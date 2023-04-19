You are here

US imposes sanctions on network supporting Iran's drone, military programs

US imposes sanctions on network supporting Iran’s drone, military programs
The US imposes sanctions on a procurement network it accused of supporting Iran's drone and military programs, targeting companies and suppliers in China, Iran and elsewhere in the fresh action aimed at increasing pressure on Tehran. (Twitter photo)
US imposes sanctions on network supporting Iran's drone, military programs

US imposes sanctions on network supporting Iran’s drone, military programs
  • The US Treasury Department in a statement said it imposed sanctions on the head of Iran’s Pardazan System Namad Arman
WASHINGTON: The United States on Wednesday imposed sanctions on a procurement network it accused of supporting Iran’s drone and military programs, targeting companies and suppliers in China, Iran and elsewhere in the fresh action aimed at increasing pressure on Tehran.
The US Treasury Department in a statement said it imposed sanctions on the head of Iran’s Pardazan System Namad Arman (PASNA), which was already under US sanctions, and the entity’s front companies and suppliers in Iran, Malaysia, Hong Kong and China that Washington said have enabled PASNA’s procurement of goods and technology.
“The network sanctioned today has procured goods and technology for the Iranian government and its defense industry and UAV program,” the Treasury’s Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, Brian Nelson, said in the statement.
“Treasury will continue to enforce its sanctions against Iran’s military procurement efforts that contribute to regional insecurity and global instability.”

French publisher asks UK police to cease investigation

French publisher asks UK police to cease investigation
French publisher asks UK police to cease investigation

French publisher asks UK police to cease investigation
LONDON: A French publisher called on British police Wednesday to cease their investigation of an employee who it said was arrested on his way to the London Book Fair and questioned for hours about French President Emmanuel Macron’s government and his pension reforms that sparked months of protests.
Ernest Moret, foreign rights manager at Editions La Fabrique, was freed Tuesday but had his phone and work computer seized by police and was told to return to the UK in four weeks, the publisher said.
Circumstances over his arrest remained unclear two days after Moret was detained and questioned after arriving at St. Pancras railway station on Monday night from Paris.
London’s Metropolitan Police wouldn’t name Moret or provide information about why he was stopped.
But a police spokesperson said a 28-year-old man stopped at the train station when Moret arrived was interviewed by port officers under a law that allows them to question someone who may be involved in terrorism. Under the law, an officer may stop and question someone without grounds for suspecting the person is or has been involved in terrorism.
The publishers said officers justified questioning Moret by claiming he participated in the turbulent protests against Macron’s decision to raise the age of retirement from 62 to 64.
The publisher, which said French authorities had been complicit in the matter, suggested they had “whispered” questions to their British counterparts. In addition to the “disturbing questions” about the French government, Moret was also asked to name anti-government authors the publisher worked with.
“Asking the representative of a publishing house, in an anti-terrorism context, questions about his authors’ opinions means pushing even further the logic of political censorship and repression of dissenting views,” La Fabrique said. “In a context of increasing authoritarianism of the French government, in the midst of a social movement, this element is chilling.”
Police said the man was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of willfully obstructing their examination.
The publisher said Moret was arrested for refusing to provide passwords to unlock his phone.
A person being questioned under the Terrorism Act of 2000 can be found in violation of the law if they don’t provide passwords or codes to unlock electronic devices, according to the law.
A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said the suspect had been been released on bail on Tuesday evening. No charges were filed, but the investigation continued.
The French Foreign Ministry said it had no information or comment on what led to the arrest. It said it had offered Moret consular protection.

MUTTERSHOLTZ, France: President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday said protesters bashing pots and pans would not help France forward as he toured the country hoping to turn the page on his unpopular pension reform.
Pot-bashing, a form of protest with a long history in France, began during Macron’s address to the nation on Monday evening after he signed the bill into law over the weekend.
Police pushed back dozens of protesters banging kitchenware earlier in the day ahead of the president’s arrival in the eastern village of Muttersholtz in the Alsace region.
“Saucepans will not allow France to move forward,” Macron said as he visited a wood factory in the village.
“The reality across the country is not just those making noise with pans or grumbling.”
“You will always see me with people... I have to keep going,” he added.
The president made very few public appearances to speak to voters during the three months after announcing the deeply unpopular pension reform, whose flagship measure is hiking the retirement age from 62 to 64.
Political opponents and trade unions have urged protesters to maintain their campaign against the law and called for a new day of mass protest on May 1.
Around a hundred people from the CGT and CFDT unions gathered in front of the mayor’s office in Muttersholtz earlier on Wednesday, using frying pans and pan lids as well as whistles and horns to make noise.
After several requests from police to move back from the area, where local authorities have banned demonstrations, officers used force to push them 200 meters (650 feet) away.
On Tuesday evening, a private trip by Macron to Saint-Denis, northeast of Paris, also saw around 300 demonstrators voice their anger at his pension changes, which were signed into law last week.
“People will make themselves heard but that’s part of the moment,” an aide to the president told reporters on Wednesday, adding that there would be “expressions of anger most probably, support perhaps.”
The scenes recall Macron’s visits around France during the so-called “Yellow Vest” protests of 2018-19, when the head of state was frequently confronted by angry hecklers or protesters.
He was slapped in the face in 2021 by a 28-year-old unemployed mediaeval history enthusiast during a visit to a small town in southeastern France.
After Wednesday’s visit to a construction company in Muttersholtz, Macron is set to visit a school in the southern Herault region on Thursday.

Russian spy ships planning North Sea sabotage: media report

Russian spy ships planning North Sea sabotage: media report
Russian spy ships planning North Sea sabotage: media report

Russian spy ships planning North Sea sabotage: media report
  • The Kremlin on Wednesday dismissed the media claims as a "mistake" and "without basis"
  • A joint investigation conducted by public television stations NRK in Norway, DR in Denmark, SVT in Sweden and YLE in Finland claimed Moscow is using dozens of military and civilian vessels to collect information
STOCKHOLM: A documentary being aired by Nordic public broadcasters Wednesday claims Russia is suspected of having a spy program in the North Sea planning the sabotage of energy infrastructures in Northern Europe.
The Kremlin on Wednesday dismissed the media claims as a “mistake” and “without basis,” reiterating its appeal for “a transparent and impartial international inquiry” into the sabotage of the Baltic Sea Nord Stream gas pipelines in September 2022.
A joint investigation conducted by public television stations NRK in Norway, DR in Denmark, SVT in Sweden and YLE in Finland claimed Moscow is using dozens of military and civilian vessels to collect information on wind farms and communication cables.
The report cited intelligence officials in the Nordic countries.
The Russian spy program is known by the acronym GUGI, or the Main Directorate of Deep-Sea Research, according to DR.
One ship documented was the Admiral Vladimirsky, officially an oceanographic research vessel, that was observed sailing near large offshore windfarm parks off Britain and Denmark at the end of 2022.
When a DR team approached the vessel in a dinghy, masked and heavily-armed men appeared on deck, an excerpt published by the Danish broadcaster showed.
Russian intelligence is also accused of using fishing trawlers, cargo ships and even yachts kitted out with underwater and radio surveillance technology, the investigation claimed.
The documentary, titled “The Shadow War,” says Norwegian police who boarded two Russian fishing trawlers discovered old Soviet-era radios, with an operator in a locked compartment.
In Sweden, 27 suspect vessels have allegedly sailed through its waters or docked in its ports in the past five years, SVT said.
In Norway, over a period of 10 years, at least 50 Russian vessels “had the possibility to collect information clandestinely,” according to a tally based on the ships’ Automatic Identification System (AIS), NRK said.
Segments of the documentary have already been released, with the full report due to be broadcast late Wednesday.
It elicited an immediate response from Moscow, which has blamed the West for the spectacular sabotage involving the explosions of Nord Stream pipelines linking Russia to Germany.
“The media in these countries have made a mistake in their investigation,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
“They prefer to once again accuse Russia without basis.”
“We would prefer that they focus more attention on the attacks against Nord Stream and on a transparent and impartial international inquiry,” he said.

Ukraine: US-made Patriot guided missile systems arrive

Ukraine: US-made Patriot guided missile systems arrive
Ukraine: US-made Patriot guided missile systems arrive

Ukraine: US-made Patriot guided missile systems arrive
  • The Patriot can target aircraft, cruise missiles and shorter-range ballistic missiles
  • Delivery a landmark event, allowing Ukrainians to knock out Russian targets at a greater distance
KYIV: Ukraine’s defense minister said Wednesday his country has received U.S-made Patriot surface-to-air guided missile systems it has long craved and which Kyiv hopes will help shield it from Russian strikes during the war.
“Today, our beautiful Ukrainian sky becomes more secure because Patriot air defense systems have arrived in Ukraine,” Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said in a tweet.
Ukrainian officials have previously said the arrival of Patriot systems, which Washington agreed to send last October, would be a major boost and a milestone in the war against Moscow’s full-scale invasion.
The Patriot can target aircraft, cruise missiles and shorter-range ballistic missiles. Russia has used that weaponry to bombard Ukraine, including residential areas and civilian infrastructure, especially the power supply over the winter.
Ukrainian air force spokesman Yurii Ihnat said late Tuesday that delivery of the system would be a landmark event, allowing Ukrainians to knock out Russian targets at a greater distance.
Reznikov thanked the people of the United States, Germany and the Netherlands, without saying how many systems had been delivered nor when.
Germany’s federal government website on Tuesday listed a Patriot system as among the military items delivered within the past week to Ukraine, and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock confirmed that to lawmakers in Berlin on Wednesday.
Reznikov said he had first asked for Patriot systems when he visited the US in August 2021, five months before the full-scale invasion by the Kremlin’s forces and seven years after Russia illegally annexed Ukraine’s Crimea peninsula. He described possessing the system as “a dream” but said he was told in the US at the time that it was “impossible.”
Ukrainian personnel have been trained on the Patriot battery, which can need as many as 90 troops to operate and maintain it.
“Our air defenders have mastered (the Patriot systems) as far as they could. And our partners have kept their word,” Reznikov wrote.
Experts have cautioned that the system’s effectiveness is limited, and it may not be a game changer in the war, even though it will add to Ukraine’s arsenal against its bigger enemy.
The Patriot was first deployed by the US in the 1980s. The system costs approximately $4 million per round and the launchers cost about $10 million each, analysts say. At such a cost, it’s not advantageous to use the Patriot to shoot down the far smaller and cheaper Iranian drones that Russia has been buying and using in Ukraine.
Kyiv officials have reported daily civilian, but not military, casualties from Russian bombardment.
At least four civilians were killed and 27 others were injured in Ukraine on Tuesday and overnight, the press office of Ukraine’s defense ministry reported.
A 50-year-old man and 44-year-old woman were killed in a Russian airstrike on a border town in the northeastern Kharkiv region, its Gov. Oleh Syniehubov said in televised remarks.
Russian forces launched 12 rocket, artillery, mortar, tank and drone attacks on Ukraine’s southern Kherson region, its Gov. Oleksandr Prokudin said, killing one civilian at a market in the center of Kherson, the region’s namesake capital, and a nearby school.
A woman was killed and another was wounded in northern Ukraine after Russian forces shelled the border village of Richki from multiple rocket launchers, the local military administration said.
Russian forces also fired nighttime exploding drones at Ukraine’s southern Odesa region.

UK says Russian hackers aim to attack key infrastructure

UK says Russian hackers aim to attack key infrastructure
UK says Russian hackers aim to attack key infrastructure

UK says Russian hackers aim to attack key infrastructure
  • Cabinet Minister Oliver Dowden said the threat comes from hackers sympathetic to Russia though not necessarily directed by the Russian state
  • He described them as the cyber equivalent of the Wagner Group
LONDON: Russian hackers are seeking to “disrupt or destroy” Britain’s critical infrastructure and not enough is being done to stop them, UK government officials said Wednesday.
Britain’s National Cyber Security Center issued an official threat notice to operators of Britain’s electricity, water and other critical systems, telling them to boost their defenses.
“I don’t think we are yet doing enough to protect our infrastructure from the cyber threats emerging from Russia-aligning groups,” the center’s chief, Lindy Cameron, said.
Cabinet Minister Oliver Dowden said the threat comes from hackers sympathetic to Russia though not necessarily directed by the Russian state. He described them as the cyber equivalent of the Wagner Group, the private Russian company with mercenaries fighting in Ukraine.
He said that while the alleged hackers currently lack the capacity to do widespread damage to UK systems, the threat is growing.
“Disclosing this threat is not something we do lightly,” but it’s necessary for “companies to understand the current risk they face, and take action to defend themselves and the country,” Dowden said at a cybersecurity conference in Belfast.
“These are the companies in charge of keeping our country running. Of keeping the lights on,” he said. “Our shared prosperity depends on them taking their own security seriously.”
The National Cyber Security Center, a branch of UK cyber intelligence agency GCHQ, said cyberattackers could begin to broaden their focus from Ukraine to the wider West as the war drags on.
Cameron also sounded a warning about the “dramatic rise of China as a technology superpower.”
“What I’m saying about China is that China is, as we say in the integrated review, an epoch-defining threat,” she told British broadcaster Sky News. “The scale and pace of their ambition and technology is something that all of the people here at the conference need to take seriously and think about how it is that we build security into our future technology to keep our people safe.”

