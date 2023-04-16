Saudi Arabia and the Netherlands discuss energy cooperation

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and the Netherlands are forging advanced relationships and cooperations in multiple fields, with energy and clean hydrogen as a top priority.

Saudi Minister of Energy Abdulaziz bin Salman and Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra met to discuss the possibility of making the port of Rotterdam the gateway for clean hydrogen exports from Saudi Arabia to Europe.

The meeting also touched on the Kingdom’s efforts in clean energy and climate change through its local and regional initiatives, the Saudi Green Initiative and the Middle East Green Initiative.

The Dutch minister also met with the Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan to review Saudi-Dutch relations.

The ministers discussed current regional and international developments, including the Russian-Ukrainian war and international efforts to find a political resolution to achieve peace and security.

Deputy Minister of Political Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Saud Al-Sati also attended the meeting.

The Saudi and Dutch foreign ministers have met multiple times over the years, with the most recent meeting occurring on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference in Germany on Feb. 18.

On May 31, Prince Faisal and Hoekstra had a phone call during which they discussed international efforts to salvage the oil tanker FSO Safer, a ship currently moored 4.8 nautical miles off the coast of Yemen’s Hodeidah governorate that has been deteriorating and could lead to a massive oil spill or explosion.