Iran court jails 10 troops over 2020 Ukraine jet downing

Rescue teams are seen on January 8, 2020 at the scene of a Ukrainian airliner that crashed shortly after take-off near Imam Khomeini airport in the Iranian capital Tehran. (AFP)
Rescue teams are seen on January 8, 2020 at the scene of a Ukrainian airliner that crashed shortly after take-off near Imam Khomeini airport in the Iranian capital Tehran. (AFP)
Updated 16 sec ago
AFP

Rescue teams at the scene of a Ukrainian airliner that crashed shortly after take-off near Imam Khomeini airport.
  • Mizan reported that a commander received the heaviest penalty of 10 years in prison for having defied orders in shooting down the plane
TEHRAN: Iran has sentenced 10 members of the armed forces to prison after finding them guilty of involvement in the downing of a Ukrainian airliner, the judiciary’s Mizan Online website reported Sunday.
Iranian forces shot down Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752 shortly after its takeoff from Tehran on January 8, 2020, killing all 176 people on board. Most were Iranians and Canadians, including many dual nationals.
Mizan reported that a commander received the heaviest penalty of 10 years in prison for having defied orders in shooting down the plane.
Nine other personnel were sentenced to between one and three years, Mizan reported.
The commander of a Tor M-1 surface-to-air missile system “fired two missiles” at the airliner “contrary to orders” and without obtaining authorization, Mizan said.
It did not identify any of the accused.
Three days after the Kyiv-bound plane was shot down, the Iranian armed forces admitted there had been a “mistake.”
“Given the extent of the effects and consequences of this action, the main defendant was sentenced to the maximum penalty,” Mizan Online added on Sunday, without giving further details.
Tensions between Iran and the United States had been soaring at the time the airliner was shot down.
Iranian air defenses were on high alert for a US counterattack after Tehran fired missiles at a military base in Iraq that was used by American forces.
Those missiles came in response to the killing in a US drone attack in Baghdad of Major General Qassem Soleimani who headed the foreign operations arm of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps.
Ukraine lost 11 citizens in the airline disaster.
Iran’s judiciary said in November 2021 that a trial had opened in Tehran for 10 military members “of various ranks” in connection with the jet’s downing.
In January last year, Iran said it had begun paying compensation to families of those killed.
Arash Khodaei, a vice president of the country’s Civil Aviation Organization, said that “the sum of $150,000 has been transferred” to some families, while “the process has begun” for others.
The payment “does not infringe upon (their) right to take legal action,” state news agency IRNA quoted him as saying.
In 2020, Iran offered to pay “$150,000 or the equivalent in euros” to each of the victims’ families.
Ukrainian and Canadian officials strongly criticized the announcement, saying compensation should not be settled through unilateral declarations.
In early 2022, Iran said it had begun compensating some victims’ families with the sum of $150,000, also promising to pay the rest of the relatives.
A Canadian court awarded more than $80 million in compensation to the families of six of the victims in a decision made public in January 2022.
That same month, an Iranian couple filed a rare lawsuit against three senior Iranian officials over the deaths of their children in the incident, an Iranian newspaper reported at the time.
A group of countries led by Canada called in December for an arbitrator to settle claims against Iran, a first step in possibly bringing a case at the International Court of Justice, which victims’ families have long demanded.

Egyptian president calls for wisdom, restraint to end Sudan fighting

Smoke billows above residential buildings in Khartoum on April 16, 2023. (AFP)
Smoke billows above residential buildings in Khartoum on April 16, 2023. (AFP)
Updated 16 April 2023
Gobran Mohamed

Egyptian president calls for wisdom, restraint to end Sudan fighting

Smoke billows above residential buildings in Khartoum on April 16, 2023. (AFP)
  • Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, UN chief discuss Sudanese conflict in phone call
Updated 16 April 2023
Gobran Mohamed

CAIRO: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi has received a phone call from UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to discuss the ongoing fighting in Sudan.

Deadly clashes have been taking place for days in Khartoum and elsewhere in a power struggle between Sudan’s army and paramilitaries, and Egypt’s leader fears the conflict could quickly escalate if the violence cannot be brought to a swift end.

Ahmed Fahmy, spokesperson for the presidency, said that El-Sisi had called for the utmost wisdom and restraint and pointed out the serious threat being posed to stability in the north African country.

Fighting broke out after Sudanese groups and the ruling military junta failed last week to reach an agreement on a handover of power.

Guterres noted Egypt’s important role in supporting Sudan and helping to maintain security and stability in the region, and he urged all Sudanese parties to stop hostilities and resume talks.

The UN chief said an escalation in fighting could have a catastrophic effect on civilians and the existing fragile humanitarian situation in Sudan.

Separately, Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sameh Shoukry received a phone call on Saturday from High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, also to discuss the Sudan crisis.

Ahmed Abu Zeid, a spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said Shoukry had told Borrell that Egypt — which has a southern border with Sudan — was doing all it could to assist in diplomatic efforts to bring about an immediate ceasefire, adding that Borrell had noted the EU’s keenness to support Egypt in working to avoid a further deterioration in the security situation.

In a tweet, Abu Zeid said that the ministry was communicating around the clock with the Egyptian Embassy in Khartoum on Egypt’s interests in Sudan, including in areas of education, irrigation, banking, aviation, media, and its consulates in Port Sudan and Wadi Halfa.

The Egyptian Armed Forces were reportedly closely following events in Sudan. Military spokesman, Gharib Abdel Hafez, said that officials were coordinating with relevant authorities in Sudan to ensure the safety of Egyptian forces currently taking part in a joint training exercise with their counterparts in Sudan.

Yemen’s warring factions conclude three-day prisoner exchange

Yemen’s warring factions conclude three-day prisoner exchange
Updated 16 April 2023
Saeed Al-Batati

Yemen’s warring factions conclude three-day prisoner exchange

Yemen’s warring factions conclude three-day prisoner exchange
  • Red Cross-led operation sees over 190 captives freed on Sunday
  • Yemeni government, Houthis agree to discuss release of hundreds more
Updated 16 April 2023
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: More than 190 captives, including four journalists, were released on the final day of a prisoner transfer operation between the Yemeni government and the Houthis on Sunday, with both parties recommitting to debate the release of more detainees in the future.

The International Committee of the Red Cross, which facilitated the operation, said that two of its chartered planes transported 105 Houthis from Marib to Sanaa, while two more carried 89 Yemeni government prisoners in the opposite direction, so ending the three-day operation.

“Release operations have concluded successfully after three days,” the ICRC delegation in Yemen said on Twitter. “The ICRC and YRCS have worked tirelessly to reunite about 900 former detainees with their families, taking a positive step toward peace and reconciliation in Yemen.”

Hundreds of detainees were released from Sanaa, Aden, Mokha and Abha in Yemen, and Riyadh and Abha in Saudi Arabia during the first two days of the operation that began on Friday.

Yemen’s government and the Houthis agreed in Switzerland last month to exchange nearly 900 detainees during the holy month of Ramadan and to meet again to consider further exchanges.

The four Yemeni journalists condemned to death by the Houthis were seen hugging their parents and children, as well as the hundreds of people who waited in line at Marib airport to welcome them and the other freed detainees back home.

The Houthis also released two sons of former Vice President Ali Mohsen Al-Ahmer. Hundreds of people welcomed the released prisoners at Sanaa airport.

Daphnee Maret, head of the ICRC delegation in Yemen, shared photographs of the former prisoners embracing their families and said the operation had been highly emotional.

“It’s been an intense period for all involved — the joy of families reuniting has moved us all to tears. It’s moments like these that keep us going,” she said on Twitter.

Encouraged by the success of the second prisoner exchange, the Yemeni government and Houthi negotiators renewed their commitment to meet again to discuss another swap that could see the release of an even larger number of captives.

Abdulkader Al-Murtada, head of the Houthis’ prisoner exchange committee, said on Sunday that they would propose exchanging 1,400 people with the Yemeni government during the next round of discussions.

Yahya Kazman, head of the Yemeni government’s delegation in prisoner exchange discussions, said it was dedicated to exchanging all detainees with the Houthis as well as clearing jails of those who had been kidnapped or forcefully vanished during the war.

“Our joy will not be complete until every one of our heroes is released from militia custody. We are unwaveringly devoted to the principle of all for all,” he said.

The prisoner exchange in Yemen happened as Saudi Arabia renewed its efforts to mediate a peace settlement between the Houthis and the Yemeni government and bring an end to more than eight years of fighting.

The Kingdom’s ambassador to Yemen, Mohammed Al-Jaber, personally discussed a peace plan with the Houthis in Sanaa last week and is scheduled to return to the city to resolve outstanding issues.

