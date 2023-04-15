You are here

Arab foreign ministers condemn 'illegal' Israeli practices that undermine Palestine peace efforts

Arab foreign ministers condemn 'illegal' Israeli practices that undermine Palestine peace efforts
JEDDAH: Arab foreign ministers on Saturday condemned Israeli atrocities in the West Bank and Jerusalem that they said were undermining efforts to achieve a lasting solution to the Israeli-Palestinian crisis.

A statement issued by the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the ministers also bewailed that “illegal Israeli practices” were “undermining chances of achieving a just and comprehensive peace based on the two-state solution, which embodies the independent and sovereign Palestinian state with its capital.”

Palestinian and international human rights organizations have previously denounced the increasingly aggressive Israeli settler land-grabs in Palestinian territories in East Jerusalem and the West Bank.

The statement came at the conclusion of a consultative meeting of foreign ministers from GCC members states along with Jordan, Egypt and Iraq.

The informal consultation session was held in Jeddah during a Suhoor dinner hosted by Saudi FM Prince Faisal bin Farhan.

The ministers took issue with the repeated Israeli attacks on Al-Aqsa Mosque and Al-Haram Al-Sharif and “violation of the sanctity of the holy places,” especially at a time when Muslims gathered for prayers during Ramadan.

They reminded Israel of “the need to respect the historical and legal situation existing therein,”  noting that it is Jordan’s Jerusalem Endowments and Al-Aqsa Mosque Affairs that is “empowered with exclusive jurisdiction to manage the affairs of the mosque and regulate access to it.”

 

 

 

 

 

 

ISTANBUL: The deadliest earthquake in Turkiye’s modern history has reawakened fears on the other side of the country that Istanbul is an even bigger disaster waiting to happen, sending hundreds of thousands scrambling to find safer homes.

Some 5 million of the 16 million residents of Turkiye’s largest city live in risky homes, official data show, given it lies just north of a faultline crossing the Marmara Sea in the northwest of the country.
Since tremors devastated the southeast on Feb. 6, killing more than 50,000, anxiety has gripped the metropolis and revived memories of a 1999 earthquake that killed 17,000 in the region.
Tens of thousands of buildings collapsed in the February quake, drawing accusations that lax building standards across Turkiye generally had contributed to the disaster and fueling concerns about the soundness of many aging buildings in Istanbul.

I was conscious of the risk in Istanbul but when such a big earthquake happened it started to feel more real and I began to have anxiety.

Sevim Aydemir, Resident of Antakya

Since the quake, the number of applications in Istanbul to demolish and reconstruct at risk homes — where nearly 500,000 people live — has tripled. The scramble has also exacerbated already sky-high rental housing prices.
“I was conscious of the risk in Istanbul but when such a big earthquake happened it started to feel more real and I began to have anxiety,” said Sevim Aydemir, 25, whose uncle and friends were killed in the quake in the southern city of Antakya.
Fear that another tragedy could strike forced her to leave Istanbul because she could not afford a new apartment there, she said.
Similar fears spread after the 1999 quake but subsided over time.
It is unclear how many people have left Istanbul in the last two months.
Ali Ayilmazdir, head of a home movers’ association, said 15-20 people were now calling companies to request moves each day, compared to 3-5 before the February quake.
The preoccupation with safe housing comes ahead of May 14 elections seen as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s biggest political challenge in his two decades in power.
According to a 2019 report by seismologists, a 7.5 magnitude quake — similar to the one in February — would at least moderately damage 17 percent of the 1.17 million buildings in Istanbul, which straddles the Bosphorus strait dividing Europe and Asia.
However, seismologists said the February disaster has not changed the likelihood of an Istanbul quake, with the two areas on different faultlines.
Yet many residents say they feel trapped by a cost-of-living crisis after inflation surged to a 24-year peak above 85 percent in October and with fewer prospects of finding work elsewhere.
Any disaster in Istanbul would stagger Turkiye’s economy given the broader Marmara region accounts for some 41 percent of national GDP.
Nilay, a doctoral student and new mother, has sought to leave but feels stuck as her husband’s work in finance requires him to be in the city, while safer districts are out of their price range.
“It is impossible to move to places that are said to have more solid ground because of the rising prices after the earthquake,” said Nilay, who lives in the high-risk district of Avcilar by the Marmara Sea.
Turkish rental prices leapt 190 percent in February from a year earlier, with Istanbul rents up 138 percent, according to Bahcesehir University Economic and Social Research Center, sharply higher than consumer price inflation of 55 percent in February.
Many of those unable to move have instead sought peace of mind by requesting surveys to determine their buildings’ safety, with some 70 percent of buildings constructed before the building code was sharply tightened in 2000.
Some 1.5 million homes are considered at risk in the city, Urban Planning Minister Murat Kurum said this week.
According to official data, an average of more than three people live in each household, meaning up to 5 million live in these properties.
Istanbul municipality’s housing agency KIPTAS says it has received applications to demolish and rebuild at cost price 490,000 homes.
That amounts to 25,000 applications, up from 8,600 before the quake. However, just 200 have reached the construction stage as at least two-thirds of residents in a building must agree to the project, KIPTAS said.
“Unfortunately the fear of this recent quake was not enough to push people for a compromise and agree on rebuilding their homes,” said KIPTAS general manager Ali Kurt.
“People need to accept that their homes are risky.”
More than 150,000 applications have also been made to the municipality requesting assessments of their buildings’ soundness, with processing expected to take a year.
However, fears of what those tests will show are holding many people back.
“This old building is not going to get high marks. There is no need to see that in writing,” said Nurten, 76, a retired civil servant living on Istanbul’s Asian side.
“What if later I am asked to vacate my property? I can’t face that.”

 

33 Europe-bound migrants dead in boat sinking off Tunisia

Migrants wait to board an Italian Coast Guard ship in the Sicilian Island of Lampedusa, Italy, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. (AP)
Migrants wait to board an Italian Coast Guard ship in the Sicilian Island of Lampedusa, Italy, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. (AP)
Updated 15 April 2023
Reuters
AP

33 Europe-bound migrants dead in boat sinking off Tunisia

Migrants wait to board an Italian Coast Guard ship in the Sicilian Island of Lampedusa, Italy, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. (AP)
  • Attempts at illegal migration have increased in recent weeks from the Tunisian coast toward the nearby Italian coast, leaving dozens dead and many missing
Updated 15 April 2023
Reuters AP

TUNIS: The Tunisian coast guard has recovered eight more bodies from a migrant boat that sank off the country’s shores this week, raising the death toll to 33, the coast guard said on Friday.
A wooden boat packed with about 110 African migrants sank on Wednesday off the city of Sfax. Seventy-six people were rescued.
The costguard said four other decomposing bodies were also recovered, apparently from old shipwrecks.
Drowning accidents off Tunisia have increased in recent weeks, leaving dozens dead and missing, amid a sharp rise in migrant boats heading toward Italy from the Tunisian coast.
Tunisia has overtaken Libya as a main departure point for people fleeing poverty and conflict in Africa and the Middle East in the hope of a better life in Europe.
The Tunisian National Guard said this month that more than 14,000 migrants, mostly from sub-Saharan Africa, were intercepted or rescued in the first three months of the year while trying to cross to Europe, five times more than figures recorded in the same period last year.
Attempts at illegal migration have increased in recent weeks from the Tunisian coast toward the nearby Italian coast, leaving dozens dead and many missing.
The central Mediterranean is the most dangerous migration route in the world, according to the International Organization for Migration.
European countries rely on countries in North Africa to police migration, and Italy on Thursday pledged Tunisia a host of investments and help negotiating an International Monetary Fund bailout as the Italian government seeks to stem the number of migrant arrivals.
Tensions around migration have risen in Tunisia this year after President Kaïs Saied ordered a crackdown on sub-Saharan African migrants and lashed out at a perceived plot to erase Tunisia’s identity.
The comments fanned racist abuse target Black people in Tunisia, and prompted international criticism and concern.

 

Arab nations hit by financial crises must listen to experts not politicians, analysts say

Arab nations hit by financial crises must listen to experts not politicians, analysts say
Updated 15 April 2023
ALI YOUNES

Arab nations hit by financial crises must listen to experts not politicians, analysts say

Arab nations hit by financial crises must listen to experts not politicians, analysts say
  • Panelists taking part in an event in Washington said political systems in Tunisia, Egypt and Lebanon are to blame for the ‘profound’ debt crises the nations face
  • The COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine exacerbated existing problems faced by the countries because of their weak economies, they added
Updated 15 April 2023
ALI YOUNES

Arab countries struggling with high debt and weak economies are particularly vulnerable to the political and economic shocks that can cause destabilization or even government collapse, economic experts from the Middle East and North Africa region warned on Friday.

They said politicians in such countries often wield too much power over the economy, which prevents better-qualified experts from making the necessary decisions to address and resolve the problems.

During a panel discussion titled “The Political Economy of Debt and Adjustments in Tunisia, Egypt and Lebanon” at the Middle East Institute in Washington, which Arab News attended, the experts said the political systems in the three countries were part of the reason why they have been plunged into a “profound debt crisis” or even economic collapse. The COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine had exacerbated existing problems faced by countries with weak economies, they added.

In the case of Egypt, the country is run by four groups, said Timothy E. Kaldas, the deputy director of the Tahrir Institute for Middle East Policy: The military, the presidency, state security, and the general intelligence department.

These powerful bodies “have ultimate control over the decisions that are central to the economy of Egypt, as well as the policies that have contributed significantly to its current economic crisis,” he added.

Through this monopoly they hold on economic decisions they have prevented financial experts from attempting to fix the problems, said Kaldas.

“The political economic strategy in Egypt was to leverage the state to finance their (power) consolidation, and while doing so they have established a relationship of dependency between them and Egypt’s capitalist class, where a lot of the state spending was funneled through contracts to regime-owned enterprises, particularly the military,” he added.

Kaldas painted a bleak picture of the current fiscal situation in Egypt and state spending in recent years. He said authorities had invested heavily in costly mega-construction projects that far exceeded Egypt’s needs and capabilities. The projects were “grandiose and luxurious” in a country struggling with a financial crisis and massive levels of poverty, he added.

For Egypt to move to the safe zone of economic recovery and stability, Kaldas said, the country’s political leaders need to get out of the way and allow the more capable ministers and experts to take the lead in making economic decisions.

“The state’s solvency is at risk and the ability to raise financing is coming under extraordinary strain,” he added.

He also called on Egypt’s international partners to stop enabling the kind of financial mismanagement that is undermining the country’s economic recovery.

Ishac Diwan, director of research for the Finance for Development Lab at the Paris School of Economics, said countries with weak economies, such as Lebanon and Tunisia, are at greater risk of political upheaval.

“The shock that came on a weak (economic) structure gave rise to the Arab Spring” just over a decade ago he said. In its aftermath, he added, “nothing was fixed” and nations with weak economies instead took advantage of the abundant credit available in the markets, which caused them to sink deeper into debt crises without any clear path to recovery.

Diwan said that although Lebanon had attracted billions of dollars of capital investment from abroad, the nature of its fractured political system had prevented the formation of a unified government capable of making sound economic decisions.

The capital from abroad, which mainly came from the Lebanese diaspora, was not used productively but instead consumed by the state and the public, he added, ultimately causing the economy to collapse as a result of the lack of a strategic vision among warring political groups.

In Tunisia, the situation is much the same: Politics takes precedence over economics, according to Hamza Meddeb, a fellow at the Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center in Lebanon.

He said that as a result of a lack of political cohesiveness, and uncompromising coalition governments, authorities have failed to make necessary fiscal adjustments. He described the political leadership of Tunisia as “unwilling” to make hard economic and debt decisions because of the potential political and social costs to the regime.

RABAT: Moroccan security forces stopped some 150 Sub-Saharan African migrants from crossing early on Friday into Spain’s Ceuta enclave, the Interior Ministry said.
The operation resulted in 70 arrests of migrants while 14 members of the Moroccan security forces and six migrants were injured and transferred to hospital, the ministry said in a statement.
“Some migrants were armed with sticks, stones and bladed weapons,” it said.
Local authorities in Ceuta said no migrant had managed to cross into Spanish territory. Land, sea and air police had been deployed but did not have to intervene, a statement said.
The border was temporarily closed to vehicles crossing into and out of Ceuta as a precaution but it was reopened later on Friday morning, a source close to the authorities said.
Mohammed Ben Aisa, a migrant rights activist, said migrants usually pick days such as during Ramadan, religious feasts, or when security forces swap positions to attempt crossings, thinking security would be less tight during these times.
In June 2022, Moroccan authorities said 23 migrants died in a mass attempted storming of the border around Melilla, another Spanish enclave in northern Morocco.
Some human rights activists have said the death toll was higher.
Arrivals from Morocco into Spain dropped last year after the two countries patched up a separate diplomatic feud, since when they have increased cooperation to curb migration flows and Morocco has taken more active measures to prevent migrants trying to cross into Spain or Spanish enclaves.

 

Tunisia footballer dies after setting himself alight in protest

Tunisia footballer dies after setting himself alight in protest
Updated 15 April 2023
AFP

Tunisia footballer dies after setting himself alight in protest

Tunisia footballer dies after setting himself alight in protest
  • Issaoui’s protest recalled that of street vendor Mohamed Bouazizi, who burned himself to death on Dec. 17, 2010, sparking the Tunisian revolution that was the trigger for the Arab Spring uprisings
Updated 15 April 2023
AFP

TUNIS; A professional footballer in Tunisia has died after setting himself alight earlier this week in what he said was a protest against the “police state” ruling the country, his brother said on Friday.
Nizar Issaoui, 35, suffered third-degree burns from his action in the village of Haffouz in the central region of Kairouan, said his brother Ryad.
He was taken from hospital in Kairouan to the specialist burns hospital in Tunis but doctors were unable to save his life, the brother said.
Issaoui’s protest recalled that of street vendor Mohamed Bouazizi, who burned himself to death on Dec. 17, 2010, sparking the Tunisian revolution that was the trigger for the Arab Spring uprisings.
News of Issaoui’s death sparked protests on the streets of Haffouz on Thursday evening, Tunisian media reported. Young demonstrators hurled stones at police who responded with tear gas.

BACKGROUND

News of Nizar Issaoui’s death sparked protests on the streets of Haffouz. Young demonstrators hurled stones at police who responded with tear gas.

There was no immediate comment from the authorities.
Issaoui was a free agent at the time of his death after a career that saw him play for a range of clubs from the lower divisions to the top flight.
In a Facebook post shortly before his fatal action, Issaoui said he had sentenced himself to “death by fire.”
“I have no more energy. Let the police state know that the sentence will be executed today,” he wrote.
According to Tunisian media, Issaoui decided to make his extreme protest against the police after officers accused him of “terrorism” when he complained that he was unable to buy bananas for less than 10 dinars ($3.3) a kg, double the price set by the government.
A video selfie circulating on social media shows Issaoui screaming: “For a dispute with someone selling bananas at 10 dinars, I get accused of terrorism at the police station. Terrorism for a complaint about bananas.”

 

