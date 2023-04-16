You are here

Mbappé sets league goals record for PSG in 3-1 win vs Lens

Mbappé sets league goals record for PSG in 3-1 win vs Lens
Paris Saint-Germain's French forward Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the French L1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Lens (RCL) at the Parc des Princes in Paris, on April 15, 2023. (AFP)
Updated 16 April 2023
AP

Mbappé sets league goals record for PSG in 3-1 win vs Lens

Mbappé sets league goals record for PSG in 3-1 win vs Lens
  • Earlier this season he became PSG’s all-time leading scorer when he beat Edinson Cavani’s 200-goal mark
Updated 16 April 2023
AP

PARIS: Kylian Mbappé and Lionel Messi scored a goal each as French league leader Paris Saint-Germain profited from a red card to beat second-place Lens 3-1 and move nine points clear of its rival.
It was an extra special goal for Mbappé. Earlier this season he became PSG’s all-time leading scorer when he beat Edinson Cavani’s 200-goal mark. Mbappé’s strike on Saturday against Lens made the 24-year-old France striker the outright all-time top scorer for PSG in the league with 139 goals. Cavani netted 138.
Overall, Mbappé now counts 203 for PSG.
Marseille can go above Lens with a home win against struggling Troyes on Sunday, with seven games left after this weekend’s round.
Lens was in complete control until midfielder Salis Abdul Samed was sent off for a reckless challenge on right back Achraf Hakimi in the 19th minute.
Mbappé scored his league-leading 20th goal when he took a pass from midfielder Vitinha and turned quickly before hitting a first-time shot into the bottom right corner in the 31st. Vitinha doubled the lead six minutes later with a 25-meter strike into the same corner.
Messi then combined in the 40th with Mbappé, who backheeled the ball to the Argentine for a low strike. It was Messi’s 15th league goal.
Lens played better than PSG in the second half, despite being a player down. A handball from PSG midfielder Fabian Ruiz following a corner gave Lens a penalty and Poland winger Przemysław Frankowski sent goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma the wrong way in the 60th.
Lens’ 15-goal top scorer Loïs Openda had a shot saved in the 64th and then forced a corner as the visitors kept up the pressure.
PSG coach Christophe Galtier has been under pressure after eight defeats this year across all competitions, and this week vehemently denied allegations he had made racist and anti-Muslim comments when he was in charge of Nice last season.
The Parc des Princes crowd fell silent as Lens dominated early on, with Samed’s header smartly saved by Donnarumma after just two minutes.
PSG defender Danilo almost scored an embarrassing own-goal when his looping back pass from near halfway surprised Donnarumma in the 10th and bounced just wide.
The match turned in PSG’s favor when midfielder Samed lunged at Hakimi and caught his left ankle in a dangerous tackle.
Also Saturday, Rennes beat Reims 3-0 to move one point above Lille and into fifth place. Belgium winger Jérémy Doku scored twice for Rennes inside the first 20 minutes. Defender Arthur Theate made it 3-0 in the 69th.

Topics: Kylian Mbappé PSG Ligue 1 Lens

Real Madrid wins 2-0 at Cadiz before trip to Chelsea

Real Madrid wins 2-0 at Cadiz before trip to Chelsea
Updated 16 April 2023
AP

Real Madrid wins 2-0 at Cadiz before trip to Chelsea

Real Madrid wins 2-0 at Cadiz before trip to Chelsea
  • Madrid visits Stamford Bridge on Tuesday holding a 2-0 lead after its convincing win over Frank Lampard’s team in Spain
Updated 16 April 2023
AP

BARCELONA, Spain: Real Madrid eased to a 2-0 win at Cadiz in the Spanish league on Saturday despite resting several first-choice players ahead of its trip to London to face Chelsea in the second leg of the Champions League quarterfinals.
Karim Benzema had already hit the woodwork twice as Cadiz clung to the goalkeeping skills of backup David Gil to stay alive before Nacho Fernández and Marco Asensio broke though with goals in the 72nd and 76th minutes.
The win left Madrid 10 points behind Spanish league leader Barcelona, which visits Getafe on Sunday.
Madrid visits Stamford Bridge on Tuesday holding a 2-0 lead after its convincing win over Frank Lampard’s team in Spain.
Coach Carlo Ancelotti once again rotated his squad after his team’s 2-1 loss to Barcelona last month effectively finished off its Spanish league title defense.
Vinícius Júnior and Toni Kroos both stayed in Madrid to recover from what Ancelotti described as minor muscle issues that are not expected to keep them from playing at Chelsea. Luka Modric started the game on the bench. Benzema, who has missed several games this season with muscle injuries, was in the starting 11 at Nuevo Mirandilla Stadium.
In the last round of games, a similar mix of backup players and set starters for Madrid were beaten by Villarreal 3-2 at the Santiago Bernabeu.
This time, Madrid won through at Cadiz which, unlike the attack-minded Villarreal, tried in vain to annul the visitors’ superior talent by packing its area.
With a two-goal advantage, Ancelotti even found the moment to send Eden Hazard on as a late substitute in the former Chelsea star’s ninth appearance of the season.

Topics: real madrid Cadiz La Liga

Another record for Haaland, another loss for Lampard in EPL

Another record for Haaland, another loss for Lampard in EPL
Updated 15 April 2023
AP

Another record for Haaland, another loss for Lampard in EPL

Another record for Haaland, another loss for Lampard in EPL
  • Haaland will surely go beyond that, and also is on course to break the record for a 42-game campaign which stands at 34 goals
  • John Stones was the other scorer for City, which have won 10 straight games in all competitions and is piling the pressure on Arsenal
Updated 15 April 2023
AP

MANCHESTER: The records keep coming for Erling Haaland at Manchester City. The losses are mounting for Frank Lampard at Chelsea.
City’s 3-1 win over Leicester on Saturday, which moved the defending champions three points behind Premier League leader Arsenal, was inevitably propelled by Haaland even though the prolific striker had just 45 minutes on the field.
By the time he was substituted at halftime, the Norway international had scored twice — one from the penalty spot, another a clipped finish following Kevin De Bruyne’s through ball — to move to 32 league goals for the season.
That left Haaland tied with Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah for the most goals in a 38-game Premier League season. Salah’s haul came in the 2017-18 campaign.
Haaland will surely go beyond that, and also is on course to break the record for a 42-game campaign, which stands at 34 goals and is jointly held by Andy Cole (at Newcastle in 1993-94) and Alan Shearer (at Blackburn in ‘94-95).
John Stones was the other scorer for City, which have won 10 straight games in all competitions and is piling the pressure on Arsenal in a title race that looks destined to go to the final weekend.
Arsenal visit West Ham on Sunday.
While there’s so much still to play for at the top of the league, Chelsea’s woeful campaign is finishing with barely a whimper as Lampard, the interim manager, fails to get anything out of a squad assembled at such great expense.
A 2-1 home loss to Brighton was a third straight defeat for Lampard since he came in as the replacement for the fired Graham Potter until the end of the season. Chelsea are languishing in 11th place with seven league games remaining.
The match at Stamford Bridge came between games against Real Madrid in the Champions League quarterfinals. After a 2-0 loss in Spain on Wednesday, Chelsea host the defending champions on Tuesday.
TOP-FOUR RACE
The race for Champions League qualification might have two more teams involved.
One of them is Brighton, which are now just seven points off the top four with a game in hand, and another is Aston Villa, which overwhelmed third-place Newcastle 3-0 after a double by Ollie Watkins.
Villa, which have won seven of their last eight games, are in sixth place and only six points behind Newcastle and fourth-place Manchester United.
Fifth-place Tottenham’s hopes were hurt after a 3-2 loss to relegation-threatened Bournemouth, which scored its winner in stoppage time. Spurs are three points above Villa and three behind Newcastle and Man United.
RELEGATION FIGHT
At the other end of the standings, last-place Southampton are running out of time to preserve their top-flight status after a 2-0 home loss to Crystal Palace, which have won three in a row under interim manager Roy Hodgson.
Southampton are four points from safety and have seven games remaining.
Everton are only out of the bottom three on goal difference after losing at home to Fulham 3-1.
Wolves moved seven points clear of trouble by beating Brentford 2-0 at home.

Topics: Manchester city Erling Haaland Premier Leagie

Bayern held by Hoffenheim as Dortmund stumble at 10-man Stuttgart

Bayern held by Hoffenheim as Dortmund stumble at 10-man Stuttgart
Updated 15 April 2023
AFP

Bayern held by Hoffenheim as Dortmund stumble at 10-man Stuttgart

Bayern held by Hoffenheim as Dortmund stumble at 10-man Stuttgart
  • Bundesliga leaders Bayern led through a first-half goal from Benjamin Pavard
  • The results left Bayern still two points clear of Dortmund at the top with six games to play
Updated 15 April 2023
AFP

MUNICH, Germany: Borussia Dortmund failed to take advantage of Bayern Munich’s 1-1 home draw against Hoffenheim on Saturday, blowing a two-goal lead against 10-man Stuttgart before conceding a last-gasp equalizer.
Bundesliga leaders Bayern led through a first-half goal from Benjamin Pavard, but had to settle for a point as Hoffenheim equalized in the second half through an Andrej Kramaric free-kick.
Dortmund were 2-0 ahead in Stuttgart when Konstantinos Mavropanos received a second yellow card, but the hosts hauled themselves level in a dramatic finish.
Gio Reyna fired Dortmund back in front three minutes into injury time only for Stuttgart to snatch a 3-3 draw courtesy of Silas, who scored with virtually the last kick of the game.
The results left Bayern still two points clear of Dortmund at the top with six games to play.
Bayern came into their match after a tumultuous week, forward Leroy Sane sporting a visible mark on his upper lip after a confrontation with Sadio Mane, which saw the latter suspended.
With Mane out and striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting missing due to a knee complaint, Bayern defender Pavard gave his side an early lead, tapping in from close range after 17 minutes.
With Bayern in cruise control, coach Thomas Tuchel took off Sane, Leon Goretzka and Kingsley Coman, with Wednesday’s return leg against Manchester City in mind.
Hoffenheim took the initiative and equalized after 71 minutes, Kramaric curling a perfect free-kick from well outside the box and past Yann Sommer.
Pavard looked to have scored a second just two minutes later to regain the lead for the home side, but the goal was disallowed for offside.
In Stuttgart, Dortmund’s Sebastien Haller opened the scoring midway through the first half, hammering in via the underside on the crossbar from a Donyell Malen cross.
Malen doubled the visitors’ lead minutes later, gliding a low shot into the corner of the net, his fourth consecutive game with a goal.
Dortmund’s speedy forward continued to trouble Stuttgart and Mavropanos was sent off late in the first half, picking up a second booking for a foul on Karim Adeyemi.
Despite being a man down, Stuttgart continued to push forward, Serhou Guirassy having a goal chalked off for offside early in the second half.
Tanguy Coulibaly pulled one back for Stuttgart with 12 minutes to go against an increasingly nervous-looking Dortmund.
Stuttgart scored a second minutes later when Josha Vagnoman booted the ball home in a crowded penalty area to level the scores.
The drama wasn’t over and Dortmund thought Reyna had won them the game, but Silas popped up with a 97th-minute equalizer to drag Stuttgart back out of the bottom two.
RB Leipzig kept their quest for Champions League football on track, coming from behind to beat Augsburg 3-2 at home, leapfrogging Union Berlin into third.
Augsburg hit the lead just five minutes in through Arne Maier, but Leipzig’s Kevin Kampl equalized almost immediately.
Former Chelsea striker Timo Werner scored two goals in three minutes late in the first half to give the home side a 3-1 lead.
Elsewhere, Mainz drew 1-1 away at Cologne. Mainz took an early lead through Ludovic Ajorque, the French striker scoring his fourth goal in five league games.
Cologne hit back early in the second half through Dejan Ljubicic, picking up a valuable point.
In Saturday’s late game, Eintracht Frankfurt host Borussia Moenchengladbach.

Topics: Bayern Munich Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga

Newcastle humbled at Champions League rivals Aston Villa as Eddie Howe bemoans Magpies 'no show'

Newcastle humbled at Champions League rivals Aston Villa as Eddie Howe bemoans Magpies ‘no show’
Updated 15 April 2023
Arab News

Newcastle humbled at Champions League rivals Aston Villa as Eddie Howe bemoans Magpies ‘no show’

Newcastle humbled at Champions League rivals Aston Villa as Eddie Howe bemoans Magpies ‘no show’
  • An Ollie Watkins double and one from Jacob Ramsey ensured the Villains recorded their first five-game win streak since 1998
Updated 15 April 2023
Arab News

BIRMINGHAM: It’s taken Newcastle United 30 games to finally have a Premier League off day — and they were lucky to escape Villa Park with just a three goal defeat.

An Ollie Watkins double and one from Jacob Ramsey ensured the Villains recorded their first five-game win streak since 1998, and in doing so ended an identical run for the Magpies, who flattered to deceive in the Midlands, especially given recent form.

Head coach Eddie Howe said: “I think it’s one of those performances that we need to analyze and move on quickly. We weren’t there today. Villa did well but by our own standards we were off it. And if that’s the case you’re never going to win.

“We had our moments but we weren’t at our best, that was obvious,” he continued. “We tried to make changes to get a grip on the game but nothing changed the force of the game. Very unlike us, the performance.

“We tried to make subs to impact the game, we were chasing the game. That made us a little more open. But from our perspective, we have to look at ourselves.

“I don’t think it’s a stage to overanalyze. Hopefully, we can use this as a positive where we can highlight what went wrong, because today we didn’t deliver.”

It’s usually Newcastle who fly out of the blocks, but it was Villa who dominated from the off on home turf.

Howe’s side, without Sean Longstaff due to an illness, were shell-shocked in the opening stages and could well have been a goal down within 40 seconds. Villa pounced on a Kieran Trippier error and Watkins streaked free of the Magpies’ backline to fire against Nick Pope’s post.

If that was shot across the bows from Unai Emery’s men, it was not one Newcastle heeded.

The hosts went a goal in front on 11 minutes when the impressive Watkins, in front of the watching Gareth Southgate, nodded back from what seemed an impossible angle to tee up Ramsey, who crashed home with his left foot.

The slightest of touches from Dan Burn kept the game at 1-0 when he managed to stretch and clip another Ramsey drive on to Pope’s crossbar.

The England keeper had to be at his sharpest to deny Watkins again when he cut in from the left after another ball over the top.

One-nil down at half-time was flattering for the Magpies, who were second best in every department during the opening 45 minutes, a long way short of the recent high standards they have set for themselves.

A double change just 10 minutes into the second half saw Newcastle spark into life, albeit briefly.

Alexander Isak twice tested Emi Martinez in the Villa goal, once from a curling effort from distance, and once from the edge of the area. Substitute Miguel Almiron fired a shot into the side-netting moments after coming on, but the revival was temporary as Villa put their foot on the gas around the hour mark.

Watkins had the ball in the net but saw it ruled out for offside, courtesy of VAR, before he made no mistake from close range — and it was all too easy for Villa.

A sweeping move from right to left saw creator-in-chief Alex Moreno fire the ball in to Watkins, who was only loosely marked in the middle and swiveled to beat Pope again — and this time no intervention was needed from VAR.

With time ticking away, and United showing little signs of life, Watkins made it three with Emi Buendia the provider.

Aston Villa boss Emery said: “I’m very thankful to the supporters because they were amazing today. It was a difficult match and we were focused for 90 minutes, offensively and defensively.

“We have to be well balanced, not thinking it will be easy, because it will be difficult. At half-time, when we were speaking about the first half, everyone was sure we were playing well. We were controlling the game, but our challenge was to be consistent. We did it.”

The result leaves Newcastle third in the table, just six points ahead of Villa in sixth spot. They will slip to fourth place if Manchester United avoid defeat at Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

Next up for the Magpies is a home game against Spurs, currently in fifth place, on April 22.

-ENDS-

Topics: football soccer Newcastle United Premier league Aston Villa

Milan held at Bologna ahead of Champions League decider at Napoli

Milan held at Bologna ahead of Champions League decider at Napoli
Updated 15 April 2023
AFP

Milan held at Bologna ahead of Champions League decider at Napoli

Milan held at Bologna ahead of Champions League decider at Napoli
  • The Italian champions travel to Naples with a one-goal lead to defend in Tuesday's quarter-final second leg
  • Coach Stefano Pioli dropped every single outfield player from Wednesday's win
Updated 15 April 2023
AFP

BOLOGNA: AC Milan were held to a 1-1 draw by Bologna on Saturday as a second-string line-up slipped in Serie A’s top four race ahead of a Champions League showdown with Napoli.
The Italian champions travel to Naples with a one-goal lead to defend in Tuesday’s quarter-final second leg and the Milan coach’s decision to rest his stars at in-form Bologna led to a stalemate which leaves his team fourth in Italy’s top flight, level on 53 points with third-placed Roma.
Coach Stefano Pioli dropped every single outfield player from Wednesday’s win and Nicola Sansone slammed home Stefan Posch’s cross for the hosts just 33 seconds into the match at the Stadio Dall’Ara.
Milan recovered from the early shock, quickly took control of the match and, after Ante Rebic and Alessandro Florenzi, both forced decent saves from Lukasz Skorupski, Tommaso Pobega slammed the leveller in off the post four minutes before the break.
Pioli began to bring on his more trusted players midway through the second half but form forward Brahim Diaz and Rafael Leao failed to find the breakthrough which would have ensured them a spot in the Champions League places for at least another week.
Instead his side can be overtaken by Inter Milan, who sit two points behind their local rivals and host fellow Lombardy outift Monza in Saturday’s late match.
“We shouldn’t have conceded a goal like that so early, we controlled the match, we didn’t let Bologna play their usual way and we created a lot,” said Pioli to DAZN.
“We weren’t accurate enough with the chances we created... we’re not satisfied because we did everything possible to win.”
Bologna, who survived a penalty shout for handball by Jhon Lucumi to the bafflement of Milan, stay eighth and five points from the Europa Conference League spot held by Atalanta, who are at Fiorentina on Monday night.
Napoli host struggling Verona later on Saturday hoping to take their league lead back to 16 points before turning their attentions to Milan.
Luciano Spalletti has also made a raft of changes ahead of Tuesday’s clash, while off the field a truce appears to have been made in a feud between hardcore fans and owner Aurelio De Laurentiis.
On Saturday film mogul De Laurentiis posted on Twitter a photo with a number of the club’s “ultras” with the message “We are Napoli. Fans and president together for victory!.”
The atmosphere at Napoli’s recent home matches has been toxic, with their recent 4-0 home thumping at the hands of Milan marred by fights in the stands as the ultras decided to watch the game in near silence.
The ultras had ostensibly been protesting about being prevented from bringing drums, flags and banners to the stadium to create an atmosphere worthy of a season in which Napoli should win Serie for the first time since 1990, with weeks to spare.
Napoli told AFP that the meeting was aimed at finding “common ground” between club and supporters which would satisfy both parties while “respecting the rules.”

Topics: AC Milan Ante Rebic Bologna Italian Serie A

