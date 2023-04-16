Arsenal blow lead again in damaging West Ham draw

You are here

  • Mikel Arteta’s side struck twice in the first 10 minutes at the London Stadium
  • But just seven days after squandering a 2-0 advantage in their 2-2 draw at Liverpool, the Gunners again cracked under the pressure
LONDON: Arsenal blew a two-goal lead for the second game in a row as Bukayo Saka’s penalty miss proved crucial in the Premier League leaders’ damaging 2-2 draw against West Ham on Sunday.
Mikel Arteta’s side struck twice in the first 10 minutes at the London Stadium thanks to goals from Gabriel Jesus and Martin Odegaard.
But just seven days after squandering a 2-0 advantage in their 2-2 draw at Liverpool, the Gunners again cracked under the pressure of the title race.
Said Benrahma’s penalty reduced the deficit for West Ham before the interval and after Saka fired his spot-kick wide early in the second half, Jarrod Bowen volleyed in an equalizer for the struggling hosts.
It was a hammer blow for Arsenal, who sit four points clear of second-placed Manchester City but have ceded the title race momentum to Pep Guardiola’s team.
“It started extremely well again. We scored two beautiful goals. After that we made a big mistake to not play with purpose to score the third and fourth,” Arteta said.
“We just thought we could play around them and keep the result. That gave them hope.”
City had closed within three points of the Gunners after beating Leicester 3-1 on Saturday and it is the champions who have the destiny of the title in their hands despite trailing Arsenal for much of the season.
City, who have won their last 10 matches in all competitions, have a game in hand on Arsenal.
With a home game against Arsenal looming on April 26, City know they will lift a fifth title in six seasons if they win their remaining eight matches.
By the time Arsenal travel to the Emirates Stadium they will be seven points clear of City if they beat bottom-of-the-table Southampton on Friday.
Yet that gap would still look uncomfortably small to Arsenal fans fearing their team are in the process of wasting a golden opportunity to win a first title since 2004.
While City are battle-tested in handling the tension of the title race, Arsenal’s young squad look to be suffering an ill-timed attack of nerves.
“My worry is after 2-0 we made that huge mistake,” Arteta said. “We didn’t understand what the game required in that moment. We need that ruthless mindset to go and kill a team.”
Arsenal needed just seven minutes to take the lead as Odegaard’s deft pass found Ben White, who delivered a low cross that Jesus slotted home at the far post.
Jesus’s fourth goal in his last three games was followed by the Gunners’ second three minutes later as they ruthlessly punished West Ham’s woeful marking.
Gabriel Martinelli’s pin-point cross found Odegaard in acres of space and the midfielder blasted a volley past Lukasz Fabianski from an acute angle six yards out.
The turning point came in the 33rd minute when Arsenal, looking a little over-confident after such a swaggering start, needlessly conceded a penalty.
Thomas Partey surrendered possession to Declan Rice and when the West Ham midfielder picked out Lucas Paqueta’s run, Gabriel Magalhaes’ mistimed sliding tackle was correctly ruled a penalty despite Arsenal appeals for handball.
Mohamed Salah had missed a penalty against Arsenal last weekend, but they were out of luck this time as Benrahma sent Aaron Ramsdale the wrong way from the spot.
Saka should have eased Arsenal’s mounting anxiety when Antonio conceded a 50th minute penalty with an outstretched arm that blocked Martinelli’s flick.
But instead Saka spiked the tension level even higher with a woeful spot-kick that completely missed hit the target, a costly blunder that recalled the England forward’s Euro 2020 final penalty shoot-out failure against Italy.
Saka held his head in his hands and with Arsenal clearly rattled, David Moyes’ side snatched an equalizer in the 54th minute.
Thilo Kehrer guided the ball into the Arsenal area and Bowen was just onside as his volley ricocheted off the turf and skidded past Ramsdale’s despairing dive.
Michail Antonio nearly won it for West Ham in the closing stages, rising to head Benrahma’s cross against the bar.

Saudi Arabia wins bid to host 2024 World Fencing Championship for Juniors and Youth

Saudi Arabia wins bid to host 2024 World Fencing Championship for Juniors and Youth
Updated 16 April 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia wins bid to host 2024 World Fencing Championship for Juniors and Youth

Saudi Arabia wins bid to host 2024 World Fencing Championship for Juniors and Youth
  • Riyadh is the venue to feature 1,500 athletes from 100 countries
  • Sport is growing in the nation, says chairman of the organization
Updated 16 April 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: The International Fencing Federation has announced that Saudi Arabia has won the bid to host the 2024 World Fencing Championship for Juniors and Youth, one of the sporting code’s biggest contests.

The announcement was made at this year’s event in Bulgaria, that took place from 1 to 9 April. The decision itself was taken at last November’s IFF general assembly.

Next year’s event will feature over 1,500 male and female athletes representing more than 100 countries, and more than 400 administrative and technical staff, including referees and coaches.

Ahmed Al-Sabban, chairman of the Saudi Fencing Federation’s board of directors, thanked King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for supporting the bid and sports in general in the Kingdom.

Al-Sabban also thanked Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, the Kingdom’s sports minister and chairman of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee, for backing other contests including the 2016 Asian Fencing Championship for Juniors and Youth in Dammam and the 2019 Asian Fencing Tour for Juniors in Riyadh.

Al-Sabban praised the Saudi fencing community, including families, athletes, coaches, referees and administrators for helping to grow the sport.

Mbappé sets league goals record for PSG in 3-1 win vs Lens

Mbappé sets league goals record for PSG in 3-1 win vs Lens
Updated 16 April 2023
AP

Mbappé sets league goals record for PSG in 3-1 win vs Lens

Mbappé sets league goals record for PSG in 3-1 win vs Lens
  • Earlier this season he became PSG’s all-time leading scorer when he beat Edinson Cavani’s 200-goal mark
Updated 16 April 2023
AP

PARIS: Kylian Mbappé and Lionel Messi scored a goal each as French league leader Paris Saint-Germain profited from a red card to beat second-place Lens 3-1 and move nine points clear of its rival.
It was an extra special goal for Mbappé. Earlier this season he became PSG’s all-time leading scorer when he beat Edinson Cavani’s 200-goal mark. Mbappé’s strike on Saturday against Lens made the 24-year-old France striker the outright all-time top scorer for PSG in the league with 139 goals. Cavani netted 138.
Overall, Mbappé now counts 203 for PSG.
Marseille can go above Lens with a home win against struggling Troyes on Sunday, with seven games left after this weekend’s round.
Lens was in complete control until midfielder Salis Abdul Samed was sent off for a reckless challenge on right back Achraf Hakimi in the 19th minute.
Mbappé scored his league-leading 20th goal when he took a pass from midfielder Vitinha and turned quickly before hitting a first-time shot into the bottom right corner in the 31st. Vitinha doubled the lead six minutes later with a 25-meter strike into the same corner.
Messi then combined in the 40th with Mbappé, who backheeled the ball to the Argentine for a low strike. It was Messi’s 15th league goal.
Lens played better than PSG in the second half, despite being a player down. A handball from PSG midfielder Fabian Ruiz following a corner gave Lens a penalty and Poland winger Przemysław Frankowski sent goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma the wrong way in the 60th.
Lens’ 15-goal top scorer Loïs Openda had a shot saved in the 64th and then forced a corner as the visitors kept up the pressure.
PSG coach Christophe Galtier has been under pressure after eight defeats this year across all competitions, and this week vehemently denied allegations he had made racist and anti-Muslim comments when he was in charge of Nice last season.
The Parc des Princes crowd fell silent as Lens dominated early on, with Samed’s header smartly saved by Donnarumma after just two minutes.
PSG defender Danilo almost scored an embarrassing own-goal when his looping back pass from near halfway surprised Donnarumma in the 10th and bounced just wide.
The match turned in PSG’s favor when midfielder Samed lunged at Hakimi and caught his left ankle in a dangerous tackle.
Also Saturday, Rennes beat Reims 3-0 to move one point above Lille and into fifth place. Belgium winger Jérémy Doku scored twice for Rennes inside the first 20 minutes. Defender Arthur Theate made it 3-0 in the 69th.

Real Madrid wins 2-0 at Cadiz before trip to Chelsea

Real Madrid wins 2-0 at Cadiz before trip to Chelsea
Updated 16 April 2023
AP

Real Madrid wins 2-0 at Cadiz before trip to Chelsea

Real Madrid wins 2-0 at Cadiz before trip to Chelsea
  • Madrid visits Stamford Bridge on Tuesday holding a 2-0 lead after its convincing win over Frank Lampard’s team in Spain
Updated 16 April 2023
AP

BARCELONA, Spain: Real Madrid eased to a 2-0 win at Cadiz in the Spanish league on Saturday despite resting several first-choice players ahead of its trip to London to face Chelsea in the second leg of the Champions League quarterfinals.
Karim Benzema had already hit the woodwork twice as Cadiz clung to the goalkeeping skills of backup David Gil to stay alive before Nacho Fernández and Marco Asensio broke though with goals in the 72nd and 76th minutes.
The win left Madrid 10 points behind Spanish league leader Barcelona, which visits Getafe on Sunday.
Madrid visits Stamford Bridge on Tuesday holding a 2-0 lead after its convincing win over Frank Lampard’s team in Spain.
Coach Carlo Ancelotti once again rotated his squad after his team’s 2-1 loss to Barcelona last month effectively finished off its Spanish league title defense.
Vinícius Júnior and Toni Kroos both stayed in Madrid to recover from what Ancelotti described as minor muscle issues that are not expected to keep them from playing at Chelsea. Luka Modric started the game on the bench. Benzema, who has missed several games this season with muscle injuries, was in the starting 11 at Nuevo Mirandilla Stadium.
In the last round of games, a similar mix of backup players and set starters for Madrid were beaten by Villarreal 3-2 at the Santiago Bernabeu.
This time, Madrid won through at Cadiz which, unlike the attack-minded Villarreal, tried in vain to annul the visitors’ superior talent by packing its area.
With a two-goal advantage, Ancelotti even found the moment to send Eden Hazard on as a late substitute in the former Chelsea star’s ninth appearance of the season.

Another record for Haaland, another loss for Lampard in EPL

Another record for Haaland, another loss for Lampard in EPL
Updated 15 April 2023
AP

Another record for Haaland, another loss for Lampard in EPL

Another record for Haaland, another loss for Lampard in EPL
  • Haaland will surely go beyond that, and also is on course to break the record for a 42-game campaign which stands at 34 goals
  • John Stones was the other scorer for City, which have won 10 straight games in all competitions and is piling the pressure on Arsenal
Updated 15 April 2023
AP

MANCHESTER: The records keep coming for Erling Haaland at Manchester City. The losses are mounting for Frank Lampard at Chelsea.
City’s 3-1 win over Leicester on Saturday, which moved the defending champions three points behind Premier League leader Arsenal, was inevitably propelled by Haaland even though the prolific striker had just 45 minutes on the field.
By the time he was substituted at halftime, the Norway international had scored twice — one from the penalty spot, another a clipped finish following Kevin De Bruyne’s through ball — to move to 32 league goals for the season.
That left Haaland tied with Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah for the most goals in a 38-game Premier League season. Salah’s haul came in the 2017-18 campaign.
Haaland will surely go beyond that, and also is on course to break the record for a 42-game campaign, which stands at 34 goals and is jointly held by Andy Cole (at Newcastle in 1993-94) and Alan Shearer (at Blackburn in ‘94-95).
John Stones was the other scorer for City, which have won 10 straight games in all competitions and is piling the pressure on Arsenal in a title race that looks destined to go to the final weekend.
Arsenal visit West Ham on Sunday.
While there’s so much still to play for at the top of the league, Chelsea’s woeful campaign is finishing with barely a whimper as Lampard, the interim manager, fails to get anything out of a squad assembled at such great expense.
A 2-1 home loss to Brighton was a third straight defeat for Lampard since he came in as the replacement for the fired Graham Potter until the end of the season. Chelsea are languishing in 11th place with seven league games remaining.
The match at Stamford Bridge came between games against Real Madrid in the Champions League quarterfinals. After a 2-0 loss in Spain on Wednesday, Chelsea host the defending champions on Tuesday.
TOP-FOUR RACE
The race for Champions League qualification might have two more teams involved.
One of them is Brighton, which are now just seven points off the top four with a game in hand, and another is Aston Villa, which overwhelmed third-place Newcastle 3-0 after a double by Ollie Watkins.
Villa, which have won seven of their last eight games, are in sixth place and only six points behind Newcastle and fourth-place Manchester United.
Fifth-place Tottenham’s hopes were hurt after a 3-2 loss to relegation-threatened Bournemouth, which scored its winner in stoppage time. Spurs are three points above Villa and three behind Newcastle and Man United.
RELEGATION FIGHT
At the other end of the standings, last-place Southampton are running out of time to preserve their top-flight status after a 2-0 home loss to Crystal Palace, which have won three in a row under interim manager Roy Hodgson.
Southampton are four points from safety and have seven games remaining.
Everton are only out of the bottom three on goal difference after losing at home to Fulham 3-1.
Wolves moved seven points clear of trouble by beating Brentford 2-0 at home.

Bayern held by Hoffenheim as Dortmund stumble at 10-man Stuttgart

Bayern held by Hoffenheim as Dortmund stumble at 10-man Stuttgart
Updated 15 April 2023
AFP

Bayern held by Hoffenheim as Dortmund stumble at 10-man Stuttgart

Bayern held by Hoffenheim as Dortmund stumble at 10-man Stuttgart
  • Bundesliga leaders Bayern led through a first-half goal from Benjamin Pavard
  • The results left Bayern still two points clear of Dortmund at the top with six games to play
Updated 15 April 2023
AFP

MUNICH, Germany: Borussia Dortmund failed to take advantage of Bayern Munich’s 1-1 home draw against Hoffenheim on Saturday, blowing a two-goal lead against 10-man Stuttgart before conceding a last-gasp equalizer.
Bundesliga leaders Bayern led through a first-half goal from Benjamin Pavard, but had to settle for a point as Hoffenheim equalized in the second half through an Andrej Kramaric free-kick.
Dortmund were 2-0 ahead in Stuttgart when Konstantinos Mavropanos received a second yellow card, but the hosts hauled themselves level in a dramatic finish.
Gio Reyna fired Dortmund back in front three minutes into injury time only for Stuttgart to snatch a 3-3 draw courtesy of Silas, who scored with virtually the last kick of the game.
The results left Bayern still two points clear of Dortmund at the top with six games to play.
Bayern came into their match after a tumultuous week, forward Leroy Sane sporting a visible mark on his upper lip after a confrontation with Sadio Mane, which saw the latter suspended.
With Mane out and striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting missing due to a knee complaint, Bayern defender Pavard gave his side an early lead, tapping in from close range after 17 minutes.
With Bayern in cruise control, coach Thomas Tuchel took off Sane, Leon Goretzka and Kingsley Coman, with Wednesday’s return leg against Manchester City in mind.
Hoffenheim took the initiative and equalized after 71 minutes, Kramaric curling a perfect free-kick from well outside the box and past Yann Sommer.
Pavard looked to have scored a second just two minutes later to regain the lead for the home side, but the goal was disallowed for offside.
In Stuttgart, Dortmund’s Sebastien Haller opened the scoring midway through the first half, hammering in via the underside on the crossbar from a Donyell Malen cross.
Malen doubled the visitors’ lead minutes later, gliding a low shot into the corner of the net, his fourth consecutive game with a goal.
Dortmund’s speedy forward continued to trouble Stuttgart and Mavropanos was sent off late in the first half, picking up a second booking for a foul on Karim Adeyemi.
Despite being a man down, Stuttgart continued to push forward, Serhou Guirassy having a goal chalked off for offside early in the second half.
Tanguy Coulibaly pulled one back for Stuttgart with 12 minutes to go against an increasingly nervous-looking Dortmund.
Stuttgart scored a second minutes later when Josha Vagnoman booted the ball home in a crowded penalty area to level the scores.
The drama wasn’t over and Dortmund thought Reyna had won them the game, but Silas popped up with a 97th-minute equalizer to drag Stuttgart back out of the bottom two.
RB Leipzig kept their quest for Champions League football on track, coming from behind to beat Augsburg 3-2 at home, leapfrogging Union Berlin into third.
Augsburg hit the lead just five minutes in through Arne Maier, but Leipzig’s Kevin Kampl equalized almost immediately.
Former Chelsea striker Timo Werner scored two goals in three minutes late in the first half to give the home side a 3-1 lead.
Elsewhere, Mainz drew 1-1 away at Cologne. Mainz took an early lead through Ludovic Ajorque, the French striker scoring his fourth goal in five league games.
Cologne hit back early in the second half through Dejan Ljubicic, picking up a valuable point.
In Saturday’s late game, Eintracht Frankfurt host Borussia Moenchengladbach.

