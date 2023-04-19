You are here

  • Home
  • Wreckage of submarine found by divers in Long Island Sound

Wreckage of submarine found by divers in Long Island Sound

Wreckage of submarine found by divers in Long Island Sound
This 1907 photo, from Chapman University, Frank Mt. Pleasant Library of Special Collections and Archives, shows the Defender submarine. (AP)
Updated 2 min 3 sec ago

Wreckage of submarine found by divers in Long Island Sound

Wreckage of submarine found by divers in Long Island Sound
Updated 2 min 3 sec ago

HARTFORD, United States: Connecticut divers have discovered the wreckage of an experimental submarine that was built in 1907 and later scuttled in Long Island Sound.
The Defender, a 92-foot-long (28-meter-long) boat, was found Sunday by a team led by Richard Simon, a commercial diver from Coventry, Connecticut.
Simon said he had been interested in the story of the Defender for years. He spent months going over known sonar and underwater mapping surveys of the bottom of the sound, as well as government documents obtained under the Freedom of Information Act, to identify any anomaly that fit the size of the sub.
“A submarine has a very distinct shape,” he said. “It needs to be 100 feet long and 13 feet in diameter. So I made a list of everything that was that long and there was one target on that list.”
Simon then assembled a group of top wreck divers to determine if the Defender was in the location he had identified.
Poor tidal conditions forced them to abandon an attempt last Friday. They returned on Sunday and discovered the Defender lying on the bottom, more than 150 feet (45 meters) beneath the water’s surface, off the coast of Old Saybrook.
“It was legitimately hiding in plain sight,” he said. “It’s on the charts. It’s known about in Long Island Sound, just no one knew what it was.”
Simon described the agony of waiting on the deck of his research vessel, staring at a dive buoy in the fog and waiting for his two divers to surface. Once they did and confirmed they had found a sub, the team erupted in “pure joy,” he said.
Simon said he didn’t want to give the exact depth, because he said that could give away the sub’s location.
The submarine, originally named the Lake, was built by millionaire Simon Lake and his Bridgeport-based Lake Torpedo Boat Company in hopes of winning a competition for a US Navy contract, according to NavSource Online, a website dedicated to preserving naval history.
It was experimental vessel, with wheels to move along the sea bottom and a door that allowed divers to be released underwater, Simon said.
The company lost that competition and Lake then tried refitting the boat for minesweeping, salvage and rescue work, renaming it the Defender. But he never found a buyer. It was a well-known sub and was even visited by aviator Amelia Earhart in 1929, Simon said.
But the submarine spent many years unused, docked in New London before eventually being abandoned on a mud flat near Old Saybrook. It was scuttled by the US Army Corps of Engineers in 1946, but the corps never disclosed where, Simon said.
Simon said it was clear when his team found the wreckage that it was indeed the Defender. The length, the size and shape of protrusions on the submarine’s distinct keel, and the shape and location of diving planes characteristic of Lake-built vessels, all helped identify it, he said.
Simon and his team plan to spend the summer diving on the sub, filming it and taking photographs. He said he and the company he and his wife own, Shoreline Diving, put up the money for the search. He said he hasn’t figured out how to monetize the find, but said that wasn’t the goal in looking for it.
He has already contacted the Navy to see if it would be interested in helping preserve the wreckage.
The ship has some protections under what is known as the Abandoned Shipwreck Act, a 1988 law that would allow it to be treated as an archaeological or historical site instead of a commercial property to be salvaged, he said..
“So, as a wreck diver, I can go visit history; I can touch it; I can experience it,” he said. “It’s just a different connection to history, to the past that we don’t have in any other activity.”

Photographer rejects international award, reveals his work was AI-generated

Photographer rejects international award, reveals his work was AI-generated
Updated 55 min 49 sec ago
Arab News

Photographer rejects international award, reveals his work was AI-generated

Photographer rejects international award, reveals his work was AI-generated
  • Organizers said they were ‘deliberately misled,’ did not know the extent to which AI was involved
  • ‘Pseudomnesia: The Electrician’ won creative open category at the Sony World Photography Award
Updated 55 min 49 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: A Berlin-based artist refused last week an international photography award, revealing he had submitted a photo generated by artificial intelligence.

Boris Eldagsen’s submission, “Pseudomnesia: The Electrician,” won the creative open category at this year’s Sony World Photography Award, CNN Style reported.

The black and white photo shows two women, the older crouching behind the younger, and another person’s hands touching the latter’s shoulder and breast.

The contest organizers said they were made aware of some AI involvement but did not know to what extent it had been used in the creation of the image.

Eldagsen said he hoped for the introduction of “separate competitions for AI-generated images.”

In a statement on April 13, the German artist said: “AI images and photography should not compete with each other in an award like this. They are different entities. AI is not photography.

“Therefore, I will not accept the award.”

Eldagsen requested that his prize money be donated to a photography festival in Odesa, Ukraine, instead.

The artist created his entry by submitting commands to an AI generator several times, altering and refining it using the techniques of inpainting, outpainting, and prompt whispering, according to Art News website.

World Photography Organization, the contest’s organizers, said in a statement: “As he has now decided to decline his award, we have suspended our activities with him and in keeping with his wishes have removed him from the competition.

“Given his actions and subsequent statement noting his deliberate attempts at misleading us, and therefore invalidating the warranties he provided, we no longer feel we are able to engage in a meaningful and constructive dialogue with him.”

The organizers added that they recognized “the importance of this subject and its impact on image-making today,” but these awards “always have been and will continue to be a platform for championing the excellence and skill of photographers and artists working in the medium.”

Last year, an AI-generated painting by Jason M. Allen, titled “Théâtre d’Opéra Spatial,” won the Colorado State Fair’s annual art competition.

“Pseudomnesia | The Electrician” by Boris Eldagsen (Sourced)

 

Topics: AI photography art

Related

Snapchat’s virtual Ramadan Mall returns for second year
Media
Snapchat’s virtual Ramadan Mall returns for second year
Kuwait News’ first virtual presenter makes bad headlines among Arab social media users
Media
Kuwait News’ first virtual presenter makes bad headlines among Arab social media users

Skyrocketing dessert prices deprive Lebanese children of a sweet Eid

Skyrocketing dessert prices deprive Lebanese children of a sweet Eid
Updated 18 April 2023
Bassam Zaazaa

Skyrocketing dessert prices deprive Lebanese children of a sweet Eid

Skyrocketing dessert prices deprive Lebanese children of a sweet Eid
  • Parents tell Arab News they are forced to make their children share individual portions
  • Some households buy them once a week, while others avoid passing by sweetshops so as not to upset their children
Updated 18 April 2023
Bassam Zaazaa

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s cash-strapped economy and financial meltdown has pushed many parents to compromise on buying Ramadan sweets, while some households have been utterly deprived of traditional delicacies.
With Eid Al-Fitr just around the corner, skyrocketing prices of Ramadan sweets have made many types of special sweets like kallaj, baklava, znoud el-sit, shoaibeyyat and others unaffordable for those wishing to enjoy a sugary taste after a long fast.
“My salary permits me to purchase only two sweets, daily … my two kids share one piece and my parents share one. I haven’t tasted sweets for over two weeks,” Rania Mustafa, a single mother, told Arab News on Tuesday.
Mustafa was standing at a street corner outside Makari and Cherkawi, a familiar sweetshop in Beirut’s busy Mar Elias Street, checking what her budget would allow.
“I’ve been wanting to save 500,000 Lebanese pounds ($5) to buy some sweets for Eid. I couldn’t. Now it’s either sweets for today’s iftar or for Eid,” said Mustafa.
Standing inside the shop, a customer, who requested anonymity, said sweets are “unaffordable” this Ramadan.
“I just bought sweets because we are invited to my son-in-law’s house … it’s shameful to go empty handed. My husband, daughter and I haven’t had sweets this Ramadan,” she said.
Serving sweets when family and friends are invited is a social tradition in Lebanon.
Mohamed Al-Cherkawi, co-partner of the shop, told Arab News: “This year has been so bad, and the market has been so slow. The clients’ purchase power decreased by over 50 percent because of the ailing economy and inflation.”
He said in ordinary days during Ramadan, people used to come at 3 p.m. to buy sweets by the dozen, but not anymore.
“We had 700 clients a day during Ramadan, but since the economic crisis, the average dropped to 150 clients a day,” said Al-Cherkawi.
Despite having reduced the prices, baklava sales went down over 80 percent, he said, due to the lack of customers.
Having just stepped out of neighboring sweetshop Al-Chami, in Karakon Al-Drouz area, Rana Ismail, a mother of three children, exclaimed: “Sweets! What sweets? My husband’s salary allows us to buy Ramadan sweets once a week.”
When asked about the bag of sweets she was carrying, she drew a bitter smile on her face replying: “I lied to my kids and told them their dad had a raise, and we will have extra types of delicacies for Eid. But the truth is I borrowed money from my neighbor to do so.”
Raed Abdul Salam, a banker and father of four children, said: “I haven’t entered a sweetshop throughout Ramadan! Prices are unreasonably high … the only time we had Ramadan delicacies was over an invite.”
He noted that he avoids passing by sweetshops when his kids are with him to spare them from their cravings.
Wissam Al-Hariri, manager of Fakhani Sweets, said there has been a loss of over 50 percent in purchasing power among customers.
“Kallaj is our highest seller … previously we used to sell them per dozen! Since Ramadan last year we have been selling them per piece because clients cannot afford (them). Many of our clients have stopped coming.”
Sharing his first name only, Ahmad walked out of the famous Al-Rachidi Sweets in Dar El-Fatwa area with just three sweets.
“I purchased two pieces of usmalleyye and one ward el-cham for 235,000 pounds. Two pieces for my four kids, and I’ll share one with my wife.”
The shop’s owner, Hussam Al-Rachidi, told Arab News that over 50 percent of his ordinary clients have disappeared.”
“Many clients who used to purchase sweets in kilograms, are now buying per piece,” added Al-Rachidi, who stressed that those who have access to dollars could still afford to buy sweets in decent quantities.
 

Topics: #Lebanon sweets

Related

Boycott threat to Lebanon parliamentary session in row over municipal elections
Middle-East
Boycott threat to Lebanon parliamentary session in row over municipal elections
Lebanon municipal services face paralysis amid election doubts
Middle-East
Lebanon municipal services face paralysis amid election doubts

Egyptian female Islamic chanters break into male-dominated field

Egyptian female Islamic chanters break into male-dominated field
Updated 18 April 2023
Reuters

Egyptian female Islamic chanters break into male-dominated field

Egyptian female Islamic chanters break into male-dominated field
  • "I felt women were underrepresented in this field and I wanted us to take part in developing the art form of chanting," said Neaema Fathy
  • Now 27, she is the founder of "Al Hoor" - an all female Islamic chanting troupe in Egypt
Updated 18 April 2023
Reuters

CAIRO: Neaema Fathy became fascinated by a form of Islamic chanting known as “Inshad” after first hearing it at the religious festivals she attended as a child with her family in Egypt.
Then at the age of 17, her mother encouraged her to learn “Maqamat” — the art of singing Arabic music melodies which would prepare her for Inshad chanting. She sought help from singers from the Cairo Opera House.
Now 27, she is the founder of “Al Hoor” — an all female Islamic chanting troupe in Egypt.
“I felt women were underrepresented in this field and I wanted us to take part in developing the art form of chanting,” she said. Inshad chants are songs that praise God or the Prophet and his family.
The troupe was initially met with skepticism as Egyptian society was accustomed to chanting by the male voice, Fathy said. “Some people were waiting to see if these girls will deserve to be celebrated or will they disappoint,” added Fathy.
Shaimaa El Nouby, another Egyptian female chanter, said she faced similar challenges. “I was told that the female voice is forbidden and that I’m only looking for attention.”
A professional chanter with over 12 years of experience, El Nouby has expanded her career by creating the Artistic Heritage Collection Association, which aims to protect Egypt’s artistic heritage.
“I want to develop chanting as an art form while protecting the old schools of Inshad,” she said.

Topics: Egypt Inshad Islamic religious songs

Related

Embrace the spirit of Eid through the eyes of Four Seasons Egypt
Corporate News
Embrace the spirit of Eid through the eyes of Four Seasons Egypt
Egyptian filmmaker Haya Khairat to win cinematography award at Cannes Film Fest  
Lifestyle
Egyptian filmmaker Haya Khairat to win cinematography award at Cannes Film Fest  

American jazz piano great Ahmad Jamal dead at 92

US jazz pianist and composer, Ahmad Jamal. (AFP file photo)
US jazz pianist and composer, Ahmad Jamal. (AFP file photo)
Updated 17 April 2023
AFP

American jazz piano great Ahmad Jamal dead at 92

US jazz pianist and composer, Ahmad Jamal. (AFP file photo)
  • The New Yorker, writing last year to mark the release of some unissued recordings, said that in the 1950s “his musical concept was one of the great innovations of the time, even if its spare, audacious originality was lost on many listeners”
Updated 17 April 2023
AFP

WASHINGTON: Ahmad Jamal, a towering and influential US jazz pianist, composer and band leader whose career spanned more than seven decades, died at age 92 on Sunday, according to news reports.
Jamal’s widow Laura Hess-Hey confirmed his death, The Washington Post reported, while his daughter Sumayah Jamal told The New York Times the cause was prostate cancer. Music news outlets in France and Britain also reported his death.
Jamal was friends with music greats such as Miles Davis, and influenced his work and that of other musicians, including the pianist McCoy Tyner.
Born Frederick Russell Jones in Pittsburgh, Jamal converted to Islam in 1950. He won myriad awards over the course of his career, including France’s prestigious Ordre des Arts and des Lettres in 2007 and a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2017.
Jamal was credited with luring a larger pop audience to enjoy jazz.
His playing style was described as lean, with The Post citing his “less-is-more dynamics.” One technique he used to great effect was placing silence between notes.
The New Yorker, writing last year to mark the release of some unissued recordings, said that in the 1950s “his musical concept was one of the great innovations of the time, even if its spare, audacious originality was lost on many listeners.”
Jamal’s commercial breakthrough was a 1958 album entitled “Ahmad Jamal at the Pershing: But Not for Me.” It stayed on the Billboard magazine charts for more than 100 weeks. The New York Times said it became one of the best-selling instrumental records of its time.
Dozens more followed in what The Times called “a catalog sprinkled with gems.”
In his autobiography, Davis the trumpeter wrote of Jamal: “He knocked me out with his concept of space, his lightness of touch, his understatement, and the way he phrased notes and chords and passages.”
In an interview late last year with The Times, Jamal said: “I’m still evolving, whenever I sit down at the piano.”
“I still come up with some fresh ideas,” he added.

 

Topics: US jazz pianist Ahmad Jamal

Related

Spanish sportswoman Beatriz Flamini leaves a cave in Los Gauchos, near Motril on April 14, 2023 after spending 500 days inside.
Offbeat
Spanish climber ends 500 days of isolation in underground cave
Free bird: Indian man asks zoo for feathered friend’s release
Offbeat
Free bird: Indian man asks zoo for feathered friend’s release

Football wife loses divorce settlement bid for half PSG defender Achraf Hakimi’s wealth registered in mother’s name

Football wife loses divorce settlement bid for half PSG defender Achraf Hakimi’s wealth registered in mother’s name
Updated 16 April 2023
Arab News

Football wife loses divorce settlement bid for half PSG defender Achraf Hakimi’s wealth registered in mother’s name

Football wife loses divorce settlement bid for half PSG defender Achraf Hakimi’s wealth registered in mother’s name
  • To Hiba Abouk’s surprise, the Moroccan defender had no properties, money in the bank
  • She lodged divorce claim and demanded half of the World Cup star’s fortune following his involvement in rape probe
Updated 16 April 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: The wife of Paris Saint-Germain’s Achraf Hakimi went to a French court seeking a divorce and half his wealth following his involvement in an alleged rape, but walked away empty-handed.
To the 36-year-old Spanish wife Hiba Abouk’s surprise, the Moroccan defender had no properties or money in the bank, or so she was told by the court, as Hakimi had registered his fortune in his mother’s name.
According to media reports, the wife lodged her divorce claim and demanded half of the World Cup star’s fortune before she discovered the bitter truth that Hakimi’s mother had it all.
French prosecutors said in March that 24-year-old Hakimi had been indicted on rape charges after being questioned by investigators.
Following the news that Hakimi had been placed under judicial supervision, Abouk, who at the time was holidaying in Dubai with their two children, was reported to have decided to part from her husband. Hakimi and Abouk had been married in February 2020.
The media reported that court officials had told Abouk that her husband legally owned nothing and that all his millions, and even his PSG salary, were registered under his mother’s name.
Morocco World News reported last year that the star was the sixth highest-paid African footballer, earning more than $215,000 a week.
His wife was astonished when she was told by the court that more than 80 percent of his salary is credited to his mother’s bank account.
He appears to have no properties, cars, or jewelry registered in his name.
Media reports have estimated Hakimi’s wealth to exceed $70 million. It is registered in the name of his mother, who purchases everything he wants.
Hakimi’s lawyer, Fanny Colin, said that her client being indicted was an “obligatory step for any person being accused of rape,” and would allow the footballer to defend himself.

Topics: PSG Achraf Hakimi divorce

Related

French prosecutors open rape investigation into PSG’s Achraf Hakimi
Sport
French prosecutors open rape investigation into PSG’s Achraf Hakimi
Hakimi fires Morocco into quarter-finals after Malawi scare
Sport
Hakimi fires Morocco into quarter-finals after Malawi scare

Latest updates

No respite in Sudan as truce falls apart, rivals battle
No respite in Sudan as truce falls apart, rivals battle
Wreckage of submarine found by divers in Long Island Sound
Wreckage of submarine found by divers in Long Island Sound
Mubadala-backed M42 acquires Bridgepoint’s dialysis firm Diaverum in huge healthcare deal
Mubadala-backed M42 acquires Bridgepoint’s dialysis firm Diaverum in huge healthcare deal
UK says Russian hackers aim to attack key infrastructure
UK says Russian hackers aim to attack key infrastructure
Saudi Arabia’s inaugural Islamic Arts Biennale extended until May 23 
Saudi Arabia’s inaugural Islamic Arts Biennale extended until May 23 

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.