US House Speaker McCarthy vows to pass debt bill — with a big 'if'
US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy delivers a speech on the economy at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York on April 17, 2023. (AFP)
Updated 19 April 2023
AP

US House Speaker McCarthy vows to pass debt bill — with a big 'if'
  McCarthy unveiled his plan in speech at the New York Stock Exchange
  The Republican leader was marking his 100th day as speaker
AP

 

WASHINGTON: House Speaker Kevin McCarthy pledged on Monday to pass legislation to raise the nation’s debt ceiling — but only on condition of capping future federal spending increases at 1 percent — as he lashed out at President Joe Biden for refusing to engage in budget-cutting negotiations to prevent a debt crisis.

In a high-profile speech at the New York Stock Exchange, McCarthy, the Republican leader who was marking his 100th day as speaker, said the nation’s debt load is a “ticking time bomb” and Biden is “missing in action” as the deadline nears to raise the debt limit.
“Since the president continues to hide, House Republicans will take action,” McCarthy said.
The White House hit back quickly, accusing McCarthy of “dangerous economic hostage taking.” And administration officials reupped Biden’s pressure on the Republican leader to approve a debt ceiling increase with no strings attached.
McCarthy’s Wall Street address came with Washington heading toward a potential fiscal crisis over the need to raise the nation’s debt limit, now at $31 trillion, and avert a federal default. The Treasury Department has said it is taking “extraordinary measures” to continue paying its bills, but money will run short this summer.
While vowing that “defaulting on our debt is not an option,” McCarthy faces his own challenges pushing a legislative fix to passage.
With his slim majority and less-than-strong grip on power, he has been unable to rally his Republican troops around a budget-cutting proposal that he could offer the White House as a starting point in negotiations. The outline of conditions he proposed Monday is considered dead on arrival in the Democratic-controlled Senate.
Instead, McCarthy is seeking to shift blame for the standoff and draw the White House back into talks. “The longer President Biden waits to be sensible to find an agreement, the more likely it becomes that this administration will bumble into the first default in our nation’s history,” he said.
White House Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates called McCarthy’s conditions a “MAGA wish list that will increase costs for hard-working families,” a reference to former President Donald Trump’s Make America Great Again slogan.
“A speech isn’t a plan, but it did showcase House Republicans’ priorities,” said Bates.
And Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said it’s McCarthy who “continues to bumble our country toward a catastrophic default.”
“President Biden and I are happy to meet with the speaker when he has something to talk about,” Schumer said. “He went all the way to Wall Street and gave us no more detail. No more facts, no new information at all.”
Nevertheless, McCarthy was both upbeat and defiant as he vowed to pass a bill through the House that would raise the nation’s debt limit into next year — putting the issue squarely in the 2024 presidential election — coupling it with a plan to roll back federal spending to fiscal 2022 levels and cap future spending at no more than 1 percent a year over the next decade.
Republicans, he said, also want to attach policy priorities, including imposing work requirements to recipients of government aid that would result in cuts to benefit programs in the federal safety net for poorer Americans.
And McCarthy said the House Republicans also want to tack on H.R. 1, an expansive energy bill that would favor oil, gas and coal production — and ease permitting regulations — undoing many of Biden’s climate change-fighting initiatives.
Without commenting on the House plans, Senate Republican l eader Mitch McConnell said the president can’t simply put his fingers in his ears. “The White House needs to stop wasting time and start negotiating” with the speaker, he said.
Many economists have suggested that it may take a stock market selloff to force an agreement, showing the risks of a possible default. But McCarthy said after his speech during a question period that he wasn’t gauging market reaction for guidance on the debt limit.
“The markets go up and down,” he said.
Once a routine matter, the need for Congress to pass legislation raising the nation’s debt limit to continue paying already accrued bills has increasingly become a political weapon wielded particularly by Republicans as leverage for their policy priorities.
McCarthy is working furiously to unite the “five families” — the various caucuses including the Freedom Caucus, Republican Study Committee and others within the House Republican majority — around a plan that could be presented to Biden to kickstart negotiations.
Federal spending skyrocketed during the COVID-19 crisis, rising to $7.4 trillion in 2021, before sliding back to $6.2 trillion in fiscal 2022, according to Treasury Department data. The nation’s debt load has also climbed steadily, doubling during the George W. Bush administration with the 9/11-era wars overseas and spiking again during the Obama administration as spending rose and tax revenue plummeted during the Great Recession.
The nation runs more than $1 trillion in annual deficits, and the last time the federal budget balanced was 2001.
McCarthy noted that President Ronald Reagan similarly warned of government spending. The cuts the House Republicans want to make are not “draconian,” McCarthy said.
He pledged not to touch the Medicare and Social Security programs important to older Americans that other Republicans want to cut.
Once, his speech was interrupted by applause from the executives and others at the stock exchange.
The White House and Democrats in Congress have been unwilling to engage in talks with the Republicans, saying Congress must simply raise the debt limit without conditions.
Biden in particular, has been here before as vice president during the 2011 fiscal standoff that sent jitters through the economy as the Republicans demanded steep spending cuts.
The sweeping proposal from McCarthy will likely be too expansive for the White House to consider, but serves as a calling card to push Biden back to the negotiating table.
The split screen on display in New York, though, showed the challenges ahead for McCarthy in focusing on budget matters.
As the speaker delivered his speech, his hard-charging Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan was convening a New York City field hearing focused partly on District Attorney Alvin Bragg who indicted former President Trump on campaign finance and other charges related to alleged hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels and a Playboy model who contend he had sexual relations with them.

Beijing hospital fire death toll rises to 29, director detained

Beijing hospital fire death toll rises to 29, director detained
Updated 54 min 27 sec ago
AFP

Beijing hospital fire death toll rises to 29, director detained

Beijing hospital fire death toll rises to 29, director detained
  Twelve people, including the facility's director, have been detained in connection with the fire
  The fire at the Beijing Changfeng Hospital in the Fengtai District broke out at around 1 pm on Tuesday and was extinguished about half an hour later
Updated 54 min 27 sec ago
AFP

BEIJING: The death toll in a fire that ripped through a hospital in China’s capital Beijing has risen to 29, a city official said Wednesday.
The fire at the Beijing Changfeng Hospital in the Fengtai District broke out at around 1 pm on Tuesday and was extinguished about half an hour later.
Li Zongrong, deputy mayor of the district, expressed his “deep condolences” as he announced the new toll at a press conference.
Twelve people, including the facility’s director, have been detained in connection with the fire, said Sun Haitao from Beijing’s public security bureau, adding that representatives from a company renovating the hospital were among those being held.
State broadcaster CCTV reported that a preliminary probe revealed the blaze had been caused by “sparks generated during the internal renovation and construction of the inpatient department of the hospital.”
The sparks “ignited the volatiles of the flammable paint on the site,” CCTV said.
Social media users posted videos on Tuesday of people sitting on external air conditioning units, while others clinging to ropes jumped from the building.
The victims were 16 women and 13 men, Li said.
“We feel deep remorse and guilt,” he told journalists.
“On behalf of the Fengtai district party committee and district government, I hereby express our deep condolences for the victims, and express our sincere respects to the victims’ families, the injured and their relatives, and apologize to the people of the whole city.”
CCTV reported that out of the 29 dead, 26 were patients at the hospital, two were hospital staff and one was a patient’s family member.
There were still 78 patients being treated at the hospital, who have been moved to the facility’s west building, CCTV said.
State-run People’s Daily reported that as of Wednesday morning 39 people were being treated in hospital with injuries, and another three had been discharged.
Top city officials visited the hospital shortly after the fire, with Beijing party secretary Yin Li vowing to “quickly identify the cause of the accident and hold the relevant responsible persons accountable,” according to the Beijing Daily.
Some of the hospital’s windows appeared blackened and at least one was broken, with soot marks visible on parts of the facade.
Many family members have lost contact with patients, with the missing being mostly older people with mobility problems, the China Youth Daily said in a separate report on Wednesday.
A police officer on the scene on Wednesday told AFP the city “will probably make the appropriate arrangements” to take care of victims’ relatives.
Beijing Changfeng Hospital is located in the capital’s western urban area, about 25 minutes by car from Tiananmen Square.
Deadly fires are common in China due to weak safety standards and lax enforcement.
Ten people died in an apartment block blaze in northwestern Xinjiang in November, sparking protests against Covid-19 lockdowns blamed for hindering rescue efforts.
And 38 people were killed in a fire at a factory in central China, also in November, with authorities blaming workers for illegal welding.

Biden says Republican debt plan would harm 'millions of Americans'

Biden says Republican debt plan would harm 'millions of Americans'
Updated 19 April 2023
AP

Biden says Republican debt plan would harm 'millions of Americans'

Biden says Republican debt plan would harm 'millions of Americans'
  McCarthy earlier unveiled a plan supporting a legislation to raise the nation's debt ceiling, if coupled with a cap on future federal spending
Updated 19 April 2023
AP

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden on Tuesday slammed a congressional Republican plan to limit federal spending in exchange for raising the nation’s borrowing limit, saying it would result in “huge cuts” to programs serving millions of Americans.

The top Republican in the US House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy, officially unveiled specifics of the plan earlier in the day and urged members of his party to act in concert as they go head to head with the president.
The US hit its $31.4 trillion borrowing limit in January, prompting the Treasury to take “extraordinary measures” that allow it to continue financing the government’s activities.
But if the debt ceiling is not raised or suspended by Congress before current measures are exhausted, the US government risks defaulting on payment obligations as early as July, with profound implications for the economy.
House Republicans are vowing to only raise the debt ceiling if federal spending caps are implemented, in an attempt to curb what they say is “reckless” spending by Democrats.
McCarthy is urging a floor vote before the end of the month, posting on Twitter Tuesday that it was “time to stop the madness.”
“Democrats’ reckless spending caused inflation, a banking crisis, and so many other problems,” McCarthy wrote.
Biden, however, accused the Republican leader of proposing “huge cuts to important programs” that “millions of Americans count on,” and said their plan would return the country to “the same old trickle-down economic theories of the past.”
McCarthy’s proposal would, among other things, return federal government spending to 2022 levels and limit its growth to one percent per year over the next 10 years.
Democrats are strongly opposed to the Republican proposal, arguing that linking a debt ceiling increase to budget cuts amounts to blackmail.
McCarthy “threatened to become the first speaker to default on our national debt,” Biden said.
Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said in a statement that no one “should confuse this wish-list as anything more than a recycling of the same bad ideas we’ve heard about for weeks.”
The US president has said repeatedly that he is ready to discuss spending reductions but that Congress must first pass a “clean” — no-strings-attached — debt ceiling increase before time runs out.
Biden spoke with Schumer and top House Democrat Hakeem Jeffries about the issue on Tuesday, with the White House saying afterward that they had discussed how Republican “brinkmanship” could “crash the economy.”
“President Biden, Leader Schumer and Leader Jeffries agree that we won’t negotiate over default,” the White House said.
“The President told Leader Schumer and Leader Jeffries that he was ready to have a separate negotiation over the budget once Republicans present their plan.”
McCarthy and Biden met in early February to discuss possible outcomes, but were unable to reach a compromise.
McCarthy must additionally overcome dissension in his own Republican ranks between his party’s right wing and its more moderate lawmakers, to ensure the bill’s passage in the House.
 

US in 'extensive effort' with partners to counter China influence operations

US in 'extensive effort' with partners to counter China influence operations
Updated 19 April 2023
Reuters

US in 'extensive effort' with partners to counter China influence operations

US in 'extensive effort' with partners to counter China influence operations
  Human rights groups have also complained of threats to academic freedom and monitoring of Chinese students on international university campuses
Updated 19 April 2023
Reuters

WASHINGTON: A day after authorities arrested two people on charges of links to a Chinese “secret police station” in New York, a US official said the United States is engaged in an “extensive effort” with international partners to counter Chinese influence operations.
Federal prosecutors said the arrests on Monday were part of a crackdown on China’s targeting of dissidents, which Beijing denies. Both men arrested are US citizens.
China’s foreign ministry has disputed the existence of such police stations, but has acknowledged what it says are volunteer-run sites in the US and other countries to assist overseas Chinese nationals with tasks such as renewing drivers licenses.
“We will not tolerate the PRC (People’s Republic of China) government or any foreign government harassing or threatening US persons,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters at a regular press briefing.
US and Western authorities have warned that China’s government has increasingly exerted pressure to silence its critics abroad, often targeting people of Chinese origin through covert operations in attempts to stifle expression or coerce them to return to China where they might face punishment.
Human rights groups have also complained of threats to academic freedom and monitoring of Chinese students on international university campuses.
Rick Waters, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for China and Taiwan, told a US House of Representatives hearing separately that Washington was aware of China’s transnational law enforcement within the borders of “dozens of countries.”
Waters said the US was working through public diplomacy and “private diplomatic channels” with partners who had found the same issue in their countries.
“We have been engaged in a pretty extensive effort to share what we know and to develop the tools and response options that are most effective to this unique aspect of China’s influence agenda,” Waters said.
Safeguard Defenders, a Europe-based human rights organization, published a report in September revealing the presence of dozens of Chinese police “service stations” in major cities around the world, including New York.

 

UN says leaving Afghanistan would be 'heartbreaking'

UN says leaving Afghanistan would be 'heartbreaking'
Updated 19 April 2023
AP

UN says leaving Afghanistan would be 'heartbreaking'

UN says leaving Afghanistan would be 'heartbreaking'
  Some of those economic problems are due to Taliban policies keeping most women out of the workplace: Steiner
Updated 19 April 2023
AP

UNITED NATIONS: The United Nations is ready to take the “heartbreaking” decision to pull out of Afghanistan in May if it can’t persuade the Taliban to let local women work for the organization, the head of the UN Development Program said.
UN officials are negotiating with the Afghan government in the hope that it will make exceptions to an edict this month barring local women from UN work, UNDP Administrator Achim Steiner told The Associated Press.
“It is fair to say that where we are right now is the entire United Nations system having to take a step back and reevaluating its ability to operate there,” Steiner said. “But it’s not about negotiating fundamental principles, human rights.”
UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ spokesman, Stéphane Dujarric, said Tuesday that the United Nations remains committed to helping the people of Afghanistan and continues “to push back on this counterproductive, to say the least, edict by the authorities.”
The Taliban have allowed Afghan women to engage in some work, Steiner said, and a UN report released Tuesday shows that the country desperately needs more women working, with its economy flailing.
The Taliban takeover has been accompanied by some very modest signs of economic recovery. There has been some increase in exports, some exchange rate stabilization and less inflation. But gross domestic product, the sum of all goods and services produced within Afghanistan’s borders, is expected to be outstripped by population growth, meaning that per capita income will decline from $359 in 2022 to $345 in 2024, the report says.
Some of those economic problems are due to Taliban policies keeping most women out of the workplace, Steiner said. Those economic problems mean more need in the country, but the UN has decided that human rights are non-negotiable and it will leave in May if the Taliban do not relent.
“I think there is no other way of putting it than heartbreaking,” Steiner said in Monday’s interview. “I mean, if I were to imagine the UN family not being in Afghanistan today, I have before me these images of millions of young girls, young boys, fathers, mothers, who essentially will not have enough to eat.”
A source of faint optimism is the Taliban’s allowing women to work in specific circumstances in health, education and some small businesses.
“In one sense, the de facto authorities have enabled the UN to roll out a significant humanitarian and also emergency development assistance set of activities,” Steiner said. “But they also continuously are shifting the goalposts, issuing new edicts.”
Despite initial promises of a more moderate rule than during their previous stint in power in the 1990s, the Taliban have imposed harsh measures since taking over the country in 2021 as US and NATO forces were pulling out of Afghanistan after two decades of war.
A spokesman for the Afghan Economy Ministry, Abdul Rahman Habib, told the AP that international banking restrictions, the halt in humanitarian assistance and climate change explain the country’s poverty rate and poor economy.
However, he cited lower inflation and dependence on imports, improved regional trade and business relations, and the eradication of poppy cultivation as signs of economic progress and good governance.
“Our future plans and priorities are developing the agricultural and industrial sectors as well as mining extraction, supporting domestic business and domestic products, more focus on exports, attracting domestic and foreign investors, creating special economic zones and much more,” Habib said.
This month the Taliban took a step further in the restrictive measures they have imposed on women and said that female Afghan staffers employed with the UN mission can no longer report for work.
“This is a very fundamental moment that we’re approaching,” Steiner said. “And obviously our hope and expectation is that there will be some common sense prevailing.”
Aid agencies have been providing food, education and health care support to Afghans since the Taliban takeover and the economic collapse that followed it. No country has recognized the Taliban as the legitimate government of Afghanistan, and the country’s seat at the UN is held by the former government of President Ashraf Ghani.
The 3,300 Afghans employed by the UN — 2,700 men and 600 women — have stayed home since April 12 but continue to work and will be paid, Dujarric has said. The UN’s 600 international staff, including 200 women, is not affected by the Taliban ban.
“We are reviewing how we can do our work and how we can do it while respecting international human rights law,” he said Tuesday. “We are doing everything we can to see how we can continue to do that.”

More than 5,000 migrants have arrived in the UK through English Channel crossing in 2023

More than 5,000 migrants have arrived in the UK through English Channel crossing in 2023
Updated 18 April 2023
Arab News

More than 5,000 migrants have arrived in the UK through English Channel crossing in 2023

More than 5,000 migrants have arrived in the UK through English Channel crossing in 2023
  Nearly 45,000 have traveled via the route since the signing of the Rwanda deal
Updated 18 April 2023
Arab News

LONDON: A total of 5,049 migrants have arrived in the UK after crossing the English Channel so far this year, according to Home Office figures released on Tuesday.

Some 113 migrants were spotted in three boats on Monday, suggesting an average of 38 persons per boat, The Independent reported.

As one of his five key priorities while in power, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is committed to cracking down on migrants crossing the channel illegally in small boats.

However, Sunak confessed last week that his radical policy plans “won’t happen overnight” and declined to guarantee that they will be completed by the time of the next general election.

Yvette Cooper, the shadow home secretary, told The Independent that the figures “show the full scale of the Tory failure to get any grip on channel crossings.”

She added: “All they offer is rhetoric and gimmicks instead of any kind of serious plan. No surprise that Rishi Sunak is rowing back on his promise to stop the boats this year.”

Since the government signed a deal to send asylum-seekers to Rwanda more than a year ago, nearly 45,000 migrants have arrived in the UK via the channel crossing.

Matthew Rycroft, Home Office permanent secretary, confirmed in November that Britain had already paid Rwanda £140 million ($174 million) under the agreement, but expressed doubts about the policy’s value for money.

The prime minister’s official spokesman told The Independent: “While we are confident that some of the elements already introduced — stepping up the partnership with the French government to increase intercepts in the channel — is having an impact, we know that this will be an incremental approach.”

The spokesman added that it was “too early to draw conclusions at this stage” regarding the impact of the government’s policy change announcement “given we know the impact the weather can have on weekly, even daily, crossings.”

He added: “It will be the culmination of the introduction of all the different policies we are introducing which will have the long-lasting impact the public want.”

London’s High Court in January granted permission to a group of asylum-seekers to appeal against a ruling that Britain’s plan to send migrants to Rwanda is lawful.

Sunak said on Thursday that he expects a legal battle over the “novel, untested” and “ambitious” Illegal Migration Bill, which is going through parliament, and confirmed there “may well be” an interim judgment from the European Court of Human Rights against the policy, as happened with the Rwanda scheme.

Braintree District Council announced that it had been granted an injunction hearing at the High Court on Wednesday, and that the Home Office had agreed not to move any migrants to the Wethersfield site until after that date, The Independent reported.
 

