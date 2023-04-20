UK Labour MP issues apology after ‘Mohammed’ TV gaffe

LONDON: A senior Labour Party MP in the UK has apologized after mistakenly referring to Scotland First Minister Humza Yousaf as “Mohammed” during a TV interview, The Independent reported.
Peter Kyle, shadow secretary of state for Northern Ireland, made the mistake while promoting his party as an alternative to Yousaf’s Scottish National Party on Sky News.
He said: “What we’re trying to do is put together a credible alternative, an inspiring, hopeful alternative, with credible plans to solve the challenges in public services in Northern Ireland.
“Those are the things we’ve tried to set out an alternative to.
“I think that Mohammed Yousaf needs to get a grip on his party, because right now it is not capable of serving the people of Scotland.”
Yousaf took over from former leader Nicola Sturgeon, who resigned in March. He is the youngest person, as well as the first Scottish Asian and Muslim, to hold the office.
Following the interview, Kyle described his mistake as “mortifying” and later issued an apology.
“I’m always mortified if I ever get someone’s name wrong and I am now. I’m sorry to Humza and promise it’s a mistake I won’t make twice,” he said in a statement.
The Labour Muslim Network on Twitter described the gaffe as “extremely disappointing,” adding: “We hope this can be corrected urgently on the public record and an apology issued.”
Journalist Ash Sarkar said: “I don’t think it’s unreasonable for British politicians to have to remember the name of the Scottish first minister, and not just replace it with something equally ethnic-sounding.”