You are here

  • Home
  • 250,000 perform final Friday Ramadan prayers at Al-Aqsa

Opinion

Daoud Kuttab

Respect and tolerance in short supply in Jerusalem

Author
Read article

250,000 perform final Friday Ramadan prayers at Al-Aqsa

250,000 perform final Friday Ramadan prayers at Al-Aqsa
Palestinians pray on the fourth Friday of the holy month of Ramadan on Al-Aqsa. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/zds5m

Updated 15 April 2023
Mohammed Najib

250,000 perform final Friday Ramadan prayers at Al-Aqsa

250,000 perform final Friday Ramadan prayers at Al-Aqsa
  • Massive Israel security presence on streets of Jerusalem to police key date in Islamic calendar
Updated 15 April 2023
Mohammed Najib

RAMALLAH: A massive Israeli security presence lined the streets of Jerusalem as up to 250,000 Palestinian Muslims performed the fourth and probably final Friday prayer of Ramadan at Al-Aqsa Mosque.

More than 3,200 police, border police and Shin Bet security agents were deployed on roads leading to the mosque.

Authorities allowed women of all ages, men over the age of 55 and children under 12 to enter Jerusalem from the West Bank without permits to perform Friday prayers.

Ramadan is a rare chance for many Palestinians to visit Jerusalem and pray at Al-Aqsa. For many, this was their first time in the city.

Ahmed Khassib, 51, from Ramallah, told Arab News: “I am delighted to be able to perform the fourth Friday prayer of Ramadan at Al-Aqsa Mosque.

“I cannot obtain a permit to pray at Al-Aqsa Mosque except on Fridays during Ramadan, so I wait for this opportunity throughout the year.”

Praying at the mosque, Khasib said, “carries a message that Al-Aqsa is for Muslims.”

During his Friday sermon, Sheikh Ekrimeh Sabri, the imam of Al-Aqsa Mosque, told worshippers: “You who came to the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque from all parts of holy Palestine, you who have crossed the unjust military checkpoints, your march to the blessed Aqsa for the evening prayer and Taraweeh prayers is to remind the 2 billion Muslims of the world of the captive Al-Aqsa.”

Abd Al-Salam Abu Askar, a Palestinian from the Gaza Strip who lives in Ramallah, told Arab News that inflammatory comments about Al-Aqsa by far-right Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir had made Palestinians more determined to challenge Israeli restrictions on worshipping there.

When they felt the mosque was in danger, he said, they flocked to it during Ramadan, especially on Fridays.

“If the military checkpoints surrounding the city of Jerusalem allowed all citizens of the West Bank and Gaza Strip to visit Al-Aqsa, the number of worshippers would exceed half a million today,” Abu Askar said.

Topics: Paletine Al-Aqsa Al Aqsa Al Aqsa Mosque Aqsa mosque Jerusalem

Related

Non-Muslims banned from Al-Aqsa for rest of Ramadan
Middle-East
Non-Muslims banned from Al-Aqsa for rest of Ramadan
Arab foreign ministers condemn ‘illegal’ Israeli practices that undermine Palestine peace efforts
Middle-East
Arab foreign ministers condemn ‘illegal’ Israeli practices that undermine Palestine peace efforts

Heavy gunfire heard south of Sudanese capital Khartoum: witnesses

Heavy gunfire heard south of Sudanese capital Khartoum: witnesses
Updated 15 min 6 sec ago
Reuters

Heavy gunfire heard south of Sudanese capital Khartoum: witnesses

Heavy gunfire heard south of Sudanese capital Khartoum: witnesses
Updated 15 min 6 sec ago
Reuters

KHARTOUM: Heavy gunfire has been heard south of the Sudanese capital Khartoum, witnesses told Reuters, following days of tension between the army and a powerful paramilitary group that has sparked warnings of a confrontation.
The source of the gunfire was not immediately known.
The rift between the forces came to the surface on Thursday, when the army said that recent movements by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), a powerful paramilitary group, had happened without coordination and were illegal.
On Friday and early on Saturday, the heads of both the army and RSF told mediators that they were ready to take steps to de-escalate the situation.
A confrontation between them could spell prolonged strife across a vast country already dealing with economic breakdown and flare-ups of tribal violence.

Topics: Sudan

Related

Sudan’s military warns of conflict after rival force deploys
Middle-East
Sudan’s military warns of conflict after rival force deploys
Fourteen dead in 3 days of tribal violence in Sudan’s West Darfur
Middle-East
Fourteen dead in 3 days of tribal violence in Sudan’s West Darfur

Arab leadership role crucial in seeking political solution to Syria crisis, say FMs

Arab leadership role crucial in seeking political solution to Syria crisis, say FMs
Updated 15 April 2023
Arab News

Arab leadership role crucial in seeking political solution to Syria crisis, say FMs

Arab leadership role crucial in seeking political solution to Syria crisis, say FMs
Updated 15 April 2023
Arab News

JEDDAH: Gulf Arab foreign ministers and their counterparts from Egypt, Iraq and Jordan on Saturday exchanged views on the importance of reaching a political solution to the crisis in Syria, the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

The ministers also stressed the importance of an Arab leadership role in efforts to end the crisis, according to the statement issued at the conclusion of an informal consultative meeting of the foreign ministers, hosted in Jeddah by Saudi FM Prince Faisal bin Farhan.

They called for setting up the necessary mechanisms for this role, and intensifying consultations among Arab countries to ensure the success of these efforts.”

Syria’s possible return to the Arab fold was also discussed, according to the statement.

Syria's membership was suspended from the 22-nation Arab League following President Bashar Assad's bloody crackdown that sparked a multi-sided war that has devastated the nation and displaced millions of people.

Hundreds of thousands of people died in the war, which drew in numerous foreign powers and splintered the country.

While Some Arab states have mended ties with Damascus, Syria’s broader normalization with the Arab world remains a sensitive issue for several countries.

Earlier this week, Qatar’s prime minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, said the original basis for the 2011 suspension of Syria’s membership in the Arab League still stands.

Abu Dhabi and Oman also received Assad as normalization gathered momentum elsewhere in the region following a devastating quake that hit Turkiye and Syria.

Saudi Arabia said after a rapprochement with Iran, Syria’s key regional ally, that a new approach was needed with Damascus. Both countries agreed to reopen embassies soon.

In a meeting last week between Prince Faisal bin Farhan and Syria's Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad in Jeddah, the two diplomats announced the need to explore a political solution to Syria's crisis.

During's Saturday's consultative meeting, the foreign ministers said it was crucial to find a political solution that would "preserve Syria's unity, security, stability, territory and Arab identity."

They also agreed on the importance of resolving the humanitarian crisis, providing a suitable environment for aid to reach all regions in Syria, creating the necessary conditions for the return of Syrian refugees and displaced persons to their areas, the statement said.

They further stressed the need to combat terrorism in all its forms and organizations, combat drug smuggling and trafficking, and for state institutions "to preserve Syria's sovereignty over its lands to end the presence of armed militias there, and external interference in Syrian internal affairs.”

(With Reuters)

Topics: syria crisis GCC

Related

Update Saudi Arabia and Syria discuss political solutions to latter’s crises video
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia and Syria discuss political solutions to latter’s crises
Arab foreign ministers condemn ‘illegal’ Israeli practices that undermine Palestine peace efforts
Middle-East
Arab foreign ministers condemn ‘illegal’ Israeli practices that undermine Palestine peace efforts

Arab foreign ministers condemn ‘illegal’ Israeli practices that undermine Palestine peace efforts

Arab foreign ministers condemn ‘illegal’ Israeli practices that undermine Palestine peace efforts
Updated 15 April 2023
Arab News

Arab foreign ministers condemn ‘illegal’ Israeli practices that undermine Palestine peace efforts

Arab foreign ministers condemn ‘illegal’ Israeli practices that undermine Palestine peace efforts
Updated 15 April 2023
Arab News

JEDDAH: Arab foreign ministers on Saturday condemned Israeli atrocities in the West Bank and Jerusalem that they said were undermining efforts to achieve a lasting solution to the Israeli-Palestinian crisis.

A statement issued by the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the ministers also bewailed that “illegal Israeli practices” were “undermining chances of achieving a just and comprehensive peace based on the two-state solution, which embodies the independent and sovereign Palestinian state with its capital.”

Palestinian and international human rights organizations have previously denounced the increasingly aggressive Israeli settler land-grabs in Palestinian territories in East Jerusalem and the West Bank.

The statement came at the conclusion of a consultative meeting of foreign ministers from GCC members states along with Jordan, Egypt and Iraq.

The informal consultation session was held in Jeddah during a Suhoor dinner hosted by Saudi FM Prince Faisal bin Farhan.

The ministers took issue with the repeated Israeli attacks on Al-Aqsa Mosque and Al-Haram Al-Sharif and “violation of the sanctity of the holy places,” especially at a time when Muslims gathered for prayers during Ramadan.

They reminded Israel of “the need to respect the historical and legal situation existing therein,”  noting that it is Jordan’s Jerusalem Endowments and Al-Aqsa Mosque Affairs that is “empowered with exclusive jurisdiction to manage the affairs of the mosque and regulate access to it.”

 

 

 

 

 

 

After earthquake, Istanbul gripped by fear that bigger disaster awaits

After earthquake, Istanbul gripped by fear that bigger disaster awaits
Updated 15 April 2023
Reuters

After earthquake, Istanbul gripped by fear that bigger disaster awaits

After earthquake, Istanbul gripped by fear that bigger disaster awaits
  • Preoccupation with safe housing comes ahead of May 14 election seen as challenge for President Erdogan
Updated 15 April 2023
Reuters

ISTANBUL: The deadliest earthquake in Turkiye’s modern history has reawakened fears on the other side of the country that Istanbul is an even bigger disaster waiting to happen, sending hundreds of thousands scrambling to find safer homes.

Some 5 million of the 16 million residents of Turkiye’s largest city live in risky homes, official data show, given it lies just north of a faultline crossing the Marmara Sea in the northwest of the country.
Since tremors devastated the southeast on Feb. 6, killing more than 50,000, anxiety has gripped the metropolis and revived memories of a 1999 earthquake that killed 17,000 in the region.
Tens of thousands of buildings collapsed in the February quake, drawing accusations that lax building standards across Turkiye generally had contributed to the disaster and fueling concerns about the soundness of many aging buildings in Istanbul.

I was conscious of the risk in Istanbul but when such a big earthquake happened it started to feel more real and I began to have anxiety.

Sevim Aydemir, Resident of Antakya

Since the quake, the number of applications in Istanbul to demolish and reconstruct at risk homes — where nearly 500,000 people live — has tripled. The scramble has also exacerbated already sky-high rental housing prices.
“I was conscious of the risk in Istanbul but when such a big earthquake happened it started to feel more real and I began to have anxiety,” said Sevim Aydemir, 25, whose uncle and friends were killed in the quake in the southern city of Antakya.
Fear that another tragedy could strike forced her to leave Istanbul because she could not afford a new apartment there, she said.
Similar fears spread after the 1999 quake but subsided over time.
It is unclear how many people have left Istanbul in the last two months.
Ali Ayilmazdir, head of a home movers’ association, said 15-20 people were now calling companies to request moves each day, compared to 3-5 before the February quake.
The preoccupation with safe housing comes ahead of May 14 elections seen as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s biggest political challenge in his two decades in power.
According to a 2019 report by seismologists, a 7.5 magnitude quake — similar to the one in February — would at least moderately damage 17 percent of the 1.17 million buildings in Istanbul, which straddles the Bosphorus strait dividing Europe and Asia.
However, seismologists said the February disaster has not changed the likelihood of an Istanbul quake, with the two areas on different faultlines.
Yet many residents say they feel trapped by a cost-of-living crisis after inflation surged to a 24-year peak above 85 percent in October and with fewer prospects of finding work elsewhere.
Any disaster in Istanbul would stagger Turkiye’s economy given the broader Marmara region accounts for some 41 percent of national GDP.
Nilay, a doctoral student and new mother, has sought to leave but feels stuck as her husband’s work in finance requires him to be in the city, while safer districts are out of their price range.
“It is impossible to move to places that are said to have more solid ground because of the rising prices after the earthquake,” said Nilay, who lives in the high-risk district of Avcilar by the Marmara Sea.
Turkish rental prices leapt 190 percent in February from a year earlier, with Istanbul rents up 138 percent, according to Bahcesehir University Economic and Social Research Center, sharply higher than consumer price inflation of 55 percent in February.
Many of those unable to move have instead sought peace of mind by requesting surveys to determine their buildings’ safety, with some 70 percent of buildings constructed before the building code was sharply tightened in 2000.
Some 1.5 million homes are considered at risk in the city, Urban Planning Minister Murat Kurum said this week.
According to official data, an average of more than three people live in each household, meaning up to 5 million live in these properties.
Istanbul municipality’s housing agency KIPTAS says it has received applications to demolish and rebuild at cost price 490,000 homes.
That amounts to 25,000 applications, up from 8,600 before the quake. However, just 200 have reached the construction stage as at least two-thirds of residents in a building must agree to the project, KIPTAS said.
“Unfortunately the fear of this recent quake was not enough to push people for a compromise and agree on rebuilding their homes,” said KIPTAS general manager Ali Kurt.
“People need to accept that their homes are risky.”
More than 150,000 applications have also been made to the municipality requesting assessments of their buildings’ soundness, with processing expected to take a year.
However, fears of what those tests will show are holding many people back.
“This old building is not going to get high marks. There is no need to see that in writing,” said Nurten, 76, a retired civil servant living on Istanbul’s Asian side.
“What if later I am asked to vacate my property? I can’t face that.”

 

Topics: Turkiye Syria

Related

Saudi aid agency opens second volunteer life program in Turkiye
Saudi Arabia
Saudi aid agency opens second volunteer life program in Turkiye
US pushes Turkiye over sanctions compliance against Russia
Middle-East
US pushes Turkiye over sanctions compliance against Russia

33 Europe-bound migrants dead in boat sinking off Tunisia

Migrants wait to board an Italian Coast Guard ship in the Sicilian Island of Lampedusa, Italy, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. (AP)
Migrants wait to board an Italian Coast Guard ship in the Sicilian Island of Lampedusa, Italy, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. (AP)
Updated 15 April 2023
Reuters
AP

33 Europe-bound migrants dead in boat sinking off Tunisia

Migrants wait to board an Italian Coast Guard ship in the Sicilian Island of Lampedusa, Italy, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. (AP)
  • Attempts at illegal migration have increased in recent weeks from the Tunisian coast toward the nearby Italian coast, leaving dozens dead and many missing
Updated 15 April 2023
Reuters AP

TUNIS: The Tunisian coast guard has recovered eight more bodies from a migrant boat that sank off the country’s shores this week, raising the death toll to 33, the coast guard said on Friday.
A wooden boat packed with about 110 African migrants sank on Wednesday off the city of Sfax. Seventy-six people were rescued.
The costguard said four other decomposing bodies were also recovered, apparently from old shipwrecks.
Drowning accidents off Tunisia have increased in recent weeks, leaving dozens dead and missing, amid a sharp rise in migrant boats heading toward Italy from the Tunisian coast.
Tunisia has overtaken Libya as a main departure point for people fleeing poverty and conflict in Africa and the Middle East in the hope of a better life in Europe.
The Tunisian National Guard said this month that more than 14,000 migrants, mostly from sub-Saharan Africa, were intercepted or rescued in the first three months of the year while trying to cross to Europe, five times more than figures recorded in the same period last year.
Attempts at illegal migration have increased in recent weeks from the Tunisian coast toward the nearby Italian coast, leaving dozens dead and many missing.
The central Mediterranean is the most dangerous migration route in the world, according to the International Organization for Migration.
European countries rely on countries in North Africa to police migration, and Italy on Thursday pledged Tunisia a host of investments and help negotiating an International Monetary Fund bailout as the Italian government seeks to stem the number of migrant arrivals.
Tensions around migration have risen in Tunisia this year after President Kaïs Saied ordered a crackdown on sub-Saharan African migrants and lashed out at a perceived plot to erase Tunisia’s identity.
The comments fanned racist abuse target Black people in Tunisia, and prompted international criticism and concern.

 

Topics: migrants Tunis Europe

Related

A Moroccan policeman speaks with a group of African migrants in Casablanca. (File/AFP)
Middle-East
Morocco stops around 150 migrants from crossing into Spain’s Ceuta enclave
Italy’s coast guard works to rescue 1,200 migrants drifting at sea
World
Italy’s coast guard works to rescue 1,200 migrants drifting at sea

Latest updates

US police kill man after responding to wrong address, video shows
US police kill man after responding to wrong address, video shows
Saudis among scores of Yemen war prisoners freed on day two of swap
Saudis among scores of Yemen war prisoners freed on day two of swap
Heavy gunfire heard south of Sudanese capital Khartoum: witnesses
Heavy gunfire heard south of Sudanese capital Khartoum: witnesses
Ramadan recipes: A simple yet delicious lamb kabsa dish for iftar
Ramadan recipes: A simple yet delicious lamb kabsa dish for iftar
Christie’s to bring 90-carat diamond necklace to Dubai
Christie’s to bring 90-carat diamond necklace to Dubai

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.