Iran court jails 10 troops over 2020 Ukraine jet downing

Egyptian president calls for wisdom, restraint to end Sudan fighting

CAIRO: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi has received a phone call from UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to discuss the ongoing fighting in Sudan.

Deadly clashes have been taking place for days in Khartoum and elsewhere in a power struggle between Sudan’s army and paramilitaries, and Egypt’s leader fears the conflict could quickly escalate if the violence cannot be brought to a swift end.

Ahmed Fahmy, spokesperson for the presidency, said that El-Sisi had called for the utmost wisdom and restraint and pointed out the serious threat being posed to stability in the north African country.

Fighting broke out after Sudanese groups and the ruling military junta failed last week to reach an agreement on a handover of power.

Guterres noted Egypt’s important role in supporting Sudan and helping to maintain security and stability in the region, and he urged all Sudanese parties to stop hostilities and resume talks.

The UN chief said an escalation in fighting could have a catastrophic effect on civilians and the existing fragile humanitarian situation in Sudan.

Separately, Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sameh Shoukry received a phone call on Saturday from High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, also to discuss the Sudan crisis.

Ahmed Abu Zeid, a spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said Shoukry had told Borrell that Egypt — which has a southern border with Sudan — was doing all it could to assist in diplomatic efforts to bring about an immediate ceasefire, adding that Borrell had noted the EU’s keenness to support Egypt in working to avoid a further deterioration in the security situation.

In a tweet, Abu Zeid said that the ministry was communicating around the clock with the Egyptian Embassy in Khartoum on Egypt’s interests in Sudan, including in areas of education, irrigation, banking, aviation, media, and its consulates in Port Sudan and Wadi Halfa.

The Egyptian Armed Forces were reportedly closely following events in Sudan. Military spokesman, Gharib Abdel Hafez, said that officials were coordinating with relevant authorities in Sudan to ensure the safety of Egyptian forces currently taking part in a joint training exercise with their counterparts in Sudan.