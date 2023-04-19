You are here

  • Home
  • Russian spy ships planning North Sea sabotage: media report

Russian spy ships planning North Sea sabotage: media report

Russian spy ships planning North Sea sabotage: media report
Security walks in front of the landfall facility of the Baltic Sea gas pipeline Nord Stream 2 in Lubmin, Germany, September 19, 2022. (Reuters/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/paw84

Updated 13 sec ago
AFP

Russian spy ships planning North Sea sabotage: media report

Russian spy ships planning North Sea sabotage: media report
  • The Kremlin on Wednesday dismissed the media claims as a "mistake" and "without basis"
  • A joint investigation conducted by public television stations NRK in Norway, DR in Denmark, SVT in Sweden and YLE in Finland claimed Moscow is using dozens of military and civilian vessels to collect information
Updated 13 sec ago
AFP

STOCKHOLM: A documentary being aired by Nordic public broadcasters Wednesday claims Russia is suspected of having a spy program in the North Sea planning the sabotage of energy infrastructures in Northern Europe.
The Kremlin on Wednesday dismissed the media claims as a “mistake” and “without basis,” reiterating its appeal for “a transparent and impartial international inquiry” into the sabotage of the Baltic Sea Nord Stream gas pipelines in September 2022.
A joint investigation conducted by public television stations NRK in Norway, DR in Denmark, SVT in Sweden and YLE in Finland claimed Moscow is using dozens of military and civilian vessels to collect information on wind farms and communication cables.
The report cited intelligence officials in the Nordic countries.
The Russian spy program is known by the acronym GUGI, or the Main Directorate of Deep-Sea Research, according to DR.
One ship documented was the Admiral Vladimirsky, officially an oceanographic research vessel, that was observed sailing near large offshore windfarm parks off Britain and Denmark at the end of 2022.
When a DR team approached the vessel in a dinghy, masked and heavily-armed men appeared on deck, an excerpt published by the Danish broadcaster showed.
Russian intelligence is also accused of using fishing trawlers, cargo ships and even yachts kitted out with underwater and radio surveillance technology, the investigation claimed.
The documentary, titled “The Shadow War,” says Norwegian police who boarded two Russian fishing trawlers discovered old Soviet-era radios, with an operator in a locked compartment.
In Sweden, 27 suspect vessels have allegedly sailed through its waters or docked in its ports in the past five years, SVT said.
In Norway, over a period of 10 years, at least 50 Russian vessels “had the possibility to collect information clandestinely,” according to a tally based on the ships’ Automatic Identification System (AIS), NRK said.
Segments of the documentary have already been released, with the full report due to be broadcast late Wednesday.
It elicited an immediate response from Moscow, which has blamed the West for the spectacular sabotage involving the explosions of Nord Stream pipelines linking Russia to Germany.
“The media in these countries have made a mistake in their investigation,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
“They prefer to once again accuse Russia without basis.”
“We would prefer that they focus more attention on the attacks against Nord Stream and on a transparent and impartial international inquiry,” he said.

Topics: Russia Nord Stream 2 pipeline spy programme

Related

In this picture provided by Swedish Coast Guard, a leak from Nord Stream 2 is seen, on Sept. 28, 2022. (AP)
World
UN Security Council rejects Russian demand for Nord Stream probe
Kremlin: Important to identify object found next to Nord Stream pipeline
World
Kremlin: Important to identify object found next to Nord Stream pipeline

Ukraine: US-made Patriot guided missile systems arrive

Ukraine: US-made Patriot guided missile systems arrive
Updated 12 sec ago
AP

Ukraine: US-made Patriot guided missile systems arrive

Ukraine: US-made Patriot guided missile systems arrive
  • The Patriot can target aircraft, cruise missiles and shorter-range ballistic missiles
  • Delivery a landmark event, allowing Ukrainians to knock out Russian targets at a greater distance
Updated 12 sec ago
AP
KYIV: Ukraine’s defense minister said Wednesday his country has received U.S-made Patriot surface-to-air guided missile systems it has long craved and which Kyiv hopes will help shield it from Russian strikes during the war.
“Today, our beautiful Ukrainian sky becomes more secure because Patriot air defense systems have arrived in Ukraine,” Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said in a tweet.
Ukrainian officials have previously said the arrival of Patriot systems, which Washington agreed to send last October, would be a major boost and a milestone in the war against Moscow’s full-scale invasion.
The Patriot can target aircraft, cruise missiles and shorter-range ballistic missiles. Russia has used that weaponry to bombard Ukraine, including residential areas and civilian infrastructure, especially the power supply over the winter.
Ukrainian air force spokesman Yurii Ihnat said late Tuesday that delivery of the system would be a landmark event, allowing Ukrainians to knock out Russian targets at a greater distance.
Reznikov thanked the people of the United States, Germany and the Netherlands, without saying how many systems had been delivered nor when.
Germany’s federal government website on Tuesday listed a Patriot system as among the military items delivered within the past week to Ukraine, and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock confirmed that to lawmakers in Berlin on Wednesday.
Reznikov said he had first asked for Patriot systems when he visited the US in August 2021, five months before the full-scale invasion by the Kremlin’s forces and seven years after Russia illegally annexed Ukraine’s Crimea peninsula. He described possessing the system as “a dream” but said he was told in the US at the time that it was “impossible.”
Ukrainian personnel have been trained on the Patriot battery, which can need as many as 90 troops to operate and maintain it.
“Our air defenders have mastered (the Patriot systems) as far as they could. And our partners have kept their word,” Reznikov wrote.
Experts have cautioned that the system’s effectiveness is limited, and it may not be a game changer in the war, even though it will add to Ukraine’s arsenal against its bigger enemy.
The Patriot was first deployed by the US in the 1980s. The system costs approximately $4 million per round and the launchers cost about $10 million each, analysts say. At such a cost, it’s not advantageous to use the Patriot to shoot down the far smaller and cheaper Iranian drones that Russia has been buying and using in Ukraine.
Kyiv officials have reported daily civilian, but not military, casualties from Russian bombardment.
At least four civilians were killed and 27 others were injured in Ukraine on Tuesday and overnight, the press office of Ukraine’s defense ministry reported.
A 50-year-old man and 44-year-old woman were killed in a Russian airstrike on a border town in the northeastern Kharkiv region, its Gov. Oleh Syniehubov said in televised remarks.
Russian forces launched 12 rocket, artillery, mortar, tank and drone attacks on Ukraine’s southern Kherson region, its Gov. Oleksandr Prokudin said, killing one civilian at a market in the center of Kherson, the region’s namesake capital, and a nearby school.
A woman was killed and another was wounded in northern Ukraine after Russian forces shelled the border village of Richki from multiple rocket launchers, the local military administration said.
Russian forces also fired nighttime exploding drones at Ukraine’s southern Odesa region.

UK says Russian hackers aim to attack key infrastructure

UK says Russian hackers aim to attack key infrastructure
Updated 21 min 12 sec ago
AP

UK says Russian hackers aim to attack key infrastructure

UK says Russian hackers aim to attack key infrastructure
  • Cabinet Minister Oliver Dowden said the threat comes from hackers sympathetic to Russia though not necessarily directed by the Russian state
  • He described them as the cyber equivalent of the Wagner Group
Updated 21 min 12 sec ago
AP

LONDON: Russian hackers are seeking to “disrupt or destroy” Britain’s critical infrastructure and not enough is being done to stop them, UK government officials said Wednesday.
Britain’s National Cyber Security Center issued an official threat notice to operators of Britain’s electricity, water and other critical systems, telling them to boost their defenses.
“I don’t think we are yet doing enough to protect our infrastructure from the cyber threats emerging from Russia-aligning groups,” the center’s chief, Lindy Cameron, said.
Cabinet Minister Oliver Dowden said the threat comes from hackers sympathetic to Russia though not necessarily directed by the Russian state. He described them as the cyber equivalent of the Wagner Group, the private Russian company with mercenaries fighting in Ukraine.
He said that while the alleged hackers currently lack the capacity to do widespread damage to UK systems, the threat is growing.
“Disclosing this threat is not something we do lightly,” but it’s necessary for “companies to understand the current risk they face, and take action to defend themselves and the country,” Dowden said at a cybersecurity conference in Belfast.
“These are the companies in charge of keeping our country running. Of keeping the lights on,” he said. “Our shared prosperity depends on them taking their own security seriously.”
The National Cyber Security Center, a branch of UK cyber intelligence agency GCHQ, said cyberattackers could begin to broaden their focus from Ukraine to the wider West as the war drags on.
Cameron also sounded a warning about the “dramatic rise of China as a technology superpower.”
“What I’m saying about China is that China is, as we say in the integrated review, an epoch-defining threat,” she told British broadcaster Sky News. “The scale and pace of their ambition and technology is something that all of the people here at the conference need to take seriously and think about how it is that we build security into our future technology to keep our people safe.”

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict UK Hackers

Related

Ukrainian hackers say they have compromised Russian spy who hacked Democrats in 2016
World
Ukrainian hackers say they have compromised Russian spy who hacked Democrats in 2016
Calls for UK to probe reported hacking of ex-PM Liz Truss’s phone
World
Calls for UK to probe reported hacking of ex-PM Liz Truss’s phone

8 Indonesian fishermen feared dead, 11 rescued off Australia

8 Indonesian fishermen feared dead, 11 rescued off Australia
Updated 49 min 6 sec ago
AP

8 Indonesian fishermen feared dead, 11 rescued off Australia

8 Indonesian fishermen feared dead, 11 rescued off Australia
  • The survivors were spotted Monday by the Australian Border Force
  • Rescue helicopter was deployed and winched all 11 aboard in failing light
Updated 49 min 6 sec ago
AP

CANBERRA: Eight Indonesian fishermen are feared drowned and another 11 have been rescued after spending six days without food or water on a barren island off the northwest Australian coast after a powerful tropical cyclone, authorities said Wednesday.
Two primitive wooden Indonesian fishing boats were caught in the path of Cyclone Ilsa, which made landfall Friday as Australia’s most powerful storm in eight years, with winds gusting at an apparent record of 289 kilometers per hour.
One of the boats, Putri Jaya, sank in “extreme weather conditions” on April 11 or 12 while Ilsa was gathering strength over the Indian Ocean and heading toward the coast, Australian Maritime Safety Authority said in a statement, citing survivors.
The other boat, Express 1, ran aground with 10 men aboard in the early hours of April 12 on Bedwell Island, a sandy outcrop some 300 kilometers (200 miles) west of the Australian coastal tourist town of Broome, the authority said. The only known survivor from the Putri Jaya spent 30 hours in the water before washing ashore on the same island, the statement said.
“They all remained (on Bedwell Island) for six days without food and water before being rescued on Monday night,” the authority said.
The Putri Jaya survivor had tied himself to a fuel can to stay afloat at sea before swimming to the island, said Putu Sudayana, head of Indonesia’s search and rescue agency in Kupang, the capital of East Nusa Tenggara province where the fishermen live in the eastern part of the Indonesian archipelago.
The survivors were spotted Monday by the Australian Border Force, which patrols Australia’s northern approaches for smuggling and other illegal activity, from a plane on a routine surveillance mission. A Broome-based rescue helicopter was deployed and winched all 11 aboard in failing light.
Gordon Watt, a manager at helicopter provider PHI Aviation, said the rescue helicopter crew had been unable to land on the sand.
“They had to conduct winch recoveries which, in itself, is a challenging task,” Watt said. “The time of day meant that nightfall was upon the crew during the rescue, so they had to transition to using night vision goggles.”
The survivors were taken to Broome Hospital where Border Force said in a statement they were reported to “be in good health despite their ordeal.”
“This incident highlights the dangers of undertaking journeys in small boats unsuited to rough seas and adverse weather events, both of which are common in Australia’s northern waters,” the statement said.
The survivors have been flown from Broome to the northern city of Darwin, from where they will be flown back to Indonesia, the statement said.
Indonesia’s consulate in Darwin requested to meet the fishermen and provide them with assistance, Indonesia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement. The consulate would facilitate their repatriation, the statement said, thanking Australian agencies for their help.
The Australian Maritime Safety Authority, which manages searches and rescues in Australian waters, did not immediately respond when asked Wednesday if there was a search for other potential survivors.
Bedwell Island is part of the Rowley Shoals, a group of three coral reefs.
The missing Indonesian fishermen are expected to be the only fatalities from Ilsa, which was a maximum Category 5 cyclone when it crossed the Pilbara region coast of Western Australia state southwest of Broome.
A gust of 289kph recorded on an island off the Pilbara coast was the fastest ever recorded by Australia’s weather bureau equipment in the country. While the reading remains preliminary and requires further analysis, the bureau said Tuesday it beats the previous record of 267kph set by Cyclone Vance on the Pilbara coast in 1999.

Topics: Australia

Related

Two Indonesian fishermen dead, 15 missing after collision
World
Two Indonesian fishermen dead, 15 missing after collision
Indonesian fishermen return home after release from Philippines militants
World
Indonesian fishermen return home after release from Philippines militants

Nigerian schoolgirls escape kidnappers in northwest

Nigerian schoolgirls escape kidnappers in northwest
Updated 19 April 2023
AFP

Nigerian schoolgirls escape kidnappers in northwest

Nigerian schoolgirls escape kidnappers in northwest
Updated 19 April 2023
AFP

KANO: Eight Nigerian schoolgirls have escaped from kidnappers in northwest Kaduna State two weeks after they were abducted on their way to school, a government official said.
The students of Government Secondary School Awon in Kachia district were seized on April 3 in the latest abduction of pupils in the region, Samuel Aruwan, Kaduna state internal affairs commissioner said in a statement late Tuesday.
Abductions for ransom and intercommunal attacks have been on the rise again especially in northwest Nigeria after a lull during elections in February and March for the presidency and governorship posts.
The government has recently also lifted restrictions on cash bank notes put in place as part of a cash exchange policy intended partly it said to curb ransom payment to kidnappers.
“The eight female students... have escaped from the terrorists’ den,” Aruwan said, without giving their ages.
Nigeria’s government last year branded criminal militia gangs as terrorist organizations in part to facilitate military action against them.
Aruwan had initially said 10 students of the school which runs day classes were taken before revising the number to eight.
All the hostages escaped from “a thick forest” on the border between Kaduna and central Niger State and walked for several days before reaching a location where they were given shelter, said Aruwan.
The students were taken for medical checks before being reunited with their families, while soldiers combed the forest for the abductors, he added.
Gunmen killed 33 people over the weekend in an attack on another farming village in Kaduna state, where intercommunal herder-farmer violence often flares.
The assailants stormed a village in Zangon Kataf district on Saturday, opening fire on residents and torching homes as people tried to flee, a local government official said.
Insecurity will be a major challenges for President-elect Bola Tinubu, the ruling APC party candidate who won a presidential ballot in February marred by technical problems and opposition claims of vote-rigging.
Kaduna is one of several states in northwest and central Nigeria terrorized by gangs who raid villages, kill and abduct residents, loot and burn homes.
Hundreds of students have been kidnapped in the regions over the last two years.
Almost all were released after their families made ransom payments.
There has been concern among officials and analysts about growing ties between bandits motivated by money and jihadists waging a 14-year old armed rebellion in Nigeria’s northeast.
Last year Kaduna state governor Malam Nasir El-Rufa’i warned that Ansaru and Boko Haram jihadist groups were setting up camps in the state’s Birnin Gwari district from their traditional northeast stronghold.

Topics: Nigeria School girls Education

Related

Gunmen kidnap 80, including children, in northwest Nigeria
World
Gunmen kidnap 80, including children, in northwest Nigeria
Nigerian cash crisis brings pain: ‘Everything is just tough’
World
Nigerian cash crisis brings pain: ‘Everything is just tough’

South Asia home to world’s highest number of child brides – UN

South Asia home to world’s highest number of child brides – UN
Updated 19 April 2023
Reuters

South Asia home to world’s highest number of child brides – UN

South Asia home to world’s highest number of child brides – UN
  • There are 290 million child brides in the region, accounting for 45 percent of the global total
  • Many parents saw marriage as the best option for daughters who had limited options to study during COVID-19 lockdowns
Updated 19 April 2023
Reuters

NEW DELHI: South Asia is home to highest number of child brides in the world as increased financial pressures and school closures due to COVID-19 forced families to marry off their young daughters, according to new estimates released by UNICEF on Wednesday.
There were 290 million child brides in the region, accounting for 45 percent of the global total, the children’s agency of the United Nations said, calling for more efforts to end the practice.
“The fact that South Asia has the highest child marriage burden in the world is nothing short of tragic,” said Noala Skinner, UNICEF’s regional director for South Asia, said in a statement.
“Child marriage locks girls out of learning, puts their health and wellbeing at risk and compromises their future. Every girl who gets married as a child is one girl too many.”
A new study by the agency that also included interviews and discussions across 16 locations in Bangladesh, India and Nepal found that many parents saw marriage as the best option for daughters who had limited options to study during COVID-19 lockdowns.
The legal age of marriage for females is 20 in Nepal, 18 in India, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh and 16 in Afghanistan. It is 16 in Pakistan except for Sindh province, where the minimum age is 18.
The UN study also found that families were pushed by financial strains during the pandemic to marry their daughters young in order to reduce costs at home.
The agency said potential solutions identified in discussions include enacting social protection measures to counter poverty, protecting every child’s right to education, ensuring an adequate framework to enforce the law and making more efforts to address social norms.
“We must do more and strengthen partnerships to empower girls through education, including comprehensive sexuality education, and equipping them with skills, while supporting communities to come together to end this deeply rooted practice,” said Björn Andersson, Asia-Pacific regional director of the United Nations Population Fund.

Topics: south asia UN child brides

Related

India leads global decline in child marriages: UN
World
India leads global decline in child marriages: UN
‘Game-changer’ phone app aims to end child marriage in Bangladesh
Science & Technology
‘Game-changer’ phone app aims to end child marriage in Bangladesh

Latest updates

No respite in Sudan as truce falls apart, rivals battle
No respite in Sudan as truce falls apart, rivals battle
Russian spy ships planning North Sea sabotage: media report
Russian spy ships planning North Sea sabotage: media report
Ukraine: US-made Patriot guided missile systems arrive
Ukraine: US-made Patriot guided missile systems arrive
Wreckage of submarine found by divers in Long Island Sound
Wreckage of submarine found by divers in Long Island Sound
Mubadala-backed M42 acquires Bridgepoint’s dialysis firm Diaverum in huge healthcare deal
Mubadala-backed M42 acquires Bridgepoint’s dialysis firm Diaverum in huge healthcare deal

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.