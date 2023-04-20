You are here

Haaland fires Man City into Champions League semifinals against Real Madrid

Haaland fires Man City into Champions League semifinals against Real Madrid
Manchester City's Norwegian striker Erling Haaland (R) runs past Bayern Munich's French defender Dayot Upamecano and towards the goal as he prepares to score their opening goal during the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal second leg against Bayern Munich. (AFP)
Updated 20 April 2023
AP

Haaland fires Man City into Champions League semifinals against Real Madrid

Haaland fires Man City into Champions League semifinals against Real Madrid
  • City are bidding to win the Champions League for the first time
  • It is Bayern’s third consecutive quarterfinal exit since winning the tournament in 2020
Updated 20 April 2023
AP

MUNICH: Erling Haaland scored for Manchester City to advance to a Champions League semifinal against Real Madrid with a 1-1 draw against Bayern Munich in the second leg of their quarterfinal on Wednesday.

The Norway forward missed a first-half penalty but atoned by sealing City’s progress with a 4-1 win on aggregate by scoring the opening goal on a counterattack in the 57th minute, just after Bayern missed a good chance at the other end.

Bayern’s lack of confidence after losing the first leg 3-0 in Manchester showed as they failed to take advantage of numerous chances.

Joshua Kimmich scored the Bavarian powerhouse’s consolation from the penalty spot in the 83rd after City defender Manuel Akanji was penalized through VAR for handball.

Bayern counterpart Dayot Upamecano was also penalized for handball when İlkay Gündoğan’s cross grazed the bottom of his arm in the 35th, but Haaland blasted that spot kick just over the bar.

Kevin De Bruyne played Haaland through to settle it early in the second half, when the unfortunate Upamecano slipped as he tried to recover.

City did little in manager Pep Guardiola’s return to the club he led to three consecutive Bundesliga titles between 2014-16, but the visitors didn’t need to thank to their commanding lead from the first leg and Bayern’s lack of efficiency.

It is Bayern’s third consecutive quarterfinal exit since winning the tournament in 2020 and the second competition it has been knocked out of in as many weeks following Freiburg’s win over Bayern in the German Cup quarterfinals.

Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel was sent off late with his second yellow card for protesting, while his assistant Zsolt Low was shown a direct red card.

City are bidding to win the Champions League for the first time. It would be Guardiola’s first since winning as Barcelona coach in 2011. City will play Madrid, the defending champion, away for the first leg of their semifinal in May.

Topics: Man City UEFA Champions League Erling Haaland Bayern Munich

Inter set up all-Italian Champions League semifinals with AC Milan

Inter set up all-Italian Champions League semifinals with AC Milan
Updated 20 April 2023
AFP

Inter set up all-Italian Champions League semifinals with AC Milan

Inter set up all-Italian Champions League semifinals with AC Milan
  • The win not only set up two blockbuster clashes with Milan
  • It also snapped a three-match home losing streak in which Inter hadn’t scored a single goal
Updated 20 April 2023
AFP

MILAN: Inter Milan set up a blockbuster derby in the Champions League semifinals on Wednesday after a 3-3 draw with Benfica saw the Italians through 5-3 on aggregate.

Simone Inzaghi’s side will face local rivals AC Milan in the last four thanks to goals from Nicolo Barella, Lautaro Martinez and Joaquin Correa.

Both Milan giants are trying to become the first Serie A side to win Europe’s top club competition since Inter last lifted the trophy in 2010.

Inter had come into Wednesday’s second leg two goals ahead but in a miserable run of form in which their only win in their last eight games had come last week in Portugal.

The win not only set up two blockbuster clashes with Milan, it also snapped a three-match home losing streak in which Inter hadn’t scored a single goal.

Benfica made a fight of it and scored through Fredrik Aursnes, Antonio Silva and Petar Musa but there was never any threat of Roger Schmidt’s side overturning their first-leg deficit.

Silva and Musa netted late on for the away side when Inter had already long made sure that they would be tussling Milan for a place in the June’s final in Istanbul.

Topics: UEFA Champions League Inter Milan Benfica AC Milan

Kahraba stars as Ahly eye African title after surviving scare

Kahraba stars as Ahly eye African title after surviving scare
Updated 19 April 2023
AFP

Kahraba stars as Ahly eye African title after surviving scare

Kahraba stars as Ahly eye African title after surviving scare
Updated 19 April 2023
AFP

JOHANNESBURG: Egyptian giants Al-Ahly will hope for more goals from Mahmoud Kahraba as they chase a record-extending 11th CAF Champions League title having survived a huge group stage scare.

Ahly host three-time title winners Raja Casablanca this weekend in the most attractive quarterfinal pairing, with the return match in Morocco seven days later.

But in mid March it seemed Kahraba and his teammates would be following the knockout stage of the premier African club competition on TV rather than participating.

The Cairo Red Devils were five points adrift of the second and last qualifying place in Group B, and there were only two rounds remaining.

But four goals from Kahraba helped Ahly to convincing victories over Coton Sport of Cameroon and Al-Hilal of Sudan and second place behind Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa.

Hussein El Shahat was another Egyptian to pack a goalmouth punch, scoring twice against Hilal, who missed a penalty in the previous round against Sundowns that would have eliminated Ahly.

Winners of 23 CAF titles in four competitions, Ahly thrived against Hilal partly due to the backing from 50,000 of the most fanatical football supporters in Africa.

Egyptian authorities, who often restrict crowds to 10,000 or less for security reasons, have agreed to a 52,000 crowd for the visit of Raja and the tickets were quickly sold out.

While Ahly had an unexpectedly tough passage to the round of eight, Raja cruised through their mini-league, winning five matches, drawing the other, scoring 17 goals and conceding three.

Though vastly superior to Simba of Tanzania, Horoya of Guinea and Vipers of Uganda, the Moroccans did not face as strong a level of opposition as Ahly.

What Raja do possess, under Tunisian coach Mondher Kebaier, is many potential scorers with 12, led by five-goal Hamza Khabba, finding the net in the African campaign.

Ahly and Raja also clashed in the quarterfinals last season with the Cairo club winning 2-1 at home and drawing 1-1 away to progress.

However, they failed to add to 10 Champions League titles, losing 2-0 to another Casablanca club, Wydad, in a single-match final marred by a venue controversy.

CAF chose the home ground of Wydad, infuriating Ahly, who appealed unsuccessfully to the Switzerland-based Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) for a change of venue.

It was the second final between the clubs in the past six seasons— Wydad also triumphed in 2017 — and they could meet again in the upcoming title decider.

Should Ahly overcome Raja, they will meet four-time champions Esperance of Tunisia or two-time title winners JS Kabylie of Algeria in the semifinals.

Esperance have struggled to score, managing just six goals in six group matches, and Mohamed Ali Ben Hammouda, with three, is the only player to net more than once.

Kabylie have also averaged a goal a game, in 10 qualifying and group games, with two from Dadi Mouaki making him the leading scorer.

Wydad should be too strong for Simba and that would take them to a last-four showdown with Chabab Belouizdad of Algeria, quarter-finalists for the third straight season, or Sundowns.

Before this season, Sundowns reached the last-eight stage five times since being crowned champions in 2016, but have gone further only once, and Wydad are their bogey team.

Topics: Al-Ahly Mahmoud Kahraba CAF Champions League

Maradona’s medical team on trial in former great’s death

Maradona’s medical team on trial in former great’s death
Updated 19 April 2023
AP

Maradona's medical team on trial in former great's death

Maradona’s medical team on trial in former great’s death
  • A medical board’s report previously given to prosecutors concluded that Maradona was in agony for more than 12 hours
  • Neurosurgeon Leopoldo Luque and psychiatrist Agustina Cosachov are accused of failing in their care for Maradona
Updated 19 April 2023
AP

BUENOS AIRES: Eight health care professionals will stand trial in the death of soccer great Diego Maradona in 2020, an Argentine court has ruled.
The date of the proceedings has yet to be set, but they are unlikely to begin before next year, the court said Tuesday.
A medical board’s report previously given to prosecutors concluded that Maradona was in agony for more than 12 hours, did not receive adequate treatment and could still be alive if he had been properly hospitalized.
Three judges from an appeals court in San Isidro, outside Buenos Aires, confirmed the charges brought by prosecutors of homicide by negligence against the members of Maradona’s medical team.
Neurosurgeon Leopoldo Luque and psychiatrist Agustina Cosachov are accused of failing in their care for Maradona. Maradona’s medical team also included psychologist Carlos Díaz, doctors Nancy Forlini and Pedro Di Spagna, nursing coordinator Mariano Perroni and nurses Ricardo Almirón and Dahiana Madrid.
Maradona, who won the World Cup with Argentina in 1986, died of a heart attack on Nov. 25, 2020, at a rented residence outside Buenos Aires following brain surgery two weeks earlier. He was 60.
Maradona’s autopsy showed he died of natural causes.

Topics: Maradona Argentine court

AC Milan put away Napoli, rejoin Europe’s elite in Champions League semifinals

AC Milan put away Napoli, rejoin Europe’s elite in Champions League semifinals
Updated 19 April 2023
AP

AC Milan put away Napoli, rejoin Europe's elite in Champions League semifinals

AC Milan put away Napoli, rejoin Europe’s elite in Champions League semifinals
  • Milan advanced on 2-1 aggregate in the all-Italian matchup after beating the runaway Serie A leader 1-0 in the first leg
  • Milan’s seven European Cup and Champions League titles rank second only to Madrid’s 14
Updated 19 April 2023
AP

NAPLES, Italy: Serie A champions last season. A Champions League semifinalist this season.

AC Milan are regaining their pedigree as a European power after a turbulent stretch marked by the end of Silvio Berlusconi’s ownership and financial issues.

The seven-time continental champion reached the last four of the Champions League with a 1-1 draw at Napoli on Tuesday with a first-half goal from Olivier Giroud proving decisive.

Also, Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan blocked a late penalty from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Napoli’s standout winger, with Giroud also having a penalty kick saved before his goal.

Victor Osimhen equalized for Napoli with a header in stoppage time.

Milan advanced on 2-1 aggregate in the all-Italian matchup after beating the runaway Serie A leader 1-0 in the first leg.

“Everyone thought we were the underdogs, but we have a lot of heart, we put everything into this,” Milan coach Stefano Pioli said.

Milan’s semifinal opponent will be either city rival Inter Milan or Benfica. Inter hold a 2-0 advantage entering the second leg against the Portuguese club at the San Siro on Wednesday.

Real Madrid eliminated Chelsea on the other half of the draw in the night’s other matchup.

Giroud scored two minutes before the break with a goal that was largely produced by the work of Milan’s prized winger Rafael Leão.

Leao gained possession in Milan’s own half and slalomed his way past Napoli’s entire defense before unselfishly picking out the unmarked Giroud to slot home into an empty net after pulling goalkeeper Alex Meret out of position.

Earlier, Meret had been the star, first by swatting away a penalty from Giroud that Leao had earned then blocking yet another clear look from Giroud, who was France’s starting center forward for the World Cup final loss to Argentina.

Napoli had Serie A scoring leader Osimhen back from a thigh muscle injury that kept him out of the first leg.

The hosts started out in full control but had trouble getting the ball to Osimhen, while Milan relied on counterattacks.

The scene inside the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona was electric at the start following a truce over the weekend between protesting fans and Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis over high ticket prices and other issues.

But in the end, it was the small pocket of Milan fans making more noise, singing and stomping their feet in unison so hard that the stadium was rocking back and forth.

“I’m happy for our fans, who supported us when things were not going well,” Pioli said. “We’re proud to have fans like this.”

Milan’s seven European Cup and Champions League titles rank second only to Madrid’s 14 but the Rossoneri last raised the trophy back in 2007.

Milan’s Serie A title last year was also its first in a while — since 2011.

Berlusconi had controlled Milan for more than 30 years before selling to a Chinese consortium in 2017. US-based hedge fund Elliott Management took over the following year then the club was sold to another American investment firm, RedBird Capital Partners, last year.

Milan voluntarily removed itself from the 2019-20 Europa League to deal with financial fair play violations and only returned to the Champions League last season after a seven-season absence.

It might seem like old times again in Milan if the Rossoneri face 2010 champion Inter in a European derby.

Napoli, meanwhile, can now focus on closing out its first Serie A title in more than 30 years, since Maradona led the southern club to its only two Italian league championships in 1987 and 1990.

“We had a great run, but we could have done more,” midfielder Piotr Zielinski said of his team’s Champions League campaign before turning attention to Serie A. “This should motivate us to finish the season well. We still haven’t accomplished anything yet.”

Napoli holds a seemingly insurmountable 14-point lead over Lazio with eight rounds remaining.

Maradona also led Napoli to its only European title in 1989 when the club won the second-tier UEFA Cup. This was Napoli’s first Champions League quarterfinal.

Topics: AC Milan Napoli UEFA Champions League

Real Madrid whip wasteful Chelsea to reach Champions League semifinals

Real Madrid whip wasteful Chelsea to reach Champions League semifinals
Updated 19 April 2023
AFP

Real Madrid whip wasteful Chelsea to reach Champions League semifinals

Real Madrid whip wasteful Chelsea to reach Champions League semifinals
  • The Spanish giants made Chelsea pay for their profligacy when Rodrygo scored in the 58th minute and he doubled his tally with 10 minutes to go
  • Real Madrid will likely play Manchester City in the semifinals
Updated 19 April 2023
AFP

LONDON: Real Madrid cruised into the Champions League semifinals with a 2-0 win against Chelsea on Tuesday that wrapped up an emphatic 4-0 aggregate triumph, effectively ending the struggling London club’s season.

The home team, with Frank Lampard back in the dugout for a second spell, came into the match at Stamford Bridge with form and history against them.

They started brightly, playing enterprising football, but rued two huge missed chances in the first half that would have heaped pressure on the defending champions.

The Spanish giants made Chelsea pay for their profligacy when Rodrygo scored in the 58th minute and he doubled his tally with 10 minutes to go.

Chelsea, the 2021 European champions, have now lost all four of their matches since Lampard returned to the club as caretaker boss earlier this month in place of the sacked Graham Potter.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti stuck with the same team that won the first leg 2-0 last week while Chelsea caretaker boss Lampard restored Reece James, Mateo Kovacic and N’Golo Kante to his line-up.

Roared on by an expectant crowd despite their current woes, the home side made a bright start against the 14-time winners.

They had a glorious chance to take the lead but Kante skewed his left-foot shot wide from about 12 yards.

The visitors, content to bide their time, looked sharp on the break.

Midway through the opening period Rodrygo created space for himself and thumped an effort against the outside of the post from an acute angle, though goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga may have had it covered.

Luka Modric tested Kepa with a shot from an angle and five minutes before half-time Vinicius Junior skewed a shot wide from close range after a cross from the Croatia midfielder.

But Chelsea should have been ahead on the stroke of half-time when Reece James fizzed a ball across the box from the right and it fell to Marc Cucurella at the back post.

The defender took a touch and shot but Thibaut Courtois came flying out of his goal to save.

Kante had another golden opportunity to take the lead early in the second half but his close-range effort hit Eder Militao and deflected away to safety.

Real took the wind out of Chelsea’s sails with just over half an hour to go, when Rodrygo scored from close range after an assist by Vinicius.

Lampard made a number of attacking substitutions, bringing on Raheem Sterling, Joao Felix and Mykhailo Mudryk in a desperate bid to get back into the match.

But Rodrygo found the net again in the 80th minute, tapping home after a clever assist from Federico Valverde.

Real Madrid will likely play Manchester City in the semifinals, with Pep Guardiola’s team 3-0 up against Bayern Munich after the first leg of their last-eight tie.

But Chelsea are contemplating the final weeks of a disastrous campaign despite a staggering spend of more than £500 million ($621 million) in the first year of the club’s new ownership.

Already out of both domestic cups, they are languishing in 11th place in the Premier League and look unlikely to qualify for European football next season.

Topics: real madrid Chelsea UEFA Champions League

