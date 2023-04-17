You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia’s coat of arms, flag, palm tree inspire new national team football shirt design

Saudi Arabia’s coat of arms, flag, palm tree inspire new national team football shirt design

Saudi Arabia’s coat of arms, flag, palm tree inspire new national team football shirt design
1 / 2
The new Saudi Arabia national team jerseys aim to convey a sense of vitality, prosperity and elegance. (SAFF)
Saudi Arabia’s coat of arms, flag, palm tree inspire new national team football shirt design
2 / 2
The new Saudi Arabia national team jerseys aim to convey a sense of vitality, prosperity and elegance. (SAFF)
Short Url

https://arab.news/pfkwc

Updated 23 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s coat of arms, flag, palm tree inspire new national team football shirt design

Saudi Arabia’s coat of arms, flag, palm tree inspire new national team football shirt design
  • Bilal Fares, adidas MENA general manager, talks to Arab News about the Green Falcons’ new outfit, involvement in women’s sport and future plans in the region
Updated 23 sec ago
Arab News

Last month saw the release of the new Saudi Arabia men’s and women’s national football team shirts by adidas to much acclaim.

Arab News spoke to Bilal Fares, adidas MENA general manager, about the new design and plans by the German sports brand for football and sports in the region.

On the design of the new Saudi Arabia national team shirts

Together with the Saudi Arabian Football Federation, our aim is to convey a sense of vitality, prosperity and elegance through the jersey’s design, which is why we incorporated gold-like accents, adding a premium feel that will make the jersey stand out both on and off the field.

The home kit design is inspired by the Kingdom’s coat of arms, the palm tree, while the away jersey is inspired by the country’s flag. The goal was to create a design that embodied the country’s aspirations and growth.

Furthermore, we ensured that the women’s national team’s home kit embodies a unique design that sets the women’s national team apart, by creating a slight variation of the palm tree. This comes as the women’s team were recently announced as an official FIFA-ranked nation for the first time in their history.

On the unveiling of the shirt in the desert

We wanted to reveal the new kit in an unconventional way, honoring its true essence as a representation of Saudi’s football community and the Kingdom’s heritage.

Working closely with SAFF, we were inspired to create a campaign film that embodies the country’s goals and pillars. The film titled “Weaved As One,” showcased the players’ journey as they presented the new kits to different communities, joined in their celebrations, and recreated the iconic national team photo with each group. The campaign conveyed the message that in Saudi Arabia, whether you are a national player or a member of a local community, everyone is “Weaved As One.”

On the 2022 World Cup’s impact on football in the GCC region

The 2022 World Cup has undoubtedly put the spotlight on football in the GCC region and showcased the passion and enthusiasm that fans in this region have for the sport. The event has provided an opportunity for people around the world to experience the unique culture and hospitality of the region.

adidas, being an advocate of inclusivity in the sports industry, seized the chance presented by the 2022 FIFA World Cup to underscore our unwavering commitment to diversity and cultural appreciation. The tournament's official match ball, “Al-Rihla,” was a testament to this pursuit. Inspired by the architecture, iconic boats, and the flag of Qatar, adidas created a ball that resonated deeply to the region, local fans and cultural identity.

Moreover, the 2022 World Cup has provided a platform for football in the GCC region to showcase its talent on the global stage. With teams from the region participating in the World Cup, fans around the world have been exposed to the skills and style of play of players from this region, which could lead to greater interest in football and more opportunities for players from the region to play at a higher level.

On partnering with regional football federations

With football becoming one of the top sports practiced in the region, we are honored to partner with federations that further enhances adidas’ footballing credibility.

For instance, our partnership with SAFF targets the very top of the Saudi football pyramid, continuing the brand’s commitment to growing football in Saudi and signing several high-profile footballers such as national team captain Salman Al-Faraj, Yasser Al-Shahrani, Abdulelah Almalki and women’s national team player Farah Jefry.

We also have our partnership with Egypt’s most successful club, Al-Ahly. As a brand we have a deeply rooted history with the club, having been their first official sponsor in 1981, and it was a proud moment for us to rekindle the partnership last year, in what is such an important time for the club.

We believe that through sport we have the power to change lives, and through this partnership we have a shared ambition to bring this mantra to life across the city of Cairo by inspiring the next generation of young girls and boys who love playing this beautiful game.

On what adidas looks for in their athletes

The brand seeks athletes who want to inspire the next generation of young talent, and who live and breathe our brand mantra of Impossible Is Nothing.

For instance, female Saudi football player Farah Jefry exemplifies these values through her unwavering determination and perseverance. She has overcome cultural barriers and emerged as a top scorer in the inaugural women’s league, proving that aspirations can be achieved. Farah serves as an inspiration to all aspiring athletes, particularly those facing similar challenges. Her success not only benefits her personally but also helps pave the way for future generations of women in sports.

By recognizing and supporting athletes like Farah, adidas strives to create an equal playing field for all, encouraging individuals to chase their dreams and reach their full potential, regardless of their circumstances, making their impossible, possible.

On promoting women’s sport in the region

Our involvement in enhancing women’s sports in the region is driven by our belief in the transformative power of sports and its accessibility to all. As a proud partner of SAFF, we share a common goal of using sports as a means of fostering growth and inclusion. Together, we are committed to opening football to all, as it is an important step in inspiring the next generation of up-and-coming young female footballers across the Kingdom.

Furthermore, adidas is dedicated to promoting women’s sports in the region through ongoing investments and initiatives. We are thrilled to have played a part in the recent achievement of Saudi Arabia’s women’s team becoming an official FIFA-ranked nation, and we take pride in being part of the journey in transforming women’s football. Our aim is to pave the way for future success in the sport, and we will continue to actively support its growth and development in the region.

Moreover, we partner with a host of female athletes and ambassadors across the region with the ambition of supporting them in their sporting journey while inspiring young girls to get involved in sports. An example of this is our partnership with Qatar track and field athlete, Mariam Farid.

Topics: football Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi national football team gear up for friendlies against Venezuela, Bolivia video
Saudi Sport
Saudi national football team gear up for friendlies against Venezuela, Bolivia
Adidas launches all-new Saudi Arabian Football Federation home, away jerseys
Sport
Adidas launches all-new Saudi Arabian Football Federation home, away jerseys

Saudi Arabia wins bid to host 2024 World Fencing Championship for Juniors and Youth

Saudi Arabia wins bid to host 2024 World Fencing Championship for Juniors and Youth
Updated 16 April 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia wins bid to host 2024 World Fencing Championship for Juniors and Youth

Saudi Arabia wins bid to host 2024 World Fencing Championship for Juniors and Youth
  • Riyadh is the venue to feature 1,500 athletes from 100 countries
  • Sport is growing in the nation, says chairman of the organization
Updated 16 April 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: The International Fencing Federation has announced that Saudi Arabia has won the bid to host the 2024 World Fencing Championship for Juniors and Youth, one of the sporting code’s biggest contests.

The announcement was made at this year’s event in Bulgaria, that took place from 1 to 9 April. The decision itself was taken at last November’s IFF general assembly.

Next year’s event will feature over 1,500 male and female athletes representing more than 100 countries, and more than 400 administrative and technical staff, including referees and coaches.

Ahmed Al-Sabban, chairman of the Saudi Fencing Federation’s board of directors, thanked King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for supporting the bid and sports in general in the Kingdom.

Al-Sabban also thanked Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, the Kingdom’s sports minister and chairman of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee, for backing other contests including the 2016 Asian Fencing Championship for Juniors and Youth in Dammam and the 2019 Asian Fencing Tour for Juniors in Riyadh.

Al-Sabban praised the Saudi fencing community, including families, athletes, coaches, referees and administrators for helping to grow the sport.

Topics: fencing

Related

Winners crowned on final day of Saudi women’s fencing championship  photos
Sport
Winners crowned on final day of Saudi women’s fencing championship 
Saudi national fencing team in Spain for World Cup
Sport
Saudi national fencing team in Spain for World Cup

Prince Saud excited about potential of cricket in the Kingdom

Prince Saud excited about potential of cricket in the Kingdom
Updated 15 April 2023
Arab News

Prince Saud excited about potential of cricket in the Kingdom

Prince Saud excited about potential of cricket in the Kingdom
  • SAC said in a statement that it is striving to make an impact
Updated 15 April 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation has stated its intention to make a positive contribution to the sport both in the Kingdom and around the world.
It aims to explore opportunities in the sport, both domestically and internationally, with the aim of accelerating its growth and development.
SAC said in a statement that it is striving to make an impact, although the current focus is on creating a robust program at grassroots level to increase participation while building a world-class infrastructure which will enable the country to host marquee events in the future.
Prince Saud bin Mishal Al-Saud, the federation’s chairman, said: “We are excited about the potential of cricket in Saudi Arabia and beyond.
“Our goal is to ensure that everything we do helps elevate the game, inspire the next generation of players, and create a positive impact in the world around us.
“We are aware there is much speculation and understand and appreciate the interest from all parties.
“However, we are committed to approaching our journey in an open and transparent manner, with the best interests of the cricket community driving every decision we make. We are eager to work with various stakeholders and partners to develop a thriving cricket ecosystem that will be enjoyed by everyone.”
SAC remains dedicated to the long-term growth and success of the sport and looks forward to sharing more information about its strategy in the coming months.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Cricket Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation Prince Saud Bin Mishal Al-Saud

Related

Challenger Cup triumph evidence of progress in Saudi cricket
Cricket
Challenger Cup triumph evidence of progress in Saudi cricket
Saudi cricket chief Prince Saud holds meeting with ICC officials in Dubai
Sport
Saudi cricket chief Prince Saud holds meeting with ICC officials in Dubai

WWE’s ‘Night of Champions’ to be hosted at Jeddah Superdome next month

WWE’s ‘Night of Champions’ to be hosted at Jeddah Superdome next month
Updated 14 April 2023
HUSSAM AL-MAYMAN

WWE’s ‘Night of Champions’ to be hosted at Jeddah Superdome next month

WWE’s ‘Night of Champions’ to be hosted at Jeddah Superdome next month
  • The ninth WWE event to take place in Saudi Arabia was initially billed as ‘King and Queen of the Ring’ but will now feature a series of title matchups
Updated 14 April 2023
HUSSAM AL-MAYMAN

RIYADH: WWE has officially announced that the upcoming premium live event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia will now be “Night of Champions,” set to take place on Saturday, May 27 at the Jeddah Superdome. 

The event, initially billed as “King and Queen of the Ring,” will now feature a series of WWE title matchups to be defended in one night next month.

“Night of Champions” marks the second premium live event to be held in the Kingdom after the “Elimination at Chamber” took place at the same venue in February of last year. It will be the ninth event that WWE has held in Saudi Arabia under a 10-year partnership with the General Entertainment Authority in support of Saudi Vision 2030.

Historically, it is also the 10th “Night of Champions,” the event in Jeddah reviving a series that had previously been held annually from 2007 to 2015.

The event will showcase top-tier talent from WWE’s Raw and SmackDown brand divisions, as the organization continues to enjoy an eventful year.

Vince McMahon has returned as executive chairman of WWE, and the sports entertainment juggernaut recently merged with UFC to form a new publicly traded company controlled by Endeavor Group. WWE has a market valuation of about $6.5 billion, while Endeavor has a market cap of about $10 billion.

The recent WrestleMania 2023 held at SoFi Stadium in California was the most successful one ever for the flagship event. The two-day extravaganza delivered the streamer’s highest weekend usage ever and generated the most hours watched of any live event on Peacock with the exception of the Super Bowl, according to NBC Universal. The event also had the most social media engagement with over 500 million views online.

WrestleMania 2023 also had the largest live audience in the history of the series with 161,000 at SoFi Stadium generating over $21.6 million in ticket sales.

Topics: Saudi Arabia WWE

Related

Photo/Supplied photos
Food & Health
Where We Are Going Today: Over Jar restaurant in Riyadh
WWE, Endeavor-owned UFC to merge into $21bn entertainment giant
Sport
WWE, Endeavor-owned UFC to merge into $21bn entertainment giant

Syrian side Tishreen FC qualify for next stage of King Salman Club Cup

Syrian side Tishreen FC qualify for next stage of King Salman Club Cup
Updated 12 April 2023
Khaled Al-Arafah

Syrian side Tishreen FC qualify for next stage of King Salman Club Cup

Syrian side Tishreen FC qualify for next stage of King Salman Club Cup
  • Tunisia’s Sfaxien also qualified for 2nd qualifying round of the competition, going through on away goals after a 1-1 draw with Qatar Club
  • Libya’s Al-Ahli Tripoli went through as well, a 1-1 home draw with Egyptian side Tala’ea El-Gaish giving them a 3-2 victory on aggregate
Updated 12 April 2023
Khaled Al-Arafah

RIYADH: Syrian soccer team Tishreen FC defeated Al-Merrikh FC of Sudan 1-0 on Tuesday to qualify for the next stage of the King Salman Club Cup.
The Syrians had lost the away leg of their tie in the first qualifying round 2-1. But Abdul Razzaq Al-Mohammad scored the decisive goal in the home leg to make the aggregate score 2-2, and Tishreen progressed on the away goals rule.
They now await the outcome of the match on April 16 between Saudi Arabia’s Al-Shabab and Air Force Club of Iraq to learn who they will face in the second qualifying round, the final hurdle before the group stage of the competition, which is organized by the Union of Arab Football Associations. The tie is finely balanced after a 1-1 draw in Iraq on March 13.
Tunisian side Sfaxien also qualified on Tuesday for the second qualifying round, again on away goals, thanks to a 1-1 draw with Qatar Sports Club in Doha, after the home leg last week in Sfax ended goalless. The crucial Sfaxien goal was scored by Mohammed Kante, while Javier Pastore grabbed a late equalizer for Qatar. Sfaxien will face Al-Hilal of Sudan in the next stage.
Libya’s Al-Ahli Tripoli also qualified, as a 1-1 home draw with Egyptian side Tala’ea El-Gaish gave them a 3-2 victory on aggregate. Paul Julius put the visitors ahead in the first half and Anis Selto equalized for the home side in the second.
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia King Salman Club Cup Tishreen FC

Related

UAFA announces King Salman Cup name for Arab Club Champions Cup
Sport
UAFA announces King Salman Cup name for Arab Club Champions Cup
Special Al-Shabab and Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya draw in first round of King Salman Cup for Clubs
Football
Al-Shabab and Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya draw in first round of King Salman Cup for Clubs

Al-Shabab close gap on second-place Al-Nassr after 3-2 win over Al-Khaleej

Al-Shabab close gap on second-place Al-Nassr after 3-2 win over Al-Khaleej
Updated 12 April 2023
Arab News

Al-Shabab close gap on second-place Al-Nassr after 3-2 win over Al-Khaleej

Al-Shabab close gap on second-place Al-Nassr after 3-2 win over Al-Khaleej
  • The Riyadh giants are now 6 points behind leaders Al-Ittihad and trail their city rivals by 3
Updated 12 April 2023
Arab News

Al-Shabab strengthened their grip on third place in the Roshn Saudi League after defeating Al-Khaleej 3-2 at Prince Mohammed bin Fahd Stadium in Dammam on Tuesday.

With seven matches left, the Riyadh club are now six points behind leaders Al-Ittihad and trail second place Al-Nassr by three. Al-Khaleej, meanwhile, remain in the relegation zone (15th) on 17 points.

Al-Shabab took an early two-goal lead thanks to strikes from Cristian Guanca after four minutes and Aaron Boupendza two minutes later.

Al-Khaleej rallied to get back into the match with goals from Fabio Martinez on 14 minutes and Sokol Cikalleshi on 38 minutes.

Al-Shabab’s Hussain Al-Qahtani had the final word, however, scoring the winner in the 59th minute.

The result allowed Al-Shabab to open a gap of four points on reigning champions Al-Hilal, who the previous day had drawn 2-2 with Al-Tai at home.

Topics: Al Nassr football

Related

Al-Hilal’s fading Roshn Saudi League title hopes dim further
Saudi Sport
Al-Hilal’s fading Roshn Saudi League title hopes dim further
Gamers Without Borders kicks off with a prize pool of $10m
Saudi Sport
Gamers Without Borders kicks off with a prize pool of $10m

follow us

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia’s coat of arms, flag, palm tree inspire new national team football shirt design
Saudi Arabia’s coat of arms, flag, palm tree inspire new national team football shirt design
Injury fears for Giannis, Morant as Lakers, Heat win NBA playoff series openers
Injury fears for Giannis, Morant as Lakers, Heat win NBA playoff series openers
Myanmar junta to free 3,000 prisoners in New Year amnesty
Myanmar junta to free 3,000 prisoners in New Year amnesty
Saudi project dismantles 861 Houthi mines in Yemen
Saudi project dismantles 861 Houthi mines in Yemen
Fighting rages in Sudan as death toll climbs to 97
Fighting rages in Sudan as death toll climbs to 97

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.