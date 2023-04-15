You are here

Chalhoub Group’s web3 sneaker brand ‘SOL3MATES’ reveals first NFT collection

SOL3MATES, Chalhoub Group’s web3-native sneaker brand, revealed its first NFT collection “SOL3MATES OG NFTs.” Only 10,000 NFTs will be available at 0.03 ETH ($55) on May 4 for a limited time only. Purchasers of the collection become members of the SOL3MATES community and receive exclusive membership benefits such as early access to future collections, preferred pricing, free merchandise and more. The NFT will be available for purchase on the luxury NFT marketplace Exclusible.

SOL3MATES OG NFT holders will receive priority access to the first limited-edition sneaker drop from SOL3MATES — “Sirocco 1,” designed in collaboration with French designer Kacimi Latamène, renowned on social media for his viral sneaker designs. Sirocco 1, which is inspired by the Mediterranean wind, will be available for pre-order from September with delivery expected by year end. The maximum supply will be equal to the number of unique OG NFT owners to ensure exclusivity and avoid overproduction. NFT owners will experience preferred pricing and delivery ahead of the public.

“We are a sneaker brand first, and an NFT project second,” said Nick Vinckier, head of corporate innovation at Chalhoub Group and founder of SOL3MATES. “Our aim is to create the sneaker brand of the future, born from web3 technology and mechanics such as gamification, community and decentralization. The entire customer journey is created in such a way where we merge the best of the virtual and physical experience. With the launch of our first collection, and all future collections, our focus is on adding value to our community over time.”

The NFT pre-sale starts on May 4 for a selected audience. The public sale starts on May 5 and will last 48 hours (or until supply lasts).

SOL3MATES is also actively growing its event, retailer and brand partnerships to increase benefits for its NFT collection owners. For example, with this collection launch, 1,110 lucky NFT owners living in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait will be able to upgrade to Sapphire-tier membership of MUSE, Chalhoub Group’s loyalty program.

Hyundai’s food distribution drive benefits families in need

Hyundai’s food distribution drive benefits families in need

Hyundai Motor Company Africa and Middle East and Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors Co., Hyundai’s distributor in the western region of Saudi Arabia, have announced, for the second year in a row, the continuation of the “Mobility for Food Bank” initiative with the Saudi Food Bank, known as Etaam. This campaign is a hand-by-hand effort with Dar Al-Hekma University in Jeddah, to deliver food packages to the Kingdom’s remote residents, during Ramadan. 

Launched from Dar Al-Hekma University, the initiative officially started with the signing of a memorandum of understanding between Etaam and Hyundai, providing a framework of cooperation to execute the Hyundai 2023 CSV campaign “Hyundai Continue.” 

This year, Hyundai also launched a design competition for volunteering students to design donation food boxes in Saudi Arabia and the UAE. The design of the student who received the most likes was printed on the food boxes. The idea was to include messages through designs tailored to local sentiment and culture. 

Dar Al-Hekma University’s students prepared 650 boxes of food packages of the total 1,950 boxes that were to be distributed in three cities of the Kingdom. Hyundai vehicles including the Staria and HD65 truck, were used in each city to reach rural areas and isolated beneficiaries.

“The mission and goals of this project reflect the mission of Dar Al-Hekma, which has adopted community volunteer work since 2007. It is the first educational institution in the Kingdom to require 100 hours of community service as one of the graduation requirements. We believe voluntary work helps in building critical thinking, leadership skills, teamwork, a sense of citizenship and civic responsibility,” said Dr. Malka Abunar, dean of student affairs and alumni relations, Dar Al-Hekma University. 

Tamer Al-Hakim, executive general manager of Mohamed Yousef Naghi Motors Co., said: “The renewal of this partnership with Hyundai is an extension of previous charitable initiatives and part of our duty to our society. We are aware of the responsibility we bear to leave a positive impact on people’s lives, and this initiative comes as an acknowledgment of this responsibility. We are harnessing mobility solutions to create a spirit of unity, solidarity and rapprochement among people so that we can return the favor to people in the month of giving.”

Faisal Al-Shushan, CEO of Etaam, was all praise for Hyundai. “The contribution made by the company in the field of food donation and the provision of developed logistical support confirm Hyundai’s keen efforts of social responsibility in association with Etaam.” He thanked Hyundai and its agents in the Kingdom, on behalf of Etaam’s board of directors. 

The “Hyundai Continue” charity campaign aims to contribute to solving social problems of local communities, by providing eco-friendly mobility solutions that will attain a future of sustainability for the future generations.

Omani high perfumery house Amouage opens first cafe

Omani high perfumery house Amouage opens first cafe

Known worldwide for its commitment to crafting unique and uncompromising scents, Amouage, the high perfumery house from Oman, has ventured into the culinary world by partnering with Alila Jabal Akhdar to open a pop-up cliff-side café. Created and conceived for visitors during Ramadan and Eid-Al-Fitr, customers can break their fast and experience an upscale, Amouage-inspired and traditional iftar menu at the first-of-its-kind café. The menu reflects savoir-faire and craftsmanship and includes sharing dishes, local gourmet food, desserts and beverages, while taking inspiration from the house’s luxury perfumery line and key ingredients, such as rose, frankincense and saffron. 

Renaud Salmon, chief creative officer at Amouage, said: “The intention behind Amouage Café is to offer a breathtaking fine dining experience in Jabal Akhdar, a next level multi-sensory experience at over a 1,000 meters high, on a cliff, leaving a lasting memory surrounded by the majestic beauty of nature.” 

He added: “Visitors of the Amouage Café can also explore, experience and buy our perfume creations and learn more about the history of the house and the many ways in which it is connected to Oman, its birthplace.” 

The café is located on the Jabal Deck terrace by the edge of the cliff at the five-star Alila Jabal Akhdar hotel and resort, which is nestled within Oman’s spectacular Hajjar mountains. The Jabal Akhdar mountains is also where Oman’s rare rock rose has been cultivated according to ancient traditions. This “queen” of all roses is among the ingredients that lie at the very heart of Amouage’s perfumery line. 

At the café, attention to detail extends not only to the location but also to the food and beverage options that all have an upscale, traditional and yet signature twist. The list of mocktails are also named after some of Amouage’s most iconic perfume creations. 

Crafted by a world-class culinary team, the new Amouage Café experience is 45 Omani rials ($117) per person, exclusive of taxes, and offers savory and sweet bites to break the fast, including a selection of starters, soups, sharing platters, main courses and desserts. 

Amouage Café at Alila Jabal Akhdar will remain open until the last day of Eid Al-Fitr.

New Bidaya program eases corporate real estate financing

New Bidaya program eases corporate real estate financing

Bidaya Home Finance, Saudi Arabia’s leading non-bank provider of real estate financing products, has announced the launch of a new portfolio of financing solutions tailored exclusively for corporate customers. Following the company’s groundbreaking work in consumer digital real estate financing, the introduction of corporate products marks the beginning of a new chapter for Bidaya.

Owing to the Kingdom’s leadership’s Vision 2030, the real estate sector is experiencing tremendous growth across Saudi Arabia. According to Knight Frank, more than 555,000 additional residential units, over 275,000 hotel rooms, more than 4.3 million square meters of retail space, and over 6.1 million square meters of new office space are expected by 2030. These figures translate into significant investment potential, and Bidaya’s next-generation digital financing solutions for businesses make it simpler than ever to secure the funding they need. This prompted Bidaya to introduce corporate products to be a supportive arm for investors in this rapidly growing sector.

Launching with three distinctive programs, Bidaya’s corporate offerings consist of:

•Purchase of Residential and Commercial Land Financing: Available under Murabaha or Ijara contract types, this financing option is perfect for companies seeking to purchase into constructing commercial or residential buildings for commercial purposes, or their own operational needs.

•Construction (Development or Completion) of Real Estate Project Financing: Available under Commodity Murabaha or Ijara and Istisna contract types, this program is ideal for businesses who already own land and want to build a commercial real estate project. It is also suitable for companies that want to develop facilities for operating purposes.

•Buy-and-Lease-Back Financing: Available under the Ijara contract type, this financing solution is intended for companies that own income-generating investment properties and seeks to sell them to Bidaya and rent them to acquire finance for other commercial purposes, such as investments, expansion, etc.

Mahmoud bin Saleem Dahdoli, acting CEO of Bidaya, said: “Having established the benchmark for digital real estate financing for consumers, the introduction of Bidaya’s new line of corporate real estate financing solutions is a pivotal moment for the company. We are proud to empower the growth opportunities for Saudi businesses, strengthening our contribution to the realization of the ambitious Vision 2030.”

The complete range of corporate products is based on Bidaya’s innovative digital platform, which streamlines the entire journey from application to approval and has already simplified financing for tens of thousands of Saudis. Bidaya’s digital platform is characterized by the highest levels of protection, confidentiality and conformity to the best quality standards and is compatible with cybersecurity instructions under the supervision and control of the Saudi Central Bank.

Hyundai Ioniq 6 wins World Car of the Year award

Hyundai Ioniq 6 wins World Car of the Year award

Hyundai Motor Company’s Ioniq 6 Electrified Streamliner has won the prestigious World Car of the Year, World Electric Vehicle and World Car Design of the Year awards, lauded by an international jury for its unique aerodynamic design and outstanding all-electric range. World Car Awards revealed the results at a ceremony held at the New York International Auto Show last week.

A jury of 100 automotive journalists from 32 countries chose Ioniq 6 from the top three finalists, all launched in 2022. This is Hyundai’s second straight triple honors at the World Car Awards. Last year, the jury named Ioniq 5 the winner in the same categories.

“We are thrilled to receive this prestigious honor two years in a row, which recognizes the tremendous talents and unrelenting efforts of everyone at Hyundai Motor Company to bring EVs like Ioniq 6 to the market,” said Jaehoon Chang, president and CEO of Hyundai Motor Company. “This honor reinforces our commitment to be a global leader in vehicle electrification and will serve to embolden our efforts as a smart mobility solutions provider.”

“We always want to connect with customers on an emotional level and with the design of the Ioniq 6 we have created truly one of a kind. The daring streamliner styling combines strong emotional appeal with aerodynamic efficiency to give exceptional range,” said SangYup Lee, executive vice president and head of Hyundai Global Design Center. “Inside, we set-out to create a personal studio which offers mindful space and calm functionality which, we believe, elevates EV design.”

Ioniq 6 is the second model in Hyundai’s dedicated all-electric lineup brand, Ioniq. It takes full advantage of a bespoke electric-global modular platform architecture to offer 800-V, ultra-fast charging capabilities for a 10 to 80 percent charge in just 18 minutes and a spacious interior.

This year, the World Car Awards jury also named Lee as the 2023 World Car Person of the Year for his vital contribution to the innovative concept and production cars unveiled in 2022, including Hyundai Ioniq 6, the new Kona and the N Vision 74 rolling lab.

Chalhoub Group supports career growth of KAU fashion grads

Chalhoub Group supports career growth of KAU fashion grads

Chalhoub Group signed a memorandum of understanding with King Abdulaziz University in Saudi Arabia, with the aim to bridge the gap between academia and the industry, by creating a pool of talented graduates who can actively contribute to the sector’s growth and expansion.

The MoU was signed at the university in Jeddah, in the presence of Mohammad Aldabbagh, deputy country manager at Chalhoub Group, and Professor Dr. Ahmed Al-Ghamdi, dean of the Research and Consulting Institute at KAU.

This partnership aligns with Chalhoub Group’s goals of strengthening its contribution to youth employability and career opportunities in the Kingdom by providing sector-related workshops and mentorship training to enhance skills and encourage career growth within the fashion sector. Chalhoub Group will also work closely with the university to develop a fashion curriculum that aligns with the evolving needs of the fashion industry in the region and globally.

Aldabbagh said: “Chalhoub Group is dedicated to driving nationalization, nurturing talent development, advancing youth employability, and developing exciting platforms to promote youth education in the retail and fashion sectors. This partnership supports our commitment to the Kingdom in developing talent and supporting bright talents throughout their career journeys.”

Al-Ghamdi said: “At King Abdulaziz University, we are committed to helping our students excel in their careers following their graduation. This partnership with Chalhoub Group will provide our students and graduates with invaluable knowledge and experiences through new internships, training and career openings, as well as event and networking opportunities. This is designed to enhance our students’ technical and soft skills and prepare them for successful careers in the industry over the long term.”

As part of its continuous efforts to support career development among Saudi youth, Chalhoub Group launched earlier this year “My Bold Future” campaign to highlight limitless career opportunities for the new generation of Saudi youth in the retail sector.

For over six decades, Chalhoub Group has been a partner and creator of luxury experiences in the Middle East. The group has reinforced its distribution and marketing services with a portfolio of eight owned brands and more than 300 international brands in the luxury, beauty, fashion and art de vivre categories. More recently, the group expanded its expertise into new categories of luxury watches, jewelry and eyewear.

