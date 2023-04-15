Chalhoub Group’s web3 sneaker brand ‘SOL3MATES’ reveals first NFT collection

SOL3MATES, Chalhoub Group’s web3-native sneaker brand, revealed its first NFT collection “SOL3MATES OG NFTs.” Only 10,000 NFTs will be available at 0.03 ETH ($55) on May 4 for a limited time only. Purchasers of the collection become members of the SOL3MATES community and receive exclusive membership benefits such as early access to future collections, preferred pricing, free merchandise and more. The NFT will be available for purchase on the luxury NFT marketplace Exclusible.

SOL3MATES OG NFT holders will receive priority access to the first limited-edition sneaker drop from SOL3MATES — “Sirocco 1,” designed in collaboration with French designer Kacimi Latamène, renowned on social media for his viral sneaker designs. Sirocco 1, which is inspired by the Mediterranean wind, will be available for pre-order from September with delivery expected by year end. The maximum supply will be equal to the number of unique OG NFT owners to ensure exclusivity and avoid overproduction. NFT owners will experience preferred pricing and delivery ahead of the public.

“We are a sneaker brand first, and an NFT project second,” said Nick Vinckier, head of corporate innovation at Chalhoub Group and founder of SOL3MATES. “Our aim is to create the sneaker brand of the future, born from web3 technology and mechanics such as gamification, community and decentralization. The entire customer journey is created in such a way where we merge the best of the virtual and physical experience. With the launch of our first collection, and all future collections, our focus is on adding value to our community over time.”

The NFT pre-sale starts on May 4 for a selected audience. The public sale starts on May 5 and will last 48 hours (or until supply lasts).

SOL3MATES is also actively growing its event, retailer and brand partnerships to increase benefits for its NFT collection owners. For example, with this collection launch, 1,110 lucky NFT owners living in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait will be able to upgrade to Sapphire-tier membership of MUSE, Chalhoub Group’s loyalty program.