be able to perform the fourth Friday prayer of Ramadan at Al-Aqsa Mosque.

“I cannot obtain a permit to pray at Al-Aqsa Mosque except on Fridays during Ramadan, so I wait for this opportunity throughout the year.”

Praying at the mosque, Khasib said, “carries a message that Al-Aqsa is for Muslims.”

During his Friday sermon, Sheikh Ekrimeh Sabri, the imam of Al-Aqsa Mosque, told worshippers: “You who came to the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque from all parts of holy Palestine, you who have crossed the unjust military checkpoints, your march to the blessed Aqsa for the evening prayer and Taraweeh prayers is to remind the 2 billion Muslims of the world of the captive Al-Aqsa.”

Abd Al-Salam Abu Askar, a Palestinian from the Gaza Strip who lives in Ramallah, told Arab News that inflammatory comments about Al-Aqsa by far-right Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir had made Palestinians more determined to challenge Israeli restrictions on worshipping there.

When they felt the mosque was in danger, he said, they flocked to it during Ramadan, especially on Fridays.

“If the military checkpoints surrounding the city of Jerusalem allowed all citizens of the West Bank and Gaza Strip to visit Al-Aqsa, the number of worshippers would exceed half a million today,” Abu Askar said.

Topics: Paletine Al-Aqsa Al Aqsa Al Aqsa Mosque Aqsa mosque Jerusalem

Arab foreign ministers condemn ‘illegal’ Israeli practices that undermine Palestine peace efforts

Arab foreign ministers condemn ‘illegal’ Israeli practices that undermine Palestine peace efforts
Updated 15 April 2023
Arab News

Arab foreign ministers condemn ‘illegal’ Israeli practices that undermine Palestine peace efforts

Arab foreign ministers condemn ‘illegal’ Israeli practices that undermine Palestine peace efforts
Updated 15 April 2023
Arab News

JEDDAH: Arab foreign ministers on Saturday condemned Israeli atrocities in the West Bank and Jerusalem that they said were undermining efforts to achieve a lasting solution to the Israeli-Palestinian crisis.

A statement issued by the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the ministers also bewailed that “illegal Israeli practices” were “undermining chances of achieving a just and comprehensive peace based on the two-state solution, which embodies the independent and sovereign Palestinian state with its capital.”

Palestinian and international human rights organizations have previously denounced the increasingly aggressive Israeli settler land-grabs in Palestinian territories in East Jerusalem and the West Bank.

The statement came at the conclusion of a consultative meeting of foreign ministers from GCC members states along with Jordan, Egypt and Iraq.

The informal consultation session was held in Jeddah during a Suhoor dinner hosted by Saudi FM Prince Faisal bin Farhan.

The ministers took issue with the repeated Israeli attacks on Al-Aqsa Mosque and Al-Haram Al-Sharif and “violation of the sanctity of the holy places,” especially at a time when Muslims gathered for prayers during Ramadan.

They reminded Israel of “the need to respect the historical and legal situation existing therein,”  noting that it is Jordan’s Jerusalem Endowments and Al-Aqsa Mosque Affairs that is “empowered with exclusive jurisdiction to manage the affairs of the mosque and regulate access to it.”

 

 

 

 

 

 

After earthquake, Istanbul gripped by fear that bigger disaster awaits

After earthquake, Istanbul gripped by fear that bigger disaster awaits
Updated 15 April 2023
Reuters

After earthquake, Istanbul gripped by fear that bigger disaster awaits

After earthquake, Istanbul gripped by fear that bigger disaster awaits
  • Preoccupation with safe housing comes ahead of May 14 election seen as challenge for President Erdogan
Updated 15 April 2023
Reuters

ISTANBUL: The deadliest earthquake in Turkiye’s modern history has reawakened fears on the other side of the country that Istanbul is an even bigger disaster waiting to happen, sending hundreds of thousands scrambling to find safer homes.

Some 5 million of the 16 million residents of Turkiye’s largest city live in risky homes, official data show, given it lies just north of a faultline crossing the Marmara Sea in the northwest of the country.
Since tremors devastated the southeast on Feb. 6, killing more than 50,000, anxiety has gripped the metropolis and revived memories of a 1999 earthquake that killed 17,000 in the region.
Tens of thousands of buildings collapsed in the February quake, drawing accusations that lax building standards across Turkiye generally had contributed to the disaster and fueling concerns about the soundness of many aging buildings in Istanbul.

I was conscious of the risk in Istanbul but when such a big earthquake happened it started to feel more real and I began to have anxiety.

Sevim Aydemir, Resident of Antakya

Since the quake, the number of applications in Istanbul to demolish and reconstruct at risk homes — where nearly 500,000 people live — has tripled. The scramble has also exacerbated already sky-high rental housing prices.
“I was conscious of the risk in Istanbul but when such a big earthquake happened it started to feel more real and I began to have anxiety,” said Sevim Aydemir, 25, whose uncle and friends were killed in the quake in the southern city of Antakya.
Fear that another tragedy could strike forced her to leave Istanbul because she could not afford a new apartment there, she said.
Similar fears spread after the 1999 quake but subsided over time.
It is unclear how many people have left Istanbul in the last two months.
Ali Ayilmazdir, head of a home movers’ association, said 15-20 people were now calling companies to request moves each day, compared to 3-5 before the February quake.
The preoccupation with safe housing comes ahead of May 14 elections seen as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s biggest political challenge in his two decades in power.
According to a 2019 report by seismologists, a 7.5 magnitude quake — similar to the one in February — would at least moderately damage 17 percent of the 1.17 million buildings in Istanbul, which straddles the Bosphorus strait dividing Europe and Asia.
However, seismologists said the February disaster has not changed the likelihood of an Istanbul quake, with the two areas on different faultlines.
Yet many residents say they feel trapped by a cost-of-living crisis after inflation surged to a 24-year peak above 85 percent in October and with fewer prospects of finding work elsewhere.
Any disaster in Istanbul would stagger Turkiye’s economy given the broader Marmara region accounts for some 41 percent of national GDP.
Nilay, a doctoral student and new mother, has sought to leave but feels stuck as her husband’s work in finance requires him to be in the city, while safer districts are out of their price range.
“It is impossible to move to places that are said to have more solid ground because of the rising prices after the earthquake,” said Nilay, who lives in the high-risk district of Avcilar by the Marmara Sea.
Turkish rental prices leapt 190 percent in February from a year earlier, with Istanbul rents up 138 percent, according to Bahcesehir University Economic and Social Research Center, sharply higher than consumer price inflation of 55 percent in February.
Many of those unable to move have instead sought peace of mind by requesting surveys to determine their buildings’ safety, with some 70 percent of buildings constructed before the building code was sharply tightened in 2000.
Some 1.5 million homes are considered at risk in the city, Urban Planning Minister Murat Kurum said this week.
According to official data, an average of more than three people live in each household, meaning up to 5 million live in these properties.
Istanbul municipality’s housing agency KIPTAS says it has received applications to demolish and rebuild at cost price 490,000 homes.
That amounts to 25,000 applications, up from 8,600 before the quake. However, just 200 have reached the construction stage as at least two-thirds of residents in a building must agree to the project, KIPTAS said.
“Unfortunately the fear of this recent quake was not enough to push people for a compromise and agree on rebuilding their homes,” said KIPTAS general manager Ali Kurt.
“People need to accept that their homes are risky.”
More than 150,000 applications have also been made to the municipality requesting assessments of their buildings’ soundness, with processing expected to take a year.
However, fears of what those tests will show are holding many people back.
“This old building is not going to get high marks. There is no need to see that in writing,” said Nurten, 76, a retired civil servant living on Istanbul’s Asian side.
“What if later I am asked to vacate my property? I can’t face that.”

 

Topics: Turkiye Syria

