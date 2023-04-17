British Conservative Party must end links with right-wing group: opposition

You are here

Conservative MP Marco Longhi is the honorary president of Turning Point UK. (Screengrab/YouTube)
  • Turning Point UK speaker called for banning Islamic prayer in public buildings during Ramadan
  • MP: Group ‘promotes harmful and regressive ideas about women and minority groups’
LONDON: The governing Conservative Party has been urged to cut ties with Turning Point UK, a British offshoot of a US right-wing pressure group, over the organization’s support for an anti-Muslim pastor as well as other controversies, The Guardian reported on Monday.

Several senior Conservatives have ties to TPUK, including the party’s Deputy Chairman Lee Anderson, former Home Secretary Priti Patel, and former leader of the House of Commons Jacob Rees-Mogg.

The group insists it has no formal links to the Conservative Party, despite MP Marco Longhi serving as its honorary president.

TPUK has faced criticism over the views of several of its speakers, including Pastor Rikki Doolan, who has said public buildings across the UK should not allow Islamic prayers to take place during Ramadan.

Anneliese Dodds, chairwoman of the main opposition Labour Party, said: “It’s extremely concerning to see senior Conservatives associating themselves with what looks to most people an awful lot like a far-right group.”

Liberal Democrat MP Layla Moran said: “As a Liberal, it is deeply concerning that a member of parliament from any party is associating with a group that promotes harmful and regressive ideas about women and minority groups.

“I urge Marco Longhi to remove himself from this position and take action to ensure that Turning Point’s divisive and dangerous rhetoric is not given a platform in our society.”

In response to the criticism, a TPUK spokesperson highlighted the group’s “multiple Muslim members,” adding that it has “strived to build bridges between Christian and Islamic communities in the UK.”

They said: “Since Turning Point UK launched in 2019 we have had hundreds of external speakers and video contributors — including people we disagree with 99 percent of the time but agree with on one issue. We certainly do not police people’s social media.”

  • Dariusz Adamusiak hit Qusai Alomar in September going double the local speed limit
  • Metropolitan Police Detective Inspector John Millward: This was truly a tragic case where a young boy sadly and needlessly lost his life due to a motorcyclist who ignored the designated speed limit
LONDON: A man has been jailed for just under three years for hitting and killing a boy while riding his motorbike in London, Metro newspaper reported.

Dariusz Adamusiak, 37, was riding at 39 miles per hour, almost double the legal speed limit of the road he was on, when he hit 12-year-old Qusai Alomar on Sept. 16, 2021.

Adamusiak remained at the scene after the accident, where he was later arrested. Alomar died three days later in a local hospital.

The rider admitted causing death by dangerous driving, and was sentenced to two years and 10 months in jail at his trial at the Old Bailey court in central London.

He will be released on license after half his sentence, and was disqualified from driving for four years and five months.

Metropolitan Police Detective Inspector John Millward said in a statement: “This was truly a tragic case where a young boy sadly and needlessly lost his life due to a motorcyclist who ignored the designated speed limit.

“I would like to send my continued condolences to this young boy’s family, and thank them for their patience and trust in the investigation.

“I would also like to thank my detectives and colleagues for their professionalism and dedication to seek justice for this grieving family.”

TOKYO: Foreign Minister HAYASHI Yoshimasa hosted, today, April 17, the “Iran and the Middle East” session of G7 Foreign Ministers in Karuizawa, Japan. It is attended by the Deputy Secretary-General for Political Affairs, European External Action Service (EEAS) on behalf of the High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.

Minister Hayashi explained Japan’s diplomatic efforts with regard to Iran, reaffirming the telephone talk with Iranian Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, held the previous week that was aimed at addressing numerous issues such as Iran’s expansion of nuclear development activities and provision of drones to Russia. 

Minister Hayashi also stated that it is imperative that Iran take measures to ease tensions, including fully and unconditionally implementing what was agreed during the visit of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Grossi to Iran in March.

Following this, the G7 Foreign Ministers reaffirmed that Iran must never develop a nuclear weapon and shared the view that they will continue to call on Iran to fulfill its obligations and political commitments regarding nuclear non-proliferation.

In addition, the G7 Foreign Ministers confirmed that they will call on Iran to stop assisting the Russian military in its war of aggression against Ukraine.

Regarding the Middle East Peace, Minister Hayashi stated that medium- to long-term stability in the region cannot be achieved without realizing the Middle East Peace, and that in order to maintain the prospects for a two-state solution, it is important to end the cycle of violence on the ground, create opportunities for dialogues, and promote confidence-building. 

The G7 Foreign Ministers concurred that the G7 will continue to work together to address regional issues including the Middle East Peace.

TOKYO: The Japanese Government on April 17 has said it welcomes the release of nearly 900 detainees in the Republic of Yemen adding that Japan highly appreciates the efforts made by all parties in Yemen as well as the important roles played by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in achieving the release of detainees. 

The foreign ministry said in a statement that Japan confirms its support for the efforts of Hans Grundberg, Special Envoy of the United Nations Secretary-General for Yemen as he works toward the goal of realizing peace and stability in Yemen. 

“There is no military solution to the Yemeni conflict, but a political solution through dialogue among the Yemeni people,” the ministry stressed. “From this perspective, the Government of Japan strongly hopes that this achievement can help build confidence among the parties to the conflict, thus paving the way to a constructive dialogue towards a durable peace in Yemen.”

Japan, in cooperation with the United Nations and countries concerned, will continue to work actively to realize peace and stability in Yemen through providing necessary assistance and making diplomatic efforts,” the statement said.

NEW DELHI: Eleven people died of heatstroke in India after an estimated one million spectators waited for hours in the sun at a government-sponsored awards ceremony, officials said on Monday.
Around 20 people were hospitalized and 300 felt ill at the event near the western city of Mumbai on Sunday, when temperatures hit close to 38 degrees Celsius (100 Fahrenheit) with high levels of humidity, local media reported.
Senior government officials attended the ceremony, including Interior Minister Amit Shah, who praised the crowd for waiting so long in the sun.
The office of Maharashtra state Chief Minister Eknath Shinde described it as a “sad and disturbing incident” and promised compensation for the victims’ relatives.
India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party said around a million people attended the event, the Indian Express newspaper reported.
The opposition Congress party accused the government of negligence and said it should face criminal charges.
Heatwaves have killed more than 6,500 people in India since 2010, and last year saw record temperatures in several cities across the country.
The hot spells are becoming harsher and more frequent across South Asia, spurred by climate change, according to scientists.
Authorities in the eastern state of West Bengal announced a week-long shutdown of all schools, colleges and universities from Monday due to the heat, local media reported.
Last year, India suffered coal shortages, the main source of electricity in the nation of 1.4 billion people, as electricity demand peaked in the heat.
Many parts of India rely on trains to supply water during the summer.
Scientists also believe the annual monsoon rainy season is becoming more erratic and powerful, causing greater flooding.

YANGON: Myanmar’s junta said on Monday it would release more than 3,000 prisoners to mark the Buddhist New Year, without specifying whether those jailed in its bloody crackdown on dissent would be freed.
The military has arrested thousands since its coup more than two years ago that plunged the country into turmoil and sparked widespread clashes with anti-coup fighters.
Junta chief Min Aung Hlaing “pardoned 3,015 prisoners... to mark Myanmar New Year, for the peaceful mind of the people and on humanitarian grounds,” the junta’s information team said in a statement.
Those who re-offend would have to serve the remainder of their sentence with an additional penalty, the statement said.
It did not say whether anti-junta protesters or journalists jailed covering the coup will be among those freed.
Shortly after its coup, the junta released around 23,000 prisoners, with some rights groups at the time fearing the move was to free up space for opponents of the military as well as to cause chaos in communities.
The country typically grants an amnesty to thousands of prisoners to mark its traditional Buddhist New Year holiday – which in previous years have been joyous affairs with city-wide water fights.
But this year streets in many major cities were silent in boycott after a military airstrike on a village in a resistance hotspot that media and locals said killed more than 170 people.
More than 21,000 people have been arrested since the military ousted Aung San Suu Kyi’s government in February 2021, according to a local monitoring group.
Suu Kyi has been detained since the early hours of the coup.
In December, the junta wrapped up a series of closed-court trials of the 77-year-old Nobel laureate, jailing her for a total of 33 years in a process rights groups have condemned as a sham.
At least 170 journalists have been arrested since the putsch, according to the United Nations.

