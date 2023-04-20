You are here

  • Home
  • Indian court denies Rahul Gandhi’s appeal to stay defamation conviction

Indian court denies Rahul Gandhi’s appeal to stay defamation conviction

Update Indian court denies Rahul Gandhi’s appeal to stay defamation conviction
Activists take part in a protest against the disqualification of India’s Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi from the Indian parliament, after his conviction in a defamation case, on April 3, 2023. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/r9zsp

Updated 28 sec ago
Reuters

Indian court denies Rahul Gandhi’s appeal to stay defamation conviction

Indian court denies Rahul Gandhi’s appeal to stay defamation conviction
  • Congress party leader’s 2019 speech deemed to the prime minister and other people surnamed Modi
Updated 28 sec ago
Reuters

AHMEDABAD, India: A court in India’s western state of Gujarat on Thursday rejected Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s petition seeking a stay of conviction in a defamation case, fueling uncertainty over whether he will be able to contest an election due next year.

Gandhi was convicted last month in a case brought by a state lawmaker from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after comments he made that were deemed to be insulting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other people surnamed Modi.

“The Surat district court has not granted a stay on Rahul Gandhi’s conviction,” Naishadh Desai, a Congress leader and lawyer, told reporters.

“We are going to challenge the decision in Gujarat High Court tomorrow. We have full faith that the judiciary will uphold justice and save the democracy,” he said.

While Thursday’s ruling was a setback for Gandhi, his jail sentence remained suspended until he exhausts all his legal challenges to the conviction.

Gandhi, 52, lost his parliament seat in March after being convicted and sentenced to two years in jail for comments made during an election campaign rally in 2019.

The law that governs elections in India mandates disqualification of any lawmaker who is “convicted of any offense and sentenced to imprisonment for not less than two years.”

Topics: Rahul Gandhi India

Related

Watchdog warns US money could be flowing to Taliban

Watchdog warns US money could be flowing to Taliban
Updated 20 April 2023
AP

Watchdog warns US money could be flowing to Taliban

Watchdog warns US money could be flowing to Taliban
  • Republicans, who have called Biden’s handling of Afghanistan a “catastrophe,” and a “stunning failure of leadership,” criticized the review and after-action reports conducted by the State Department and the Pentagon as partisan
Updated 20 April 2023
AP

WASHINGTON: The watchdog for US assistance to Afghanistan warned lawmakers Wednesday that American aid to the country could be diverted to the Taliban as he accused the Biden administration of stonewalling his efforts to investigate.
“Unfortunately, as I sit here today I cannot assure this committee or the American taxpayer, we are not currently funding the Taliban,” John Sopko, the Special Inspector for Afghanistan Reconstruction, testified to the House Oversight Committee. “Nor can I assure you that the Taliban are not diverting the money we are sending for the intended recipients, which are the poor Afghan people.”
The stunning disclosure by Sopko comes as House Republicans are using the power of their new majority to hold the Biden administration accountable over its handling of the chaotic US withdrawal in August 2021.
It also comes a week after the White House publicly released a 12-page summary of the results of the so-called “hotwash” of US policies around the ending of the nation’s longest war, taking little responsibility for its own actions and asserting that President Joe Biden was “severely constrained” by former President Donald Trump’s decisions.
Republicans, who have called Biden’s handling of Afghanistan a “catastrophe,” and a “stunning failure of leadership,” criticized the review and after-action reports conducted by the State Department and the Pentagon as partisan. The White House privately transmitted the reports to Congress last week but they remain highly classified and will not be released publicly.
Sopko initially started the job in 2012 to oversee US spending in Afghanistan when there was a large American presence in the country. But since the withdrawal, the work of the IG has shifted to monitoring the more than $8 billion dedicated to Afghanistan. The lack of US military presence in the country has made keeping track of the large sums of money flowing into the country nearly impossible, Sopko said.
He testified Wednesday to Congress that work is more complicated by the fact that the State Department and US Agency for International Development have not been cooperating with his probe since withdrawal and asked for lawmakers’ help in getting access to the necessary documents and testimony.
“We cannot abide a situation in which agencies are allowed to pick and choose what information an IG gets, or who an IG can interview, or what an IG may report on,” Sopko said in his opening testimony. “If permitted to continue, it will end SIGAR’s work in Afghanistan but also Congress’s access to independent and credible oversight of any administration.”
Sopko, who previously served in oversight roles in the House and Senate, testified that he had never seen this level of “obfuscation and delay” from any of the other previous administrations.
Republicans were quick to join in Sopko’s criticism of the administration. Even one Democrat on the committee, Rep. Kweisi Mfume, D-Md., said that he regretted the agencies’ refusal to cooperate.
“I’m going to go on the record and urge all three of those agencies today to cooperate more so that we might not be in a position of hearing what we’ve heard today or in a position of frustration like I am right now,” Mfume told Sopko during the hearing.
The White House on Wednesday called the hearing, led by Oversight Chairman James Comer, another example of House Republicans’ “political stunts.”
“You can expect they will continue to falsely claim that the Biden Administration has ‘obstructed’ oversight — despite the fact that we have provided thousands of pages of documents, analyzes, spreadsheets, and written responses to questions, as well as hundreds of briefings to bipartisan Members and staff and public congressional testimony by senior officials, all while consistently providing updates and information to numerous inspectors general,” Ian Sams, a spokesperson for the White House counsel’s office, said in a statement.
A spokesperson for USAID said Wednesday that the agency “has consistently provided SIGAR responses to hundreds of questions, as well as thousands of pages of responsive documents, analyzes, and spreadsheets describing dozens of programs that were part of the US government’s reconstruction effort in Afghanistan.”
A request for comment from the State Department was not immediately returned.
Since the withdrawal, SIGAR has released several reports, nearly all of them critical of both Biden and Trump’s handling of how to remove US troops from Afghanistan in its final months.
Over the past two years, Sopko said his staff has requested numerous documents and interviews with officials who were involved in the withdrawal but had been stonewalled. He said those requests involved information about the evacuation and resettlement of Afghan nationals as well as ongoing humanitarian aid and questions about whether that assistance might be transferred to the Taliban.
“It sounds like you’re a Republican member of Congress because Republican members of Congress send letters over to the administration and we don’t get answers either,” Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., told Sopko during his testimony.
Despite the so-called stonewalling, Sopko said that he and his agents have been able to compile interviews with around 800 current and former US employees who were involved both in the war in Afghanistan and the withdrawal.
“I think we had more sources in Afghanistan than all the other IGs combined and the GAO. So we’re still trying to get that information, but the best information, like actual contract data, and actually the names of people is best and it should by law come from State and AID,” Sopko said.

 

Topics: Afghanistan United States

Related

UN says leaving Afghanistan would be ‘heartbreaking’
World
UN says leaving Afghanistan would be ‘heartbreaking’

UN says India to be world’s most populous nation by mid-2023

A general view of churchgate station during peak hours in Mumbai, India, Thursday, March 20, 2023. (AP)
A general view of churchgate station during peak hours in Mumbai, India, Thursday, March 20, 2023. (AP)
Updated 20 April 2023
AP

UN says India to be world’s most populous nation by mid-2023

A general view of churchgate station during peak hours in Mumbai, India, Thursday, March 20, 2023. (AP)
  • The UN report said India will have about 2.9 million people more than China sometime in the middle of this year. India will have an estimated 1.4286 billion people versus mainland China’s 1.4257 billion at that time, according to UN projections
Updated 20 April 2023
AP

NEW DELHI: India is on track to surpass China by mid-2023 as the world’s most populous nation, United Nations data said Wednesday, raising questions about whether a booming, young Indian population will fuel economic growth for years to come or become a liability.
While India’s 254 million people between ages 15 and 24 is the largest number in the world, China is struggling with an aging population and stagnant population growth. That has sparked expectations that the demographic changes could pave the way for India to become an economic and global heavyweight.
India’s young citizenry could drive the country’s economic growth for years to come, but it might just as easily become a problem if they aren’t adequately employed. Economists have cautioned that even as India’s economy is among the fastest-growing as its population rises, joblessness has also swelled.
Tech giant Apple, among other companies, hopes to turn India into a potential manufacturing hub as it moves some production out of China, where wages are rising as the working age population shrinks.
The UN report said India will have about 2.9 million people more than China sometime in the middle of this year. India will have an estimated 1.4286 billion people versus mainland China’s 1.4257 billion at that time, according to UN projections. Demographers say the limits of population data make it impossible to calculate an exact date; India has not done a census since 2011.
China has had the world’s largest population since at least 1950, the year the UN began issuing population data. Both China and India have more than 1.4 billion people, and combined they make up more than a third of the world’s 8 billion people.
Not long ago, India wasn’t expected to become the most populous until later this decade. But the timing has been sped up by a drop in China’s fertility rate, with families having fewer children.
India, by contrast, has a much younger population, a higher fertility rate, and has seen a decrease in infant mortality over the last three decades. Still, the country’s fertility rate has been steadily falling, from over five births per woman in 1960 to just over two in 2020, according to World Bank data.
The country’s population has more than quadrupled since gaining independence 76 years ago. As India looks set to become the world’s largest country, it is grappling with the growing threat of climate change, deep inequalities between its urban and rural populations, economic disparities between its men and women, and a widening religious divide.
In a survey of 1,007 Indians conducted by the UN in conjuction with the report, 63 percent of respondents said economic issues were their top concern when thinking about population change, followed by worries about the environment, health and human rights.
“The Indian survey findings suggest that population anxieties have seeped into large portions of the general public. Yet, population numbers should not trigger anxiety or create alarm,” Andrea Wojnar, the United Nations Population Fund’s representative for India, said in a statement. She added that they should be seen as a symbol of progress and development “if individual rights and choices are being upheld.”
Many are banking on India’s rising number of working age people to give it a “demographic dividend,” or the potential for economic growth when a country’s young population is eclipses its share of older people who are beyond their working years. It’s what helped China cement its place as a global power.
“So far, we have not been able to tap into our demographic dividend adequately. While the working age population has grown quite substantially, employment has not grown,” said Mahesh Vyas, director of the Center for Monitoring the Indian Economy. He added that the country has struggled to create additional employment in the last six years, with the number of jobs stagnant at 405 million
India has had a phenomenal transformation — from an impoverished nation in 1947 into an emerging global power whose $3 trillion economy is Asia’s third largest. It is a major exporter of things like software and vaccines, and millions have escaped poverty into a growing, aspirational middle class as its high-skilled sectors have soared.
But so has joblessness. According to CMIE statistics from 2022, only 40 percent of working age Indians are employed.
Poonam Muttreja, head of the Population Foundation of India, agreed, saying the country must plan better for its young people.
“This large population will need a huge investment in skills for them to take advantage of the opportunities that will come up in the economy for participating in jobs. But we have to also create more jobs for them,” she said, adding that investments were also needed in education.
China responded to news of the UN report on Wednesday with Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin saying “a country’s demographic dividend depends not only on quantity but also on quality.”
“The population is important, so is talent... China’s demographic dividend has not disappeared, the talent dividend is taking place and development momentum remains strong,” Wang said at a briefing.

 

Topics: India population 2023 United Nations

Related

Authorities say they are needed to improve governance and bolster security in a severely under-policed country. (AFP file photo)
Media
Surveillance nation: India spies on world’s largest population
Forensic people inspect the site where politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf were shot in Prayagraj, India.
World
Former Indian politician and brother shot dead live on TV while in police custody

India’s heatwaves putting economy, development goals at risk — study

India’s heatwaves putting economy, development goals at risk — study
Updated 20 April 2023
Reuters

India’s heatwaves putting economy, development goals at risk — study

India’s heatwaves putting economy, development goals at risk — study
  • The researchers also warned that heatwaves were weakening India’s efforts to meet its “Social Development Goals,” a list of 17 UN objectives to cut poverty, hunger, inequality and disease
Updated 20 April 2023
Reuters

SINGAPORE: Killer heat waves are putting “unprecedented burdens” on India’s agriculture, economy and public health, with climate change undermining the country’s long-term efforts to reduce poverty, inequality and illness, a new study showed.
Extreme heat has caused more than 24,000 deaths since 1992 and has also driven up air pollution and accelerated glacial melt in northern India, said a team of scholars led by the University of Cambridge’s Ramit Debnath.
India is now “facing a collision of multiple, cumulative climate hazards,” with extreme weather happening almost every day from January to October last year, they said.
Debnath told Reuters that it was “very important to figure out how we measure vulnerabilities to frequent extreme events,” with the Indian government’s own “climate vulnerability index” believed to underestimate the impact that longer, earlier and more frequent heatwaves will have on development.
As much as 90 percent of India’s total area now lies in extreme heat danger zones, and it is not fully prepared, he warned.
“India has already done quite a bit in terms of heat mitigation — they actually now recognize heatwaves as part of their disaster relief package,” he said. “But there’s a need to optimize the pace of these plans.”
“The adaptation measures that are being put on paper are quite substantial ... and I think they have a very strong solid plan, but it’s how they are implemented.”
The researchers also warned that heatwaves were weakening India’s efforts to meet its “Social Development Goals,” a list of 17 UN objectives to cut poverty, hunger, inequality and disease.
Extreme heat could ultimately lead to a 15 percent decline in “outdoor working capacity,” reduce the quality of life of up to 480 million people and cost 2.8 percent of GDP by 2050, they said.
Falling productivity caused by extreme high temperatures could already be costing India 5.4 percent of its GDP, according to the Climate Transparency Report published by environmental groups last year.

 

Topics: India heatwave

Related

Authorities say they are needed to improve governance and bolster security in a severely under-policed country. (AFP file photo)
Media
Surveillance nation: India spies on world’s largest population
Forensic people inspect the site where politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf were shot in Prayagraj, India.
World
Former Indian politician and brother shot dead live on TV while in police custody

Sri Lankan pilgrims no longer required to pay for Hajj in forex, ready for journey

Sri Lankan pilgrims no longer required to pay for Hajj in forex, ready for journey
Updated 20 April 2023

Sri Lankan pilgrims no longer required to pay for Hajj in forex, ready for journey

Sri Lankan pilgrims no longer required to pay for Hajj in forex, ready for journey
  • Nation expected to use full allocated quota of 3,500 places
  • Last year, only 960 from crisis-hit country performed ritual
Updated 20 April 2023
Mohammed Rasooldeen

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka is expecting to use its full Hajj quota this year after the government lifted a 2022 policy that required pilgrims from the crisis-stricken nation to pay their travel costs in foreign currency.

Only 960 pilgrims, or slightly more than half of last year’s quota, performed the Hajj in 2022, when Sri Lanka was gripped by the worst financial downturn since independence in 1948 and defaulted on foreign debt repayments.

As the cost of sending worshippers to Makkah — estimated at $10 million — was too high for the country to bear, Muslims were allowed to perform the pilgrimage on condition that they covered their costs in foreign currency, which the government said would not burden the national economy.

With the requirement no longer in place this year, Sri Lanka is expecting to fully utilize its allocated quota of 3,500 pilgrims.

“This year the government of Sri Lanka has not imposed such restrictions, as (the) Sri Lankan economy has improved,” Ibrahim Sahib Ansar, who oversees Hajj logistics at the Ministry of Religious Affairs, told Arab News.

About 2,200 people have already registered with the Ministry of Religious Affairs as of Wednesday.

“We are confident that 3,500 pilgrims will go this year,” Ansar said. “There is more enthusiasm and interest among the people of Sri Lanka in performing Hajj this time.”

Muslims make up almost 10 percent of the country’s population of 22 million, which is predominantly Buddhist.

Despite their country’s economy still not being sound, the Muslim minority is determined to perform the spiritual journey that is one of Islam’s five pillars of faith.

“Sri Lankan Muslims, irrespective of their financial status, they give priority to the religious obligations such as prayer, fasting and Hajj,” Ansar said.

“The Muslims in Sri Lanka are generally very religious and pious. Many Muslims save money for some years to perform Hajj, as they regard performing Hajj as an important duty.” 

Over 100 travel agents have been appointed by the government to streamline Sri Lanka’s Hajj operations this year.

Rizmi Reyal, who heads the All-Ceylon Hajj Tour Operators Association, told Arab News that the enthusiasm over the pilgrimage and the number of pilgrims were a sign of normalcy returning to the country.

“The situation in the country is coming back to normal compared to the hardships faced last year,” he said.

“The rupee is becoming stronger, power is back to normal, and the people are positive.”

Topics: Sri Lankan pilgrims Colombo hajj

Related

Special First Sri Lankan pilgrims depart for Hajj despite skyrocketing travel costs
World
First Sri Lankan pilgrims depart for Hajj despite skyrocketing travel costs
Special Saudi ministry launches online platform to streamline services for Hajj pilgrims
Saudi Arabia
Saudi ministry launches online platform to streamline services for Hajj pilgrims

Indonesian hackers vow to continue cyberattacks on Israel

Indonesian hackers vow to continue cyberattacks on Israel
Updated 20 April 2023
Sheany Yasuko Lai

Indonesian hackers vow to continue cyberattacks on Israel

Indonesian hackers vow to continue cyberattacks on Israel
  • ‘Hacktivist’ group targeted Israeli police, health ministry, central bank
  • VulzSec Team says it has obtained sensitive data from Israeli institutions
Updated 20 April 2023
Sheany Yasuko Lai

JAKARTA: Indonesian hackers are going to continue to breach the websites of Israeli government institutions, a group claiming a wave of cyberattacks that made headlines this week told Arab News.

The attacks by hackers from the world’s largest Muslim-majority nation came amid a series of similar breaches targeting Israeli agencies this month, which have been claimed by hacker groups from other countries, amid assaults by Israel’s security forces on Palestinian worshippers at Al-Aqsa Mosque during the holy month of Ramadan.

The Indonesian hacker group, which calls itself VulzSec Team, said it had successfully breached various government systems in Israel, including the police, health ministry, transport institutions as well as the central bank, and had obtained from them sensitive information.

Some of the data, mainly from the health ministry, which according to the group come from the recent attacks, has already been published on its Facebook page, with parts of it censored.

Arab News could not immediately verify the claims, while Tel Aviv has not commented yet on the cyberattack from Indonesia.

“In the future we will be more focused on other institutions and try to breach other systems in Israel,” VulzSec Team told Arab News, adding that they censor the data they share and would not upload sensitive information as there were no bad intentions behind the hacks.

VulzSec Team said its “Operation Israel” was launched “for humanitarian reasons to support the aspirations of Palestinian people’s rights” and aimed to raise awareness over their belief of “freedom among human beings, including the freedom for Palestinians from Israeli attacks.”

The Indonesia hacking campaign and the earlier ones by other groups, including Anonymous Sudan, appear to be carried out by “hacktivists,” or those who utilize internet tools to express their discontent.

For Ardi Sutedja, chairman and founder of Indonesia Cyber Security Forum, it has been a growing trend as people have been switching their attention from physical to virtual things.

“Oftentimes there’s this strong solidarity among people, but they fail to think of the long-term consequences that when they do such activities, it will surely be countered in various ways,” he told Arab News, adding that there might be a counterattack from Israel.

“When it comes to Israel, it is known that when they experience a cyberattack, they will counterattack, and we don’t know what sort of counter cyberattack they will use,” Sutedja said.

“This is against a state which has (technology) sophistication that we don’t even know the limits of.”

Topics: Hackers Indonesia cyberattacks Israel VulzSec Team

Related

UK says Russian hackers aim to attack key infrastructure
World
UK says Russian hackers aim to attack key infrastructure
Ukrainian hackers say they have compromised Russian spy who hacked Democrats in 2016
World
Ukrainian hackers say they have compromised Russian spy who hacked Democrats in 2016

Latest updates

Indian court denies Rahul Gandhi’s appeal to stay defamation conviction
Indian court denies Rahul Gandhi’s appeal to stay defamation conviction
Tunisian judge orders jail for Ennahda party leader Ghannouchi
Tunisian judge orders jail for Ennahda party leader Ghannouchi
KSrelief Ramadan food package distributed across world to support food security
KSrelief Ramadan food package distributed across world to support food security
Grizzlies sink Lakers, Bucks scorch Heat to tie series
Grizzlies sink Lakers, Bucks scorch Heat to tie series
Djokovic tested but prevails in Banja Luka opener
Djokovic tested but prevails in Banja Luka opener

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.