Killer found after absconding while on escorted leave from secure UK hospital

Family of missing UK woman launches fresh appeal for answers 7 years after disappearance

LONDON: The family of a woman in the UK who disappeared seven years ago has issued a renewed appeal for information, The Metro has reported.

The last known location of Fatima Mohamed-Ali, who was 52 in 2016, was in her Sussex neighborhood, with CCTV footage showing the woman leaving her home to walk down a nearby street close to 8 a.m.

Ahead of her 60th birthday, Mohamed-Ali’s family, led by husband Mohamed, is working with charity Missing People to boost search efforts.

The family of the mother-of-three has believed since the disappearance that Mohamed-Ali will be found, with a possible sighting in 2018 offering hope.

Based on the description — 5 feet 2 inches, slim, brown eyes, and likely to be wearing traditional Indian dress — an anonymous woman who was captured on CCTV running after a bus in nearby Brighton in 2018 appeared to match Mohamed-Ali.

However, the potential sighting led to no further developments in the case.

Husband Mohamed two years ago took part in a podcast to discuss his wife’s case, including the potential for suicide, which he described as unlikely due to it being “out of character” for Mohamed-Ali.

But he said: “If that is what is, then I’ll have to accept it.”

Following the renewed appeal for information, he said: “If you’ve seen Fatima or know where Fatima is… we lost a good wife, a mother and a grandmother. If anyone is out there, please help us.”

He also shared a direct message to his wife, saying: “We miss you and wish you a happy 60th birthday wherever [you] are.”

Ndella Senghore, Missing People publicity officer, said: “If anyone has any information about Fatima’s disappearance, they can contact Missing People’s helpline.

“Fatima, if you are reading this, please get in touch. You can call us on 116 000 or email [email protected]”