You are here

  • Home
  • Bangladesh fire service seeks sabotage probe after second market blaze

Bangladesh fire service seeks sabotage probe after second market blaze

Bangladesh fire service seeks sabotage probe after second market blaze
A worker carries goods after a fire broke out at a market in Dhaka on Saturday. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5pfkx

Updated 20 sec ago

Bangladesh fire service seeks sabotage probe after second market blaze

Bangladesh fire service seeks sabotage probe after second market blaze
  • At least 28 people, including 19 firemen, injured in fire at New Supermarket in central Dhaka
  • Another blaze gutted thousands of shops in Dhaka’s Bangabazar earlier this month
Updated 20 sec ago
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: Bangladesh’s fire department said it will request an intelligence probe into possible sabotage after a blaze gutted thousands of shops at a shopping center in Dhaka on Saturday, just days after another massive fire destroyed a popular clothing market.
The blaze at New Supermarket in central Dhaka took 28 firefighting units several hours to bring under control.
Teams, including the military, remained at the site to contain smoke that was still spewing from the shopping complex in the evening.
The incident came less than two weeks after another blaze destroyed thousands of shops in Dhaka’s crowded Bangabazar, a popular market that had recently stocked up on goods ahead of the Eid Al-Fitr holiday.
“One after another fire incident is taking place. I will call on the intelligence agencies to check if there is any sabotage,” Brig. Gen. Md. Moin Uddin, director-general of the Department of Fire Service and Civil Defense, told reporters.
Army and air force personnel were called to New Supermarket to help bring the fire under control as flames quickly spread across the cramped three-story complex.
At least 28 people, including 19 firemen, were injured in the blaze, Lt. Col. Mohammed Tajul Islam Chowdhury, the fire department’s operations director, told Arab News.
“Our teams are working. Hopefully, the operation will be completed by tonight. Members from other armed forces, law enforcement agencies, volunteers and civilians were also injured and are now under treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital,” he said, adding that more 1,300 shops in the complex were damaged.
The cause of the fire was not immediately known.
“It always takes time to determine the cause of a fire. An investigation committee will be formed shortly,” Chowdhury said.
Building and industrial fires have killed hundreds of Bangladeshis in recent years, drawing attention to faulty electrical and gas installations.
Last month, at least 23 people were killed and dozens injured when an explosion ripped through a building in a crowded area of Dhaka.
The blast was later blamed on a faulty gas line.

Topics: Bangladesh fire Dhaka

Related

Celebrities buy burnt clothes to support victims of Bangladesh market fire
World
Celebrities buy burnt clothes to support victims of Bangladesh market fire
Huge fire engulfs Bangladesh market stocked up for Eid video
World
Huge fire engulfs Bangladesh market stocked up for Eid

Killer found after absconding while on escorted leave from secure UK hospital

Killer found after absconding while on escorted leave from secure UK hospital
Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News

Killer found after absconding while on escorted leave from secure UK hospital

Killer found after absconding while on escorted leave from secure UK hospital
  • Police had urged the public not to approach ‘violent’ Mosa Jamal Abid, who fatally stabbed his cousin in 2016
  • The 26-year-old escaped in Uxbridge Road, Ealing
Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: A 26-year-old killer, who absconded from a secure hospital in west London on Monday while on escorted leave, was found on Saturday morning by police in the UK and returned to the facility.
The Metropolitan Police had earlier in the week warned the public to be attentive and not to approach “violent” Mosa Jamal Abid, who fatally stabbed his cousin, Moamen Settar, in 2016, reported Sky News.
Abid was reported to have escaped from a newsagent’s shop, in Uxbridge Road, Ealing, at about 3 p.m. on Monday and was thought to have entered Brent Lodge Park.
A hospital staff member was accompanying Abid on escorted leave when he escaped.
A member of the public contacted the police to notify them that the escapee had been located in the Northolt area at 10 a.m. on Saturday.
Abid was sentenced under the Mental Health Act in 2018 for the manslaughter of his cousin.
The Metropolitan Police said he had previously escaped from Homerton Hospital in Hackney, east London, in October 2019.
Ealing Police tweeted: “Pleased to confirm that Mosa Abid, 26, who had absconded while on hospital leave in Ealing on April 10, has been located — he has been returned to hospital.”
Abid’s family had earlier appealed for his return, saying: “Mosa, if you are reading this then please do the right thing and return to hospital so you can get the care and support you need.
“Every day that goes by and we don’t know you are safe and well is heartbreaking to us.”

Topics: Metropolitan Police UK Killer escorted leave

Related

London’s Met Police hunt for driver who lured, raped woman
World
London’s Met Police hunt for driver who lured, raped woman
Police in London warn public not to approach ‘violent’ fugitive
World
Police in London warn public not to approach ‘violent’ fugitive

Family of missing UK woman launches fresh appeal for answers 7 years after disappearance

Family of missing UK woman launches fresh appeal for answers 7 years after disappearance
Updated 15 April 2023
Arab News

Family of missing UK woman launches fresh appeal for answers 7 years after disappearance

Family of missing UK woman launches fresh appeal for answers 7 years after disappearance
  • Fatima Mohamed-Ali, who was 52 in 2016, last seen on CCTV footage walking down local street
Updated 15 April 2023
Arab News

LONDON: The family of a woman in the UK who disappeared seven years ago has issued a renewed appeal for information, The Metro has reported.

The last known location of Fatima Mohamed-Ali, who was 52 in 2016, was in her Sussex neighborhood, with CCTV footage showing the woman leaving her home to walk down a nearby street close to 8 a.m.

Ahead of her 60th birthday, Mohamed-Ali’s family, led by husband Mohamed, is working with charity Missing People to boost search efforts.

The family of the mother-of-three has believed since the disappearance that Mohamed-Ali will be found, with a possible sighting in 2018 offering hope.

Based on the description — 5 feet 2 inches, slim, brown eyes, and likely to be wearing traditional Indian dress — an anonymous woman who was captured on CCTV running after a bus in nearby Brighton in 2018 appeared to match Mohamed-Ali.

However, the potential sighting led to no further developments in the case.

Husband Mohamed two years ago took part in a podcast to discuss his wife’s case, including the potential for suicide, which he described as unlikely due to it being “out of character” for Mohamed-Ali.

But he said: “If that is what is, then I’ll have to accept it.”

Following the renewed appeal for information, he said: “If you’ve seen Fatima or know where Fatima is… we lost a good wife, a mother and a grandmother. If anyone is out there, please help us.”

He also shared a direct message to his wife, saying: “We miss you and wish you a happy 60th birthday wherever [you] are.”

Ndella Senghore, Missing People publicity officer, said: “If anyone has any information about Fatima’s disappearance, they can contact Missing People’s helpline.

“Fatima, if you are reading this, please get in touch. You can call us on 116 000 or email [email protected]

Topics: UK British Muslims

Related

Avalanche kills four in France, two missing
World
Avalanche kills four in France, two missing
The coast guard rescued 53 African migrants off the Tunisian city of Sfax, two of whom are in critical condition. (File/AFP)
At least 23 missing, four die in migrant shipwrecks off Tunisia

Polish government bans grain and food imports from Ukraine

Polish government bans grain and food imports from Ukraine
Updated 15 April 2023
Reuters

Polish government bans grain and food imports from Ukraine

Polish government bans grain and food imports from Ukraine
  • This has created a political problem for the PiS in an election year
  • The list of these goods will be included in the government regulation
Updated 15 April 2023
Reuters

WARSAW: The Polish government has decided to ban imports of grain and other food from Ukraine to protect the Polish agricultural sector, the leader of the ruling Law and Justice Party (PiS), Jaroslaw Kaczyński, said on Saturday.
Large quantities of Ukrainian grains, which are cheaper than those produced in the European Union, have ended up staying in Central European states amid logistical bottlenecks, hitting prices and sales for local farmers.
This has created a political problem for the PiS in an election year.
“Today, the government has decided on a regulation that prohibits the entry, importation of grain into Poland, but also dozens of other types of food (from Ukraine),” Kaczyński said during the PiS party convention.
The list of these goods will be included in the government regulation, and there are goods “from grain to honey products, very, very many things,” he added.
“We are and remain unchanged friends and allies of Ukraine. We will support her and we support her. ... But it is the duty of every state, every authority, good authority in any case, to protect the interests of its citizens,” Kaczyński said.
Kaczyński said Poland was ready to start talks with Ukraine to settle the grain issue and the Ukrainian side had already been notified of the decisions of the Polish government.

Topics: Poland Ukraine grain Food

Related

Belarus to face more sanctions over nuclear arms plan, Poland says
World
Belarus to face more sanctions over nuclear arms plan, Poland says
Prince William thanks Poland for generosity to Ukrainians
World
Prince William thanks Poland for generosity to Ukrainians

US, Vietnam pledge to boost ties as Blinken visits Hanoi

US, Vietnam pledge to boost ties as Blinken visits Hanoi
Updated 15 April 2023
AP

US, Vietnam pledge to boost ties as Blinken visits Hanoi

US, Vietnam pledge to boost ties as Blinken visits Hanoi
  • Despite concerns over Vietnam’s human rights record, Washington sees Hanoi as a key component of its strategy for the region
  • “We think this is an auspicious time to elevate our existing partnership,” Blinken told
Updated 15 April 2023
AP

HANOI: Fifty years after the last U.S. combat troops left South Vietnam, Secretary of State Antony Blinken looked Saturday to strengthen America’s ties with its old foes in Hanoi as it seeks to counter China’s growing assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific.
Blinken and Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh pledged to boost relations to new levels as they met just two weeks after the 50th anniversary of the U.S. troop withdrawal that marked the end of America’s direct military involvement in Vietnam.
And it came as Blinken broke ground on a sprawling new $1.2 billion U.S. embassy compound in the Vietnamese capital, a project the Biden administration hopes will demonstrate its commitment to further improving ties less than 30 years after diplomatic relations were restored in 1995.
Despite concerns over Vietnam’s human rights record, Washington sees Hanoi as a key component of its strategy for the region and has sought to leverage Vietnam's traditional rivalry with its much larger neighbor China to expand U.S. influence in the region.
“We think this is an auspicious time to elevate our existing partnership,” Blinken told reporters after meetings with Chinh, Vietnam's foreign minister and Communist Party chief.
"This has been a very comprehensive and effective relationship and going forward we will continue to deepen relations,” Chinh said. “We highly appreciate the role and responsibility of the U.S. towards the Asia Pacific, or, in a larger scheme, the Indo-Pacific.”
He added that Vietnam's communist government is keen to “further elevate our bilateral ties to a new height.”
Along with a number of China's smaller neighbors, Vietnam has maritime and territorial disputes with Beijing in the South China Sea. The U.S. has responded by offering diplomatic support and bolstering military cooperation with the Philippines and the self-ruled island of Taiwan, which China claims as a renegade province.
Blinken noted that the U.S. is currently finalizing the transfer to Vietnam of a third Coast Guard cutter, which will complement existing maritime security cooperation that has seen Washington give Hanoi 24 patrol boats since 2016 along with other equipment and training.
"All of these elements bolster Vietnamese capacity to contribute to maritime peace and stability in the South China Sea,” he said.
Just last month, China threatened “serious consequences” after the U.S. Navy sailed a destroyer around the disputed Paracel Islands in the South China Sea for the second day in a row, in a move Beijing claimed was a violation of its sovereignty and security. The Paracels are occupied by China but also claimed by Taiwan and Vietnam.
U.S. officials are reluctant to describe any visit to Asia in terms of China, preferring instead to discuss the importance of improving bilateral ties. But they frequently speak to broader concerns in the region that are clearly directed at China.
“We focused on how our countries can advance a free and open Indo-Pacific; one that is at peace and grounded in respect the rules-based international order," Blinken said.
And five decades after the Nixon administration pulled U.S. combat forces out of Vietnam on March 29, 1973, Blinken said the U.S. is seeking a more strategic orientation with the country.
Blinken's visit comes as the administration grapples with its own record of troop withdrawals and is facing congressional criticism and demands to explain the chaotic U.S. departure from Afghanistan two years ago.
Some have likened that to the Vietnam experience, especially as it relates to the fate of Afghans who supported the 20-year military mission but were left behind when the Biden administration pulled out of Afghanistan in 2021.

Topics: US US Secretary of State Antony Blinken Vietnam Pham Minh Chinh

Related

Ukraine says Blinken reaffirmed ‘ironclad’ US support in phone call
World
Ukraine says Blinken reaffirmed ‘ironclad’ US support in phone call
Vu Viet Dung meets with Waleed Al-Khuraiji in Riyadh. (Supplied)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Deputy Foreign Minister receives Vietnamese ambassador to KSA

Interfaith iftar held in Rome

Interfaith iftar held in Rome
Updated 15 April 2023
Francesco Bongarrà

Interfaith iftar held in Rome

Interfaith iftar held in Rome
  • Attendees included Catholic archbishop, imams, senior politicians, businesspeople
  • Archbishop Vincenzo Paglia: Gathering ‘inspired by principles of human solidarity, peaceful coexistence among peoples’
Updated 15 April 2023
Francesco Bongarrà

Rome: A Catholic archbishop, imams from major cities, high-ranking Italian politicians and businesspeople on Friday attended an iftar in Rome dedicated to interfaith dialogue and raising awareness of Tunisian culture.

The dinner was hosted in Palazzo Brancaccio, a baroque building in the center of Rome, by Kamel Ghribi, a Tunisian financier and president of the European Corporate Council on Africa and the Middle East.

Guests included Archbishop Vincenzo Paglia, president of the Vatican Academy for Life; Nader Akkad, imam of the Great Mosque of Rome; and Badri Madani, imam of Palermo Mosque.

An interfaith prayer was attended by Minister for Institutional Reforms Maria Elisabetta Alberti Casellati, Italy’s Chief Justice Pietro Curzio, Sicily Gov. Renato Schifani, former Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese, former Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio and Carlo Messina, CEO of Intesa Sanpaolo bank.

“This gathering is an important occasion for inter-religious dialogue, inspired by the principles of human solidarity and peaceful coexistence among peoples,” said Paglia.

“Fraternity and social friendship are also the ways indicated by Pope Francis to build a better world through a love capable of overcoming every distance.”

After the dinner, the fashion creations of young Tunisian designer Ali Karoui were shown.

Topics: Ramadan 2023

Related

Latest updates

Bangladesh fire service seeks sabotage probe after second market blaze
Bangladesh fire service seeks sabotage probe after second market blaze
Released coalition detainees arrive in Riyadh after Houthi prisoner swap
Released coalition detainees arrive in Riyadh after Houthi prisoner swap
Saudi Islamic University distributes more than 225,000 iftar and suhoor meals during Ramadan
Saudi Islamic University distributes more than 225,000 iftar and suhoor meals during Ramadan
Another record for Haaland, another loss for Lampard in EPL
Another record for Haaland, another loss for Lampard in EPL
Killer found after absconding while on escorted leave from secure UK hospital
Killer found after absconding while on escorted leave from secure UK hospital

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.