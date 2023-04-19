You are here

The struggle to keep Eid traditions alive in northwest Syria

Many Syrians cannot afford to take part in traditional customs, such as buying new clothes and an assortment of food items to enjoy this Eid. (File/AFP)
Many Syrians cannot afford to take part in traditional customs, such as buying new clothes and an assortment of food items to enjoy this Eid. (File/AFP)
MAEDEH SHARIFI AND MOAWIA ATRASH

The struggle to keep Eid traditions alive in northwest Syria

Many Syrians cannot afford to take part in traditional customs this Eid. (AFP)
  • Dire economic situation makes usual festivities unaffordable for many in crisis-hit region
  • Market vendors feel the pinch as price rises hit demand ahead of holiday festivities
IDLIB: In the city of Idlib in rebel-held northwestern Syria, many are struggling financially to maintain long-held traditions for the upcoming Eid-Al-Fitr holidays.
The Islamic holiday is expected to fall on April 21, but a deteriorating economy means many Syrians cannot afford to take part in traditional customs, such as buying new clothes and an assortment of food items to enjoy.
Abu Udai, a sweets vendor from Deir El-Zour, told Arab News “I am a father and could not provide all of my household’s needs, such as clothing for my children or getting sweets for Eid.
“Everything is expensive now and things are only getting worse. The prices are continuing to rise.”
Mohammed Abdulghafoor Musaed, who was browsing nearby at the same bustling market, said: “If you look at the people in the market, only 25 percent are buying goods.”
Musaed said that as Eid approaches, many people are borrowing money to buy festive necessities.
“Eid was a lot better before. Today, with the increasing dollar rate and fluctuating Turkish currency, there was a big difference in terms of purchasing power.”
In a region that is home to a population of 4.5 million, at least 4.1 million people are in need, while 3.3 million face food shortages, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.
Civilians have also borne the brunt of an economy weakened by the 12-year civil war, sanctions and the earthquake that devastated the region in February.
However, for Syrian confectioner Mohammed Sameer Abadi, the upcoming holiday offers a glimmer of hope.
“The Eid atmosphere this year is excellent, and despite the rising prices, demand is good,” he said. “When it comes to our profession, which is making sweets, demand has increased for olive oil biscuits.”
However, other businessmen, such as Taher Zkour Al-Bisa Zkour, told Arab News that the prices of goods in the market, even in his own clothing store, are too high for most people.
“Things have improved since the earthquake hit, but they are not as good as last year.”

Some 320 Sudan troops flee fighting to Chad

Smoke rises behind buildings in Khartoum on April 19, 2023, amid fighting between the army and paramilitaries.
Smoke rises behind buildings in Khartoum on April 19, 2023, amid fighting between the army and paramilitaries.
Some 320 Sudan troops flee fighting to Chad

Smoke rises behind buildings in Khartoum on April 19, 2023, amid fighting between the army and paramilitaries.
  • “This war does not concern us, it’s between the Sudanese, and we must remain vigilant against all eventualities,” Chad’s defense minister said
N’DJAMENA: Around 320 Sudanese soldiers have fled the fighting raging in their country to neighboring Chad, the country’s defense minister said Wednesday.
“They arrived in our territory, were disarmed and detained” on Sunday, General Daoud Yaya Brahim told a press conference, saying the troops feared being killed by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) battling those of army chief Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan.
“The situation in Sudan is worrying and deplorable, we have taken all the necessary measures in the face of this crisis,” the minister said.
He added, however, that “this war does not concern us, it’s between the Sudanese, and we must remain vigilant against all eventualities.”
He declined to give further details, on the fifth day of combat in Khartoum and elsewhere in Sudan, which has resulted in the deaths of at least 270 civilians, foreign embassies said Wednesday.
Chad had closed Saturday its border crossings with Sudan, stretching for more than 1,000 kilometers (620 miles) across open desert, which are often crossed by rebel groups from both countries.
Thousands of people have fled the shooting and bombings in Khartoum since fighting erupted between two generals who seized power in a 2021 coup: Al-Burhan and his deputy, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, who commands the RSF.
It followed a bitter dispute between the two generals over the planned integration of the RSF into the regular army — a key condition for a final deal aimed at restoring Sudan’s democratic transition.

Israeli raids on Al-Aqsa continue as end of Ramadan nears

Israeli raids on Al-Aqsa continue as end of Ramadan nears
Israeli raids on Al-Aqsa continue as end of Ramadan nears

Israeli raids on Al-Aqsa continue as end of Ramadan nears
  • Palestinian minister urges international community to end Israel’s ‘dangerous’ escalation
  • Many Israeli police and border guard personnel stormed the Dome of the Rock courtyard in Al-Aqsa Mosque to remove Palestinian flags
RAMALLAH: The international community must prevent Israel’s “dangerous” escalation of activities in Jerusalem amid a surge in violence and arrests, Palestine’s Minister of Jerusalem Affairs Fadi Al-Hadmi has said.

His appeal came as the Israeli army and police escalated incursions into Al-Aqsa Mosque two days before the end of Ramadan, and stepped up arrests of Palestinians in East Jerusalem and the West Bank.

Palestinian sources said that Israeli authorities rounded up 13 people at dawn on Wednesday.

On Wednesday afternoon, many Israeli police and border guard personnel stormed the Dome of the Rock courtyard in Al-Aqsa Mosque to remove Palestinian flags for the second time that day.

Palestinian sources said the Israeli forces first stormed the mosque at dawn, removing and confiscating a banner hanging on a pillar.

But the initial activity failed to lead to the lowering of the Palestinian flag, so Israeli authorities returned to storm the mosque, using stairs to confiscate the flag.

Al-Hadmi condemned the developments that have taken place in Jerusalem in recent weeks.

He referred especially to attacks on worshipers, as well as restrictions on prayers in Al-Aqsa Mosque during the month of Ramadan, and in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre during Holy Saturday.

Al-Hadmi said: “The occupation police brutally assaulted worshipers in Al-Aqsa Mosque and imposed restrictions on the worshipers’ entry to clear the way for settlers’ incursions into the mosque.

“They also assaulted the participants in the Holy Saturday celebrations and prevented large numbers of them from reaching the Church of the Holy Sepulchre.”

The minister also warned that extensive settlement plans were being prepared in various Israeli committees.

He referred to a plan to demolish dozens of commercial establishments in the Wadi Al-Joz neighborhood, to implement the so-called “Silicon Valley” plan, and to build hundreds of settlement units on Palestinian land in the city.

Al-Hadmi said: “Once again, recent developments in the occupied city of Jerusalem have proven beyond any doubt that the occupation is the cause of the conflict in the city and that settler violence and violations are the fuel of this conflict.

“The desired security and stability in the city will be achieved in the event of an end to the occupation.”

Al-Hadmi’s remarks came as Ramzi Khoury, head of the Higher Presidential Committee to Follow up on Churches Affairs in Palestine, called on Christian churches around the world to put pressure on Israeli authorities to end incursions.

Khoury said that the Israeli police or other authorities have “no right” to impose restrictions or prevent worshipers from practicing their religion.

In his message, Khoury called on churches around the world to “work seriously” and “put pressure on governments” to preserve what remains of Palestine’s Christian community.

He said that Christians were being subjected to many pressures — through the occupation’s restrictions on their practice of religious rituals, as well as repeat incursions.

On Wednesday, several Palestinian citizens were severely injured after Israeli army attacks targeted the entrance to Aqabat Jaber camp, south of Jericho.

Israeli settlers — with the protection of soldiers — demolished several shops in the old vegetable market “Al-Hisba” in the Old City of Hebron in preparation for building new settlement units in their place.

Imad Hamdan, director general of the Hebron Rehabilitation Committee, said that at least five shops were demolished in the area.

They were completely closed and isolated from Palestinians by the Israeli army for more than 25 years, as residents and shop owners are prohibited from entering or accessing the site.

On the other hand, the area is entirely open to settlers, who — under the protection of the occupation forces — demolished at least five buildings in preparation for seizing the land and constructing new settlement units.

According to the data of the future budget, almost $1 billion will be directed to widen the road leading to the Beit El settlement, widen the road between the Ariel junction and the Tapuah (Za’atra) junction, develop the eastern ring road in Jerusalem, the Qalandia settlement road, the Alfei Menashe settlement road and rehabilitate Route 60 that crosses the West Bank.

The multi-year plan also includes the development of other settlement roads in the vicinity of Nablus, Salfit and Qalqilya.

Palestinian political analyst Ghassan al-Khatib told Arab News that the measures by the Israeli government came as part of its promise to voters during the election campaign to achieve the total annexation of Jerusalem.

Al-Khatib added that successive Israeli governments — more than 50 years after the initial occupation of Jerusalem — have been left frustrated at their failure to annex the city, as well as their inability to subdue Palestinian nationalism.

“The current Israeli government is trying to achieve its goals of annexing East Jerusalem and sending a message to the Israeli public that it differs from previous governments in this regard and is continuing its attempts to annex, but their attempts have not succeeded,” Al-Khatib told Arab News.

Also on Wednesday, Israeli authorities ordered Palestinians to stop work on the construction of three houses and two barracks in Ni’lin, west of Ramallah.

Israeli sources revealed on Wednesday that Israel had allocated billions of dollars to develop roads and infrastructure for settlements in the West Bank and Jerusalem.

Israel’s Channel 7 said that Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich agreed with Transport Minister Miri Regev on the plan.

The funds will be allocated from the general budget every year.

Iraq’s Yazidis mark New Year still haunted by Daesh horrors

Iraq’s Yazidis mark New Year still haunted by Daesh horrors
Iraq's Yazidis mark New Year still haunted by Daesh horrors

Iraq’s Yazidis mark New Year still haunted by Daesh horrors
  • Hundreds came to Lalish to mark the Yazidi New Year — which to the faithful commemorates the creation of the universe
  • When Daesh invaded Iraq in August 2014, one of their targets was Sinjar, the Yazidis’ historic home on the Nineveh Plain
LALISH, Iraq: One by one, members of Iraq’s minority Yazidi community light oil lamps to mark their New Year at a sacred shrine, but for Omar Sinan the celebration cannot erase the atrocities of extremist rule.
In 2014, the Daesh group swept across swathes of Iraq, carrying out horrific violence against the Kurdish-speaking community whose non-Muslim faith the extremists considered heretical.
Daesh massacred thousands of men and abducted thousands of women and girls as sex slaves.
Tuesday night as the sun set over the Lalish stone shrine in northern Iraq, Yazidis began lighting oil lamps, 365 of them, one for each day of the year.
Hundreds came to mark the Yazidi New Year — which to the faithful commemorates the creation of the universe by angels and celebrates nature and fertility.
Six years after Iraq declared victory over Daesh, the Yazidis came to Lalish barefoot and dressed in white.
The men wore embroidered vests over their shirts while women donned traditional head coverings, featuring gold coins.
“Before, this was a time for celebration and our joy was immense. But today... we cannot forget what we have been through,” said Sinan, attending the celebration with his children.
The Yazidis follow an ancient religion that emerged in Iran more than 4,000 years ago and is rooted in Zoroastrianism. Over time it incorporated elements of Islam and Christianity.
The community was persecuted for years, including under Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein.
When Daesh invaded Iraq in August 2014, one of their targets was Sinjar, the Yazidis’ historic home on the Nineveh Plain, in a remote corner of the country’s north.
“Ever since the genocide, there is sadness in our hearts. It won’t go away,” said Sinan, a 37-year-old mathematics teacher.
“This sadness will live in us for eternity.”
During the New Year celebration, Yazidis pay their respects at the graves of relatives, and those who can afford it slaughter a sheep and offer some of the meat to the poor.
Iraq’s federal government in Baghdad has dedicated the first Wednesday of April as a holiday for the Yazidi community.
Before Daesh marched into their villages in 2014, there were 550,000 Yazidis nationwide out of a worldwide total of 1.5 million, including in neighboring countries and the diaspora.
But after the massacres and the abductions, nearly 100,000 fled abroad, according to the United Nations. Most went to Europe, Australia and Canada to try to build new lives.
Arabic-language teacher Faleh Jomaa, 60, was among those who decided to stay in Iraq with his wife and three children, unlike his four brothers and their families who emigrated to Germany.
“The Yazidi community has suffered 74 genocides over time but it rises again each time, like plants from the depth of the Earth,” he said.
In January, Germany’s parliament recognized the 2014 massacre of Yazidi by Daesh as a “genocide,” following similar moves by parliaments in Australia, Belgium and the Netherlands.
On Tuesday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohamed Shia Al-Sudani said “political and security measures” have yet to be adopted to allow displaced Yazidis to return to Sinjar.
In March, his government allocated $38.5 million to rebuild Sinjar and villages in the Nineveh Plain.
According to the UN migration agency, IOM, more than 200,000 Yazidis who survived Daesh brutality are still displaced living in and outside camps across Iraq’s autonomous Kurdish region.
“The needs of displaced persons and returnees in Sinjar remain high,” the IOM said in a report in January, noting a “lack of adequate shelter and basic services... including running water, electricity, health care and education.”
Daesh extremists “destroyed around 80 percent of public infrastructure and 70 percent of civilian homes in Sinjar City and surrounding areas,” it added.
Khawla Abdou, who fled with her husband and eight daughters to Germany, chose to return home this year to mark the New Year in Lalish.
“We came to pray to God on this sacred day so that he could free our daughters who are still held by the enemy,” the 67-year-old said.
“May God hear our prayers and free our daughters. We cannot forget them and we will never forget what happened in Sinjar.”
According to the IOM, more than 2,700 Yazidis are still missing, some held by extremists.

Sudanese army, rivals announce another cease-fire

Smoke rises behind buildings in Khartoum on April 19, 2023, as fighting between the army and paramilitaries raged.
Smoke rises behind buildings in Khartoum on April 19, 2023, as fighting between the army and paramilitaries raged.
Sudanese army, rivals announce another cease-fire

Smoke rises behind buildings in Khartoum on April 19, 2023, as fighting between the army and paramilitaries raged.
  • Residents have spoken of bodies of the dead left lying in the streets, unreachable because of clashes
KHARTOUM: Sudan’s military and its paramilitary rival each have announced that they will abide by a 24-hour cease-fire, starting Wednesday evening, after a previous attempt at a truce failed a day earlier.
The military said in a statement that the truce had begun at 6 p.m. local time on Wednesday, that it was “for humanitarian purposes” and would last until the next evening, “depending on whether the other side adheres to its provisions.”
Earlier in the day, its opponent, the Rapid Support Forces, had said it would abide by a 24-hour truce starting in the evening.
A similar pause Tuesday night fell apart almost immediately, and it was not clear if the new attempt would hold. Residents in Omdurman, the city adjacent to the capital Khartoum, said they still heard sporadic gunfire and explosions after the announced truce took effect.

Earlier on Wednesday, terrified Sudanese who have been trapped for days in their homes by fighting in the capital of Khartoum fled, hauling out whatever belongings they could carry and trying to get out of the city, after a truce announced on Tuesday failed. Explosions shook the city as the army and a rival paramilitary force battled for a fifth day in the streets.

Fierce clashes between the army and RSF were reported Wednesday morning around the military’s headquarters in central Khartoum and the nearby airport, as well as around the state television building across the river in Omdurman. Bombs are artillery could be heard around the city.
A high-rise in the city center was on fire with burning debris falling from its top floors, according to footage by the Al Arabiya news network.
“The battles intensified in the morning after sporadic gunfire over the night,” said Tahani Abass, a prominent rights advocate who lives close to the military headquarters. “Bombing and explosions are shaking our houses.”
Mahasen Ali, a tea vendor, said many in her south Khartoum neighborhood have left their homes to take refuge in open areas, hoping to be safe from shelling hitting buildings. Others fled the city to stay with relatives elsewhere, she said.
Armed men were roaming the streets, storming shops and houses. “They take whatever they can, and if you resist, they kill you,” she said.

 

The battles, with heavy machine guns, artillery and airstrikes, have wreaked extensive damage, playing out in the streets of Khartoum and the city of Omdurman on the opposite bank of the Nile River, as well as in other key towns around Sudan.
Dozens of health care facilities in Khartoum and around the country have stopped functioning because they are close to clashes, the Sudanese Doctors’ Syndicate said Wednesday. At least nine hospitals were bombed and 16 were forcefully evacuated, it said.
The director-general of the UN‘s World Health Organization, Tedros Ghebreyesus, said Wednesday that at least 270 people have been killed and more than 2,600 wounded since fighting began, without offering a breakdown of civilians and combatants killed. The Doctors’ Syndicate, which monitors casualties, said Tuesday that at least 174 civilians have been killed and hundreds wounded.
Blinken had described the proposed one-day humanitarian cease-fire as a building block for a longer truce and a return to eventual negotiations. Their failure to pause fighting for even a day, despite high-level diplomatic pressure, suggests the generals remain bent on pursuing a military victory.
The conflict between the military and the RSF has once again derailed Sudan’s transition to democratic rule after decades of dictatorship and civil war.
A popular uprising four years ago helped depose long-time autocrat Omar Al-Bashir, but Burhan and Dagalo allied to carry out a 2021 coup. Both generals have a long history of human rights abuses, and their forces have cracked down on pro-democracy activists.
Under international pressure, Burhan and Dagalo recently agreed to a framework agreement with political parties and pro-democracy groups. But the signing was repeatedly delayed as tensions rose over the integration of the RSF into the armed forces and the future chain of command — tensions that exploded into violence Saturday.

Diplomatic missions in Sudan urge combatants to avoid escalations, cease fire

This satellite photo from Planet Labs PBC shows fires burning at Khartoum International Airport in Khartoum, Sudan, Wednesday.
This satellite photo from Planet Labs PBC shows fires burning at Khartoum International Airport in Khartoum, Sudan, Wednesday.
Diplomatic missions in Sudan urge combatants to avoid escalations, cease fire

This satellite photo from Planet Labs PBC shows fires burning at Khartoum International Airport in Khartoum, Sudan, Wednesday.
  • The missions included the embassies of the US, UK, Canada, Japan, and the Delegation of the EU
  • In a joint statement, they urged the army and the most powerful paramilitary group to avoid further escalation and initiate talks to resolve outstanding issues
KHARTOUM: Diplomatic missions in Sudan on Wednesday called on rival forces to cease fire and observe obligations under international law to protect civilians, diplomats, and humanitarian actors following a days-long bloody power struggle across the country.
The missions included the embassies of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, the Republic of Korea, Spain, Switzerland, Sweden, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Delegation of the European Union.
In a joint statement, they urged the army and the most powerful paramilitary group to avoid further escalation and initiate talks to resolve outstanding issues.
“Sudan’s military leaders must engage in dialogue without delay. Their actions across Sudan have placed countless people at risk and set back the Sudanese people’s rightful call for a peaceful democratic transition,” the statement said.
“We emphasize that comprehensive and lasting settlement of the differences between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces is an urgent priority which can be achieved only by peaceful political dialogue, and within the context of national efforts to address the challenges that Sudan faces pursuant to a political process.

“We continue to stand with the Sudanese people in their calls for a peaceful, just, and free future for Sudan,” the statement continued.

“We stand in solidarity with the people of Sudan and the region who have made clear calls for the opposing forces to end hostilities immediately.  We urge all forces to avoid further escalations, cease fire, halt the movement of forces, suspend resupply, refueling, and rearming actions, and initiate talks to resolve outstanding issues,” the missions added.

