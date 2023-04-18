You are here

  • Home
  • Fox News on trial in $1.6 bn defamation case

Fox News on trial in $1.6 bn defamation case

For Dominion to win it would have to prove Fox News acted with actual malice, a tough burden to meet and a bedrock of US media law since 1964. (AFP/File)
For Dominion to win it would have to prove Fox News acted with actual malice, a tough burden to meet and a bedrock of US media law since 1964. (AFP/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/6nwjs

Updated 22 sec ago
Arab News

Fox News on trial in $1.6 bn defamation case

Fox News on trial in $1.6 bn defamation case
  • Dominion argues Fox News aired the falsehoods about electoral machines while knowing they were untrue
  • Case could have a significant impact on the future of defamation law, media industry
Updated 22 sec ago
Arab News

WILMINGTON: Opening arguments begin Tuesday in a major defamation trial against Fox News that tests the extent of free speech rights for media in America — even when broadcasting election falsehoods.
Dominion Voting Systems is suing Fox News for $1.6 billion, alleging the conservative network promoted Donald Trump’s baseless claim that its machines were used to rig the 2020 presidential election that he lost to Joe Biden.
Dominion argues that Fox News aired the falsehoods while knowing they were untrue.
The highly anticipated trial, the start of which was postponed by a day amid reports the network is seeking a settlement, could become one of the most consequential libel cases ever heard in the United States.
Jury selection resumed inside the Delaware Superior Court in Wilmington around 9:00 am (1300 GMT), with opening arguments expected later in the day.
A long line of reporters and members of the public queued to get into the courthouse. One anti-Fox protester held a sign that read “Fox is guilty” and “Make ‘em pay.”
The trial threatens reputational and financial damage for Rupert Murdoch’s 24-hour news behemoth and the media titan himself who is expected to be called to testify.
Dominion says the network began endorsing Trump’s conspiracy because the channel was losing its audience after it became the first television outlet to call the southwestern state of Arizona for Biden, effectively projecting the Democrat would win the presidency.
Fox News denies defamation. It claims it was only reporting on Trump’s allegations, not supporting them, and is protected by free speech rights enshrined in the First Amendment of the US Constitution.
The protection makes it difficult for plaintiffs to win defamation suits in the United States.
In pre-trial hearings, Delaware judge Eric Davis ruled that there was no question Fox aired false statements about Dominion.
For Dominion to win however, it would have to prove Fox News acted with actual malice, a tough burden to meet and a bedrock of US media law since 1964.
Fox News employs some traditional news reporters, but the majority of its airtime is given to commentators, including in the several highly watched prime-time shows hosted by conservative thought leaders.
Some experts believe that the outcome of the Dominion v. Fox News case could have a significant impact on the future of defamation law and the media industry.
If Dominion is successful in its lawsuit, it could set a precedent that would make it easier for accusers to hold news organizations accountable for defamatory statements.
On the other hand, if Fox News is victorious, it could make it much more difficult for accusers to win defamation cases against news organizations.

Dominion’s lawsuit has already proved embarrassing to Fox. The Murdoch-owned Wall Street Journal has reported that the channel is exploring ways to settle the case.
A settlement would mean 92-year-old Murdoch and star anchors, such as Tucker Carlson, would avoid having to take the witness stand in court.
Murdoch admitted in a deposition in the case that some on-air hosts had “endorsed” the false claim that the 2020 election was stolen from Trump.
But he denied that the network in its entirety had pushed the lie, according to court documents filed by Dominion in February.
A separate filing showed Murdoch had described comments by former Trump advisers Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell pushing Trump’s claims as “really crazy stuff. And damaging.”
Dominion’s lawyers also released a trove of internal Fox News communications in which some commentators expressed a dislike of Trump, despite praising him on air.
“I hate him passionately,” Carlson said of the ex-president after his election loss.
Fox News has accused Dominion of “cherry-picking and taking quotes out of context.”

 

With agencies

Topics: Fox News dominion 2020 us elections Donald Trump rupert murdoch

Related

Donald Trump ‘softly banned’ at former media friend Fox News
Media
Donald Trump ‘softly banned’ at former media friend Fox News
Murdoch testifies Fox News hosts endorsed idea that Biden stole election
Media
Murdoch testifies Fox News hosts endorsed idea that Biden stole election

WhatsApp and other messaging apps oppose UK’s move on encryption

WhatsApp and other messaging apps oppose UK’s move on encryption
Updated 18 April 2023
Reuters

WhatsApp and other messaging apps oppose UK’s move on encryption

WhatsApp and other messaging apps oppose UK’s move on encryption
  • Britain's Online Safety Bills seeks to force tech companies to break end-to-end encryption
  • Apps claim proposal would weaken users privacy
Updated 18 April 2023
Reuters

LONDON: WhatsApp and other messaging services have united to oppose Britain’s plan to force tech companies to break end-to-end encryption in private messages in its proposed Internet safety legislation.
Meta-owned WhatsApp, Signal and five other apps signed an open letter saying the law could give an “unelected official the power to weaken the privacy of billions of people around the world.”
Britain’s Online Safety Bill was originally designed to create one of the toughest regimes for regulating platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.
The proposals were watered down in November, when a requirement to stop “legal but harmful content” was removed to protect free speech, and instead the focus was put on illegal content, particularly related to child safety.
The British government said the bill in “no way represented a ban on end-to-end encryption, nor would it require services to weaken encryption.”
But it wants regulator Ofcom to be able to make platforms use accredited technology, or try to develop new technology, to identify child sexual abuse content.
The letter signatories said this was incompatible with end-to-end encryption, which enables a message to be read only by the sender and recipient.
“The bill provides no explicit protection for encryption, and if implemented as written, could empower Ofcom to try to force the proactive scanning of private messages on end-to-end encrypted communication services — nullifying the purpose of end-to-end encryption as a result and compromising the privacy of all user,” they said.
The bill poses an “unprecedented threat to the privacy, safety and security of every UK citizen and the people with whom they communicate around the world, while emboldening hostile governments who may seek to draft copy-cat laws,” they said.
A British government spokesperson said: “We support strong encryption, but this cannot come at the cost of public safety.
“Tech companies have a moral duty to ensure they are not blinding themselves and law enforcement to the unprecedented levels of child sexual abuse on their platforms.”

Topics: WhatsApp Meta UK online safety bill Signal

Related

What is Discord, the chatting app tied to classified leaks?
Media
What is Discord, the chatting app tied to classified leaks?
WhatsApp agrees to be more transparent on policy changes, EU says
Media
WhatsApp agrees to be more transparent on policy changes, EU says

Elon Musk says he’ll create ‘TruthGPT’ to counter AI ‘bias’

Elon Musk says he’ll create ‘TruthGPT’ to counter AI ‘bias’
Updated 18 April 2023
Arab News

Elon Musk says he’ll create ‘TruthGPT’ to counter AI ‘bias’

Elon Musk says he’ll create ‘TruthGPT’ to counter AI ‘bias’
  • In an interview with Fox News host Tucker Carlson discussed AI market status, future
  • OpenAI is being trained to be politically correct and lie to people, Musk told
Updated 18 April 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Billionaire Twitter owner Elon Musk is again sounding warning bells on the dangers of artificial intelligence to humanity — and claiming that a popular chatbot has a liberal bias that he plans to counter with his own AI creation.
Musk told Fox News host Tucker Carlson in a segment aired Monday night that he plans to create an alternative to the popular AI chatbot ChatGPT that he is calling “TruthGPT,” which will be a “maximum truth-seeking AI that tries to understand the nature of the universe.”
The idea, Musk said, is that an AI that wants to understand humanity is less likely to destroy it.

He claimed that although TruthGPT is running behind its competitors, it “might be the best path to safety” that would be “unlikely to annihilate humans”.

Musk also said he’s worried that ChatGPT “is being trained to be politically correct.”
In the first of a two-part interview with Carlson, Musk also advocated for the regulation of artificial intelligence, saying he’s a “big fan.” He called AI “more dangerous” than cars or rockets and said it has the potential to destroy humanity.

Last month, together with a group of artificial intelligence experts and industry executives, the South African-born entrepreneur called for a six-month moratorium on the development of artificial intelligence systems more powerful than OpenAI's newly launched GPT-4. The group cited potential risks to society, such as the misuse of such systems for malicious purposes.
Separately, Musk has incorporated a new business called X.AI Corp, according to a Nevada business filing. The website of the Nevada secretary of state’s office says the business was formed on March 9 and lists Musk as its director and his longtime adviser, Jared Birchall, as secretary.
Musk has for many years expressed strong opinions about artificial intelligence and has dismissed other tech leaders, including Mark Zuckerberg and Bill Gates, for having what he has described as a “limited” understanding of the field.

During the interview, he accused Larry Page, co-founder of Google, of not taking AI safety “seriously enough” and revealed that “the reason OpenAI exists at all” is because of a disagreement between the two tech billionaires.
Musk was an early investor in OpenAI — the startup behind ChatGPT — and co-chaired its board upon its 2015 founding as a nonprofit AI research lab. But Musk only lasted there for a few years, resigning from the board in early 2018 in a move that the San Francisco startup tied to Tesla’s work on building automated driving systems. “As Tesla continues to become more focused on AI, this will eliminate a potential future conflict for Elon,” OpenAI said in a February 2018 blog post.
“I came up with the name and the concept,” Musk told Carlson, lamenting that OpenAI is now closely allied with Microsoft and is no longer a nonprofit.
Musk elaborated on his departure in 2019, saying it was also related to his need to focus on engineering problems at Tesla and some differences of opinion with OpenAI’s leaders. It was “just better to part ways on good terms,” he said.
“Tesla was competing for some of same people as OpenAI & I didn’t agree with some of what OpenAI team wanted to do,” Musk tweeted, without specifying.
But there have been questions surrounding the quality of Tesla’s AI systems. US safety regulators last month announced an investigation into a fatal crash involving a Tesla suspected of using an automated driving system when it ran into a parked firetruck in California.
The firetruck probe is part of a larger investigation by the agency into multiple instances of Teslas using the automaker’s Autopilot system crashing into parked emergency vehicles that are tending to other crashes. NHTSA has become more aggressive in pursuing safety problems with Teslas in the past year, announcing multiple recalls and investigations.
In the year after Musk resigned from the board, OpenAI was still far away from working on ChatGPT but publicly unveiled the first generation of its GPT system, on which ChatGPT is founded, and began a major shift to incorporate itself as a for-profit business.
By 2020, Musk was tweeting that “OpenAI should be more open” while noting that he had “no control & only very limited insight” into it.
At times, he has been complementary. In the days after the Nov. 30 release of ChatGPT, Musk tweeted to OpenAI CEO Sam Altman that it is “scary good” and complained that news media wasn’t widely covering it because “ChatGPT is not a far left cause.”
Since then, however, Musk has repeatedly highlighted examples that he says show left-wing bias or censorship. Like other chatbots, ChatGPT has filters that try to prevent it from spewing out toxic or offensive answers.

With agencies

Topics: Elon Musk OpenAI AI

Related

OpenAI tech gives Microsoft’s Bing a boost in search battle with Google
Media
OpenAI tech gives Microsoft’s Bing a boost in search battle with Google
Google to include chatbot AI in its search engine, CEO announces
Media
Google to include chatbot AI in its search engine, CEO announces

BBC accused of ‘impartial and unbalanced’ royal coverage

BBC accused of ‘impartial and unbalanced’ royal coverage
Updated 17 April 2023
Arab News

BBC accused of ‘impartial and unbalanced’ royal coverage

BBC accused of ‘impartial and unbalanced’ royal coverage
  • Anti-monarchy group said broadcast failed to deliver fair reporting in lead-up to King Charles’ coronation
  • BBC said coverage of historical significant event is ‘duly impartial’
Updated 17 April 2023
Arab News

LONDON: The BBC has been accused of lacking impartiality in its coverage of the royal family and the upcoming coronation of King Charles.

In a letter sent to David Jordan, the BBC’s director of editorial and policy standards, the campaign group Republic said the broadcaster made “no attempt to be impartial or balanced” in its coverage in the lead-up to the event next May.

The group’s CEO Graham Smith accused the broadcaster of failing “to tackle the serious questions surrounding the royals” and “most shockingly, (the BBC) openly colludes with the Palace in its coverage.”

Highlighting a recent YouGov survey commissioned by Republic, Smith said that only 15 percent of the general public expressed enthusiasm about the coronation and argued that the broadcaster is serving the interests of “a shrinking minority of people” by over-promoting the event.

“It should be a source of deep shame for all those involved that, instead of such fearless reporting, we have insipid, vacuous and dishonest coverage from a BBC that is fearful of public opprobrium and palace influence,” Republic’s letter said.

“The result of the BBC’s failures is that the coverage serves the interests of a shrinking minority who could reasonably be called royalists. In doing so, they do a disservice to the whole nation.

“Support for abolition of the monarchy has climbed over 30 percent and support for the monarchy among people under 40 has dropped below 50 percent. Yet none of that is reflected in the BBC’s coverage,” he added.

The BBC issued a statement on Monday defending its position, claiming the event is of “historical significance” for many audiences in the UK and globally and represents an occasion to celebrate.

“We believe our reporting is fair and duly impartial, and BBC News always seeks to reflect a range of viewpoints in our royal coverage,” a spokesperson for the BBC said.

Similarly, last year, the British broadcaster was accused of “biased reporting” for its favorable coverage of the death of Queen Elizabeth II, a claim the BBC dismissed as untrue.

Smith continued by saying that the BBC failed to honor its 2011 vow to “achieve balance ‘over time.’”

“Twelve years later and we’re still waiting,” he said.

Topics: BBC King Charles Republic Graham Smith

Related

Prince Harry to attend Charles’ coronation, Meghan to stay in California
World
Prince Harry to attend Charles’ coronation, Meghan to stay in California
BBC football commentator Lineker returns after suspension for criticizing government
Media
BBC football commentator Lineker returns after suspension for criticizing government

Will Netflix price cuts, ad-supported plan help add more users?

Will Netflix price cuts, ad-supported plan help add more users?
Updated 17 April 2023
Reuters

Will Netflix price cuts, ad-supported plan help add more users?

Will Netflix price cuts, ad-supported plan help add more users?
  • Netflix hopes changes will help the company rebound after the slowdown of recent months
Updated 17 April 2023
Reuters

LONDON: Netflix Inc. is expected to report that it added some 2 million subscribers in the first quarter and investors will scrutinize whether recent price cuts and the launch of an ad-supported plan are tempting people to subscribe and stay on.
The company, which lost 200,000 subscribers in the year-ago quarter, returned to subscriber growth in the second half of 2022 but its pace of additions has slowed dramatically, forcing it to think of ways to squeeze out revenue from the 100 million people who use the service without paying for it.
To do that, the streaming giant has cracked down in some countries on password-sharing, or streaming Netflix by non-members who don’t belong to the same household, which may prompt people to drop the service as a knee-jerk reaction but they are likely to come back to it, analysts said.
The crackdown will have a “more meaningful impact” in the June quarter and Netflix could gain more than 10 million new subscribers as it converts free users to paid ones, Rosenblatt Securities analyst Barton Crockett said.
Netflix is expected to add 3.43 million subscribers in the April-June period, according to 16 analysts polled by Refinitiv, compared with 970,000 subscriber losses in the year-ago quarter.
In the quarter ended March 31, the company is expected to have added a net 2.07 million subscribers, versus a drop of 200,000 subscribers a year earlier. Netflix itself has stopped giving forecasts for the metric.

Netflix is set to post first-quarter quarter revenue growth of nearly 4 percent, according to Refinitiv, marking its second-slowest growth ever after a nearly 2 percent rise in the December quarter.
The March quarter lacked major releases with non-English shows such as Korean revenge drama “The Glory” and the third season of Mexican drama “La Reina del Sur” doing well, according to Jefferies.
Netflix has faced strong competition from Walt Disney Co. , Amazon.com Inc. and Warner Bros Discovery . Amazon knocked Netflix off the top spot in the United States last year, according to consulting firm Parks Associate.

Warner Bros said on Wednesday it will launch a new streaming service on May 23 called “Max,” combining HBO Max’s scripted entertainment with Discovery’s reality shows.
Netflix in November introduced a streaming plan with advertising for $6.99 per month in 12 countries, after resisting commercials for years. Disney’s Hulu and Disney+, and HBO Max already have ad-supported options.
“The role of advertising continues to grow in importance to premium (streaming services) as a part of their profitable growth strategies,” social media analytics firm Antenna said in a note last month.
“In 2020, only one in five new sign-ups were to ad-supported plans; last year, it was nearly one in three.”

Topics: Netflix streaming platforms

Related

Netflix documentary on Cleopatra sparks backlash internationally over casting
Lifestyle
Netflix documentary on Cleopatra sparks backlash internationally over casting
British Daesh recruit ‘watched Netflix, played video games’ while living with terror group in Syria
World
British Daesh recruit ‘watched Netflix, played video games’ while living with terror group in Syria

Saudi animated short ‘Saleeg’ selected to screen at top French festival

“Saleeg” will screen at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival in France. (Supplied)
“Saleeg” will screen at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival in France. (Supplied)
Updated 17 April 2023
Nada Hameed

Saudi animated short ‘Saleeg’ selected to screen at top French festival

“Saleeg” will screen at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival in France. (Supplied)
  • Named after traditional Hijazi dish, as metaphor for a range of issues
  • Afnan Bawyan’s first production as director was filmed in Amsterdam
Updated 17 April 2023
Nada Hameed

JEDDAH: The burgeoning Saudi filmmaking scene has been given another boost with the selection of “Saleeg” for screening at June’s Annecy International Animation Film Festival in France.

The annual event is considered the oldest and most important animation festival in the world. Launched in 1960, it brings together hundreds of global animation enthusiasts and experts to celebrate creative animation styles and techniques.

“Saleeg” is 9 minutes, 39 seconds, produced in 2022 using various puppetry techniques and was filmed in Amsterdam, Holland, at 5 A.M. stop-motion animation studios.

Saudi film director Afnan Bawyan. (Supplied)

The film is a family drama with voices in Arabic (Saudi dialect), subtitled in Urdu, Tigrigna and English, and will make its international premiere at the festival.

The production is competing in the Perspectives Short Films category against 18 others from countries including China, Germany, Spain, India, Brazil, Turkey, Mexico and Canada.

In an interview, the Saudi film director Afnan Bawyan told Arab News that she chose filmmaking as a career as part of her search for meaning in life.

“I found out that films are an expressive language that combines several languages in one medium such as storytelling, drawing in colors, making characters, writing dialogues, creating time and space, and engineering life concepts.”

Bawyan is originally from Makkah and gained her bachelor’s degree in chemistry. She is mostly self-taught but has attended various workshops provided by the Saudi Film Commission which have featured international experts.

“Writing the script took time, intermittently from 2019 to 2021, during which I developed 20 drafts, but the production took us around 10 months,” she said.

Stop-motion films usually take more time than other productions because they rely on the building of miniature locations and buildings, as well as the design and manufacture of special puppets that can be controlled effectively, she explained.

“We … take a photo for every tiny move we apply to the puppets, and so on until we have 24 frames per second of the movie, to have a smooth movement that makes us feel that the scene is happening naturally,” Bawyan said.

She said “Saleeg” was filmed over 65 days, longer than most other Saudi feature films that normally take between 17 and 45 days.

The name of the movie is inspired by the traditional Saudi Hijazi dish from Taif City in the Makkah region.

“I found that this name is very accurate, just like the well-known animation ‘Ratatouille,’ we do not know what the ingredients are, yet we (feel) we may want to try it,” Bawyan said.

The film discusses various issues in Saudi society including rapid urbanization, and the tension between traditional and contemporary ways of living, particularly how the elderly is affected.

Bawyan said she drew on her personal life and circumstances to create the characters and setting. Her main character is Hajar, named after her mother, who faces several challenges that forces her to adapt, but it is a story that has a “beautiful ending.”

She hopes that the festival would help her get a wide audience for the film, learn more about animation and highlight the Kingdom’s culture.

“This film will allow me to share an original Saudi story with an international audience so that they can learn about our local stories.”

“Saleeg” is Bawyan’s first film to be fully written and directed by her, but she previously worked as a script supervisor on seven Saudi feature films.

Moreover, she has participated in the Red Sea Film Labs, a platform for filmmakers, writers and industry professionals, with multiple programs to help them achieve their vision and projects. And she won the Lab Award in 2021 during the first edition of the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah.

“Saleeg” is a joint production between Bawyan and filmmaker Maryam Khayat. “Khayat has developed a special strategy to present the film at several international and local festivals,” she said.

“Every time ‘Saleeg’ receives a nomination, a mention, or an award, I become very astonished. This is my first short script and my first directing work, and I did not expect anything at all. All I did was developing, thinking, thinking again about the story and the directing vision.”

The film will also be screened at the ninth edition of the Saudi Film Festival in May.

The Saudi Film Commission Tweeted: “We are pleased to have the film (Saleeg) — the winner of #Daw’_Film_Competition premiering at the #Annecy_International_Animation_Film_Festival, competing for the Best Animated Short Award in the (Perspectives) category. We wish you all the best! #Film_Commission.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saleeg Annecy International Animation Film Festival

Related

Red Sea Film Fest CEO Mohammed Al-Turki unveils poster for Johnny Depp’s ‘Jeanne du Barry’
Lifestyle
Red Sea Film Fest CEO Mohammed Al-Turki unveils poster for Johnny Depp’s ‘Jeanne du Barry’
Cannes Film Festival 2023: Five Saudi-backed titles among slate of MENA films
Lifestyle
Cannes Film Festival 2023: Five Saudi-backed titles among slate of MENA films

Latest updates

Fox News on trial in $1.6 bn defamation case
Fox News on trial in $1.6 bn defamation case
OPEC Fund, UNIDO boost cooperation in clean energy
OPEC Fund, UNIDO boost cooperation in clean energy
WHO warns Sudan’s hospitals running out of supplies, staff
WHO warns Sudan’s hospitals running out of supplies, staff
Lebanon’s parliament votes to postpone municipal elections
Lebanon’s parliament votes to postpone municipal elections
Prague to send repaired art damaged by Daesh home to Syria
Prague to send repaired art damaged by Daesh home to Syria

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.