Boston Marathon poses new challenge for Kipchoge: slow down

Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge crosses the line to win the Berlin Marathon on Sept. 25, 2022. Kipchoge will make his Boston Marathon debut on Monday in the 127th edition of the world’s longest-running long run. (AP/File)
AP

  • The hilly Boston course has always rewarded smart tactics more than pure speed
  • Monday’s weather is expected to be less cooperative, with rain and a headwind that is sure to crush anyone
AP

BOSTON: World record-holder Eliud Kipchoge has the speed to outclass the rest of the field when he makes his Boston Marathon debut on Monday.

To win, he may have to slow things down.

The two-time Olympic gold medalist and 12-time major marathon champion knows that the 26.2-mile route from Hopkinton to Boston’s Back Bay isn’t like those flat and friendly courses where he established himself as perhaps the greatest distance runner of all time.

No matter, he said: Breaking the tape is what’s important.

Regardless of how long it takes.

“I don’t mind about time,” said Kipchoge, who set the world record of 2 hours, 1 minute, 9 seconds in Berlin in 2019 and also broke 2 hours in an exhibition in a Vienna park that year. “I trust it will be a fruitful race, a very fruitful race. But I will try to win.”

The hilly Boston course, which begins with a descent, hits Heartbreak Hill around 20 miles in and then drops down to sea level again on the way to the finish, has always rewarded smart tactics more than pure speed. Kipchoge, who had never seen the course before this week, won his majors in Berlin, London, Chicago and Tokyo — all flatter and faster.

Still, his personal best is almost 2 minutes better than the next-fastest runners in the field, defending champion Evans Chebet, also of Kenya, and Gabriel Geay of Tanzania (2:03:00).

“I trust the most prepared and planned person will take the day on Monday,” Kipchoge said. “I respect everybody. I respect the athletes, their condition. I respect their tactics. And if they are most prepared, I will shake their hands.”

In all, there are nearly a dozen runners in the field with times faster than the 2:05:52 that was the Boston record until a blistering 2011 race won by Geoffrey Mutai in 2:03:02 — at the time, the fastest marathon ever run. That year, cool temperatures and a strong tailwind helped create the perfect conditions for fast times.

“What’s capable on this course has been totally flipped upside down,” 2018 winner Des Linden said. “You can just feel the energy. You feel like something magical is going to happen. I get the vibe that something epic is going to happen.”

Monday’s weather is expected to be less cooperative, with rain and a headwind that is sure to crush anyone who gets distracted by the clock on the way to Copley Square.

Kipchoge may not have experience on the course, but Linden said he has enough experience to know it isn’t a time trial.

“He’s been out and he’s checked it out,” Linden said. “But I think there’s something about feeling your quads just being wrecked when you’re coming off of Heartbreak. That’s different. That’s a different thing that you have to experience.

“I’ve heard it described as: We know that the Boston sports is going to chew you up. It’s whether or not it spits you out,” she said. “We don’t know if it’s going to spit him out or not. We’re going to find out.”

ALREADY A WINNER

No matter what, Edna Kiplagat is going home from Boston a winner.

The 2017 champion claimed her 2021 title in a brief ceremony in Copley Square on Thursday, inheriting the victory that was stripped from fellow Kenyan Diana Kipyokei after she tested positive for a banned substance. Kiplagat was given the winner’s medal and gilded olive wreath; she already had collected the first-prize money.

“It was not the same as when I won the other, but I appreciate the effort,” she said. “It was a good presentation. I was so happy about it.”

Kiplagat leads a women’s field that is also among Boston’s fastest. Emane Beriso of Ethiopia is one of three women ever to break 2:15:00, winning in Valencia, Spain, in December in 2:14:58.

NONBINARY RUNNERS

Monday’s race will see the debut of a new division for nonbinary athletes.

The Boston Athletic Association added the category when registration opened last fall. In order to enter, nonbinary athletes needed to complete a marathon as a nonbinary participant during the qualifying window. Twenty-seven runners have signed up, the BAA said.

Five of the six major marathons include a nonbinary category, with Tokyo the exception.

BOMBING ANNIVERSARY

The race will include 264 members of the One Fund community — survivors of the 2013 attack, along with friends and family of the victims and those raising money for related causes.

The 2013 race was interrupted when two backpack bombs exploded on Boylston Street, steps from the finish line. Three people were killed and nearly 300 injured, with 17 people losing limbs to the pressure-cooker bombs that were packed with nails and ball bearings.

The city marked 10 years since the bombing on Saturday, the calendar anniversary.

Roma consolidate 3rd place in Serie A, shut out Udinese 3-0

AP

Roma consolidate 3rd place in Serie A, shut out Udinese 3-0

  • Roma moved three points above AC Milan and five points above fifth-place Inter Milan
  • Lecce were held to a 1-1 draw by bottom club Sampdoria in a result that did neither side any favors
AP

MILAN: Roma consolidated third place in Serie A with a 3-0 win over Udinese, who also had a penalty saved on Sunday.

Edoardo Bove, Lorenzo Pellegrini and substitute Tammy Abraham scored for the home team, while Udinese forward Roberto Pereyra had a nightmare match as he conceded a penalty and also had a spot-kick saved.

Roma moved three points above AC Milan and five points above fifth-place Inter Milan after they both dropped points on Saturday. The top four in Serie A qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Serie A leader Napoli drew on Saturday and Juventus lost 1-0 at Sassuolo earlier Sunday, meaning Roma was the only team to win after being involved in European action midweek.

Roma won their previous two Serie A matches without conceding a goal but had lost at Feyenoord midweek in the Europa League.

Paulo Dybala had come off injured during that loss — as had Abraham — and was ruled out of the game at the Stadio Olimpico. It was thought Abraham would be ruled out as well but he was fit enough for the bench.

Roma took the lead eight minutes before halftime when they were awarded a penalty following an on-field review that determined Andrea Belotti’s header – which was going wide – had come off the arm of Pereyra.

Bryan Cristante’s spot-kick came off the right post but the 20-year-old Bove fired home the rebound.

Pellegrini doubled Roma’s lead 10 minutes after the break after a wonderful through ball from Belotti.

It was Pellegrini’s first goal from open play in more than 18 months and came on his 100th match as captain of his hometown club, and days after he missed a penalty against Feyenoord.

Udinese were gifted a way back into the match in the 69th minute when they were awarded a penalty of their own following a handball by Gianluca Mancini.

However, Pereyra’s night went from bad to worse when he saw his penalty saved by Roma goalkeeper Rui Patricio.

Abraham came on for Belotti in the 74th and headed in Leonardo Spinazzola’s cross in stoppage time.

Halftime substitute Gregoire Defrel scored to give Sassuolo only its third-ever Serie A victory against Juventus in 21 matches.

Defrel struck in the second half and Juventus also almost conceded an own-goal in a largely mediocre appearance from Massimiliano Allegri’s team.

Juventus host runaway league leader Napoli next weekend.

Seventh-place Juventus had been making a push for the Europe spots despite a 15-point penalty for false accounting. They had won seven of their previous eight league matches before losing to Lazio last weekend.

Sassuolo had the better of a dull first half but neither side had a shot on target.

Mattia Perin was standing in for Wojciech Szczęsny after the Juventus goalkeeper took a knock to the chest and struggled to breathe during the midweek win over Sporting Lisbon in the Europa League.

And Perin pulled off a stunning save to keep out Defrel’s header from point-blank range 12 minutes after the break.

Juventus defender Federico Gatti came close to scoring an own-goal in the 62nd when he tried to head away a shot on goal but it came off the left post.

However, Sassuolo broke the deadlock two minutes later when Nicolo Fagioli tried to clear a corner but it came straight to Defrel, who did well to control the ball and place a swiveling shot into the bottom right corner.

Juventus poured forward in search of the equalizer and Sassuolo goalkeeper Andrea Consigli did brilliantly to scoop Adrien Rabiot’s header out from under the crossbar.

Lecce were held to a 1-1 draw by bottom club Sampdoria in a result that did neither side any favors.

Sampdoria’s January signing Jese netted his first Serie A goal in the 75th minute to cancel out Assan Ceesay’s first-half opener in a largely dominant performance from Lecce.

Samp remained stuck to the bottom of the table, 10 points from safety, with Lecce five points above the relegation zone.

Salernitana were two points above Lecce after drawing 1-1 at midtable Torino.

Liga leaders Barca drop more points, Atletico beat Almeria

AFP

Liga leaders Barca drop more points, Atletico beat Almeria

  • The league leaders have badly missed explosive winger Ousmane Dembele and creative midfielder Pedri in recent weeks
  • Valencia sunk deeper into the relegation mire with a 2-0 home defeat by Sevilla
AFP

BARCELONA: A subdued Barcelona could not break down Getafe in a 0-0 draw on Sunday, dropping more points but still sitting 11 clear of Real Madrid at the top of La Liga.

Third-place Atletico Madrid beat Almeria 2-1 at home with Antoine Griezmann netting a brace as he continued his sparkling form.

Valencia sunk deeper into the relegation mire with a 2-0 home defeat by Sevilla, who host Manchester United in the Europa League on Thursday.

Champions Madrid beat Cadiz on Saturday to cut back Barcelona’s lead, and with nine games remaining it seems highly unlikely they will catch Barcelona — but Xavi Hernandez’s side are limping over the line.

Barcelona drew 0-0 at home against Girona on Monday and followed that up with a second consecutive stalemate, the team still wallowing after their Copa del Rey semifinal thrashing by Madrid earlier in April.

The one positive for Barca was a 22nd clean sheet of the season in the top flight, with Getafe, 15th, not creating much danger.

“Here you suffer, because the grass is high, the usual tricks, so it’s hard, the clear chances you have — you have to put them away,” Barca goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen told DAZN.

“It’s a dry pitch, so it’s difficult. We did things differently to normal.”

Xavi echoed Ter Stegen’s complaint that the low quality of the pitch played a part in the result, but said Barca could not hide behind it.

“It’s not an excuse, we weren’t accurate, we made chances but we could not finish them,” said Xavi.

“But yes, the grass did hurt us, the ball didn’t run.”

After a slow start, the Catalans created the first clear chance at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez, when Raphinha fired against the post, with Balde’s follow-up also striking the woodwork.

Sergi Roberto pulled up injured, seemingly with a hamstring issue, adding to Barcelona’s long list of absentees.

The league leaders have badly missed explosive winger Ousmane Dembele and creative midfielder Pedri in recent weeks.

Getafe were content with the point, sitting back as Barcelona probed for a breakthrough and found goalkeeper David Soria in their way, although Borja Mayoral almost snatched a winner for the hosts on the break.

Xavi’s side are still firm favorites to lift the title for the first time since 2019, but should they stumble at home against Atletico next weekend, doubts could creep in.

Getafe are four points above the drop zone, after Valencia, 18th, lost at Mestalla.

Sevilla, who welcome Manchester United for the Europa League quarter-final second leg clash next week, earned a hard-fought win over the frustrated hosts, for whom Ilaix Moriba was sent off late on.

Defender Loic Bade sent Sevilla ahead at Mestalla early in the second half, with Suso doubling the visitors’ lead.

Valencia’s anger grew when they were not awarded a penalty after the ball struck Fernando’s hand in the area, and then later on had a spot kick award canceled by the referee after VAR showed no foul had been committed.

The victory helped Jose Luis Mendilibar’s Sevilla rise to 12th, eight points clear of the bottom three, continuing their improvement since he replaced Jorge Sampaoli at the helm in March.

Atletico stayed two points behind Real Madrid with a narrow win over Almeria, 17th, which should have been more comfortable than it proved to be.

Antoine Griezmann headed Atletico ahead in the fifth minute when Angel Correa nodded on a corner to the back post.

Diego Simeone’s side were dominant throughout, but Almeria pulled level when Leo Baptistao’s shot deflected in off Jose Gimenez.

Griezmann sent the Rojiblancos ahead again before the break, finishing clinically from Yannick Carrasco’s pass at the end of a fine team move for his 11th league goal.

Carrasco and Griezmann both hit the post in the second half as Atletico looked to kill the game.

They could not find the third and Almeria gave Atletico a few scares in the final stages, appealing for a penalty when Gimenez handled but VAR showed there was an offside.

“I think I’m at my most complete version in terms of assists and goals,” Griezmann told Movistar.

“I’m happy with my performances but I haven’t reached my ceiling yet — I hope I can soon.”

Girona, ninth, beat bottom-of-the-table Elche 2-0, leaving the stragglers 17 points from safety.

Record signing Vitinha starts scoring for Marseille

AP

Record signing Vitinha starts scoring for Marseille

  • Monaco remains in fourth place, three points behind Marseille and two behind third-place Lens, in the race for a Champions League spot next season
AP

PARIS: Club-record signing Vitinha scored his first two goals for Marseille as the southern club beat struggling Troyes 3-1 to move one point above Lens and into second place in the French league on Sunday.
Marseille paid Portuguese club Braga 32 million euros ($34.8 million) for Vitinha in the January transfer window, but the 23-year-old player had not scored in his eight previous appearances since joining.
He took only two minutes to put Marseille ahead against Lorient at Stade Velodrome when he turned neatly and hit a shot under the crossbar.
Turkiye winger Cengiz Ünder made it 2-0 in the 41st minute after captain Valentin Rongier won the ball and set him up, and Vitinha tapped home in the 64th after defender Sead Kolasinac’s header against the post from a corner.
It was a relief for a Marseille side which has the best away form in the league, but had not won any of its last five league games at Stade Velodrome.
Earlier Sunday, Monaco pressured Marseille with a 3-1 home win over Lorient.
Monaco remains in fourth place, three points behind Marseille and two behind third-place Lens, in the race for a Champions League spot next season.
Second place secures automatic qualification and third earns a spot in the qualifying rounds.
Midfielders Krépin Diatta and Aleksandr Golovin scored in the first half for Monaco. Forward Kevin Volland made it 3-0 early in the second half before striker Ibrahima Koné replied for Lorient with a late penalty.
Meanwhile, Lille won 2-1 at home to Montpellier to reclaim fifth place from Rennes in the chase for a Europa League spot.
Montpellier led through defender Issiaga Sylla’s goal midway through the first half. Lille equalized in the 70th thanks to Jonathan David’s 20th league goal. It moved the Canada striker level at the top of the scoring charts with Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappé. Veteran winger Remy Cabella hit the winner for Lille three minutes later.
OTHER MATCHES
Auxerre eased its relegation worries by beating French Cup finalist Nantes 2-1 at home to move up to 14th place.
Nantes is 15th and only two points above the relegation zone. Coach Antoine Kombouaré was scathing about the attitude of his players, claiming their minds were on the cup final against Toulouse on April 29.
“Today the players weren’t concerned about staying up ... they prefer that we’re in a mess before they wake up,” he told match broadcaster Amazon.
Kombouaré also used an expletive to describe his team.
Veteran striker Kevin Gameiro was among the scorers as Strasbourg beat 19th-place Ajaccio 3-1, but stayed in the relegation zone in 17th because Brest beat midtable Nice 1-0 at home to remain 16th.
Midtable Clermont beat last-place Angers 2-1 at home.
On Saturday, Mbappé’s goal in leader PSG’s 3-1 home win against Lens made him PSG’s all-time leading scorer in the league with 139 goals.

Rublev rallies to beat Rune in Monte Carlo Masters final

AP

Rublev rallies to beat Rune in Monte Carlo Masters final

  • Rune missed a golden chance to clinch a second Masters title after beating Novak Djokovic with a stunning comeback at the Paris Masters last November
AP

MONACO: Andrey Rublev rallied from 4-1 down in the final set to beat Holger Rune 5-7, 6-2, 7-5 in the Monte Carlo Masters final on Sunday for the first Masters title of his career.

The fifth-seeded Russian clinched victory on his second match point with an ace, stood still for a moment to check if the ball was in and then lay on his back for several moments to savor the moment. The sixth-seeded Rune climbed over the net to go over and congratulate him.

“I don’t know what to say. Losing 4-1, 0-30, saving break points. Somehow I did it,” the 25-year-old Rublev said. “I was deep inside hoping (that) at least I would have one chance.”

Rune missed a golden chance to clinch a second Masters title after beating Novak Djokovic with a stunning comeback at the Paris Masters last November.

This time it was the opposite.

The 19-year-old Dane let the match slip and lost his nerve in the 11th game of the decider, hitting two balls out of the court in frustration.

The crowd jeered him and he sarcastically encouraged them to do so. But Rune double-faulted to give his opponent the chance to serve for victory and Rublev sealed a 14th career title. Rublev had lost his two previous Masters finals — at Monte Carlo and Cincinnati in 2021 — but stayed focused.

“I remember the previous finals I was not mentally ready and, when I was losing, I was thinking no chance to win anymore, and I was mentally going completely down,” Rublev said. “Today I was like ‘OK, if you lose today at least please believe until the end.’”

Rune looked fresh despite finishing a tense semifinal against Jannik Sinner Saturday night.

He treated the crowd to a delightful sliced backhand drop shot in the sixth game of the first set and broke Rublev’s serve with a heavy forehand winner for 4-2.

Rune saved four break points in the next game but Rublev took his fifth chance to pull back to 4-3 when Rune mis-hit a forehand long, and then held for 4-4.

Rune clinched the first set when Rublev misjudged a shot that landed right on the line and mistimed his return to give Rune a break point. He took it when Rublev’s loose forehand was too long.

Rublev broke Rune and held to love with a second-serve ace for 2-0 in the second set. Rublev’s aggressive approach troubled Rune, who needed to save two break points before holding the third game.

Rublev stepped it up and consecutive breaks of serve clinched a second set where Rune made 11 unforced errors.

Arsenal blow lead again in damaging West Ham draw

AFP

Arsenal blow lead again in damaging West Ham draw

  • Mikel Arteta’s side struck twice in the first 10 minutes at the London Stadium
  • But just seven days after squandering a 2-0 advantage in their 2-2 draw at Liverpool, the Gunners again cracked under the pressure
AFP

LONDON: Arsenal blew a two-goal lead for the second game in a row as Bukayo Saka’s penalty miss proved crucial in the Premier League leaders’ damaging 2-2 draw against West Ham on Sunday.
Mikel Arteta’s side struck twice in the first 10 minutes at the London Stadium thanks to goals from Gabriel Jesus and Martin Odegaard.
But just seven days after squandering a 2-0 advantage in their 2-2 draw at Liverpool, the Gunners again cracked under the pressure of the title race.
Said Benrahma’s penalty reduced the deficit for West Ham before the interval and after Saka fired his spot-kick wide early in the second half, Jarrod Bowen volleyed in an equalizer for the struggling hosts.
It was a hammer blow for Arsenal, who sit four points clear of second-placed Manchester City but have ceded the title race momentum to Pep Guardiola’s team.
“It started extremely well again. We scored two beautiful goals. After that we made a big mistake to not play with purpose to score the third and fourth,” Arteta said.
“We just thought we could play around them and keep the result. That gave them hope.”
City had closed within three points of the Gunners after beating Leicester 3-1 on Saturday and it is the champions who have the destiny of the title in their hands despite trailing Arsenal for much of the season.
City, who have won their last 10 matches in all competitions, have a game in hand on Arsenal.
With a home game against Arsenal looming on April 26, City know they will lift a fifth title in six seasons if they win their remaining eight matches.
By the time Arsenal travel to the Emirates Stadium they will be seven points clear of City if they beat bottom-of-the-table Southampton on Friday.
Yet that gap would still look uncomfortably small to Arsenal fans fearing their team are in the process of wasting a golden opportunity to win a first title since 2004.
While City are battle-tested in handling the tension of the title race, Arsenal’s young squad look to be suffering an ill-timed attack of nerves.
“My worry is after 2-0 we made that huge mistake,” Arteta said. “We didn’t understand what the game required in that moment. We need that ruthless mindset to go and kill a team.”
Arsenal needed just seven minutes to take the lead as Odegaard’s deft pass found Ben White, who delivered a low cross that Jesus slotted home at the far post.
Jesus’s fourth goal in his last three games was followed by the Gunners’ second three minutes later as they ruthlessly punished West Ham’s woeful marking.
Gabriel Martinelli’s pin-point cross found Odegaard in acres of space and the midfielder blasted a volley past Lukasz Fabianski from an acute angle six yards out.
The turning point came in the 33rd minute when Arsenal, looking a little over-confident after such a swaggering start, needlessly conceded a penalty.
Thomas Partey surrendered possession to Declan Rice and when the West Ham midfielder picked out Lucas Paqueta’s run, Gabriel Magalhaes’ mistimed sliding tackle was correctly ruled a penalty despite Arsenal appeals for handball.
Mohamed Salah had missed a penalty against Arsenal last weekend, but they were out of luck this time as Benrahma sent Aaron Ramsdale the wrong way from the spot.
Saka should have eased Arsenal’s mounting anxiety when Antonio conceded a 50th minute penalty with an outstretched arm that blocked Martinelli’s flick.
But instead Saka spiked the tension level even higher with a woeful spot-kick that completely missed hit the target, a costly blunder that recalled the England forward’s Euro 2020 final penalty shoot-out failure against Italy.
Saka held his head in his hands and with Arsenal clearly rattled, David Moyes’ side snatched an equalizer in the 54th minute.
Thilo Kehrer guided the ball into the Arsenal area and Bowen was just onside as his volley ricocheted off the turf and skidded past Ramsdale’s despairing dive.
Michail Antonio nearly won it for West Ham in the closing stages, rising to head Benrahma’s cross against the bar.

