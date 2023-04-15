Twenty-three US troops suffered traumatic brain injuries in Syria

You are here

American soldiers patrol the countryside of Rumaylan in Syria’s northeastern Hasakeh province near the border with Turkiye on Friday. (AFP)
Reuters
AFP

  • Twenty-five US troops were wounded as a result of the strikes and counter-strikes in Syria, which also killed an American contractor and injured another
Reuters AFP

WASHINGTON, ALGEIRS: Twenty-three US troops in Syria suffered traumatic brain injuries during two attacks in March by Iran-backed militants, the US Central Command, which oversees US forces in the Middle East, has said.
“We have identified 11 additional cases of mild Traumatic Brain Injury from the March 23rd and 24th attacks in eastern Syria,” it said in a statement. “Twenty-three of those wounded and assessed as mTBI cases. Our medical teams continue to assess and evaluate our troops for indications of mTBI.”
Twenty-five US troops were wounded as a result of the strikes and counter-strikes in Syria, which also killed an American contractor and injured another.
The Pentagon estimated eight militants were killed during retaliatory US air strikes against two Iran-linked facilities in Syria.
It is not the first time US troops in the region have been diagnosed with brain injuries from attacks.
In 2020, more than 100 US troops were diagnosed with traumatic brain injuries stemming from a missile attack by Iran against a base in Iraq.
Separately, a US citizen who says he was tortured in Syrian custody has filed a lawsuit against President Bashar Assad’s government in Washington, seeking accountability at a time that Damascus is reconciling in the region.
Obada Mzaik, who was born in Ohio and also holds Syrian citizenship, said he was hoping to see family when he was detained on arrival at the Damascus airport in January 2012, nearly a year into the brutal civil war.
In a lawsuit filed in a federal court in Washington, Mzaik said he was taken to a basement cell that held around 10 other people, including a 13-year-old boy who said he had been tortured for more than 80 days.
Mzaik, who had been a student in Syria when protests broke out against Assad, was “brutally and systematically beaten, whipped and threatened with electrocution,” the lawsuit said.
“He was held in inhumane detention conditions and forced to witness other detainees being tortured, including one of his relatives,” it said.
Mzaik alleged that interrogators from the Air Force Intelligence Directorate “inflicted severe physical and mental pain” as they sought information on his friends, contacts and interactions with the US government and to “punish him for perceived anti-regime activities.”
He was released within a month after his family paid bribes through an intermediary, the lawsuit said. He was then treated by doctors for more than a month before he headed to Jordan and then the United States, it said.
Mzaik is seeking unspecified payment as damages from the Syrian government under a US law that says that foreign governments designated as state sponsors of terrorism are exempt from immunity.
The lawsuit was filed in January but unsealed this week. The court documents showed that the Czech Embassy in Damascus, which represents US interests in the country, formally informed the government of the lawsuit.
While it remains highly unlikely that Assad would pay any damages awarded in a court case, the United States has previously seized and allocated Iranian funds as damages, drawing legal challenges from Tehran’s clerical state.
Meanwhile, Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad will visit Algeria, Algerian state radio reported late on Friday.
The Algerian foreign minister, Ahmed Ataf, will receive the visiting minister, state radio said.
It is expected that Mekdad will also visit Tunis early next week.
Syria and Tunisia agreed on Wednesday to reopen their respective embassies.

Topics: Syria US Army

Hemedti carved route to power by crushing Darfur revolt in Sudan

Updated 9 sec ago
Reuters

Hemedti carved route to power by crushing Darfur revolt in Sudan

Hemedti carved route to power by crushing Darfur revolt in Sudan
  • General has played a key role in his country’s turbulent politics for 10 years
Updated 9 sec ago
Reuters

KHARTOUM: Sudan’s Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as Hemedti, rose from lowly beginnings to head a widely feared Arab militia that crushed a revolt in Darfur, winning him influence and eventually a role as the country’s second most powerful man, and one of its richest.

On Saturday, fighting erupted between his Rapid Support Forces, which were militias in Darfur before they became a paramilitary force, and the military.
Hemedti has played a prominent role in his country’s turbulent politics for 10 years, helping topple his one-time benefactor President Omar Bashir in 2019 and later quashing protests by Sudanese seeking democracy.
As deputy head of state, Hemedti, a former camel trader with little formal education, has taken on some of Sudan’s most important portfolios in the post-Bashir era, including the crumbling economy and peace negotiations with rebel groups.

HIGHLIGHT

Sudan’s army warned this week of a risk of confrontation after mobilizations by Hemedti’s paramilitary group, underlining growing friction between the rival forces.

Much of his power is derived from his RSF paramilitary — menacing young men armed with rocket-propelled grenades and machine guns mounted on trucks — who mastered desert warfare in the Darfur region but lack the discipline of the regular army.
Hemedti first took up arms in the western Darfur region after men who attacked his trade convoy killed about 60 people from his family and looted camels, according to Muhammad Saad, a former assistant to Hemedti. Conflict had spread in Darfur from 2003 after mostly non-Arab rebels rose up against Khartoum.
A tall imposing figure, Hemedti went on to form a pro-government militia from nomadic Arab tribesmen, locally known as janjaweed, which he later transformed into the more diverse RSF.
The International Criminal Court charged Bashir and other top officials with genocide and crimes against humanity in Darfur, which began in 2003 and where as many as 300,000 people were killed and 2.7 million were displaced. No charges were brought against Hemedti.
When Bashir wanted protection from rivals during his 30-year rule, he chose Hemedti as his enforcer, insiders said. Impressed by Hemedti’s cunning and fighting skills, Bashir leaned on him to deal with enemies of the state in the Darfur conflict and elsewhere in Sudan.
Hemedti’s militia was legitimized. He won the rank of lieutenant-general and had free rein to seize gold mines in Darfur and sell Sudan’s most valuable resource. As Sudan limped from one economic crisis to another, Hemedti became wealthy.
“I’m not the first man to have gold mines. It’s true, we have gold mines and there’s nothing preventing us from working in gold,” Hemedti said in a BBC interview.
After years of supporting Bashir, Hemedti took part in the ousting in 2019 of his longtime ally, who had faced pressure from mass protests calling for democracy and an end to economic woes.
Under a civilian-military partnership set up after Bashir’s removal, Hemedti wasted no time in trying to shape the future of Sudan, which has been ruled for most of its post-colonial history by military leaders who seized power in takeovers. He spoke in public about the need for “real democracy,” met Western ambassadors and held talks with rebel groups.
“Hemedti planned on becoming the No. 1 man in Sudan. He has unlimited ambition,” said an opposition figure who asked not to be named for fear of reprisals.
Hemedti showed little tolerance for dissent. The RSF launched a bloody crackdown on a protest camp in 2019 outside the Ministry of Defense after Bashir’s ousting, witnesses said. More than 100 people were killed. Hemedti denied ordering the assault.
The military in October 2021 seized power and declared a state of emergency, ending the civilian-military power-sharing deal in a move decried by political groups as a military coup.
In a video statement, Hemedti said that the army seized power to “correct the course of the people’s revolution” and achieve stability.
Hemedti has said the military is prepared to hand over power in case of an agreement or elections. Many Sudanese were not convinced.
But divisions between Hemedti’s RSF and the army have complicated efforts to restore civilian rule.
“I have long believed that he (Hemedti) is an existential threat not only to Sudan’s democratic transition but to its very viability as a state,” said Ahmed T. El-Gaili a Sudanese lawyer.

 

Topics: Sudan Khartoum

Iran police begin crackdown on headscarf violators

Iran's police forces stand on a street amid the implementation of the new hijab surveillance in Tehran, Iran, April 15, 2023.
Iran's police forces stand on a street amid the implementation of the new hijab surveillance in Tehran, Iran, April 15, 2023.
Updated 11 min 42 sec ago
AFP

Iran police begin crackdown on headscarf violators

Iran's police forces stand on a street amid the implementation of the new hijab surveillance in Tehran, Iran, April 15, 2023.
  • The requirement for women to wear the headscarf in public was enshrined in law shortly after the 1979 revolution.
Updated 11 min 42 sec ago
AFP

TEHRAN: Police in Iran said on Saturday they have implemented a plan to deal with women who violate the country’s dress code.
The number of women defying the dress code that headscarves must be worn in public has increased since a protest movement triggered by the death in custody last year of Kurdish-Iranian Mahsa Amini, 22, for allegedly flouting it.
A statement on the police website on Saturday said action would be taken “from today” over violations in public places, in cars and other “sites where hijab is sometimes removed.”
“In this context, technology will be used for the smart identification of people who break the law,” it said.
“Removing hijab is considered a crime, and the police deal with social anomalies within the framework of the law,” the statement quoted Security Police chief Hassan Mofakhami as saying.
“People who break the law are responsible for their actions and should be held accountable for their behavior,” he added.
A wave of civil protest swept the Islamic republic after Amini’s death last Sept. 16, three days after her arrest by the morality police.
Thousands of people were arrested, hundreds killed — including members of the security forces — and four people executed because of the civil unrest following Amini’s death, with Iran labelling the protests as foreign-instigated “riots.”
Mofakhami also warned that businesses whose employees removed their headscarves in the workplace faced closure.
He said in such cases a warning would be issued, but “if the warning is repeated, the closure of the business will be on the agenda.”
Last week, police chief Ahmad-Reza Radan said those who remove their headscarves would be identified using smart equipment.
“People who remove their hijab in public places will be warned first and presented to the courts as a next step,” he said.
Car owners would also receive a warning text if any passengers violated the dress code, and their vehicles would be seized if the offense was repeated.
In late March, the head of the judiciary, Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei, said “removing hijab amounts to enmity toward values and people who commit such abnormality will be punished.”

 

Topics: Iran headscarf

Moroccans enjoy iftar by the sea

"It's a pleasure to meet my friends in such a beautiful setting and to share these moments with them over a good meal" (Supplied
Updated 51 min 13 sec ago
Badr Saoudi

Moroccans enjoy iftar by the sea

"It's a pleasure to meet my friends in such a beautiful setting and to share these moments with them over a good meal" (Supplied
  • Hamza said: “We are a fairly large group, and it is impossible for us to manage everything ourselves. So everyone brings what they want, and we improvize on the spot with what we have for iftar”
Updated 51 min 13 sec ago
Badr Saoudi

CASABLANCA: Many Moroccans are drawn to the shores of Ain Diab, an affluent beachfront area of Casablanca, to enjoy iftar by the sea.

Speaking in French, Yassine, who is in his 30s, told Arab News: “The sea has always held an irresistible fascination for me. That’s why I moved to Casablanca after my management studies. Breaking the fast on this beach is, for me, a change of routine to make the most of this holy month.”

Abdellatif, who visits the beach to share iftar together with his wife, said: “The fresh air puts me in touch with nature, far from the hustle and bustle of the big family tables.”

Others come in large groups to catch up with friends and family, or enjoy a game of volleyball before breaking the fast.

Hamza said: “We are a fairly large group, and it is impossible for us to manage everything ourselves. So everyone brings what they want, and we improvize on the spot with what we have for iftar.”

Ilham, a student who recently passed her final exams, said: “It is a pleasure to meet my friends in such a beautiful setting and to share these moments with them over a good meal.”

Another student, Amina, is enjoying the sunset and the traditional Moroccan dishes that her mother has prepared for her after a long day at school and fasting.

Youssef, a regular at the beach, said: “I’ve been spending my free days of Ramadan at the beach for several years. I feel a benefit both for my body, with sport, and for my mind, with youth and prayer.”

 

 

Topics: Ramadan 2023 Morocco Casablanca

Israeli police assault Christians heading to Jerusalem church

Israeli police assault Christians heading to Jerusalem church
Updated 15 April 2023
Mohammed Najib

Israeli police assault Christians heading to Jerusalem church

Israeli police assault Christians heading to Jerusalem church
  • Several Coptic Orthodox priests were assaulted in front of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre
  • Israeli forces blocked the celebrations with roadblocks and barriers at the gates of the Old City
Updated 15 April 2023
Mohammed Najib

RAMALLAH: Israeli police have been criticized for heavy-handed tactics after hundreds of Orthodox Christians were blocked from celebrating Holy Saturday in a church in the Old City of Jerusalem.
Several Coptic Orthodox priests were assaulted in front of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, according to videos circulating on news websites.
Israeli forces blocked the celebrations with roadblocks and barriers at the gates of the Old City, allowing only small numbers of Christians and those with entry permits to enter.
They also obstructed traffic in Khan Al-Zeit market and assaulted dozens of worshippers trying to cross the checkpoints, local sources said.
The millennium-old celebration usually draws thousands of worshippers to the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, where Christians believe Jesus was buried.
In contrast to previous years, when as many as 10,000 worshippers packed into the church, only 1,800 will be allowed inside this year, with another 1,200 outside. Additional checkpoints around the Old City will also restrict access to the area around the church.
The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs described it as a “blatant attack on the freedom of worship.”
The ministry condemned what is said was a “flagrant attack on the existing political, historical and legal status quo in occupied Jerusalem and on Israel’s obligations as an occupying regime in Jerusalem.”
These measures “violate international law, international humanitarian law and signed agreements,” it said.
The churches said they would refuse to cooperate with the police restrictions, which they see as part of long-standing efforts to push out the local Christian community.
Some church leaders have voiced concern over what they describe as an environment of impunity in the face of rising acts of violence and vandalism targeting Christians and their properties in Jerusalem.
The supreme presidential committee for Palestinian church affairs called for mass participation of Christians in the Saturday of Light activities, despite Israeli restrictions.
The Holy Sepulchre lies at the heart of the Old City’s Christian Quarter in East Jerusalem.
After hours of anticipation, the ceremony culminates when Jerusalem’s Greek Orthodox patriarch emerges from the sealed empty tomb with a lighted candle, a mysterious act considered an annual Holy Saturday miracle before Orthodox Easter Sunday.
The light is then quickly dispersed among the faithful gathered in the darkened church and outside it.
Israeli police said they were working to ensure safety for participants in the Holy Fire ceremony.
“The safety of all those participating is crucial to the Israel police. Officers are working to assist the flow of participants arriving in large crowds,” a statement said.
Nevertheless, the National Christian Coalition in the Holy Land expressed profound anger and sorrow as the Israeli occupation forces turned Jerusalem into a military barracks and blocked access to the church in an apparent escalation of state-sponsored religious persecution.
Dimitri Diliani, president of the coalition, condemned the oppressive measures, “which flagrantly violate the most basic human rights.”
He said that the world at large “should express deep concern about the racist nature of the Israeli occupation authorities, which manifests these days in religious persecution against anyone who is not Jewish. The National Christian Coalition calls for protecting the rights of all, including Muslims and Christians, in Palestine.”
He added that despite the brutal suppression of the Israeli occupation forces, the coalition “has worked tirelessly over the past week to mobilize as many worshippers and celebrants as possible, challenging the tyrannical restrictions imposed by the Israeli occupation.”
Diliani praised the unified stance taken by the patriarchs and heads of the churches of Jerusalem in rejecting the occupation forces’ decisions and refusing to recognize their authority over the Church of the Holy Sepulchre.
“We will continue to exercise our natural right to worship freely in Jerusalem, regardless of the risks and challenges we face,” he said.
Elsewhere, on Saturday, Israeli police again raided the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque in large numbers and removed banners and flags placed on the Dome of the Rock on Friday.
 

Topics: Israelis Orthodox Christians worshippers church of the holy sepulchre

Syria’s foreign minister arrives in Algeria — Syrian state media

Syria’s foreign minister arrives in Algeria — Syrian state media
Updated 15 April 2023
Reuters

Syria’s foreign minister arrives in Algeria — Syrian state media

Syria’s foreign minister arrives in Algeria — Syrian state media
Updated 15 April 2023
Reuters

BEIRUT: Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad arrived in Algeria on Saturday for an official visit, Syrian state media reported.
Mekdad’s visit reinforces Damascus’ openness to the Arab world after it was isolated for more than a decade, and the minister will be welcomed by Algerian foreign minister, Ahmed Ataf, Algerian state radio said.

Topics: Syria Algeria

