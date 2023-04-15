You are here

  • Home
  • US police kill man after responding to wrong address, video shows

US police kill man after responding to wrong address, video shows

US police kill man after responding to wrong address, video shows
In this image taken from body camera video provided by the Farmington Police Department, a police officer knocks on the door of the wrong address in response to a domestic violence call, in Farmington, N.M., late April 5, 2023. Moments later, the homeowner was fatally shot by police after appearing at the door armed with a handgun. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/c66d5

Updated 6 sec ago
AFP

US police kill man after responding to wrong address, video shows

US police kill man after responding to wrong address, video shows
  • The footage shows the officers knocking on the door several times and identifying themselves
  • There were an estimated 44,000 gun-related deaths in the United States last year, about half of them murder cases
Updated 6 sec ago
AFP

Washington: Police in the US state of New Mexico released footage Friday showing officers shooting a man dead after responding to the wrong address.
The Farmington Police Department released body camera videos and 911 audio of the incident on April 5, in which three officers knocked on the door of the wrong house.
They were responding to a call about domestic violence from 5308 Valley View Ave but footage shows the officers arriving at a house marked “5305.”
Chief Steve Hebbe ordered the release under state law “and out of a desire to be forthcoming and transparent with the Farmington community, the general public, and the news media,” the department said in a statement.
The footage shows the officers knocking on the door several times and identifying themselves.
The officers then request confirmation of the address from dispatch and discuss whether they are at the wrong house.
Moments later, a man opens the door and points a firearm at the officers before they draw and immediately fire their weapons.
The victim, Robert Dotson, died at the scene, police said.
A woman later identified as Dotson’s wife appears at the door about a minute later and more shots are fired. Police said she fired a gun at the officers.
The department said the names of the three officers involved, which were redacted from the footage and audio, could not be released due to the ongoing investigation.
It remains unclear why the officers, who are on paid leave for the length of the investigation, approached the wrong address, police said.
In one of the 911 audio files released, Dotson’s daughter can be heard crying before saying that her mother was screaming and her father had been shot.
“All of us — the men and women of the Farmington Police Department — recognize the severity of this incident,” Hebbe said.
“Once again, we wish to express our condolences to the Dotson family and as your chief of police, I wish to convey how very sorry I am that this tragedy occurred.”
About 40 percent of US households have guns, according to the Pew Research Center.
There were an estimated 44,000 gun-related deaths in the United States last year, about half of them murder cases, accidents and self-defense, and half of them suicides, according to the Gun Violence Archive database.
It showed that 14 people have been shot or killed in what the archive terms “officer-involved incidents” in New Mexico this year.
More than 5,000 people in the United States have died of firearm-related violence in 2023, according to the archive.

Topics: US United States

Related

Newcastle United reject ‘dark arts’ claims as Eddie Howe thanks Unai Emery for ‘Sliding Doors’ moment
Football
Newcastle United reject ‘dark arts’ claims as Eddie Howe thanks Unai Emery for ‘Sliding Doors’ moment
As part of Vision 2030, these volunteer opportunities are offered as part of providing all possible services to pilgrims. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi ministry of Islamic Affairs in volunteering push

Macron signs France pension reform into law despite protests

Macron signs France pension reform into law despite protests
Updated 14 sec ago

Macron signs France pension reform into law despite protests

Macron signs France pension reform into law despite protests
Updated 14 sec ago
PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron signed his controversial pension reform into law Saturday, defying three months of protests and pleas from unions not to implement the legislation.
The alterations became law after the text was published before dawn in France’s official journal, prompting accusations from the opposition Macron was seeking to smuggle it through in the depth of the night.
The publication came just hours after the approval on Friday by the Constitutional Council of the essence of the legislation, including the headline change of raising the retirement age from 62 to 64.
Unions warned they were calling for mass Labour Day protests on May 1, and sometimes violent demonstrations erupted in several cities overnight after the verdict was announced.
The battle to implement the law turned into the biggest domestic challenge of Macron’s second mandate, as he faced widespread popular opposition to the changes but also sliding personal popularity.
Socialist leader Olivier Faure said that Macron’s swift signing of the law showed “disdain” toward the protest movement while hard-left MP Francois Ruffin called it a “democratic hold-up.”
“A law enacted in the middle of the night, like thieves,” tweeted French Communist Party chief Fabien Roussel. “Everyone on the street May 1.”
The nine-member Constitutional Council ruled in favor of key provisions of the reform, including raising the retirement age to 64 and extending the years of work required for a full pension, saying the legislation was in accordance with French law.
Six minor proposals were rejected, including forcing large companies to publish how many over-55s they employ, and the creation of a special contract for older workers.
The appearance of the text in France’s Official Journal — the gazette of record — means it has now been enacted into law.
“The Social Security Code is thus amended. In the first paragraph, the word: ‘sixty-two; is replaced by the word: ‘sixty-four’,” states the text, referring to the retirement age.
But the constitutional court’s decision could prove a shallow victory for Macron, as analysts say it has come at a major personal cost for the 45-year-old.
The president’s approval ratings are near their lowest levels ever, and many voters have been outraged by his decision to ram the pensions law through parliament without a vote, using a legal but controversial mechanism denounced by opponents as anti-democratic.
Polls consistently show that two out of three French people are against working a further two years.
Macron has called the change “necessary” to avoid annual pension deficits forecast to hit 13.5 billion euros ($14.8 billion) by 2030, according to government figures.
“Stay the course. That’s my motto,” Macron said Friday as he inspected Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, four years after a devastating fire nearly destroyed the gothic monument.
Seeking to avoid triumphalism, Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne tweeted that after the court verdict “there are no winners or losers.”
But the left-wing Liberation daily said in its headline above a picture of a protest: “Not defeated: opponents of the reform are not going to disarm.”
Bikes, e-scooters and garbage were set on fire in the capital overnight while protests rallying hundreds erupted in other cities, including Marseille and Toulouse.
In the western city of Rennes, protesters set fire to the entrance of a police station and a conference center. Paris police said 112 people had been arrested as of 10:30 p.m. (2030 GMT).
Macron, who has made only the most infrequent public comments on the crisis, is expected to address the French early next week, a presidential source told AFP.
It remains to be seen if the months-long effort by trade unions to block the changes will continue after three months of strikes and protests.
Unions issued a joint statement urging Macron not to sign the legislation into law, saying the issue was “not finished.”
The general secretary of the CGT union, Sophie Binet, called for a “popular and historic tidal wave” of people on the streets to oppose the reforms on May 1.
Unions rejected an offer by Macron for talks on Tuesday, saying they would only meet after May 1.
Last month, a strike by Paris garbage workers left the capital strewn with 10,000 tons of uncollected rubbish.
In a second decision on Friday, the court rejected a bid from opposition lawmakers to force a referendum on an alternative pension law that would have kept the retirement age at 62.
France lags behind most of its European neighbors, many of which have hiked the retirement age to 65 or above.
Opponents of the changes say they penalize women and unskilled workers who started their careers early and undercut the right to a long retirement.

Japan PM safe after ‘smoke bomb’ at speech

Japan PM safe after ‘smoke bomb’ at speech
Updated 15 April 2023
AFP

Japan PM safe after ‘smoke bomb’ at speech

Japan PM safe after ‘smoke bomb’ at speech
  • The incident in Wakayama came less than a year after the assassination of former prime minister Shinzo Abe
  • Kishida was in the western city to deliver remarks in support of a ruling party candidate
Updated 15 April 2023
AFP
Tokyo: Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was evacuated unharmed from the scene of a campaign speech Saturday after a blast sounded and white smoke filled the air, local media reported. The incident in Wakayama came less than a year after the assassination of former prime minister Shinzo Abe, which traumatized the country and forced a security shake-up for public officials. Kishida was in the western city to deliver remarks in support of a ruling party candidate and had just finished sampling fish at a port when a disturbance rippled through the crowd gathered to hear him speak. Footage from national broadcaster NHK showed the prime minister turning to look backwards as a person was detained by security and people moved away, some shrieking. Seconds later, a blast was heard and white smoke filled the air. NHK said a man had been arrested at the scene on suspicion of obstruction of business. There was no immediate official confirmation of the incident, with local police declining to comment. People at the scene described moments of panic. “I ran frantically, and then, 10 or so seconds later, there was a loud sound and my kid started crying. I was stunned, my heart is still beating fast,” one woman told NHK. A man at the scene told the broadcaster that “when we all stopped in front of the podium, someone started saying ‘culprit!’ or something, or ‘an explosive was thrown,’ so everyone started dispersing fast.” “And then, about 10 seconds after the culprit was captured, there was a blast,” he said. Reports said Kishida was unharmed and could still appear at campaign events scheduled for later in the day. “That something like this happened in the middle of an election campaign that constitutes the foundation of democracy is regrettable. It’s an unforgivable atrocity,” Hiroshi Moriyama, the ruling Liberal Democratic Party’s election strategy chairman, told NHK. Security at local campaign events in Japan can be relatively relaxed, in a country with little violent crime and strict gun laws. But the country bolstered security around politicians after the assassination of Abe, who was shot and killed while speaking at a campaign event in July 2022. His alleged assassin, Tetsuya Yamagami, reportedly targeted him over his links to the Unification Church, and the incident sparked revelations about the connection between the sect and political figures in Japan. Yamagami was reportedly angry at the sect over large donations his mother made to the group that left the family bankrupt. The head of Japan’s National Police Agency resigned in the wake of Abe’s assasination after an investigation confirmed “shortcomings” in the security for the former leader. The investigation slammed a system under which local police were given responsibility for the security of visiting senior officials. It concluded that areas south of Abe’s podium were not properly guarded, leaving an open route for the shooter to approach. With proper security, “it is deemed highly probable that this incident could have been prevented,” the report concluded. The head of Nara’s local police also offered his tearful resignation after Abe’s death. The incident comes as Group of Seven climate and energy ministers meet in the northern city of Sapporo, and a day before G7 foreign ministers arrive in Karuizawa in Nagano for talks. Japan will host the G7 leaders’ summit next month in Hiroshima.
Topics: Japan

Related

Japanese prime minister offers COP28 support to UAE special envoy to Japan
Middle-East
Japanese prime minister offers COP28 support to UAE special envoy to Japan
UAE industry minister discusses COP28 with Japan’s foreign minister
World
UAE industry minister discusses COP28 with Japan’s foreign minister

Philippines grateful for Saudi help in resolving workers’ wage claims

A construction worker at a building site in Riyadh on Aug. 4, 2016. The Kingdom agreed to help OFWS with wage claims. (Reuters
A construction worker at a building site in Riyadh on Aug. 4, 2016. The Kingdom agreed to help OFWS with wage claims. (Reuters
Updated 15 April 2023
Ellie Aben

Philippines grateful for Saudi help in resolving workers’ wage claims

A construction worker at a building site in Riyadh on Aug. 4, 2016. The Kingdom agreed to help OFWS with wage claims. (Reuters
  • 10,000 Filipinos lost jobs when several construction firms went bankrupt in 2015-16
Updated 15 April 2023
Ellie Aben

MANILA: The Philippines Department of Migrant Workers on Friday expressed its gratitude to the Saudi government for deciding to help thousands of overseas Filipino workers who lost their jobs at private companies in the Kingdom.

About 10,000 Philippine workers at several construction firms operating in Saudi Arabia  were laid off with their wages pending when the companies declared bankruptcy in 2015-16.
Migrant Workers Secretary Susan Ople told a press conference in Manila that the Saudi Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development had asked for a list of claimants needing assistance, and a special group made up of Saudi officials, representatives of the Philippine Embassy, and department officials was created to fast-track the process.

FASTFACT

Saudi government has agreed to assist with wage claims.

The developments follow a meeting of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Bangkok last November, during which the Saudi government agreed to shoulder the wage claims that should have been paid by the private companies.
“We thank most of all Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for his compassionate and generous leadership,” Ople said, while praising the crown prince’s “concern for the Filipino people.”
She added that the two governments were now in the “final stages” of resolving the issue, which is expected to be finalized this year, and called on all legitimate claimants to contact the DMW, which has a dedicated team to help workers submit their claims.
Ople said she will visit the Kingdom next month for follow-up meetings on the invitation of Saudi Human Resources Minister Ahmed bin Sulaiman Al-Rajhi.
Before her arrival, Migrant Workers Undersecretary Bernard Olalia will also visit Saudi Arabia to discuss mechanisms for the payment of the claims.
“We have accepted the warm invitation sent by the Saudi government,” Ople said, adding that she is looking forward to a “very successful and productive visit.”

 

Topics: Philippines Saudi Arabia

Related

US, Philippines troops fire Javelins in largest joint war games
World
US, Philippines troops fire Javelins in largest joint war games
Philippines rules out ‘offensive actions’ on bases US can use
World
Philippines rules out ‘offensive actions’ on bases US can use

Sri Lanka eyes new agreements with Oman for broader cooperation 

Sri Lanka eyes new agreements with Oman for broader cooperation 
Updated 15 April 2023

Sri Lanka eyes new agreements with Oman for broader cooperation 

Sri Lanka eyes new agreements with Oman for broader cooperation 
Updated 15 April 2023
Mohammed Rasooldeen

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka is looking to enter new agreements with Oman to consolidate bilateral collaboration after a recent round of political consultations with the Gulf state.
The foreign ministries of Sri Lanka and Oman held earlier this week the third session of their bilateral political consultations, which were first established in 2014 to strengthen ties between the two countries.
The virtual meeting took place between Sri Lanka’s delegation led by Additional Secretary for Consular, Middle East and Africa Affairs U. L. M. Jauhar and Oman’s delegation headed by Department of International Cooperation
Chief Sheikh Hamad bin Saif Al-Rawahi.
Colombo’s Ambassador to the Sultanate of Oman Sabarullah Khan and senior officials from both sides also participated in the discussions, which the Sri Lankan foreign ministry said were focused on broadening the existing areas of cooperation and entering into new bilateral agreements.
“Several new initiatives in the spheres of agriculture, tourism, education, fisheries, trade, investment, employment promotion, vocational training, skills development and culture were discussed at the meeting,” Jauhar told Arab News.

HIGHLIGHT

Foreign ministries of Sri Lanka and Oman held political consultations earlier this week  

With about 30,000 Sri Lankans living and working in Oman, he said the two countries enjoyed “long-standing bilateral relations and excellent people-to-people contacts,” as Sri Lankan nationals have been contributing to the development of Oman “in multiple sectors.”
Sri Lanka and Oman established their diplomatic relations in 1981, but contacts between their peoples have a longer history.
“Sri Lanka-Oman relations go far back in history, and the two nations are bound by a vibrant tradition of people-to-people contacts. As countries sharing the Indian Ocean, they are well poised for greater cooperation to encompass many areas of mutual interest,” Ameer Ajwad, Colombo’s former ambassador to Muscat, told Arab News.
He said that Oman is an “unexplored destination for Sri Lankans” and there is a great potential for cooperation.
“Both countries have many potential commonalities that could be synergized for mutual benefits,” Ajwad added.
“That is why it is important to have closer and more frequent interactions between the two countries to create greater awareness of the opportunities available to promote bilateral cooperation in the future.”

 

Topics: Sri Lanka

Related

Saudi Arabia launches iftar programs in Sri Lanka, Pakistan
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia launches iftar programs in Sri Lanka, Pakistan
New employment scheme with Saudi Arabia sparks hope among Sri Lankan workers
World
New employment scheme with Saudi Arabia sparks hope among Sri Lankan workers

British Daesh recruit ‘watched Netflix, played video games’ while living with terror group in Syria

British Daesh recruit ‘watched Netflix, played video games’ while living with terror group in Syria
Updated 15 April 2023
Arab News

British Daesh recruit ‘watched Netflix, played video games’ while living with terror group in Syria

British Daesh recruit ‘watched Netflix, played video games’ while living with terror group in Syria
  • Shabazz Suleman disappeared on family holiday in 2014 months before he was due to start university
  • But Suleman soon purchased PlayStation console after tiring of office work
Updated 15 April 2023
Arab News

LONDON: A former British school student who disappeared on a family holiday to Turkiye has pleaded guilty to traveling to Syria to join Daesh, years after claiming that he had spent his time in the country “playing computer games,” Sky News reported.

Shabazz Suleman, who used the name Abu Shamil Al-Britani, said that he volunteered for a Turkish NGO after disappearing aged 19 while on a family holiday in 2014, months before he was due to begin his studies at university.

But the former grammar school student was arrested by Turkish authorities and traded to Daesh in a prisoner swap, with the terror group releasing 47 detained Turkish diplomats as part of the exchange.

At first, Suleman appeared to be in favor of Daesh’s activities, posting a message of support for the perpetrators of the Charlie Hebdo killings in early 2015.

He said: “There’s so many brothers just waiting for the order to do attacks on the West.”

Suleman also posted images of an alleged spy who had been beheaded and crucified by the group.

But later that year, after the former student had grown disillusioned with Daesh’s treatment of local Muslims, he was arrested and imprisoned in Raqqa.

After witnessing the torture and assault of fellow inmates, Suleman said that he “gave in” and offered to work for Daesh in exchange for his release.

That led to his employment within Daesh’s informal military police, which oversaw control of local populations in territory under the terror group’s control.

But he claimed in a 2017 interview with Sky News that his work consisted of sitting in an office, where he would play video games during work hours.

He then went into hiding, purchasing a PlayStation console and “watching Netflix, ‘House of Cards’ mostly” — all while living in Daesh-controlled territory.

Despite wanting to serve a prison sentence back in the UK in exchange for his return, Suleman was captured by anti-regime forces on the Syrian border in 2017.

He told Sky News at the time: “I take responsibility. I was with Daesh, I was with a terrorist organization. But I didn’t kill anyone, I hope I didn’t oppress anyone.

“I did have (a) Kalashnikov and a military uniform, but I didn’t hit anyone, I didn’t oppress anyone, if you understand.

“I was there with military police but, like I said, I was in the office.”

After being released, Suleman returned to the UK in late 2021 and was charged with a series of terror offenses.

Now 27, he pleaded guilty on April 14 to preparing acts of terrorism and was also charged with being a member of Daesh between 2014 and 2017, as well as receiving firearms training.

Sentencing in the case was adjourned until May 26.
 

Topics: Syria Daesh UK United Kingdom

Latest updates

US police kill man after responding to wrong address, video shows
US police kill man after responding to wrong address, video shows
Saudis among scores of Yemen war prisoners freed on day two of swap
Saudis among scores of Yemen war prisoners freed on day two of swap
Heavy gunfire heard south of Sudanese capital Khartoum: witnesses
Heavy gunfire heard south of Sudanese capital Khartoum: witnesses
Ramadan recipes: A simple yet delicious lamb kabsa dish for iftar
Ramadan recipes: A simple yet delicious lamb kabsa dish for iftar
Christie’s to bring 90-carat diamond necklace to Dubai
Christie’s to bring 90-carat diamond necklace to Dubai

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.