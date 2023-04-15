LONDON: A 26-year-old killer, who absconded from a secure hospital in west London on Monday while on escorted leave, was found on Saturday morning by police in the UK and returned to the facility.
The Metropolitan Police had earlier in the week warned the public to be attentive and not to approach “violent” Mosa Jamal Abid, who fatally stabbed his cousin, Moamen Settar, in 2016, reported Sky News.
Abid was reported to have escaped from a newsagent’s shop, in Uxbridge Road, Ealing, at about 3 p.m. on Monday and was thought to have entered Brent Lodge Park.
A hospital staff member was accompanying Abid on escorted leave when he escaped.
A member of the public contacted the police to notify them that the escapee had been located in the Northolt area at 10 a.m. on Saturday.
Abid was sentenced under the Mental Health Act in 2018 for the manslaughter of his cousin.
The Metropolitan Police said he had previously escaped from Homerton Hospital in Hackney, east London, in October 2019.
Ealing Police tweeted: “Pleased to confirm that Mosa Abid, 26, who had absconded while on hospital leave in Ealing on April 10, has been located — he has been returned to hospital.”
Abid’s family had earlier appealed for his return, saying: “Mosa, if you are reading this then please do the right thing and return to hospital so you can get the care and support you need.
“Every day that goes by and we don’t know you are safe and well is heartbreaking to us.”
Killer found after absconding while on escorted leave from secure UK hospital
https://arab.news/4gq9t
Killer found after absconding while on escorted leave from secure UK hospital
- Police had urged the public not to approach ‘violent’ Mosa Jamal Abid, who fatally stabbed his cousin in 2016
- The 26-year-old escaped in Uxbridge Road, Ealing
LONDON: A 26-year-old killer, who absconded from a secure hospital in west London on Monday while on escorted leave, was found on Saturday morning by police in the UK and returned to the facility.