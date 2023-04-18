Egyptian filmmaker Haya Khairat to win cinematography award at Cannes Film Fest  

DUBAI: Egyptian filmmaker Haya Khairat will be given the Angénieux Special Encouragement Award at the Cannes Film Festival, she announced on Instagram this week.
“Grateful, happy and humbled beyond words to be selected for an @angenieuxlenses encouragement award this year alongside the great DOP Barry Ackroyd taking place at the @festivaldecannes,” she captioned her post.
Watch: ‘We are introducing new culture,’ Palestinian Chilean singer Elyanna says of Coachella performance
Updated 18 April 2023
Raffi Boghosian
LOS ANGELES: “We are introducing a new culture and we are making sure that everybody hears us, everywhere from all around the world,” Palestinian Chilean singer Elyanna, who became the first artist to perform a full set in Arabic at California’s Coachella festival, told Arab News.
The singer will hit the stage once again at the two-weekend music festival on April 22.
Coachella is a popular music festival that is held annually in Indio, California. Elyanna, who is famous for her songs “Ghareeb Alay,” “Ala Bali” and “Ana Lahale” with Canadian Lebanese singer Massari, also set a precedent as the first Palestinian artist to perform at the event.
“Right now, I’m working on an album that I’m very excited about. It’s very different. I feel like it’s like the real Elyanna. So, I’m very excited,” she told Arab News.
Elyanna’s music is a mix of Arabic and Western beats, something that the singer ascribes to her multinational upbringing.
She began singing at a young age, and, after moving from Nazareth to the United States at 15. She was discovered by fellow Palestinian musician and producer Nasri Atweh, marking the start of her career.
“He introduced me to Sal (Lebanese Canadian entrepreneur Wassim Slaiby, who is the CEO of record label XO and the manager of Canadian superstar The Weeknd). I remember I sang “At Last” to Sal. He was very impressed. I was very nervous, too. And then I met Massari, and we made ‘Ana Lahale,’ which is such a crazy thing,” she recalled.
“The hardest thing in my career, which also happens to be the most enjoyable, is being myself,” she added. “There are no rules when it comes to that. I am always revealing my truest self through my music.”
Ramadan recipes: A Maldivian take on maqluba for an Eid Al-Fitr party treat
Updated 18 April 2023
Hams Saleh
DUBAI: Maqluba, the flavorful Arab dish, is a perfect treat for Eid Al-Fitr. Popular in many countries in the region, this layered one-pot dish has many versions, but the basic principle is to turn it upside down before serving.
Chef Moose Nazeeh, executive chef at JA Manafaru in the Maldives, shared his take on the recipe.
Ingredients
2 cups basmati rice
5 cups of fish stock
500 grams reef fish fillet (grouper preferred, clean and keep the skin and cut into chunks)
1 large onion cut into chunks
3 cloves garlic cut into slices
1 teaspoon black pepper powder (optional)
1.5 tablespoons Saudi spice mix, see Arabnews.com/lifestyle for details
5 pieces cardamon pods
3-inch cinnamon stick
Salt to taste
1 dried lemon
2 tablespoons olive oil
For Saudi Spice mix
2 tablespoons coriander seeds
1 tablespoon cumin seeds
1 tablespoon cinnamon sticks (break into small pieces)
1 tablespoon cardamon pods
1 teaspoon cloves
1 piece dried lemon (break into pieces and remove the seeds)
1 piece bay leaf
1 teaspoon turmeric powder
Dry roast everything except turmeric powder. Remove from the heat when it’s done. Now add turmeric powder when the spices are still hot. Blend it all to a fine powder when it’s cool enough. Store it in an airtight container and use when needed.
Veggies
2 large eggplants
1 large potato
2 large tomatoes
1/2 cauliflower head
Handful of bell peppers
Oil to shallow fry
Method
Step 1
Marinate the fish with half a tablespoon of Saudi spice, two pinches of black pepper, salt to taste and shallow fry the marinated fish pieces until all the sides turn golden brown.
Meanwhile, in a large pan pour olive oil. Add the onion and garlic and cook until it turns lightly brown.
Add remaining ingredients. Mix well and sauté it on medium flame for a few minutes.
Add five cups of fish stock and season with the salt. Simmer for 10 minutes and keep aside.
Step 2
Slice the veggies into one-inch pieces. Try to cut the eggplant lengthwise so you can layer it neatly.
In a pan, pour some oil and fry the veggies one at a time.
You will not need to cook the veggies completely.
Step 3
Soak the rice for 15 minutes and drain the water.
Sprinkle some salt on the veggies.
In a pan neatly layer the eggplant then some potatoes, tomato, bell peppers and fish pieces. Then layer half of the rice on top.
Layer the remaining veggies neatly. Add the remaining rice.
Strain the flavored fish stock and gently pour over the rice. Cover with a lid.
Cook it on medium-low flame for 20 to 25 minutes.
Before serving, gently flip it on the serving platter.
Saudi Arabia’s NEOM hosts global film & TV industry insiders at showcase, launches new soundstage
According to NEOM, guests travelled from Saudi Arabia itself, North America, the UK, France, Belgium, Germany, The Netherlands, Portugal, the UAE, Turkey, India and Morocco
The event showcased NEOM’s stages, production support facilities, talent and crews and also highlighted Saudi Arabia’s production incentives
Updated 17 April 2023
Arab News
DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s $500 billion signature giga-project NEOM has launched a new sound stage and hosted a gathering of 140 leaders from the international TV and film industry at a two-day showcase event.
The event showcased NEOM’s stages, production support facilities, talent and crews and also highlighted Saudi Arabia’s production incentives, specifically its incentive program offering financial refunds of up to 40 percent for local and international producers shooting in the Kingdom.
According to NEOM, guests travelled from Saudi Arabia itself, North America, the UK, France, Belgium, Germany, The Netherlands, Portugal, the UAE, Turkey, India and Morocco.
Industry insiders were treated to a tour of NEOM’s production facilities before they embarked on an excursion through the area’s array of impressive locations and varied landscapes — NEOM is located in northwestern Saudi Arabia on the Red Sea in an area famous for its natural terrain.
The second day of the event focused on the future of the film industry with a conference based on the theme “The Future of Storytelling and Production.”
Wayne Borg, Managing Director of Media Industries, Entertainment, and Culture at NEOM, said: “This event was a huge success. The response from industry attending was overwhelming. Our ability to attract the numbers and caliber of industry leaders we had at NEOM for our event demonstrates our offering is resonating and is competitive on the world stage. Whether it’s our world class facilities, our amazing crews, or our globally competitive 40%++ production cash rebate incentive, the package is in place and working. Everyone experienced first-hand our rapid and dramatic build up in capacity and capability reflecting the seriousness of our intent and ability to compete across the value chain internationally.”
The showcase also celebrated the opening of NEOM’s second purpose built, industry standard, 2,400m² sound stage at its Media Village, bringing the total of operational stages to four, offering a total of 12,000 sqm of production space in addition to support and backlot facilities. A further six stages offering 10,000 sqm of production capability, including a volumetric stage, are under development and set to open by the end of 2023.
NEOM’s facilities include resort-style accommodation for 350 cast and crew rising to 500 by the end of 2023.
Saudi model Amira Al-Zuhair shows off Prada Eid edit
Updated 17 April 2023
Arab News
DUBAI: Saudi model Amira Al-Zuhair, who stars in Italian label Prada’s Ramadan and Eid Al-Fitr campaign, took to Instagram to show off her favorite accessory from the latest edit that features relaxed-yet-elegant pieces.
Posting a picture of herself with Prada’s distinctive leather shoulder bag, Al-Zuhair captioned the image: “My favorite bag from the Ramadan and Eid campaign I shot with @Prada,” along with a brown heart, stars and crescent moon emojis.
Al-Zuhair, 22, did not become a model full-time until she was 18. Instead, she had a gradual introduction to the industry with test shoots and editorials.
“School and my education have been a top priority,” she explained in a previous interview with Arab News. “I’ve always been a bit of a nerd — I represented my school in national math competitions, I was head of the math team, and a member of the UK’s Youth Parliament. And then I focused on my degree. It’s still my goal today to become a lawyer.”
Al-Zuhair was born in Paris to a French mother and Saudi father. She was raised in London, however — “my father wanted me to follow his steps and graduate from a UK university,” she explained. The family traveled frequently between the UK and Riyadh, so Al-Zuhair feels a strong cultural and emotional attachment to the Kingdom.
“I love Saudi. It’s a big part of who I am and I really appreciate everything that’s going on at the moment — the advancements in culture, education, economy, and infrastructure,” she said. “The current leadership has done an amazing job at putting the country at the forefront of the global stage, and I’m really proud to see these changes.”
Although Al-Zuhair grew up in Europe, she said she was raised with “traditional values.”
“I think the industry is very accommodating,” she said. “It’s all about what boundaries you set. My agency is amazing – and these boundaries have been respected with all aspects of my work and with all my clients. I’ve been very fortunate to have a very good experience.”
Al-Zuhair has had a busy year so far, hitting the Dolce and Gabbana runway at Milan Fashion Week in February before she took to the catwalk for Lebanese couturier Elie Saab in Paris in March.
Nile-side Egypt town heralds spring with pungent delicacy
The millennia-old delicacy of saltwater fish, buried in salt for weeks at a time, remains a staple as Egyptians celebrate on Monday the ancient spring festival of Sham Al-Nessim
Updated 17 April 2023
AFP
NABARUH, Egypt: The overwhelming smell may be misleading, but the Egyptian town of Nabaruh, its streets lined with shops selling salty, fermented fish called feseekh, is far from the seaside.
Landlocked in the Nile Delta, “Nabaruh is the capital of feseekh,” boasted 44-year-old Sherif Al-Yamani, owner of one of the town’s famed shops.
The millennia-old delicacy of saltwater fish, buried in salt for weeks at a time, remains a staple as Egyptians celebrate on Monday the ancient spring festival of Sham Al-Nessim.
But it is as acclaimed as it is divisive, pitting those who complain of the pungent odour against others gleefully marrying feseekh with flatbread and spring onion.
The traditional dish dates back more than 4,000 years and has been found in archaeological sites in Egypt, said former antiquities minister Zahi Hawass.
“Ancient Egyptians used to salt fish to extend its shelf life so workers could continue to eat it as they built the pyramids,” he said.
Karim Abdel Gawad drove from a neighboring province, Gharbia, to buy the fish in Nabaruh where “it’s really something else,” he told AFP.
“There’s no room for experimenting with feseekh, you need to get it from somewhere you trust.”
Yamani takes pride in coming from one of a handful of feseekh-making families that began curing fish a century ago, making a name for their town.
“Whether or not it’s the holiday season, we’re always getting customers from all over Egypt,” he told AFP, serving a client who had come from the capital Cairo, some 120 kilometers (75 miles) to the south.
The ancient craft is delicate. One wrong move — too much moisture in the fish, not enough salt in the barrel — and a bad feseekh might cause botulism, as Egypt’s health ministry annually warns ahead of Sham Al-Nessim.
“It all comes down to how the fish is prepared,” which is why it should never be bought from open-air markets or street vendors, Yamani said.
With a careful eye to catch any error, he supervised his workers as they piled fish into large wooden barrels, each layer separated by a thick coat of coarse salt.
After each barrel is sealed with plastic, a fresh heap of salt is piled on top, locking everything in for the pungent smell to brew for weeks.
The spring festival, celebrated on the Monday after Easter in the Coptic Orthodox calendar, falls this year during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.
For those fasting from sunrise to sunset, consuming the salty dish could make them unbearably thirsty the following day. Many got their fill the week before Ramadan, Yamani said.
But love for feseekh seems to transcend hydration concerns, as clients continued to come in and out of the small shop even during the holy month, which is set to end next week.
And even a sharp economic crisis impacting every facet of Egyptian life over the past year — with inflation hitting 33.9 percent in March — has not stopped locals from getting feseekh at a price of about 220-240 pounds ($7-8) per kilo.
“We didn’t imagine we’d be selling this much, but it seems like feseekh purchases haven’t been affected,” the fishmonger said.